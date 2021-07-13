Follow Us
Animal altruism: nature isn’t as cruel as the Discovery Channel says
One man studied apes for 50 years. He says nature isn't as cruel as you think.
- Primates practice altruism all the time and demonstrate a basic morality.
- These actions appear to be unmotivated by a hidden desire for self-interest.
- Indeed, altruism is necessary for the survival of social animals.
It is rather common to think of nature as an endless competition between animals for survival. Idioms like "survival of the fittest" or "it's a jungle out there" remind us that the state of nature is one of cutthroat competition where the altruistic are doomed and the heartless win.
But is it? What if nature isn't quite as cruel as we imagine it to be? In a recent interview with Big Think, primatologist Dr. Frans de Waal discusses animal morality, their capacity for altruism, and how our evolutionary history matters to us today.
Dr. Frans de Waal on animal altruism
Dr. Franciscus Bernardus Maria "Frans" de Waal is a Dutch primatologist who has spent his life studying the social behavior of primates. His work has shed light on our closest evolutionary cousins and their cognitive abilities.
It is through his work that the gentler side of our evolutionary relatives has become known. He has long maintained that empathy and altruism are common features of all apes, humans included, and that endless examples of animal altruism can be found by observation.
In an example he provides in a recent interview with BigThink, he describes the ability of primates to work together for the good of all group members:
"The primates are a very cooperative society in general. The reason they live in groups is that on their own they cannot survive. So they have to have companions from whom they get support, with whom they live together, who help them find food, who warn them against predators. And they have long-term friendships in their society just like humans have. There's a lot of studies on how animals do favors for each other. And if you think about how this works it has to be based on gratitude. Like you do something for me, and I do something back to you. There must be some sort of emotional mechanism in there."
Dr. de Waal has argued that these behaviors are based on genuine empathy, altruism, and the placing of value on interpersonal relationships by these animals. While his proposals earned more than a few objections early in his career, many researchers have come around to his ways of thinking and largely agree with the idea that the great apes do have these capacities.
Animal morality or just delayed self-interest?
It is easy to suppose that these cases are just egoism in disguise. Perhaps these seeming cases of altruism are really just animals playing the long game. Perhaps they help each other now only in expectation of favors in the near future.
However, it is important to remember that the notion of psychological egoism — the idea that all actions are always self-interested even if they appear not to be — is a controversial notion often criticized for being unfalsifiable, contrary to most people's experience, and likely an ineffective tool for evolution.
Dr. de Waal also points out that it becomes increasingly difficult to apply the notions of egoism to primate behavior when you see more and more of it. One such example he gives is the increasing number of known cases of chimp adoption:
"...in Tai forest, in Ivory Coast, there is a documentation of 10 cases of adoption by males, adult males, who have adopted an orphaned chimpanzee. So the chimpanzee loses its mother, chimpanzees are dependent on their mother for at least eight years of their life. So if you lose your mother at three years of age, you may be able to survive on solid food, but you still need to be carried and protected. And someone needs to explain to you what to eat and what not to eat. And adult males are willing to do that. And so they spend an enormous amount of time and energy into individuals that they don't get much back from. And I find that very interesting cases, these cases of altruism that don't fit any evolutionary scenario but nevertheless occurred."
If the chimps are only doing this out of self-interest, exactly what that interest is goes beyond what a leading primatologist can imagine.
Does morality come from within us?
What, then, can be said of animal morality? Like many of our primate and mammalian relatives, we have evolved a sense of moral understanding, with the capacity for altruism and a focus on reciprocity being part of this complex phenomenon. Interestingly, though acts of altruism have been documented in other animals, it is notable that humans are far more altruistic than any other species.
Understanding our evolutionary history, therefore, may allow us to better grasp how we forge moral codes in our societies. As Dr. de Waal put it in a previous interview with Big Think:
"Our current religions are just 2,000 or 3,000 years old, which is very young. And our species is much older and I cannot imagine that, for example, a hundred thousand years or two hundred thousand years our ancestors did not have some type of morality. Of course they had rules about how you should behave, what is fair, what is unfair, caring for others — all of these tendencies were in place already so they had a moral system and then at some point we developed these present day religions which I think were sort of tacked on to the morality that we had. And maybe they served to codify them or to enforce them or to steer morality in a particular direction that we prefer.
So religion comes in for me secondarily. I'm struggling with whether we need religion. So personally I think we can be moral without religion because we probably had morality long before the current religions came along."
Dr. de Waal has suggested in several of his books that our morality comes from within us, driven by our primate tendencies rather than externally as with religion. Luckily, Dr. de Waal's research suggests that the morality of our evolutionary relatives include elements of "fairness, empathy, caring for others, helping others, following rules, [and] punishing individuals who don't follow the rules."
If he is right, then perhaps we all could use a little more animal morality in our lives.
Humanity's most distant space probe captures a strange sound
A new paper reveals that the Voyager 1 spacecraft detected a constant hum coming from outside our Solar System.
