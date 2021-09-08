Follow Us
Rare earth war: can the U.S. even compete with China?
China's dominance of the rare earth metal industry is part of its overall geopolitical strategy.
- Rare earth elements are metals used for creating consumer electronics, rechargeable batteries, renewable energy, and military-grade weapons.
- Having lost its hegemony to China, the U.S. is looking at ways to restart mining operations.
- America's only rare earth mine, Mountain Pass, has been selling all its output to China.
Even though rare earth elements helped shape modern society into what it is today, most of us hardly know a thing about these unique metals — aside from the fact that they are irreplaceable in the production of many 21st century inventions, from the touch screens in our iPhones to the batteries of our Teslas and to the engines of our military's latest fighter jets.
One of the first things to know about rare earths is that their name is a bit of a misnomer. While their importance to consumer electronics, renewable energy, and national defense makes these materials very costly, rare earths are actually pretty abundant in Earth's crust. The problem is that, much like oil or gas, these metals only can be found in select locations around the world, hidden away inside mineral deposits that did not form with country borders in mind.
Rare earth metals: a geopolitical weapon
As a direct result of this irregular distribution, trade in rare earth elements is often dictated by unexpected developments in international relations rather than the ups and downs of the global economy. For most of the previous century, the United States was the world's largest supplier of rare earths, sourcing its metals from India, Brazil, and — from the 1950s onward — South Africa's monazite-rich Steenkampskraal mine.
But in the 1990s, American suppliers began lagging behind a different player that has ruled the rare earths business ever since: the People's Republic of China. With a third of the planet's total supply at his disposal, Deng Xiaoping set out to expand rare earth mining operations the moment he realized how indispensable they would become to future machinery. "The Middle East has oil," the chairman said in 1992. "China has rare earths."
Soon enough, the Communist Party started offering substantial rebates on export taxes. This, its leaders believed, would motivate both independent and state-run enterprises to start mining rare earths. They were right; a few decades later, China now controls more than 85 percent of the market. Not only has the country managed to outpace its competitors in terms of sheer output, but it also dominates every other aspect of the industry's supply chain.
This dominance proved a powerful asset, one China used many times during diplomatic disputes. In 2010, the country ended its rare earth exports to Japan to prod government officials in Tokyo to stop interrogating a detained Chinese fishing captain. Last year, Chinese officials said that they would impose sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and other U.S. defense contractors after the American government sold weapons to Taiwan.
Can America restore its rare earth metal industry?
Each time China threatens to withhold or cut back on exports, worldwide panics cause the prices of rare earth metals to skyrocket. Uncomfortable with the idea that their country must rely on an increasingly unpredictable foreign power for something as essential as rare earths, policymakers and political commentators are demanding Congress make an effort not to just protect but rebuild America's rare earth mining infrastructure.
These are ambitious, perhaps even irrational demands. Currently, the U.S. has but one operating rare earth mine: Mountain Pass. Built above a 1.4-billion-year-old carbonatite deposit in southern California, the mine was closed down in 2002 due to environmental concerns. In 2017, MP Materials purchased Mountain Pass and restarted production.
The mine's reopening was the first step in getting America's rare earths industry back on track. In 2020, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for an end to U.S. dependence on Chinese suppliers. The thought was that an increase in domestic production would end negotiations with countries which "do not endorse appropriate minerals supply chain standards, leading to human rights violations, forced and child labor, violent conflict, and health and environmental damage."
In spite of its lingual posturing, the executive order may have done the exact opposite of what it wanted to achieve. While the federal government provided Mountain Pass' primary shareholder MP Materials with over $9 million in funding, an entity partially owned by the Chinese government named Shenghe Resources possesses an 8 percent shareholder stake in the company.
According to a report from Quartz, Shenghe was part of the same business coalition that saved Mountain Pass from bankruptcy. More importantly, however, the listing prospectus which MP Materials filed last October states that Shenghe serves as the mine's only buyer and sole source of income. In an email to Big Think, the company says that this is because the U.S. does not have refining capacity, but it is constructing a refining facility that is scheduled to open in 2022. In the meantime, Shenghe's 2020 earnings forecast says that their stake in MP has led to a 200 percent increase in net profits.
