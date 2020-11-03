Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Scientists piece together the story of humans and dogs
A new study tracks the human-dog relationship through DNA.
- The earliest dog, not wolf, found so far comes from over 15,000 years ago.
- A new study tracks the travel and development of dogs since the end of the Ice Age.
- Insights are derived by comparing ancient canine DNA with ancient human DNA.
We know that at some point long ago there were wild wolves who became companions for humans, and eventually evolved into dogs. The oldest verified dog remains, found in Germany, are from 15,000-16,000 years ago. Much of the story remains mysterious, though. Where it happened, for example: There are reports of dogs in ancient Siberia, in Europe, and the Near East. There are signs of pooches in the Americas some 10,00 years ago. Are all these dogs connected? And how did they become human companions in so many places and cultures?
A new study of ancient human and dog DNA, considered apart and together, published in the journal Science, fills in some of the missing pages in this long-running love story.
"Dogs are our oldest and closest animal partner. Using DNA from ancient dogs is showing us just how far back our shared history goes and will ultimately help us understand when and where this deep relationship began," says one of the study's contributors, Human Evolutionary Biologist Greger Larson of the University of Oxford in the UK.
DNA gets around
Assyrian dog relief
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The research is the product of a collaboration between Larson and paleogenomicist Pontus Skoglund of the UK's Francis Crick Institute. Skoglund is an expert in canine evolution, working with teams at both institutions as well as the University of Vienna.
The researchers analyzed DNA from over 2,000 sets of canine skeletal remains, some of which dated back as far as 11,000 years. Working with ancient DNA from Siberia, Europe, and the Near East, the researchers were able to add 27 newly sequenced dog genomes to the previously sequenced five.
The researchers compared the canine DNA to the genomes of 17 human individuals who lived during the same time frames in search of common influences that might further establish their connection. Indeed, correspondences were seen that reflected the impacts of humans bringing their dogs along with them as they migrated around the world.
They found that Swedish farmers and their dogs are both descended from canines of the Near East, suggesting that man and dog followed the development of agriculture together through Europe. On the other hand, German farmers 7,000 years ago came from the Near East, but their dogs didn't.
Lineages intersect
Credit: Sabine Schönfeld/Adobe Stock
Based on their analysis, the scientists assert that by 11,000 years ago, just after the Ice age, there were already five distinct families (or lineages) of dogs, so the German remains were no outlier. These lineages eventually developed into later lines.
Some of this occurred through interbreeding with other dogs and also through mating with their wild wolf cousins. Comparisons between ancient dog and wolf DNA revealed a surprise: Wolves picked up DNA from dogs, but, at least judging by the remains available, there was little or no gene flow back in the other direction. Larson suggests to Science that the evidence may have been tampered with, so to speak — if a dog started behaving like a wolf, its human may well have simply gotten rid of it.
Anders Bergström is the lead author of the study, and he points out a mystery it reveals: "If we look back more than four or five thousand years ago, we can see that Europe was a very diverse place when it came to dogs. Although the European dogs we see today come in such an extraordinary array of shapes and forms, genetically they derive from only a very narrow subset of the diversity that used to exist." Why — and how — one line of dogs so dominated early Europe as to wipe out other lineages remains a mystery. The researchers found no human development that mirrors, or could explain, this event.
A dog's life
It's fun to realize that ancient dog lineages persist to this day. It turns out Chihuahuas have traces of ancient American dogs, and Huskies bear traces of their cold-weather ancestors. Skoglund tells Science that on any given day in a modern dog park, you may be looking at lineages that date back 11,000 years.
It's likely that subsequent research will reveal even more. Says co-author and University of Vienna group leader Ron Pinhasi, "Just as ancient DNA has revolutionized the study of our own ancestors, it's now starting to do the same for dogs and other domesticated animals. Studying our animal companions adds another layer to our understanding of human history."
- Ancient cats drove many dogs to extinction - Big Think ›
- Neolithic dog recreated using an ancient skull - Big Think ›
- DNA Analysis Shows the Evolution of Dog Breeds - Big Think ›
Albert Einstein did not become brilliant in a vacuum. Here are 5 of his favorite books.
Some books had a profound influence on Einstein's thinking and theories.
- Einstein had a large library and was a voracious reader.
- The famous physicist admitted that some books influenced his thinking.
- The books he preferred were mostly philosophical and scientific in nature.
