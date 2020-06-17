Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
6 billion planets like Earth? Scientists make stunning estimate
Astronomers propose new estimate of Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy.
- Astronomers make new analysis based on data from NASA's Kepler space telescope.
- The researchers estimate there may be as many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy alone.
- The scientists looked for planets that would be able to host life.
Maybe you think one Earth is enough. But what if there were billions? Researchers make a new estimate that the number of Earth-like planets in our Milky Way galaxy can reach us high as 6 billion.
Astronomers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) analyzed data from NASA's Kepler mission to reach the stunning conclusion. The information on 200,000 stars was gathered by the Kepler planet-hunting spacecraft from 2009 to 2018.
The criteria used by the scientists for selecting such a planet maintained it had to be rocky, about the same size as Earth, and orbiting a star like our Sun. This planet also had to be in the habitable zone of its star, where the conditions would be just right to potentially allow for water and life.
UBC researcher Michelle Kunimoto, who co-authored the new study, and previously discovered 17 new planets ("exoplanets") outside our Solar System, said their calculations "place an upper limit of 0.18 Earth-like planets per G-type star." In other words, that's about 5 planets per Sun.
The study's co-author UBC astronomer Jaymie Matthews put this from another perspective, explaining that "Our Milky Way has as many as 400 billion stars, with seven per cent of them being G-type. That means less than six billion stars may have Earth-like planets in our Galaxy."
To conduct the study, Kunimoto utilized a technique known as 'forward modelling,' which allowed her to overcome the issue that Earth-like planets are hard to spot on account of being small and orbiting far from their star.
Legacy of NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope
"I started by simulating the full population of exoplanets around the stars Kepler searched," expounded the researcher in UBC's press release. "I marked each planet as 'detected' or 'missed' depending on how likely it was my planet search algorithm would have found them. Then, I compared the detected planets to my actual catalogue of planets. If the simulation produced a close match, then the initial population was likely a good representation of the actual population of planets orbiting those stars."
While the scientists came up with an impressive number of possible Earths, this likely doesn't mean that's how many such planets there are and if they would have life like ours. But this new estimate definitely expands the possibility that similar planets are out there.
Check out the new study in The Astronomical Journal.
Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.
'Know thy students' is the principle that can change the form of education, worldwide.
- During the coronavirus pandemic, students in close to 200 Big Picture Learning (BPL) schools worldwide have continued their education, thanks to BPL's unique school design.
- At BPL, each student is part of a small learning community of 15-20 students called an Advisory, led by a teacher called an Advisor. Students have community mentors, do off-campus internships, and even tackle college courses.
- Each Advisor truly knows the students in their Advisory. These close ties have allowed learning at BPL to respond and adapt to the challenges presented by coronavirus.
How Big Picture Learning's schools work<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43a2f898a024827ba61c7c28330cbf8c"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8O5fYxg0Qig?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
WATCH: Dinosaurs traveled other parts of Milky Way than humans
Dinosaurs never left Earth, but they still traveled millions of miles through the Milky Way galaxy.
- A new video shows how life has evolved on Earth during the planet's most recent revolution around the Milky Way, also known as one galactic year.
- A galactic year is about 220 million years, and it was the beginning of the Jurassic period the last time Earth was at this point in its revolution.
- How will Earth look on its next galactic birthday? It's impossible to know for sure, but a few events seem inevitable.
The Milky Way in future galactic years<p>Christiansen ends her video by asking what Earth will be like on its next Galactic birthday. It's difficult for scientists to know for sure, but a couple likely changes include: each day will be an hour longer, due to a slowing of the Earth's rotation, and the continents will have merged, making our modern map of the world virtually unrecognizable. </p><p>On the cosmic scale, making predictions becomes even more difficult. But based on the available data, a few events seem inevitable:</p><ul><li>12 galactic years: No life exists on Earth, and from a distance the planet will likely show no signs that it ever supported life. </li><li>15 galactic years: The conditions on Earth are similar to those on Venus.</li><li>22 galactic years: The Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxy <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andromeda%E2%80%93Milky_Way_collision" title="Andromeda–Milky Way collision" target="_blank">begin to collide</a>.</li><li>500 galactic years: The universe has expanded so much that all galaxies beyond the Local Group have disappeared beyond the cosmic light horizon.</li></ul>
LIVE TOMORROW: Freedom fighting, writing, and microdosing LSD, with Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon
Join New York Times best-selling author Maria Konnikova as she leads this special edition of Big Think Live.
Experts predict there are 36 contactable alien civilizations. Seriously.
Astrophysicists calculate the likely number of civilization out there capable of communicating with us.
