Is a new anomaly affecting the entire Universe?

Sorry, astronomers: the expanding Universe doesn’t add up.
The largest anomaly is the Hubble tension.
Two expansion rate measurement methods yield incompatible values.
The early relic method, via cosmic imperfections, yields 67 km/s/Mpc.
The distance ladder method, from individually measured objects, yields 73 km/s/Mpc.
But another cosmic imperfection anomaly is similarly puzzling.
Consider the cosmic microwave background (CMB): leftover radiation from the Big Bang.
Although mostly uniform, one direction is ~3.3 millikelvin hotter while the opposite is similarly cooler.
This “CMB dipole” reflects our Sun’s relative motion to the CMB: of ~370 km/s.
Our Local Group moves much faster: ~620 km/s.
This should be due to cosmic, gravitational imperfections tugging on us.
Nearby galaxy motions consistently support this picture.
However, more distant motion tracers conflict with it.
Plasmas within clusters indicate smaller overall motions: below ~260 km/s.
The brightest cluster galaxies, however, reveal larger motions: ~689 km/s.
X-ray emissions reveal giant ones (in the wrong direction!) of ~900 km/s.
And anisotropies in galaxy counts reveal more than double the expected effect.
Radio galaxy counts are even worse: four times the expected amplitude.
Quasar counts from WISE possess the same problem.
Larger-scale, upcoming surveys could robustly confirm this second “Hubble tension.”
