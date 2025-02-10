Skip to content
JWST shows surprising violence in a young star system’s birth

A young, nearby, massive star, whose protoplanetary disk appears perfectly edge-on, was just viewed by JWST, with staggering implications.
Astronomical image of a young star system with labeled features: jet, conical outflow, dark lane, possible spiral, disk, tail, and a scale marking 300 astronomical units.
This composite JWST image of the object Herbig-Haro 30 in the Taurus Molecular Cloud shows many features common to young, massive stars: a dusty disk (seen edge-on here), reflective dust grains above and below the disk, bipolar jets running perpendicular to the central disk, and conical outflows dovetailing into tail-like ejecta. Inside, planets are suspected to be forming around the central young star.
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, Tazaki et al.; Processing: E. Siegel
Key Takeaways
  • All across the Universe, new stars are being born, with most of those new stars, now rich in heavy elements in our 13.8 billion year old Universe, destined to form new planets around them, too.
  • Triggered by the collapse of molecular clouds, young stars form protoplanetary disks around them, with gaps in the disks appearing after only 1-2 million years: pointing to the formation of planets.
  • However, one nearby, young protostar, Herbig-Haro 30 (HH30), is seen almost perfectly edge-on. From examining its features in many wavelengths of light, including with JWST, we learn so much about star and planet formation.
Just 450 light-years away, new stars are being born.

An expansive view of a starry night sky, where the JWST captures dense clusters of stars and interstellar dust clouds in varying shades of gray and tan, revealing the birth of new star systems.
This wide-field image only encapsulates a portion of the giant Taurus Molecular Cloud, which extends for nearly 14 degrees across the sky on its longest axis. Just 430-450 light-years away, it may be the closest large star-forming region to Earth.
Credit: Laurent Lucas/Astrobin

The Taurus Molecular Cloud has thousands of stellar masses worth of cold, collapsing gas.

A composite image of the Aquila Rift captured by JWST reveals swirling dark clouds and bright areas, illustrating star system birth in space.
This far-infrared view of the Taurus Molecular Cloud showcases cool dust grains that emit at only 10-30 K above absolute zero. The brightest, reddest regions here showcase where star-formation is most intense inside. This field-of-view spans 13.8° by 7.3°, capturing the known entirety of the molecular cloud complex.
Credit: ESA/Herschel/NASA/JPL-Caltech; Acknowledgement: R. Hurt (JPL-Caltech)

Inside the densest, most massive regions, newborn stars are already thriving.

Dark nebula LDN 43, captured by the JWST, reveals a stunning tapestry of star system birth, with stars scattered in the background amidst dense dust clouds and softly illuminated areas.
This amateur astronomy image of dark nebula LDN 1551 showcases the cloud of ionized gas within it: Sharpless 239. Many protostars, surrounded by dusty disks, are located inside, along with numerous Herbig-Haro objects.
Credit: KK_Astro/Kaptàs Attila

Many young stellar systems have protoplanetary disks: the birthplace of planets.

Bright, concentric rings surrounding a glowing central core, resembling a protoplanetary disk on a dark background—a snapshot capturing the JWST's glimpse into star system birth.
This image, from ALMA, shows the protoplanetary disk around HL Tauri. The gaps within the disk correspond to the locations of newly-forming planets, and emit jets and outflows (not shown) associated with Herbig-Haro 150: part of the same system.
Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)

Also, some young stars exhibit energetic outflows: Herbig-Haro objects.

Ultra-hot, young stars can sometimes form jets, like this Herbig-Haro object in the Orion Nebula, just 1,500 light years away from our position in the galaxy. The radiation and winds from young, massive stars can impart enormous kicks to the surrounding matter, where we find organic molecules as well. These hot regions of space emit much greater amounts of energy than our Sun does, heating up objects in their vicinity to greater temperatures than the Sun can.
Credit: NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)/Hubble-Europe Collaboration; Acknowledgment: D. Padgett (NASA’s GSFC), T. Megeath (U. Toledo), B. Reipurth (U. Hawaii)

One such remarkable object happens to be oriented perfectly edge-on to us: Herbig-Haro 30 (HH30).

Three panels showcase the evolving HH 30 disk and jet images from 1995, 1998, and 2000, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, offering a glimpse into the cosmic dance of star system birth alongside JWST's future insights.
This three-panel image shows evolution in the structure of the jets, outflows, and optically-bright portion of the region above and below the central dust disk of Herbig-Haro 30. These images span from 1995 through 2000, and were acquired with the Hubble Space Telescope.
Credit: NASA and A. Watson (UNAM)

HH30 has been imaged many times, including by the Hubble Space Telescope.

