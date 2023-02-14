Bradley T. Klontz, Psy.D., CFP® is an expert in financial psychology, financial planning, and applied behavioral finance. He’s an Associate Professor of Practice at Creighton University Heider College of Business,[…]
Steven M. Hughes is a Financial Therapist and Money Reiki Practitioner helping Black millennials and entrepreneurs build healthy relationships with their money. He marries his education in financial psychology and[…]
Wealth psychology expert and coach Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, founder of KBK Wealth Connection and host of the Breaking Money Silence® podcast, is an internationally published author and speaker.
Lindsay Bryan-Podvin is a biracial financial therapist, speaker, podcaster, and author. As the first financial therapist in Michigan, she combines financial literacy with money's emotional and psychological side. With a[…]
I am interested in understanding how people make decisions, and in tracing out the underlying psychological and neural mechanisms of choice. Research in my lab employs an interdisciplinary approach, drawing[…]
Dr. George James, LMFT, counsels people on how to overcome everyday relational struggles so they can build successful connections in love, family and career. With a practical approach to relationships[…]
Money ruins relationships. Here’s how to fix that.
▸
6 min
—
with
One of the last taboos in a modern relationship is talking about money.
While many people like to pretend that love conquers all, or that a positive attitude will overcome all obstacles, the fact is that money issues are a leading factor in divorce — especially among young couples. A 2013 study found that money issues played a significant role in 40% of divorces.
But why? In a consumer society like ours, why do we not like to talk about money in a relationship? And, perhaps more importantly, how can we keep this tendency from negatively impacting our relationships?