- Voyager 1, humankind's most distant space probe, detected an unusual "hum" in the data from interstellar space.
- The noise is likely produced by interstellar gas.
- Further investigation may reveal the hum's exact origins.
Voyager 1, humanity's most faraway spacecraft, has detected an unusual "hum" coming from outside our solar system. Fourteen billion miles away from Earth, the Voyager's instruments picked up a droning sound that may be caused by plasma (ionized gas) in the vast emptiness of interstellar space. Launched in 1977, the Voyager 1 space probe — along with its twin Voyager 2 — has been traveling farther and farther into space for over 44 years. It has now breached the edge of our solar system, exiting the heliosphere, the bubble-like region of space influenced by the sun. Now, the spacecraft is moving through the "interstellar medium," where it recorded the peculiar sound.
Stella Koch Ocker, a doctoral student in astronomy at Cornell University, discovered the sound in the data from the Voyager's Plasma Wave System (PWS), which measures electron density. Ocker called the drone coming from plasma shock waves "very faint and monotone," likely due to the narrow bandwidth of its frequency.
While they think the persistent background hum may be coming from interstellar gas, the researchers don't yet know what exactly is causing it. It might be produced by "thermally excited plasma oscillations and quasi-thermal noise."
The new paper from Ocker and her colleagues at Cornell University and the University of Iowa, published in Nature Astronomy, also proposes that this is not the last we'll hear of the strange noise. The scientists write that "the emission's persistence suggests that Voyager 1 may be able to continue tracking the interstellar plasma density in the absence of shock-generated plasma oscillation events."
Voyager Captures Sounds of Interstellar Space www.youtube.com
The researchers think the droning sound may hold clues to how interstellar space and the heliopause, which can be thought of as the solar's system border, may be affecting each other. When it first entered interstellar space, the PWS instrument reported disturbances in the gas caused by the sun. But in between such eruptions is where the researchers spotted the steady signature made by the near-vacuum.
Senior author James Cordes, a professor of astronomy at Cornell, compared the interstellar medium to "a quiet or gentle rain," adding that "in the case of a solar outburst, it's like detecting a lightning burst in a thunderstorm and then it's back to a gentle rain."
More data from Voyager over the next few years may hold crucial information to the origins of the hum. The findings are already remarkable considering the space probe is functioning on technology from the mid-1970s. The craft has about 70 kilobytes of computer memory. It also carries a Golden Record created by a committee chaired by the late Carl Sagan, who taught at Cornell University. The 12-inch gold-plated copper disk record is essentially a time capsule, meant to tell the story of Earthlings to extraterrestrials. It contains sounds and images that showcase the diversity of Earth's life and culture.
Going rogue: runaway planets roam the galaxy
Tiny fluctuations in old Kepler data reveals four runaway planets that are reminiscent of Earth.
- Scientists discover four rogue planets that are unbound to any star.
- The discovery was made thanks to tiny microlensing light curves in data from the retired Kepler telescope.
- There may be billions of such rogue planets in our galaxy.
It's a familiar model: a solar system comprised of several planets orbiting a sun. And it's mostly true. However, it's not always true. A study just published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society announces the discovery of four Earth-sized planets roaming freely through the universe on their own.
One last victory for Kepler
The find is a late-life triumph for the aging Kepler Telescope, which was retired in October 2018. Evidence for the planets appears in data from its K2 data collection mission that began when the craft's four gyroscope wheels, which allowed scientists to point Kepler at specific objects, failed in 2013.
"Our observations pointed an elderly, ailing telescope with blurred vision at one of the most densely crowded parts of the sky," says lead author of the study Iain McDonald of the University of Manchester, "where there are already thousands of bright stars that vary in brightness, and thousands of asteroids that skim across our field."
The K2 missions consisted of a series of campaigns in which the space telescope could observe star fields visible from the Earth's ecliptic plane as it orbited the planet. During these campaigns, mission controllers were able to keep Kepler in position by firing its thrusters and using its remaining pair of wheels. Each campaign lasted 80 days, after which the sun's angle changed and solar winds disrupted control of Kepler's attitude — that is, its angular orientation.
General relativity and microlensing
Kepler was originally designed to detect exoplanets using the "transit method" that looks for dips in the brightness of celestial objects (such as stars) as other objects (such as planets) pass in front of them. The craft detected thousands of exoplanets during its primary mission. However, this method only works for planets orbiting stars, and the Royal Academy astronomers were interested in looking for rogue planets.
Enter microlensing. Albert Einstein predicted 85 years ago that general relativity would allow objects to be seen due to microlensing, an effect that increases a distant object's brightness as nearby objects pass in front of it. This brief magnification effect could last anywhere from hours to a few days. These signals might be so subtle, says co-author Eamonn Kerins of the University of Manchester, that "Einstein himself thought that they were unlikely ever to be observed."
Rogue planets
Poring through 2016 K2 data, the study's authors identified 27 short-duration microlensing candidates in the crowded star field, most of which were confirmed by observations from other systems. Four, however, were brand-new discoveries. Their super-brief durations suggest four lonely objects approximating the Earth in mass floating through space.
