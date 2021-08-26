Follow Us
Cosmic boomerang offers a lifeline to dying galaxies
Galaxies can die if their star-making stuff is lost. But now it can find its way back.
- Ram pressure stripping can kill a galaxy by driving all of its star-making gas out into the void.
- A new study proves that, sometimes, the expelled gas can return to the galaxy from which it was ejected.
- Future research will try to discover why this phenomenon occurs.
In a study confirming an event long theorized but never seen, a team of astrophysicists has observed gas from a distant galaxy being pulled out of it only to boomerang back in. The findings, soon to be published in Astrophysical Journal, shed light on galactic evolution.
Cosmic boomerang
A map from the study showing the speed of various gas clouds after they are ripped from the galaxy. Points in blue are falling back towards where they came from. Carmer W. J et al.
The study focused on what happens after ram pressure stripping — an effect caused by pressure from the intergalactic medium pushing on gas within a galaxy — drives the gas used by galaxies to make new stars out into the void of deep space.
Over time, this effect can deprive a galaxy of the ability to make new stars. In as little as 100 million years, a galaxy can go from robust to impotent. The effect often causes galaxies to take on long tails of gas as they move through the universe. While it has been theorized that some of the gas could fall back into the galaxy and again be used for star formation, this has never been seen before.
Lead author William Cramer said, "Effects like ram pressure that can speed up the normal galaxy lifecycle are very important to understand." Indeed. A strong ram pressure can kill a galaxy.
Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope in Chile, the researchers were able to create a map of the gas in the galaxy NGC 4921 as it underwent ram pressure stripping. At first, the gas was stretched into long filaments, with one end connected to newly forming stars. This gas was dense and appeared to be resisting the pressure to be stripped away.
This was not entirely expected, and the authors suggest that this could be caused by:
"...the head of the filament [being] a dense region of gas which resisted ram pressure as the surrounding gas was pushed away, and that the body of the filament is ablated gas that was stripped away from the dense cloud at the head."
Coauthor Jeffrey Kenney argues that magnetic effects are also likely playing some role here.
The maps also show that some of the gas that is stripped falls back into the galaxy — circling back like a boomerang. As Cramer explained to Yale News,"Instead of being thrown out never to return, some of this gas is moving like a boomerang, being ejected but then circling and falling back to its source."
While the effects of ram pressure stripping have been observed before, research on how this affects the disks of galaxies is harder to come by. The direct evidence of the star-making material falling back into the galaxy is also a brand new discovery which, in addition to confirming the models that researchers use to understand galaxies, will also help scientists make better predictions about the rate of star formation.
Future research likely will include efforts to find more examples of this boomerang effect in order to better understand it.
Physicist advances a radical theory of gravity
Erik Verlinde has been compared to Einstein for completely rethinking the nature of gravity.
- The Dutch physicist Erik Verlinde's hypothesis describes gravity as an "emergent" force not fundamental.
- The scientist thinks his ideas describe the universe better than existing models, without resorting to "dark matter".
- While some question his previous papers, Verlinde is reworking his ideas as a full-fledged theory.
The Dutch theoretical physicist Erik Verlinde is no stranger to big ideas. His 2009 hypothesis about gravity earned him comparisons to Einstein for its complete rethinking of what gravity could be. Verlinde proposed that gravity was not a fundamental force of nature but rather emerged out of the interactions of information that fills the universe. He also didn't think there was such a thing as "dark matter" – a useful construct which is supposedly taking up 27% of the known universe (but is yet to be observed). Now, in a new interview, Verlinde reveals he is taking steps towards conceptualizing his groundbreaking ideas in a full-fledged theory.
As reported by the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), Verlinde understands why many had trouble accepting his original proposal. After all, the previous leading explanations of gravity have been by Newton, who saw it as an invisible pulling force, and Einstein, who conceived of it as a curvature of space-time by mass and energy.
In Verlinde's view, based on string theory, quantum information theory and the physics of black holes, gravity is an "entropic" force that comes into existence as a result of "information associated with the positions of material bodies," as he wrote in his 2011 paper. What drives gravity is the quantum entanglement of tiny bits of spacetime information.
