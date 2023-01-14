Starts With A Bang podcast #89 – The active threat of the Sun

For life on Earth, there’s no more important source of energy than the Sun; without it, it’s doubtful that life would have arisen on Earth, and it certainly wouldn’t have evolved to give rise to the wild diversity of biological organisms seen today. But the Sun is more than just a constant source of heat and light; it also emits particles, and there’s a darker side to that activity: flares, coronal mass ejections, and the threats this space weather poses to living planets like our own.

It turns out that for technologically advanced civilizations like our own, the threats that arise from the Sun are far greater and more dangerous than at any time prior in Earth’s history, and despite the knowledge we have of what the Sun can do to the Earth, we’re woefully unprepared for the inevitable. Thankfully, there are not only people studying it, but many of them are also fighting and advocating for solutions and planetary protection, including Sierra Solter, a plasma physicist specializing in solar plasmas, who joins us on this edition of the Starts With A Bang podcast.

Welcome to a glorious 2023, and may we learn the needed lessons for what must be done before we’re left with the sad alternative of simply picking up the pieces!