It seems China's mining corporations are weaving their way into the rare earth industries of other countries as well. At the start of 2021, for instance, Shenghe made an agreement with Australian mining company RareX to set up a joint venture mining operation in the western regions of the Outback. On the other side of the globe, Shenghe managed to acquire minority stakes in a mining operation that will take place in Greenland.
In late August, the Chinese government made headlines yet again when its foreign ministry said Beijing would be open to "friendly cooperation" with Afghanistan's new Taliban regime which — according to rare earth experts — is sitting on one trillion dollars' worth of unmined minerals. The announcement should not come as much of a surprise, though, considering Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in July.
Having recently lost a potential trading partner to their largest competitor (i.e., Afghanistan), U.S. lawmakers shifted focus onto increasing the nation's output. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, California Congressman Eric Swalwell (D) formed the Congressional Critical Minerals Caucus, a bipartisan attempt to "help the United States develop the technical expertise and production capabilities to assure a long-term, secure, and sustainable supply of energy critical elements."
A few weeks ago, this caucus introduced the "Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Production Tax Credit Act" that would incentivize the production of rare earth magnets used in electric vehicles and clean energy generators. USA Rare Earth, an investment company financing domestic mining operations, welcomed the legislation, with CEO Pini Althaus claiming it could enable domestic producers to mine as much as 17 percent of the American economy's demand for permanent magnets.
Founded less than two years ago, USA Rare Earth has already established itself as somewhat of a trailblazer when it comes to restoring America's rare earth industry. The company owns 80 percent of a joint venture mining operation set to take place in Hudspeth County, Texas. Acting on the Biden administration's aspirations to get half of Americans driving electric vehicles by 2030, USA Rare Earth devised a 20-year mining plan that could make this benchmark feasible.
Wolf warrior diplomacy
If the U.S. can restore its domestic supply of rare earths still remains to be seen. For now, the only thing that is certain is that the country no longer wants to rely on its historic trading partners. Said Noam Chomsky of the present situation: "If China gains a near-monopoly over rare earths, they will be in a powerful position to influence choices and policies of other states. From China's point of view, it certainly makes sense to gain as much control as they can."
Editor's Note: The original version of this article contained a few inaccuracies in regard to the Mountain Pass mine and its acquisition by MP Materials. These errors have been corrected. Our apologies.
3,000-pound Triceratops skull unearthed in South Dakota
"You dream about these kinds of moments when you're a kid," said lead paleontologist David Schmidt.
- The triceratops skull was first discovered in 2019, but was excavated over the summer of 2020.
- It was discovered in the South Dakota Badlands, an area where the Triceratops roamed some 66 million years ago.
- Studying dinosaurs helps scientists better understand the evolution of all life on Earth.
David Schmidt, a geology professor at Westminster College, had just arrived in the South Dakota Badlands in summer 2019 with a group of students for a fossil dig when he received a call from the National Forest Service. A nearby rancher had discovered a strange object poking out of the ground. They wanted Schmidt to take a look.
"One of the very first bones that we saw in the rock was this long cylindrical bone," Schmidt told St. Louis Public Radio. "The first thing that came out of our mouths was, 'That kind of looks like the horn of a triceratops.'"
After authorities gave the go-ahead, Schmidt and a small group of students returned this summer and spent nearly every day of June and July excavating the skull.
Credit: David Schmidt / Westminster College
"We had to be really careful," Schmidt told St. Louis Public Radio. "We couldn't disturb anything at all, because at that point, it was under law enforcement investigation. They were telling us, 'Don't even make footprints,' and I was thinking, 'How are we supposed to do that?'"
Another difficulty was the mammoth size of the skull: about 7 feet long and more than 3,000 pounds. (For context, the largest triceratops skull ever unearthed was about 8.2 feet long.) The skull of Schmidt's dinosaur was likely a Triceratops prorsus, one of two species of triceratops that roamed what's now North America about 66 million years ago.