5. “Analysis of Sensations” by Ernst Mach<p>Einstein's development of the theory of relativity was by his own admission influenced by the work of <strong>Ernst Mach</strong> – a 19th-century Austrian philosopher and physicist. In his <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Analysis-Sensations-Ernst-Mach/dp/0486605256" target="_blank">Analysis of Sensations,"</a> Mach wrote about the elusive nature of the human senses and the mutability of the ego. </p><p>Mach's work also included criticism of Newton's theories of time and space – another source of inspiration for Einstein's own ideas. In fact, Einstein named a hypothesis that he derived from Mach as 'Mach's Principle' – the idea that inertia is originated in an interaction between bodies, which was an idea Einstein himself saw as instrumental. </p><p>In a <a href="http://www.scienceforums.com/topic/3025-einsteins-intellectual-debt-to-david-hume/" target="_blank">1915 letter</a> he wrote to Moritz Schlick, Einstein explained what writers influenced his thinking in coming up with the theory of relativity, saying:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"You have also correctly seen that this trend of thought [positivism] was of great influence on my efforts, and specifically E. Mach and still much more Hume, whose treatise on understanding I studied with fervor and admiration shortly before the discovery of the theory of relativity. It is very well possible that without these philosophical studies I would not have arrived at the solution."</p><p>While he revealed in this letter that the work of Ernst Mach and David Hume inspired his thinking, it is known also that in later years Einstein came to repudiate Mach's work and positivism in particular – the logic-centered philosophy that rejects theology and metaphysics, maintaining that every rational assertion can be scientifically verified and that "positive" knowledge is based on natural phenomena and their properties.</p>
Ernst Mach.
Photo by H. F. Jütte. 1902.
4. “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes<p>Leopold Infeld, who worked with Einstein, wrote in his autobiography <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Quest-Autobiography-AMS-Chelsea-Publishing/dp/0821840738" target="_blank">"The Quest"</a> about how much Einstein loved Cervantes's classic tale of the chivalrous knight <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Don-Quixote-Dover-Thrift-Editions/dp/0486821951/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548853658&sr=1-1-spons&keywords=don+quixote&psc=1" target="_blank"><strong>Don Quixote:</strong></a></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Einstein lay in bed without shirt or pajamas, with Don Quixote on his night table. It is the book which he enjoys most and likes to read for relaxation…"</p>
3. “Ethics” by Baruch Spinoza<p><strong>Baruch Spinoza</strong> was a 17th-century Jewish-Dutch philosopher whose writings provided the groundwork for the Enlightenment and contemporary biblical criticism. Spinoza's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ethics-Benedict-Spinoza/dp/163600055X" target="_blank">"Ethics"</a> is one of the fundamental works of Western thinking, describing full cosmology and a picture of reality, while providing instruction for leading an ethical life. The book describes God as the natural order, with humans being the "modes" of God. Everything that happens, per Spinoza's thinking, follows from the nature of God.</p><p>This "pantheism" of Spinoza was part of Einstein's own spiritual view of the world, <a href="https://bigthink.com/did-einstein-pray-what-the-great-genius-thought-about-god" target="_self">as he told</a> to Rabbi Herbert S. Goldstein:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"> <em></em>"I believe in Spinoza's God, who reveals himself in the harmony of all that exists, not in a God who concerns himself with the fate and the doings of mankind."<em></em></p><p> Check out this video on Spinoza's philosophy:</p>
The philosophy of Baruch Spinoza<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7aeb3240af61a2a0aa64f6460f3093b"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pVEeXjPiw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
2. “A Treatise of Human Nature” by David Hume<p> By his own admission, this book by an 18th-century Scottish philosopher, that looked to understand the link between science and human nature, had a big influence on Einstein. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1466297468?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creativeASIN=1466297468&linkCode=xm2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">Hume's accomplishment</a> of articulating a scientifically moral philosophy appealed to the physicist as did the book's call to move from metaphysical speculation towards facts you can observe. There was also an important caveat to this, according to Hume, that observation alone cannot grasp the laws of nature. This implication had a profound impact on the development of Einstein's counter-intuitive ideas.</p>
1. Johann von Goethe’s oeuvre<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTEzMjAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTA2NTQ2Mn0.q9TpNDHid8xpFVSOXksNQZx9pDIJbZWsFTfrD4GTqOo/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C110%2C0%2C1552&height=700" id="e212c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c2fc8aea936b01d506c1d776c1f8fbc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Johann Wolfgang von Goethe " />
Johann Goethe.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images<p>Perhaps the most sizable part of Einstein's large collection of books belonged to the German author <strong>Johann von Goethe.</strong> The physicist owned the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Goethe-Johann-Wolfgang-von/dp/0691162905/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548764454&sr=1-1&keywords=johann+von+goethe" target="_blank">collected works</a> of the author in a 36-volume edition, along with an additional 12 volumes as well as 2 volumes of the "Optics" (including a letter exchange between Goethe and Schiller), and another volume of "Faust".</p><p>Einstein kept a bust of Goethe and was known to quote the writer to his German-speaking assistants. In a <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=G_iziBAPXtEC&pg=PA125&lpg=PA125&dq=%E2%80%9CI+admire+Goethe+as+a+poet+without+peer,+and+as+one+of+the+smartest+and+wisest+men+of+all+time.+Even+his+scholarly+ideas+deserve+to+be+held+in+high+esteem,+and+his+faults+are+those+of+any+great+man%E2%80%9D.&source=bl&ots=NQ86cmgtWp&sig=ACfU3U1p4QlIemFnBV1YNv-6GGGrO4mJ2w&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi_7OHe0JXgAhVokeAKHYC6DUAQ6AEwAHoECAEQAQ#v=onepage&q=%E2%80%9CI%20admire%20Goethe%20as%20a%20poet%20without%20peer%2C%20and%20as%20one%20of%20the%20smartest%20and%20wisest%20men%20of%20all%20time.%20Even%20his%20scholarly%20ideas%20deserve%20to%20be%20held%20in%20high%20esteem%2C%20and%20his%20faults%20are%20those%20of%20any%20great%20man%E2%80%9D.&f=false" target="_blank">1932 letter</a> to Leopold Casper, Einstein wrote that he admired Goethe as <em></em>"a poet without peer, and as one of the smartest and wisest men of all time." He added that "even his scholarly ideas deserve to be held in high esteem, and his faults are those of any great man."<em></em></p><p>If you're looking for more great books enjoyed by the world-changing scientist, it is known that he also loved <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0374528373/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=0374528373&linkCode=as2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">"The Brother Karamazov"</a> by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Isis-Unveiled-Master-Key-Mysteries-Illustrated/dp/1979194122/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548866911&sr=1-1&keywords=%22Isis+Unveiled%22" target="_blank">"Isis Unveiled" </a>– a mystical tract by the theosophist Helena Petrovna Blavatsky.</p>
Election results: How Twitter, Facebook plan to block misinformation
Both social media companies plan to implement special protocols on Tuesday as election results begin rolling in.
