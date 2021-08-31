Why doesn't the U.S. win wars anymore?

Paradoxically, we lose wars because the world is peaceful and the U.S. is powerful.

 Dominic Tierney
31 August, 2021
Why doesn't the U.S. win wars anymore?
Credit: UX Gun via Unsplash
  • The type of wars that Americans win — major wars between the great powers — no longer occur.
  • The type of wars that Americans lose — civil wars in foreign countries — are the ones that remain.
  • American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention.

The following is an excerpt from The Right Way to Lose a War: America in an Age of Unwinnable Conflicts. It is reprinted with permission of the author.

We live in an age of power, peace, and loss. Since 1945, the United States has emerged as the unsurpassed superpower, relations between countries have been unusually stable, and the American experience of conflict has been a tale of frustration and defeat.

This raises the first paradox: We lose because the world is peaceful. The decline of interstate war and the relative harmony among the great powers is cause for celebration. But the interstate wars that disappeared are the kind of wars that we win. And the civil wars that remain are the kind of wars that we lose. As the tide of conflict recedes, we're left with the toughest and most unyielding internal struggles.

It's also hard to win great victories in an era of peace. During the golden age, the United States faced trials of national survival, like the Civil War and World War II. The potential benefits were so momentous that Washington could overthrow the enemy at almost any cost in American blood and treasure and still claim the win. But in wars since 1945, the threats are diminished. Since the prize on offer is less valuable, the acceptable price we will pay in lives and money is also dramatically reduced. To achieve victory, the campaign must be quick and decisive — with little margin for error. Without grave peril, it's tough to enter the pantheon of martial valor.

The Right Way to Lose a War: America in an Age of Unwinnable Conflicts
List Price: $27.82
New From: $20.10 in Stock
Used From: $3.00 in Stock

There's a second paradox: We lose because we're strong. U.S. power encouraged Americans to follow the sound of battle into distant lands. But the United States became more interventionist just as the conflict environment shifted in ways that blunted America's military edge. As a result, Washington was no longer able to translate power into victory. If America was weaker, its military record might actually be more favorable. With fewer capabilities, the idea of invading Iraq would have stayed in the realm of dreams.

Indeed, the two paradoxes are connected. American power helped usher in the age of interstate peace, as Washington constructed a fairly democratic and stable "free world" in the Western Hemisphere, Western Europe, and East Asia, fashioned institutions like the United Nations, and oversaw a globalized trading system. But this left intractable civil wars as the prevailing kind of conflict. And American power also tempted Washington to search for monsters to destroy in far-flung locations. In other words, power and peace are the parents of loss.

No one wants to go back to the days of weakness, war, and winning. A favorable record in major conflict is poor compensation for global catastrophe. But as we enjoy the fruits of power and peace, we should steel ourselves for more battlefield setbacks. The dark age of American warfare looks set to endure. In the future, conflict will likely remain dominated by civil wars. American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention. The U.S. military will resist preparing for counterinsurgency. Guerrillas, by contrast, will learn and adapt — and bloody the United States.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
war United States history

Unknown bacteria found living on the International Space Station

The discovery could help astronauts find better ways to grow food in space.

Methylobacteriaceae

Credit: Aslam Z., Lee C. S., Kim K.-H., Im W.-T., Ten L. N., Lee S.-T. via Wikipedia
Surprising Science
  • The bacteria were collected as part of a surveillance program that tasks astronauts with regularly collecting samples from eight sites aboard the International Space Station.
  • The bacteria discovered on the space station belong to a family of bacteria that helps plants grow and blocks pathogens.
  • Finding sustainable ways to grow food is critical to any long-term space mission.
Keep reading Show less
nasa food mars space bacteria

Want to live longer? You may need to move

Longevity gets a new motto: location, location, location.

Figure 3 from Finkelstein et al. (2021)
Surprising Science
  • A new study finds that life expectancy for seniors can change if they move.
  • If you want to live longer, head for the coast or a major city.
  • However, location is not destiny.
Keep reading Show less
economics health health care aging

Francisco Goya: how a Spanish painter fooled kings and queens

Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes is often labeled a quintessential Spanish artist, but his allegiance may well have lied with the French Enlightenment instead.

Credit: Vicent López Portaña / Public domain
Culture & Religion
  • Goya's patriotic painting, The Third of May 1808, earned him the reputation of a true nationalist.
  • His royal portraits, on the other hand, reveal subtle yet sharp criticisms aimed at Spain's incapable rulers.
  • Toward the end of his life, he created a series of disturbing "Black Paintings" on the walls of his house.
Keep reading Show less
Art history
Quantcast