Credit: David Schmidt / Westminster College
The triceratops was an herbivore, but it was also a favorite meal of the Tyrannosaurus rex. That probably explains why the Dakotas contain many scattered triceratops bone fragments, and, less commonly, complete bones and skulls. In summer 2019, for example, a separate team on a dig in North Dakota made headlines after unearthing a complete triceratops skull that measured five feet in length.
Michael Kjelland, a biology professor who participated in that excavation, said digging up the dinosaur was like completing a "multi-piece, 3-D jigsaw puzzle" that required "engineering that rivaled SpaceX," he jokingly told the New York Times.
Morrison Formation in Colorado
James St. John via Flickr
The Badlands aren't the only spot in North America where paleontologists have found dinosaurs. In the 1870s, Colorado and Wyoming became the first sites of dinosaur discoveries in the U.S., ushering in an era of public fascination with the prehistoric creatures — and a competitive rush to unearth them.
Since, dinosaur bones have been found in 35 states. One of the most fruitful locations for paleontologists has been the Morrison formation, a sequence of Upper Jurassic sedimentary rock that stretches under the Western part of the country. Discovered here were species like Camarasaurus, Diplodocus, Apatosaurus, Stegosaurus, and Allosaurus, to name a few.
Triceratops illustration
|Credit: Nobu Tamura/Wikimedia Commons
As for "Shady" (the nickname of the South Dakota triceratops), Schmidt and his team have safely transported it to the Westminster campus. They hope to raise funds for restoration, and to return to South Dakota in search of more bones that once belonged to the triceratops.
Studying dinosaurs helps scientists gain a more complete understanding of our evolution, illuminating a through-line that extends from "deep time" to present day. For scientists like Schmidt, there's also the simple joy of coming to face-to-face with a lost world.
"You dream about these kinds of moments when you're a kid," Schmidt told St. Louis Public Radio. "You don't ever think that these things will ever happen."
How 3 new technologies can bring us closer to 100% renewable energy
Scientists are solving the problem of costly energy storage.
This is one reason that the U.S. Department of Energy projects that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing U.S. energy source through 2050.
However, it's still relatively expensive to store energy. And since renewable energy generation isn't available all the time – it happens when the wind blows or the sun shines – storage is essential.
As a researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, I work with the federal government and private industry to develop renewable energy storage technologies. In a recent report, researchers at NREL estimated that the potential exists to increase U.S. renewable energy storage capacity by as much as 3,000% percent by 2050.
Here are three emerging technologies that could help make this happen.
Longer charges
From alkaline batteries for small electronics to lithium-ion batteries for cars and laptops, most people already use batteries in many aspects of their daily lives. But there is still lots of room for growth.
For example, high-capacity batteries with long discharge times – up to 10 hours – could be valuable for storing solar power at night or increasing the range of electric vehicles. Right now there are very few such batteries in use. However, according to recent projections, upwards of 100 gigawatts' worth of these batteries will likely be installed by 2050. For comparison, that's 50 times the generating capacity of Hoover Dam. This could have a major impact on the viability of renewable energy.
Batteries work by creating a chemical reaction that produces a flow of electrical current.
One of the biggest obstacles is limited supplies of lithium and cobalt, which currently are essential for making lightweight, powerful batteries. According to some estimates, around 10% of the world's lithium and nearly all of the world's cobalt reserves will be depleted by 2050.
Furthermore, nearly 70% of the world's cobalt is mined in the Congo, under conditions that have long been documented as inhumane.
Scientists are working to develop techniques for recycling lithium and cobalt batteries, and to design batteries based on other materials. Tesla plans to produce cobalt-free batteries within the next few years. Others aim to replace lithium with sodium, which has properties very similar to lithium's but is much more abundant.
Safer batteries
Another priority is to make batteries safer. One area for improvement is electrolytes – the medium, often liquid, that allows an electric charge to flow from the battery's anode, or negative terminal, to the cathode, or positive terminal.
When a battery is in use, charged particles in the electrolyte move around to balance out the charge of the electricity flowing out of the battery. Electrolytes often contain flammable materials. If they leak, the battery can overheat and catch fire or melt.