Ten years after publishing his ideas in a paper that caused much discussion, both from admirers and critics, Verlinde shares that he is still fleshing them out, based on the research and advancements that have taken place since then.
"Over the past ten years, we have gradually learned a lot more about how you should talk about space and time information," said Verlinde to NWO. "I am seriously considering rewriting my story from 2009, but now formulated much more precisely. I think that could remove some of the scepticism that still exists.'
Verlinde: Gravity Doesn't Exist
In 2016, Verlinde's ideas were tested by a team from Leiden Observatory, which found that a key prediction of the physicist held up. They studied the lensing effect of gravitational fields that are far away from the centers of more than 33,000 galaxies and found the numbers to be consistent with what the Dutch scientist's theory showed. The only way to get these calculations to match under the prevalent gravitational theory would have been to invoke dark matter – a potential fudge factor more than fact at this point.
A 2017 study from Princeton University found against Verlinde's ideas, however, showing that they are not consistent with the observed data on the rotation velocities of dwarf galaxies.
While some have accused of Verlinde of publishing his thoughts too early, before they are packaged in a theory that explains all of the implications, the scientist thinks such naysayers don't really understand the way theoretical physics works. "You need to elaborate and test a new idea step-by-step," he explains, adding "We must find the correct formulations and techniques.'
Scientists like the theoretician Koenraad Schalm from Leiden University defend Verlinde, saying that "Contrary to the sceptics' opinions, Verlinde's work is definitely taken seriously". In fact, Verlinde, who is the winner of the Spinoza Prize, has been cited over 700 times by other scientists.
The physicist himself feels his overall thesis that information is the fundamental building mechanism of the universe is becoming more accepted. Perhaps his long-awaited new paper on the subject can bring it to an even stronger position amidst the main physics ideas of our time.
Dark matter and dark energy explained | Erik Verlinde
New research solves the mystery of magnetic moon rocks brought back on Apollo
Earth's magnetic field may be nearly as old as the Earth itself – and stands in stark contrast to the Moon, which completely lacks a magnetic field today.
But did the Moon's core generate a magnetic field in the past?
In the 1980s, geophysicists studying rocks brought back by Apollo astronauts concluded the Moon once had a magnetic field that was as strong as Earth's. But a robust magnetic field requires a power source, and the Moon's core is relatively small. For decades, scientists have struggled to resolve this conundrum: how could such a small core create a strong magnetic field?
I'm a professor of geophysics and have been studying Earth's magnetic field for more than 30 years. I recently assembled a team to use new scientific techniques to reexamine the evidence for lunar magnetization. We found that the Moon did not in fact have a long-lived magnetic field. Not only does this finding change the modern understanding of the Moon's geologic history, it also has major implications for the presence of resources on the Moon that could be critical to future human exploration.
Rory Cottrell/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
Why a magnetic Moon?
Certain rocks have the extraordinary ability to preserve records of past magnetic fields when they contain minerals with iron atoms that align with a magnetic field as the rock cools and solidifies. The best magnetic minerals at preserving evidence of a field are tiny – a thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair – because it takes a lot of energy to rearrange their atoms.
Geophysicists who study ancient magnetism recreate this process, reheating rock samples in the presence of known magnetic fields and comparing the new alignment of the iron atoms with the orientation of iron atoms before the rock was reheated. This allows researchers to learn about past magnetic fields.
Early researchers studying the first rocks brought back from the Moon by U.S. astronauts wanted to use this method to study the Moon's magnetism. But they faced problems. Lunar rocks contain a certain type of iron – called native iron – that is easily altered by heat. Additionally, the native iron grains in lunar rocks are sometimes relatively large, making them less likely to reliably record past magnetic fields.
From the 1970s onward, geophysicists used alternative, nonheating methods to study the Moon's magnetism. They found that some lunar samples had recorded strong magnetic fields, suggesting that the Moon had a magnetic field for over 2 billion years.
But this result only deepened the conundrum. The question of how the Moon's core could produce a strong magnetic field remained unsolved.
