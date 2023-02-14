One of the last taboos in a modern relationship is talking about money.

While many people like to pretend that love conquers all, or that a positive attitude will overcome all obstacles, the fact is that money issues are a leading factor in divorce — especially among young couples. A 2013 study found that money issues played a significant role in 40% of divorces.

But why? In a consumer society like ours, why do we not like to talk about money in a relationship? And, perhaps more importantly, how can we keep this tendency from negatively impacting our relationships?