Scientists are developing solid electrolytes, which would make batteries more robust. It is much harder for particles to move around through solids than through liquids, but encouraging lab-scale results suggest that these batteries could be ready for use in electric vehicles in the coming years, with target dates for commercialization as early as 2026.
While solid-state batteries would be well suited for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, for large-scale energy storage, scientists are pursuing all-liquid designs called flow batteries.
A typical flow battery consists of two tanks of liquids that are pumped past a membrane held between two electrodes. ( Qi and Koenig, 2017, CC BY)
In these devices both the electrolyte and the electrodes are liquids. This allows for super-fast charging and makes it easy to make really big batteries. Currently these systems are very expensive, but research continues to bring down the price.
Storing sunlight as heat
Other renewable energy storage solutions cost less than batteries in some cases. For example, concentrated solar power plants use mirrors to concentrate sunlight, which heats up hundreds or thousands of tons of salt until it melts. This molten salt then is used to drive an electric generator, much as coal or nuclear power is used to heat steam and drive a generator in traditional plants.
These heated materials can also be stored to produce electricity when it is cloudy, or even at night. This approach allows concentrated solar power to work around the clock.
Checking a molten salt valve for corrosion at Sandia's Molten Salt Test Loop. ( Randy Montoya, Sandia Labs/Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND)
This idea could be adapted for use with nonsolar power generation technologies. For example, electricity made with wind power could be used to heat salt for use later when it isn't windy.
Concentrating solar power is still relatively expensive. To compete with other forms of energy generation and storage, it needs to become more efficient. One way to achieve this is to increase the temperature the salt is heated to, enabling more efficient electricity production. Unfortunately, the salts currently in use aren't stable at high temperatures. Researchers are working to develop new salts or other materials that can withstand temperatures as high as 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit (705 C).
One leading idea for how to reach higher temperature involves heating up sand instead of salt, which can withstand the higher temperature. The sand would then be moved with conveyor belts from the heating point to storage. The Department of Energy recently announced funding for a pilot concentrated solar power plant based on this concept.
Advanced renewable fuels
Batteries are useful for short-term energy storage, and concentrated solar power plants could help stabilize the electric grid. However, utilities also need to store a lot of energy for indefinite amounts of time. This is a role for renewable fuels like hydrogen and ammonia. Utilities would store energy in these fuels by producing them with surplus power, when wind turbines and solar panels are generating more electricity than the utilities' customers need.
Hydrogen and ammonia contain more energy per pound than batteries, so they work where batteries don't. For example, they could be used for shipping heavy loads and running heavy equipment, and for rocket fuel.
Today these fuels are mostly made from natural gas or other nonrenewable fossil fuels via extremely inefficient reactions. While we think of it as a green fuel, most hydrogen gas today is made from natural gas.
Scientists are looking for ways to produce hydrogen and other fuels using renewable electricity. For example, it is possible to make hydrogen fuel by splitting water molecules using electricity. The key challenge is optimizing the process to make it efficient and economical. The potential payoff is enormous: inexhaustible, completely renewable energy.
Kerry Rippy, Researcher, National Renewable Energy Laboratory
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
A fable of ancient Greece: when the mythic universe became a rational machine
This short story is a fictional account of two very real people — Anaximander and Anaximenes, two ancient Greeks who tried to make sense of the universe.
- Worldviews change and, with them, the way we see ourselves and our place in the universe.
- The transition from myth to science as an explanation for the workings of nature took place in pre-Socratic Greece, beginning around 550 BCE. At that time, the Earth was believed to be the center of the universe.
- The first mechanical model of the cosmos is attributed to Anaximander. Corrections to that model, by his pupil Anaximenes, launched an idea that remained with astronomy for over twenty centuries: celestial objects are held up by crystal spheres.
The two philosophers labored to climb uphill under the pale glow of the crescent moon, their sandals crushing the parched soil underneath. As they approached the top of the mountain, the sky above exploded in a thousand flickering lights, the Milky Way stretching its ghostly arms across the darkness. Down below, one could see the burning torches of the amphitheater, the crown jewel of Miletus. Anaximander wiped his sweaty forehead on his sleeve and smiled at his younger student, Anaximenes. "Hard work pays off, right?" he said, between large breaths.