Kristin Lawrence, CC BY-ND
An alternative theory
In the experiments, some Apollo samples showed evidence of strong magnetic fields but other samples did not. Some researchers attributed the missing magnetization to the presence of large native iron grains that were poor magnetic recorders. But many of the samples also contained small iron grains that should have recorded a field.
There have been long-standing doubts about the nonheating techniques researchers used on the Apollo samples. Some scientists have called them methods of "last resort" and conclude that the uncertainties in data collected in this way were so large that any interpretation must be viewed as speculation.
Alternatively, another group of scientists has suggested for decades that when meteorites strike the Moon, they create a dusty plasma – a gas of ions and electrons – that could generate a strong magnetic field and magnetize lunar rocks near the impact zone.
In 2008, geophysicist Kristin Lawrence decided to revisit the question of lunar magnetization using an improved reheating technique. In contrast to the researchers who originally studied the samples, she was unable to detect any definitive evidence for a past magnetic field. The approach Lawrence and her team used was better than the nonheating tests, but her results were still not conclusive. She felt she was on to something, though, and that is when she turned to me and my lab for help.
Adam Fenster/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
In 2011, Lawrence brought us a collection of lunar samples to test. We had been developing techniques to
identify individual millimeter-size silicate crystals that contain only very small iron grains and have ideal recording properties. We then used an ultrasensitive superconducting magnetometer and a special carbon dioxide laser to rapidly heat those samples in a way that avoids altering their iron minerals. We found that nearly all the rocks had profoundly weak magnetic signals.
At the time of this first test we were still improving the method, so we couldn't say with certainty whether the samples had formed on a Moon without a magnetic field. But we have been improving our testing methods, and last year we decided to revisit the Apollo samples.
We definitively found that some of the samples did indeed contain magnetic minerals capable of preserving high-fidelity signals of ancient magnetic fields. But the rocks had recorded no such signals. This suggests that the Moon lacked a magnetic field for nearly all of its history.
So, what explains the previous findings of a magnetic Moon? The answer was in one of the samples: a small, dark piece of glass containing tiny iron-nickel particles.
Rory Cottrell/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
The glass was made by a meteorite impact and showed clear evidence of a strong magnetic field. But it was formed only about 2 million years ago. Nearly all geophysicists agree
the Moon did not have a magnetic field at that time, because after 4.5 billion years of cooling there was not enough heat left to power the churning of iron in the Moon's core to generate a field. The magnetic signature of the glass matched simulations of magnetic fields that can be generated by meteor impacts. This showed that meteorite impacts alone can create strong magnetic fields that magnetize rocks nearby. This could explain the high values previously reported from some Apollo rocks.
Taken together, I believe these findings resolve the mystery of a seemingly magnetic Moon.
Michael Osadciw/U. Rochester, CC BY-ND
Magnetic shielding and lunar resources
This new view of lunar magnetism has huge implications for the potential presence of valuable resources as well as information about the ancient Sun and Earth that may be buried in lunar soils.
Magnetic fields act as shields that prevent solar particles from reaching a planet or moon. Without a magnetic field, solar wind can hit the surface of the Moon directly and implant elements like helium-3 and hydrogen into the soil.
Helium-3 has many applications, but importantly, it could be a fuel source for nuclear fusion and future planetary exploration. The value of hydrogen comes from the fact that it can combine with oxygen to form water, another crucial resource in space.
Since the Moon did not have a long-lived magnetic field, these elements could have been accumulating in soils for billions of years longer than previously thought.
There is also scientific value. Elements embedded by solar wind could shed light on the evolution of the Sun. And as the Moon passes through Earth's magnetic field, elements from Earth's atmosphere can be deposited on the lunar surface, and these may hold clues about the earliest Earth.
The absence of a long-lived magnetic field on the Moon might strike some as a loss, but I believe it may unlock a scientific bonanza and a valuable stash of potential resources.
John Tarduno, Professor of Geophysics, University of Rochester
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Want to remember something? Maybe eat some chocolate
How the brain decides what to store and what to forget.
- Sleep is essential to how we function, and one of its more important aspects is how it consolidates memories.
