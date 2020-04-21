Astrophysicists discover exotic merger of black holes

Gravitational wave researchers observe black holes of different sizes colliding for the first time.

Credits: N. Fischer, H. Pfeiffer, A. Buonanno, (Max-Planck-Institut fur Gravitationphysik), Simulating eXtreme Spacetimes project.

Simulation of two black holes of different size orbiting each other, while emitting gravitational waves. Blue colors are weaker gravitational radiation and red is stronger.