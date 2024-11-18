5 coincidences that make our existence possible

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Our Universe has grown up impressively since the Big Bang.
From a hot, dense, near-uniform initial state, stars, galaxies, and living planets emerged.
Without these five coincidences, our Universe would have inevitably been lifeless.
1.) A photon-rich early Universe.
Large photon abundances make forming stable atomic nuclei difficult early on.
With too few photons, all hydrogen would fuse into helium and beyond.
No Sun-like stars would ever be possible.
2.) A big enough matter-antimatter asymmetry.
We have about 1 proton (and no antiprotons) for every 1.6 billion photons.
If that abundance was just ~1000 times smaller, stellar enrichment would be extraordinarily low.
Without sufficient heavy elements produced in stars, rocky worlds could never form.
3.) The existence of dark matter.
Without dark matter, supernova ejecta would escape their home galaxies.
This “cosmic glue” holds galaxies together, a necessity for late-generation stars.
4.) The excited Hoyle state of carbon.
Inside red giants, three helium atoms undergo carbon fusion.
A carbon resonance of just the right mass is required to build up life-friendly elements.
5.) A stable proton.
In theory, protons can decay to mesons plus leptons.
If these decays occurred too easily, normal matter would be unstable.
The proton’s stability, still unexplained, enables all cosmic life.