A blurred image captures a bright disc with a blue jet and shadowy reflection below, reminiscent of a star system's birth. Labeled "Hubble/Visible," it evokes curiosity about what JWST might reveal.
This Hubble composite shows the Herbig-Haro object HH30 with two jets streaming away, perpendicular to the young, dusty disk whose material blocks the light from the central, obscured young star.
Credit: ESA/Hubble

However, many additional features can be seen by viewing HH30 in other, longer wavelengths of light.

The JWST has captured a stunning near-infrared image of a protoplanetary disk resembling a "flying saucer," marking the birth of a new star system.
This near-infrared view of Herbig-Haro object HH30, from JWST, showcases the stellar winds and jets of gas around the most perfectly edge-on Herbig-Haro object known. The extended and distorted tail of tiny dust grains is highlighted here.
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA

Near-infrared imaging, provided by JWST, reveals conical outflows alongside the two jets.

A colorful, star-like object with radiating light, captured in mid-infrared by the JWST, illuminates the birth of a star system against a black background.
This mid-infrared view of Herbig-Haro object HH30 comes from JWST’s MIRI instrument, and highlights the presence and distribution of very small dust grains: extending high out of the plane of the protoplanetary disk itself, the dust extends for more than 100 AU above and below the disk, rivaling the extent of the disk itself.
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA

Mid-infrared views, also from JWST, showcase high, wide columns of tiny-grained dust surrounding this object.

A dark background showcases a thin, bright horizontal line in the center, glowing in orange-yellow hues reminiscent of a JWST image capturing a star system's birth. ALMA/Millimetre is noted in the bottom left corner.
This ALMA view of the protoplanetary disk surrounding Herbig-Haro object HH30 shows an extent to the large, millimeter-sized dust grains that only rises about ~1 AU above or below the plane of the disk itself. It is thought that these larger dust grains are required for the formation of massive planetary and protoplanetary objects.
Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)

Meanwhile, the longest-wavelength views come from ALMA, which probes the distribution of large, millimeter-sized dust grains.

A bright orange disk with a vertical blue jet of light extending upward and downward suggests the awe-inspiring birth of a star system. The image includes "Hubble/Visible" text in the bottom left corner, hinting at JWST's future potential to capture similar cosmic wonders.
This 5-panel animation of the same object, Herbig-Haro object HH30, at the same scale but in different wavelengths. Hubble’s optical views fade to JWST’s NIRCam views, then JWST’s MIRI views, and finally ALMA’s millimeter-wavelength views. The final panel is a composite of JWST NIRCam and MIRI data.
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, ESA/Hubble, ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO); Animation: E. Siegel

From combining all of this data, we can determine many remarkable facts.

A colorful, luminous shape resembling an hourglass is set against a dark background, capturing the vibrant hues of blue, yellow, and red at its center—much like the breathtaking images captured by JWST during the birth of a star system.
This composite NIRCam and MIRI image from JWST shows a variety of features concerning Herbig-Haro object HH30. Jets of material are ejected perpendicular to a central, edge-on, dusty disk, with small-grained and reflective features seen above and below the plane of the disk itself. Potential spiral features, a tail, and conical outflows all appear here.
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, Tazaki et al.

Small dust grains are fully mixed, vertically, while larger ones remain in a thin, confined disk.

A grid displaying different models of celestial images captured at various wavelengths, labeled with size and mass details. The bottom row is marked as "DATA," with circular markers underneath, showcasing insights into JWST's observations and star system births.
This image shows a variety of model simulations for how Herbig-Haro 30 (HH30) should appear in a variety of wavelengths of light, compared with the actual data at bottoms. As you can see, a variety of dust-particle sizes are needed to reproduce what’s observed, with lower dust masses and a fainter central protostar offering the best matches to the data.
Credit: R. Tazaki et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2025

Cone-like outflows surround the centrally emitted, rapid, collimated jets.

Two-panel graph depicting JWST data: Left, a heat map reveals concentric patterns symbolizing a star system's birth; Right, colored lines and markers arranged vertically. Both axes labeled in arcseconds.
Based on JWST data, the central jets are surrounded by conical outflows, whose geometry can be inferred based on JWST imagery.
Credit: R. Tazaki et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2025

Roughly one Earth mass gets ejected every decade.

Five radiating disk images, reminiscent of a star system's birth, with varying inclinations from 87.0° to 82.0°, showcase different brightness and shape against a dark background, reminiscent of stunning visuals captured by JWST.
The ALMA data concerning Herbig-Haro 30 is most consistent with a perfectly edge-on disk. Even an inclination of 2 degrees or more is ruled out based on the observations, rendering HH30 the most perfectly edge-on Herbig-Haro object known to date.
Credit: R. Tazaki et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2025

Vitally, the narrow, dense dust layer within the disk enables the future formation of planets.

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.

In this article
Space & Astrophysics