- Twitter says it will remove or add a warning to tweets that declare election wins before official results are declared, as determined by national media outlets.
- When Twitter users try to retweet, the company will show them a prompt encouraging them to "quote tweet" (and thereby add their own commentary) instead, a move designed to slow the spread of misinformation.
- Facebook plans to display election results, as determined by national media outlets, on posts from candidates who contest the results or declare early wins.
Timeline of Twitter policy changes<p>Twitter listed some of its recent policy changes, the most impactful of which was its decision to <a href="https://bigthink.com/politics-current-affairs/twitter-political-ads" target="_self">ban political ads in late 2019</a>:</p><ul><li>1/2019 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/18_midterm_review.html" target="_blank">Issued</a> a comprehensive review of our efforts to protect the 2018 U.S. midterms</li><li>6/2019 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/publicinterest.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Launched</a> public interest notice and defined our approach on public interest</li><li>10/2019 - <a href="https://twitter.com/jack/status/1189634360472829952?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Banned</a> all political ads on Twitter, including ads from <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/advertising_policies_on_state_media.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">state-controlled media</a></li><li>12/2019 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/helping-identify-2020-us-election-candidates-on-twitter.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Added</a> Election Labels to candidates' accounts</li><li>2/2020 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/new-approach-to-synthetic-and-manipulated-media.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Introduced</a> our rules on and labels for synthetic and manipulated media</li><li>3/2020 - <a href="https://www.axios.com/2020-election-gatekeepers-chaos-scenarios-84181512-1fca-4b84-8c10-e95e02e95f61.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Held</a> planning exercises to prepare for a variety of Election Day scenarios</li><li>5/2020 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/product/2020/updating-our-approach-to-misleading-information.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Added</a> labels and warnings to potentially harmful misleading information</li><li>8/2020 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/product/2020/new-labels-for-government-and-state-affiliated-media-accounts.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Deployed</a> labels on government and state-affiliated media accounts</li><li>9/2020 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/Improved-Account-Security-2020-US-Election.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Implemented</a> account security requirements for high-profile political accounts</li><li>9/2020 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/2020-election-news.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Built</a> a U.S. Election hub containing credible news and voting resources</li><li>9/2020 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/empowering-US-voters.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Encouraged</a> voter registration and emphasizing safe voting options</li><li>9/2020 - <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/civic-integrity-policy-update.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Expanded</a> our civic integrity policy to include specifics around pre and post election day</li></ul>
Credit: Facebook<p>Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, plans to temporarily hide hashtags on all "recent" posts, the company wrote on its <a href="https://help.instagram.com/861508690592298" target="_blank">website</a>:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Recent posts from all hashtags may be temporarily hidden to help prevent the spread of possible false information and harmful content related to the 2020 US election. Instagram is committed to <a href="https://help.instagram.com/388534952086572" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">reducing the spread of false information </a>and <a href="https://help.instagram.com/658525634755793" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">giving people accurate information about voting</a>."</p><p>After the election, Facebook and Instagram plan to stop circulating all political ads in an effort to block misinformation about the outcome. The company said this ban should last a week.</p>
Are humans wired for conflict? Lord of the Flies vs. Charles Darwin
We make school kids read "Lord of the Flies"—but it's only half the story.
- The iconic novel "Lord of the Flies" paints a picture of human beings as naturally selfish and prone to conflict, but that is not the most accurate depiction of humanity, argues historian Rutger Bregman.
- Bregman shares a true story from his research about a group of Tongan students who survived on an island together for 15 months in 1965, not through brutal alliances, but by working together and forming a functional community.
- Darwin's observation of domestication syndrome is apparent in humans, argues Bregman; our evolution into friendlier animals can be seen in our biological features and responses. Evolutionarily speaking, being "soft" is actually very smart, and we evolved to cooperate with one another for mutual gain.
Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, new study finds
"Such studies will lead to a better understanding of brain development in both autistic and typical individuals."