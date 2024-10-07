Youngest Milky Way-like galaxy rotates just like we do

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all
The Milky Way, like all spiral galaxies, spins about its axis.
Stars and gas rotate in a disk, orbiting the galactic center.
However, this state — in theory — can only be achieved after enough time has passed.
Early on, cold streams of gas collide and collapse, forming stars.
This leads to asymmetrical shapes for the earliest proto-galaxies, as confirmed by JWST.
Galactic disks only form once early irregularities are smoothed out by time’s passage.
In the past, ALMA has revealed rotation in early galaxies.
In 2018, ionized carbon signatures confirmed rotation in galaxies as young as ~0.8-1.0 billion years old.
Then, galaxy MACS1149-JD1 was found: just 530 million years after the Big Bang.
At the time, this galaxy, the second most distant known, showed signs of internal rotation, too.
Its interior stellar populations indicated stars of at least 280 million years old.
Although MACS1149-JD1 was not disk-like, newfound rotating galaxy REBELS-25 is.
At an age of just 700 million years, it’s the youngest mature, strongly rotating disc galaxy ever discovered.
Its disk is dynamically cold, and it contains nearly 10 billion solar masses worth of stars inside.
Defying expectations, theorists must now explain how mature, rotating disks can form so quickly.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all