Anaximenes stared at the heavens in awe. "Master, what do you think are these lights? Why do they stay up there, glowing steadily?" he asked.
"Look carefully," instructed Anaximander. "You can distinguish different kinds of light. Some flicker and others don't. The ones that don't flicker move slowly across the heavens. They are the planets. To see that they move, you need to watch them for a long time. Months. The ones that flicker don't move. They are the stars."
Anaximenes nodded. "But the light, what is it? Is it the same as the sun? Or the moon?"
Anaximander picked a stick and drew a large circle on the sand. "That's a very good question," he said. "And until now, no one knew the answer. The ancients thought the lights were put up there by the gods. The planets moved because of the gods. To them, everything that happens in nature was the work of some god. Stupid superstitions if you'd ask me."
"Like Helios carrying the sun on his chariot every day, from east to west?" asked Anaximenes.
"Exactly. But how could someone call this kind of explanation an understanding of the natural world? It's just make-believe to cover up our fear of the unknown. We have a mind, and we must use it to figure things out, to reason about what causes what. To say a god did this or that doesn't really work for me."
"But then, how do you explain the lights in the skies?" insisted Anaximenes.
"Well, look at this circle in the sand. The earth is right in the middle. Now, imagine that this circle is like the wheel of a chariot, spinning about the center." Anaximenes nodded. "Consider many wheels. One for the sun, one for the moon, others for the planets, and another for the stars. The cosmos consists of wheels within wheels, spinning about the earth in the middle."
"I'm getting a headache imagining all these wheels spinning up there," complained Anaximenes.
Anaximander smiled, drawing more concentric circles in the sand. "With practice, you can see it all with your mind. But there is more. These are not ordinary wheels. They are filled with fire. The lights that we see in the skies — the sun, the moon, the planets, the stars — they are just this fire escaping from holes in the wheels. As the wheels turn, we see the light turning too, always from east to west."
Anaximenes looked at his master, visibly disturbed. "Do you mean that the cosmos is like a machine? Turning wheels spitting fire from holes?"
Anaximander laughed. "Exactly! No gods necessary, only mechanisms. This is what the mind can do if we put it to work. We are the physicists. We look for explanations in nature, not in gods."
A hurried cloud covered the moon momentarily, creating a mosaic of light and shadow on the ground. "Things are fleeting," said Anaximander. "Like the tides, everything ebbs and flows. Thales, my teacher, taught that water was the primal substance, the essence of all things. But he was mistaken. How could water and fire, opposites from each other, coexist in a cosmos of water? Much better to go beyond such trivial material stuff and posit that all things come from the apeiron — the innumerable, the indefinite, the intangible material principle of all things."
"Does this mean that the indefinite contains both water and fire?" asked Anaximenes.
"Yes and no," answered Anaximander. "It contains everything but not as they are seen by us. It gives rise to everything anew and, through transformations we cannot see, fire, water, air, and earth come to be."
The moonlight came back, illuminating the wheels on the sand. "Master, why can't we see the wheels when we look up?" asked Anaximenes.
"Good question," answered Anaximander. "Maybe because the heavens are not transparent to the eye, and we can see only the brightest fire that escapes from the wheels."
Anaximenes shook his head. "Or mm…maybe," he stuttered, "there are no wheels but crystalline spheres! You see master, crystal is transparent, and that's why we can't see it up there. Also, spheres made of crystal can spin around, taking the stars along with them. But just the stars…I believe that the sun, moon, and planets are carried around by winds, supported by the cosmic breath."
Anaximander looked at his pupil. For the first time, he saw him as an equal. "I'm not sure what to think of your idea of stars attached like studs to a crystal ball," he said. "But you are thinking like a physicist, and that's all I want from you. A mature student should contradict his master." Anaximenes smiled shyly.
"We better start going down, before we lose all the moonlight," said Anaximander. "Tomorrow, you will tell our friends of this conversation, and how we disagree in some ways."
Tornado detection: bringing Stone Age tech into the 21st century
Technology designed to listen for atomic bombs can also hear tornadoes.