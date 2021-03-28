Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Cannibal moths prove key principle in evolution of societies
Biologists use commonly-found insects who eat each other to prove a key evolutionary concept.
- Researchers studied cannibalism among commonly-found moths to test an evolutionary principle.
- The scientists concluded that moths with more sibling interaction were less selfish.
- The principle applies to humans and other animals.
A common moth, found in pantries, could explain a crucial link between society and selfishness, according to a new study. Researchers showed that an increase in sibling interaction resulted in less selfish behavior in Indian meal moth caterpillars. In particular, the scientists observed an effect on cannibalism, a behavior some times observed in the moths.
While the experiments dealt with insects, the researchers claim its evolutionary principle conclusions can be extrapolated to humans.
Known also as pantry or weevil moths, the Indian meal moths tend to be a nuisance, laying eggs in cereals, flour and other foods. What's noteworthy is that they sometimes eat each other, including members of their own brood.
The researchers were able to affect the rates of cannibalism in these moths by controlling how much individual insects could travel from each other. This had an impact on whether sibling moth larvae interacted with each other. The more interaction, the less selfish behavior like cannibalism was observed within 10 moth generations.
The study was carried out by the Rice University biologist Volker Rudolf, Mike Boots of the University of California, as well as Dylan Childs, Hannah Tidbury, and Jessica Crossmore from U.K.'s University of Sheffield.
In enclosures (top) where food was stickier, caterpillars were more likely to interact with their siblings.
Credit: Volker Rudolf/Rice University
Volker explained why cannibalism, which has been found in over 1,000 species, was worth studying:
"At one end of the continuum are altruistic behaviors, where an individual may be giving up its chance to survive or reproduce to increase reproduction of others," said Rudolf. "Cannibalism is at the other extreme. An individual increases its own survival and reproduction by literally consuming its own kind."
The study supported a 2010 theoretical prediction by Rudolf and Boots, providing experimental proof of a key idea from evolutionary theory. The scientists proposed that as local interactions would increase, the pressure to avoid selfish behaviors would also increase.
"Families that were highly cannibalistic just didn't do as well in that system," shared Rudolf. "Families that were less cannibalistic had much less mortality and produced more offspring."
Applying their conclusions to humans, Rudolf claims that in societies where people live in large family units, there'd be less selfish behavior to find. In more isolated groups, however, where people are separated from their families and live among strangers (because of moving, for example), the reverse would be true.
Eating your own kind can also be influenced by food options, with Rufold suggesting that "If food conditions are poor, cannibalism provides additional benefits, which could push for more selfish behavior."
Another factor affecting this type of phenomena – spotting your relatives. If an animal recognizes kin, "that limits the cost of cannibalism" but also means "you can afford to be a lot more cannibalistic in a mixed population, which can have evolutionary benefits," proposed Rufolf.
The scientists plan to study further how cannibalism functions in animal groups.
Check out their paper published in Ecology Letters.
Dead bodies keep moving for more than a year after death, new study finds
So much for rest in peace.
- Australian scientists found that bodies kept moving for 17 months after being pronounced dead.
- Researchers used photography capture technology in 30-minute intervals every day to capture the movement.
- This study could help better identify time of death.
Dead bodies keep moving<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg3ODQ5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjUyNDQ0OX0.CrZdBSvZe7o8z0Dldta3OTjo9wZppRL6qChTjxlt6-4/img.jpg?width=980" id="aee23" width="5760" height="3840" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4efbeb0594f427f16d65a0d49308dba" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: fergregory via Adobe Stock<p>Researcher Alyson Wilson studied and photographed the movements of corpses over a 17 month timeframe. She recently <a href="https://www.afp.com/en/news/15/skin-crawling-discovery-body-farm-scientists-find-corpses-move-doc-1k89hy2" target="_blank">told <em>Agence France Presse</em></a> about the shocking details of her discovery.</p><p>Reportedly, she and her team focused a camera for 17 months at the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research (AFTER), taking images of a corpse every 30 minutes during the day. For the entire 17 month duration, the corpse continually moved.</p><p>"What we found was that the arms were significantly moving, so that arms that started off down beside the body ended up out to the side of the body," Wilson said.</p><p>The researchers mostly expected some kind of movement during the very early stages of decomposition, but Wilson further explained that their continual movement completely surprised the team:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We think the movements relate to the process of decomposition, as the body mummifies and the ligaments dry out."</p><p>During one of the studies, arms that had been next to the body eventually ended up akimbo on their side. </p><p>The team's subject was one of the bodies stored at the "body farm," which sits on the outskirts of Sydney. (Wilson took a flight every month to check in on the cadaver.)</p>Her findings were recently published in the journal, <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589871X19301421" target="_blank"><em>Forensic Science International: Synergy</em>.</a>
Implications of the study<p>The researchers believe that understanding these after death movements and decomposition rate could help better estimate the time of death. Police for example could benefit from this as they'd be able to give a timeframe to missing persons and link that up with an unidentified corpse. According to the team: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Understanding decomposition rates for a human donor in the Australian environment is important for police, forensic anthropologists, and pathologists for the estimation of PMI to assist with the identification of unknown victims, as well as the investigation of criminal activity."</p><p>While scientists haven't found any evidence of necromancy. . . the discovery remains a curious new understanding about what happens with the body after we die. </p>
Why the capitalist market model destroys the safeguards of some professions
The neoliberal call for more 'choice', seems hard to resist.
Ancient computer found in shipwreck decoded by scientists
A new model of the Antikythera mechanism reveals a "creation of genius."
Today, if you want to know when the next solar eclipse is going to be, you turn to Google. If you lived in ancient Greece, though, you might have used a device now known as the Antikythera mechanism.
The great free will debate
Philosophers, theoretical physicists, psychologists, and others consider what or who is really in control.