- The brain decides for us which memories we ought to keep. It does so based upon the strength of an emotional experience, either positive or negative.
- New research suggests that during NREM sleep, our brain is more likely to store positive memories.
Sleep feels great. After a long day, there is nothing quite so welcoming as a warm, comfortable bed. We hardly need science to tell us that everything feels a little harder, tasks take a little longer, and everyone seems a little more annoying when we have not had enough sleep. For those of us who have gone days without sleep, the world becomes hazy and surreal, seen through the febrile, distorted mind of the sleepless.
And while we are still not entirely certain what sleep does, or why we seemingly need so much of it, neuroscientists have discovered that a good night's sleep is essential to build and store our memories. What's more, according to a new paper by Virginie Sterpenich et al., published in Nature Communications, we now know what type of memories our brains prefer to store, too.
Delta waves build memories
When we sleep, lots of things happen. Our body temperature drops, our heart rate slows, and our brain cycles through different types of waves. We begin with alpha waves, which are responsible for our awareness. Then we move into theta waves, which mark that slightly unconscious borderland between being awake and asleep. (Theta waves also appear in deep relaxation and meditation.) Finally, we move into the deep, dreamless sleep of delta waves. It is in this final stage that the brain does one hugely important thing: it builds memories.
Sweet dreams might not be all that they are cracked up to be.
During non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep — that is, our dreamless, delta wave stage — our brains carefully transfer what we have learned or experienced recently from our short-term to our long-term memory systems. The same parts of our brain that are involved in waking experiences are reactivated during NREM, all to optimize memory consolidation. It is a bit like replaying or revising an experience over and over, all while we are none the wiser.
As Matthew Walker writes in his book Why We Sleep, when we enter this NREM stage, we "manage the finite storage space within the brain," and our brains decide which "memories are fresh and salient, and which memories that currently exist are overlapping, redundant, or simply no longer relevant." In short, our brains are choosing for us what it is that we should remember. (It is also why a good night's sleep before an exam is likely better for you than an all-night cramming session).
Which memories do our brains choose to store?
One of the more interesting questions from this is: how and why does the brain select memories to reprocess during sleep? Why does the brain choose to remember a song lyric but not a colleague's name? This is where Sterpenich's aforementioned paper comes in.
The first observation is that memories are more likely to be stored if they potentially aid an individual's survival. It makes sense, then, for the brain to store as memory those experiences that have a greater positive or negative emotional association — what is called "affective relevance" — because it will help guide our future behavior.
For instance, I am more likely to remember a painful burn than a red car passing by because the former is much more useful to my future life — that is, do not touch hot pans. Similarly, song lyrics are fun, so we remember them. Gerry from IT isn't so fun, so we forget his name.
Notably, our brains prefer to store positive and rewarding experiences. The team at the University of Geneva had participants play two games, some of which they won. The results showed that people were much likelier to remember the details of the games that gave them a rewarding experience of victory. It seems that when we have pleasurable experiences, the parts of our brain responsible for the feeling of reward — the hippocampus and the ventro-temporal-limbic system – are reactivated during our night's sleep, and so our brains store these experiences as long-term memories. In short, if something feels good, we are more likely to remember it.
This has potentially useful implications for learning and memorizing information. If we want to remember something, we are much more likely to do so if we associate it with a positive experience. So, if you want to remember an important date, eat some chocolate as you look at it.
Dreaming bad things
But what about all those bad experiences and the tendency we all have to remember the negative things in life? While the paper indicates that positive experiences are more likely to be stored during our deep NREM stage of sleep, it leaves us with the question about the role of sleep on our negative memories.
There is a body of evidence that suggests that our negative experiences are reactivated during the REM stage of our sleep cycle. When we are dreaming (which almost exclusively happens during the REM stages of our sleep cycle), we are more likely to be storing negative experiences as memories.
The study did not have the dataset to prove this either way (their participants did not enter REM stages long enough to measure it), but this suggests that when you have a night of long and intense dreaming, you might also just have put to memory all those sad, scary, or disappointing moments of your day. Sweet dreams might not be all that they are cracked up to be.
