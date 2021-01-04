Four scenarios for the next supercontinent

The arc of geological history is long, but it bends towards supercontinents – so, what will the next one look like?

 Frank Jacobs
04 January, 2021
Four plausible scenarios for the supercontinent of the future.

Four plausible scenarios for the supercontinent of the future.

Credit: Pilgrim-Ivanhoe, reproduced with kind permission
  • We're halfway through a 'supercontinent cycle'.
  • The next one is due in 200-300 million years.
  • Here are four plausible scenarios of what it will look like.

Moving at fingernail speed

Jacques Kornprobst (redesigned after Bullard, E., Everett, J.E. and Smith, A.G., 1965. The fit of the continents around the Atlantic. Phil. Trans. Royal Soc., A 258, 1088, 41-51

How the American, African and European continents once fit together before the Atlantic – and may one day again, if and when the local 'Wilson cycle' reverses.

Credit: Jacques Kornprobst, after E. Bullard et al. (1965), CC BY-SA 4.0

For things so massive and seemingly immovable, continents are pretty hard to pin down. Of course, that's because they do move, if only at the speed at which your fingernails grow: about two inches (5 cm) per year.

Accelerate the film of Earth's geology, and you see the landmasses dance across the globe like islands of foam on a running bath. One peculiarity of our drifting continents is that they tend to combine, over massive amounts of time, into one single supercontinent. It helps that the Earth is round, unlike your bath.

Then, millions of years later, tectonic forces cause the supercontinent to break up again – only for the individual continents to recombine much, much later. All at fingernail speed.

The usual suspects

Paleogeographic globe in the Norwegian language

Norwegian map of what the supercontinent of Columbia/Nuna may well have looked like, 1,590 million years ago.

Credit: Bjoertvedt, CC BY-SA 3.0

Here's one question with an un-pin-downable answer: How many supercontinents have there been in Earth's deep past? At least three or at least seven; as many as 11 or perhaps even a few more. Like the continents themselves, scientific theories diverge. Here are some of the usual suspects (most recent first, ages are approximate):

  • Pangea (300-180 million years ago)
  • Gondwana (600-180 mya)
  • Pannotia (630-540 mya)
  • Rodinia (1.1 bya-750 mya)
  • Columbia, a.k.a. Nuna (1.8-1.5 billion years ago)
  • Kenorland (2.7-2.1 bya)
  • Ur (2.8-2.4 mya)
  • Vaalbara (3.6-2.8 bya)

That's if we spool back the tape. What happens if we fast-forward? Even though Pangea, the last supercontinent, broke up almost 200 million years ago, geologists are pretty sure there will be another one, but not for some time to come. Right now, we're about halfway through a 'supercontinent cycle'. The next one will be around between 200 and 300 million years from now.

Wilson cycles

John Tuzo Wilson (1908-93) refined and championed the theory of plate tectonics in the 1960s, when it was still controversial. He was the first non-U.S. citizen to become president of the American Geophysical Union.

John Tuzo Wilson (1908-93) refined and championed the theory of plate tectonics in the 1960s, when it was still controversial. He was the first non-U.S. citizen to become president of the American Geophysical Union.

Credit: UC Davis

That brings us to the next question with an answer that's hard to pin down: What will that next supercontinent look like? That is, of course, unknowable, as no one alive today will be around to check. But one can speculate. Using what we know about the tectonic forces that power the movements of continental plates, three scientists line up four plausible scenarios for the formation of the next supercontinent.

In "Back to the future: Testing different scenarios for the next supercontinent gathering," Hannah S. Davies, J.A. Mattias Green, and Joāo C. Duarte present four supercontinents, each the outcome of a different tectonic what-if.

Each scenario is a different combination of two basic drivers of continental conglomeration (and fragmentation): the supercontinent cycle itself, and the so-called Wilson cycle.

In 1966, Canadian geologist John Tuzo Wilson proposed that the Atlantic had opened up along a zone where another ocean had previously existed. A 'Wilson cycle' therefore describes the cyclical opening and closing of ocean basins. Since those aren't necessarily in sync with supercontinent cycles, they can lead to various outcomes – supercontinents of different shapes and at different types.

The next supercontinent will take shape when at least one ocean closes. That can happen in one of two ways:

  • Introversion: the 'internal', expanding ocean starts to contract and closes up again; or
  • Extroversion: the 'exterior' ocean keeps expanding, closing an 'internal' ocean elsewhere.

In the first option, the Wilson cycle and the supercontinent cycle coincide, creating the possibility that the new supercontinent will have more or less the same dimensions as the old one. In the second option, the Wilson and supercontinent cycles do not coincide.

In their paper, the researchers line up and standardise the evidence for four well-known scenarios on future supercontinent formation:
  • The closure of the Atlantic Ocean, leading to Pangea Ultima;
  • The closure of the Pacific Ocean, giving rise to Novopangea;
  • The closure of both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, creating Aurica; and
  • The closure of the Arctic Ocean, forming Amasia.

Pangea Ultima: keystone Africa

\u2018Ultimate\u2019 Pangea would be a remake of the \u2018old\u2019 Pangea, more or less.

'Ultimate' Pangea would be a remake of the 'old' Pangea, more or less.

Credit: Pilgrim-Ivanhoe, reproduced with kind permission

'Ultimate Pangea' will come about via an introversion scenario, with the closing of the Atlantic and the re-formation of the 'old' Pangea – sort of. Introversion is the 'classic' scenario for supercontinent formation; in fact, Pangea itself was likely formed by introversion, with the closing of the Rheic and Iapetus Oceans.

