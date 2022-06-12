Starts With A Bang podcast #82: JWST and infrared astronomy

It’s now been nearly a full six months since the JWST was launched, and we’re on the cusp of getting our first science data and images back from some 1.5 million kilometers away. There are all sorts of things we’re bound to learn, from discovering the farthest galaxies of all to examining details in faint, small objects to searching for black holes in dusty galaxies and a whole lot more. But what’s perhaps most exciting are the things we’re going to find that we aren’t expecting, simply because we’ve never looked in this particular fashion before.

I’m so pleased to welcome two guests to the show: Research Professors Dr. Stacey Alberts and Dr. Christina Williams both join me this month, and we have a far-ranging conversation about infrared astronomy and all that we’re poised to learn from exploring the Universe in the infrared as never before. If you’re already excited about JWST and what we’re going to learn from it, wait until you listen to this episode!