- Taking into account what we do know, and mixing in some assumptions about life here, a team of scientists make a prediction.
- Even if aliens are relatively close by, they and we'd have to be around for over 6,000 years just to chat.
- Our current tech will likely not allow us to communicate with anyone/thing.
"The Ultimate Answer to Life, The Universe and Everything is...42!" — supercomputer Deep Thought in Douglas Adams' Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Thus began a grand experiment involving humans and pan-dimensional, hyperintelligent mice designed to figure out more exactly what was the question anyway. As if in tribute to Adams, a group of astronomers this week announced their answer to a Great Question, and it is 36. This time, though, we at least know what the question is: How many contactable alien civilizations are there in our galaxy? But 36?
"I think it is extremely important and exciting because for the first time we really have an estimate for this number of active intelligent, communicating civilizations that we potentially could contact and find out there is other life in the universe — something that has been a question for thousands of years and is still not answered."
So says astrophysicist Christopher Conselice of University of Nottingham. He's co-author of a report published in the Astrophysical Journal, and Nottingham and his colleagues are dead serious about the 36 likely Communicating Extra-Terrestrial Intelligent (CETI: pronounced "chetee") civilizations.
The Drake Equation
Image source: Google
The scientists' calculations are a sort of response to the Drake equation. In 1961 astronomer Frank Drake proposed that having knowledge of seven factors would allow scientists to reasonably estimate the number of intelligent alien civilizations out there. The Drake equation is so named because it's a mathematical formula, shown above. The seven factors are:
N = number of civilizations with which humans could communicate
R * = mean rate of star formation
f = fraction of stars that have planets
ne = mean number of planets that could support life per star with planets
fl = fraction of life-supporting planets that develop life
fi = fraction of planets with life where life develops intelligence
fc = fraction of intelligent civilizations that develop communication
L = mean length of time that civilizations can communicate
Even today, a lot of these blanks remain unfillable with our current knowledge. "Drake equation estimates have ranged from zero to a few billion [civilizations]— it is more like a tool for thinking about questions rather than something that has actually been solved." So Conselice and his colleagues set out to refine the equation based on what we do know, the one environment we're certain supports life as we know it: Earth.
The Astrobiological Copernican Principle
Image source: Christoph Burgstedt/Shutterstock
The Astrobiological Copernican Principle is based on the notion that what worked here could work elsewhere. "Basically, we made the assumption that intelligent life would form on other [Earth-like] planets like it has on Earth," Conselice tells The Guardian, "so within a few billion years life would automatically form as a natural part of evolution."
On the other hand, the report concludes these planets would be more likely to be orbiting low-mass M dwarf stars than strong stars like our Sun, and these dwarves are less likely to be life-supporting over an extended period.
"[If intelligent life] in a scientific way, not just a random way or just a very unique way, then you would expect at least this many civilizations within our galaxy." Such alien life might be more like off-planet Star Trek guest stars than, say, squid. Conselice says, "We wouldn't be super-shocked by seeing them."
Of course, begins the report, "One of the oldest questions that humans have asked is whether our existence—as an advanced intelligent species—is unique."
Getting to 36
Image source: metamorworks/Shutterstock
The study authors operated on the assumption that a planet's life would have to take form between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion years after the creation of its system's star, as it did here. We've only been producing radio waves to send out there for 100 years, so that's assumed to be about the minimum time a civilization would have to be in existence and broadcasting for us to detect them, but really much longer — it's not as if we crawled out from the primordial ooze with radios.
More realistically, the authors expect that a CETI population would have to exist for an average of 3,060 years to be detectable, which means that if life formed in both places at the same time, we'd both need to be in existence for 6,120 years (beyond that minimal 100 years) for a single "Hi, we're from Earth," Hi, we're not" exchange to occur.
Reactions
The report is, understandably, mostly being met with a shrug, at least according to three experts who checked in with The Guardian. "[The new estimate] is an interesting result, but one which it will be impossible to test using current techniques," says Andrew Coates of the Mullard Space Science Laboratory at University College London, though he agrees that the report's assumptions were reasonable. Patricia Sanchez-Baracaldo of University of Bristol notes just how many things have to go right for life to happen as it has here, suggesting that this additional what-if that makes accurate estimates even more difficult. Oliver Shorttle of the University of Cambridge cited the significant unanswered questions we would need to know the answers to in order to really hazard an irrefutably plausible estimate of CETI civilizations.
But we do have one answer, at least: 36. Sorry, two. Let's not forget 42.
This is how you overcome a language barrier
Don't worry about grammar rules at first. They'll only trip you up.