It is not yet known what would cause a planet to break free from its star, though it has been theorized that the gravitational pull of large nearby objects may yank them from the grasp of their solar system.
Still, rogue planets may not be uncommon. NASA says there may be twice as many free-floating Jupiter-mass planets as stars. Astronomers from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands say there are likely to be billions of rogue planets careening through the Milky Way. And astronomer Simon Portegies Zwart proposes that even our own solar system may have lost a Neptune-sized planet long ago.
Generate brilliant ideas by relaxing your cognitive filters
Theoretical physicist Leonard Mlodinow offers three strategies for relaxing your cognitive filters to give your brilliant ideas time to shine in the spotlight of the conscious mind.
This article was originally published at Big Think Edge.
Your brain is bursting with ideas, and most of them are … weird. You only have to recall the wonderfully bonkers notions of your childhood. Like the time you wanted to teach octopuses to count past eight. Or when you drew a missing poster for your mother's lost voice. Or when you "invented" a cardboard machine to turn clouds into cotton candy.
As you grew older, your cognitive filters—the security guards of the mind—probably began to police your thoughts more tightly. They began locking away the stranger ideas in your subconscious and only let the more conventional ones pass into the forefront of your mind. Sometimes this is a good thing. Even conventional thoughts can be overwhelming at times. But when your cognitive filters become too restrictive, they can disconnect you from the less-than-ordinary ideas that may solve otherwise intractable problems.
In this masterclass preview, theoretical physicist Leonard Mlodinow offers three strategies for relaxing your cognitive filters to give your brilliant ideas time to shine in the spotlight of the conscious mind.
Eliminate distractions
- New ideas emerge when we have an open mind.
- Avoid anything that might focus your mind on its analytical, or "rule-following," framework. Turn off your phone or remove it from the room. Don't multitask. Do one thing at a time.
The reason your brain can't multitask is the same reason your lungs can't breathe underwater. It simply wasn't built for the job. Its design allows it to maintain a conscious focus on a single problem or point of interest.
What people mistake for multitasking is what psychologists call task switching. This is when people shift their attention from one task to another. The transition is rapid—so rapid that people mistakenly believe it to be instantaneous—but such juggling takes its toll on your cognitive abilities, especially when you're managing multiple high-stress situations.
That's because every task switch requires mental effort. You have to disengage from the current task, move your attention to the new one, boot up the appropriate mode of thought, process the relevant information, and then act on it. It's a whole neurological ordeal.
And while one switch may seem inconsequential, perform enough of them and your brain can tire to the point that you can't engage with your creative side.
As Mlodinow advises, that means you need to manage your distractions. But that also entails managing expectations. You can't be free of distractions if, for instance, your friends and colleagues expect immediate replies to their texts and messages. Under such circumstances, the expectation becomes a distraction.
You must set clear boundaries. In the example above, you can do this by communicating when you are available, closing notifications when you aren't, and scheduling specific times for replying to the day's missives.
Give yourself time
- Dedicate full days—or more—to open-ended play. For many of us to be imaginative, we need to relax our minds. We need space to explore our ideas.
A tight time limit poisons elastic thinking. The pressure to get things done (and quickly!) pushes you to get it right the first time. This stress cramps the mind's ability to play, make connections, or try inventive solutions. When there's no room for error, there's no room for experimentation—only the ever-looming deadline.
By giving yourself space, you remove those stressors and relax your mind. And like a muscle, an uncramped mind is not only more pliable but far less painful to use. It can bend in the directions you need, stretch to make surprising connections, and work longer without giving way to exhaustion.
Move past your fear of failure
- Get used to failing. Get used to being wrong. Worrying about looking stupid inhibits your thinking. It can kill unusual ideas—many of which will be bad, some of which might be great.
- Being wrong actually makes you look smart and self-assured. Only a confident person can be wrong and not care about it.
If a time limit poisons creativity and elastic thinking, then fear of failure will kill them outright. Unusual ideas can sometimes leave a mess, especially when they're the bad ones. But if you fear the untidy, unseemly results of failure, you won't be willing to try ideas, including the great ones.
How do you move beyond the fear of failure? Mlodinow's first two strategies—eliminate distractions and give yourself time—are a good place to start.
Another is simply to fail. Try a survivable, low-stakes activity you know you'll likely fail at because you've never done it before: ax throwing, an improv class, baking a souffle, and so on. And when the ax bounces off the target, your zinger goes un-zung, and the souffle slumps from the oven, you should recognize that it's not the end of the world. You can try again to improve. Or you can try something else. Your call.
The point is to grow acclimated to failure so you can better process it in the present (by laughing it off and admitting your mistake) and develop a healthier, life-long relationship with learning (by developing a growth mindset). As Mlodinow said, this won't make you look stupid or incompetent. Quite the opposite. It's often the people who try to hide their failures and unusual ideas that seem to lack self-assurance.