Africa is the key continent here; first by colliding with Europe to form the new continent of Eurafrica, and ultimately as the keystone tying South and North America, Europe and Asia together. Remnants of the Atlantic and Indian oceans reincarnate as the 'ultimate' Mediterranean, closed off from the world ocean by East Antarctica.

Novopangea: Rift becomes Ocean 

How Novopangea might come to be: the Pacific closes and a new ocean forms along the East African Rift.

How Novopangea might come to be: the Pacific closes and a new ocean forms along the East African Rift.

Credit: Pilgrim-Ivanhoe, reproduced with kind permission

A 'classic' extroversion scenario leads to the closure of the Pacific Ocean, and to a 'new' Pangea – not just a re-forming of the old one. The East African Rift keeps growing, developing into a new ocean, replacing the Indian one. East Africa gets stuck against India's west coast.

Aurica: America in the middle

Two Wilson cycles in sync with a supercontinent cycle, and hey presto: Aurica.

Two Wilson cycles in sync with a supercontinent cycle, and hey presto: Aurica.

Credit: Pilgrim-Ivanhoe, reproduced with kind permission

The Aurica scenario presupposes two Wilson cycles in sync with the supercontinent cycle. Both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans close, helping to form the supercontinent of Aurica, with the Americas in the middle.

This requires the opening-up of at least one new ocean – for example, at a large rift along the present-day border between India and Pakistan. This new Pan-Asian Ocean, merged with the Indian Ocean, pushes these areas apart, turning them from next-door neighbors into lands on either side of Aurica.

Australia is now entirely landlocked, between Antarctica, East Asia, and North America. Europe and Africa have collided with the Americas from the other side. To the south, Madagascar stubbornly continues its separate course.

Amasia, the Arctic supercontinent

In the Amasian scenario, almost all continents would be joined \u2018at the top\u2019.

In the Amasian scenario, almost all continents would be joined 'at the top'.

Credit: Pilgrim-Ivanhoe, reproduced with kind permission

The Arctic Ocean closes. Almost all continents are joined at the 'top of the world', with the exception of Antarctica, the only one not drifting northward. It'll be a short hop from North America to North Africa, with Southern Europe acting as a land bridge in between. South America has repositioned itself, with its western edge against the eastern flank of North America.

These images produced by Pilgrim-Ivanhoe, reproduced with kind permission. Original context here. Images based on the aforementioned article: Back to the future: Testing different scenarios for the next supercontinent gathering, by Hannah S. Davies, J.A. Mattias Green and João C. Duarte, published in Global and Planetary Change (Vol. 169, October 2018).

Strange Maps #1064

Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
geology maps oceans
Badge
Institute for Humane Studies
Institute for Humane Studies

Cancel culture vs. toleration: The consequences of punishing dissent

When we limit the clash of ideas, we ultimately hinder progress for the entire society.

Credit: Анатолий Шаповал via AdobeStock / Big Think
Sponsored by the Institute for Humane Studies
  • Pluralism is the idea that different people, traditions, and beliefs not only can coexist together in the same society but also should coexist together because society benefits from the vibrant workshopping of ideas.
  • Cancel culture is a threat to a liberal society because it seeks to shape the available information rather than seek truth.
  • Practicing toleration for those ideas does not mean merely putting up with them but actually acknowledging the ideas with an open spirit, as Chandran Kukathas, professor at Singapore Management University, says.
Keep reading Show less
politics diversity society philosophy personal growth

There are 5 eras in the universe's lifecycle. Right now, we're in the second era.

Astronomers find these five chapters to be a handy way of conceiving the universe's incredibly long lifespan.

Image based on logarithmic maps of the Universe put together by Princeton University researchers, and images produced by NASA based on observations made by their telescopes and roving spacecraft

Image source: Pablo Carlos Budassi
Surprising Science
  • We're in the middle, or thereabouts, of the universe's Stelliferous era.
  • If you think there's a lot going on out there now, the first era's drama makes things these days look pretty calm.
  • Scientists attempt to understand the past and present by bringing together the last couple of centuries' major schools of thought.
Keep reading Show less
astronomy dark matter physics space telescopes universe cosmos

Control group outperforms mediums in psychic test

Some volunteers performed above chance. They weren't the psychics.

Photo: Goffkein / Adobe Stock
Surprising Science
  • A control group outperformed professional mediums in a psychic test.
  • This contradicted previous research the team performed in which mediums scored above chance levels.
  • For this study, every volunteer had to guess the cause of death after being given three choices.
Keep reading Show less
psychology brain neuroscience human body senses consciousness

Are we living in a baby universe that looks like a black hole to outsiders?

Baby universes led to black holes and dark matter, proposes a new study.

Baby universes could have branched off the main universe after the Big Bang and may appear to us as black holes.

Credit: Kavli IPMU
Surprising Science
  • Researchers recently used a huge telescope in Hawaii to study primordial black holes.
  • These black holes might have formed in the early days from baby universes and may be responsible for dark matter.
  • The study also raises the possibility that our own universe may look like a black hole to outside observers.
Keep reading Show less
space black hole universe astronomy physics nasa cosmos big bang dark matter
Videos

Michio Kaku: 3 mind-blowing predictions about the future

What lies in store for humanity? Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku explains how different life will be for your ancestors—and maybe your future self, if the timing works out.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast