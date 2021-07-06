Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Want to tackle poverty? Start with blindness
Nearly 90% of the world's blind live in low-income countries.
The main cause of this often needless and frequently avoidable blindness is cataracts, which affect 95 million people worldwide. In low- and middle-income countries cataracts account for 50% of all blindness, compared to just 5% of blindness in the West.
The truth is that cataracts are not that difficult or even expensive to cure when people have access to affordable eye care. Studies have shown that the socioeconomic effects of cataract surgery is substantial: it allows people to increase their economic productivity by up to 1,500% of the cost of the surgery during the first postoperative year.
Another study undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers conservatively estimated that the additional income earned as a result of building "gold standard" sustainable eye health systems in developing countries, and by treating their existing backlog of blindness and visual impairment, would considerably outweigh the costs by a factor of four to one.
This type of research understates the benefits of reducing blindness in low-income countries, because they tend to limit their analysis to benefits with a monetary value. The non-monetary benefits of curing blindness include increased education, gender equality, reduced child mortality, improved self-esteem, health costs averted and expanded social networks.
Gender-based blindness
Studies have repeatedly shown that one of the fastest routes to poverty reduction is to empower women. Of the 39 million blind people in the world, 64% are girls and women. Women account for nearly 75% of cataract blindness and do not receive surgery at the same rate as men. In some parts of Africa, the risk of going blind from trachoma is now up to four times greater for women than it is for men. So, another of the benefits of combating the blindness in low-income is unlocking female empowerment
Blindness does not just exacerbate existing poverty in poorer countries, it also causes people to become poor. A review on poverty and its consequences in developing nations found that 64% of those living in poverty with disabilities were not in poverty prior to onset of the disability. Some 90% of blind individuals in poor communities cannot work.
Negative cultural stigmas also alienate sufferers from their local communities: half of blind people in impoverished countries report a loss of social standing and decision-making authority. Some 75% of visually impaired people in developing countries require assistance with everyday tasks and need to be led by either sighted children or by sighted adults.
With such pervasive consequence of needless blindness in a world where cost-effective solutions already exist, one has to ask why preventing and curing needless blindness in low-income countries is not higher on the global agenda? Removing a cataract can cost as little as $50, while a study at Aravind Eye Hospital found that cataract surgery helped to break the cycle of poverty: 58% of the women who had lost their jobs as a result of becoming blind regained those jobs following cataract removal.
That poverty and blindness are inextricably linked has already been empirically proven. Also proven by research is that money alone does not solve the problem. In fact, to solve needless blindness and reduce poverty, we need to unravel a complex web of social determinants.
Outreach activities
A major problem is that people in low-income countries need to be taught that vision loss is not "normal". A lack of awareness that treatment is an option has been shown to be a more common reason for people living needlessly with blindness than the cost. The factors that facilitate "awareness" are all highly predictable: access to affordable local health care, higher literacy rates better access to information technology.
A significant proportion of my own work at the Tej Kohli Foundation and Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation is not the delivery of surgeries to cure blindness, but outreach activities to locate patients and convince them to accept the free treatment. Locating patients living in remote and rural areas with low social standing who have been disenfranchised from society and even forgotten as a 'burden' is certainly no mean feat. Many of the people who are living in poverty with needless blindness cannot even afford to travel to obtain free eye care. In reality, what might seem like a medical challenge is actually a marketing or logistics one.
The final part of the problem is cultural. One might expect that an elderly person with cataracts would happily accept free surgery to restore their vision. But this is not the case. One study found that only 22% of blind patients who were living in poverty accepted an offer of free surgery to cure them. The same study noted complex social and cultural barriers to acceptance – which vary widely according to highly specific local factors.
As if to further accentuate the complexities of eradicating poverty-driven blindness, studies have also shown decreases in blindness in some communities without surgical interventions and without increases in the income of the local population. Researchers guess that this might be attributable to better access to water and a better understanding of hygiene. What is certain is that the reality of fighting blindness in low-income countries is highly complex, and that the 'rules of the game' are not always predictable or static.
What is clear is that to tackle extreme poverty, we also need to combat blindness. Blindness and poverty are both a cause and a consequence of each other. But breaking the cycle requires highly complex strategies that go very far beyond funding. Solutions must be intricately tailored to local social and cultural factors. It can be done. In fact, it must be.
Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.
- Coronavirus made inequality much worse across the world - Big Think ›
- The True Cause of Poverty? It's Not a Lack of Money - Big Think ›
How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.
- Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
- "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.
Scientists Propose a Radical Theory About Why the World Has Three Dimensions
Scientists propose an out-of-the-box theory about why the world has no more than three dimensions.
While there are exciting possibilities of multiple dimensions offered by string theory, the world we inhabit appears to have three dimensions of space. But why not more?
A team of scientists proposed an unexpected theory about why we seem to have only three dimensions and why the universe inflated after the Big Bang. They think that shortly after the universe came into existence 13.8 billion years ago, it was filled with knots made from flux tubes - flexible strands of energy that bind together elementary particles.
Their insight comes from combining particles physics with mathematical knot theory, a unique approach the came as an inspiration to one of the team members.
The initial primordial soup, called the quark-gluon plasma, consisted of elementary particles called quarks, which make up protons and neutrons, and gluons, the particles that “glue” the quarks. Gluons connect quarks to corresponding antiquarks with flux tubes.
The network of flux tubes that possibly filled the early universe. (Roman Buniy / Chapman University)
What the scientists theorize is that the primordial soup of the early universe would have had myriads of flux tubes being formed. While normally the flux tubes disappear when quarks and antiquarks meet, they can continue to live if the tubes get intertwined and form a knot.
This is what happened in the high energy environment after the Big Bang, say the scientists. The whole universe was possibly filled with a network of flux tubes that were knotted together. This network would had the internal energy to drive cosmic inflation.
"Not only does our flux tube network provide the energy needed to drive inflation, it also explains why it stopped so abruptly," said one of the study’s authors, Thomas Kephart of Vanderbilt University. "As the universe began expanding, the flux-tube network began decaying and eventually broke apart, eliminating the energy source that was powering the expansion."
What the scientists think is that the resulting structure was the one that was stable, explaining why there are no more dimensions. If more were added, the stability of the process would disappear.
“Of all possible dimensionalities of space, our mechanism picks out three as the only number of dimensions that can inflate and thus become large,” the team wrote. “This model may explain why we live in three large spatial dimensions, since knotted/linked tubes are topologically unstable in higher-dimensional space-times.”
Besides Kephart, the international team included another 4 co-authors - physics professors Arjun Berera at the University of Edinburgh, Roman Buniy at Chapman University, Heinrich Päs at the University of Dortmund, and João Rosa at the University of Aveiro.
You can read their paper "Knotty inflation and the dimensionality of spacetime" here, in the European Physical Journal C.
Study: In college, quarters are better than semesters
Most schools use a semester system, but a new study suggests that they should switch to quarters.
- American universities often use semester calendars, but many still use the quarter system.
- Students at schools that switched to semesters from quarters got lower grades and took longer to graduate.
- The higher number of concurrent classes may be the cause of students' woes.
An academic debate — "Are semesters or quarters better for college students?" — may finally have a definitive answer. A new study soon to be published in American Economic Journal: Economic Policy suggests that the semester system leads to difficulties that can add up to big costs for students.
A tale of two systems
American universities overwhelmingly use the semester system to organize their school year. That system typically consists of two terms per year, 15 weeks long, in which students take roughly 15 credit hours (that is, four or five classes per term). Classes are usually not taken in the summer months, which are free for vacation or work.
The quarter system, first used in the U.S. by the University of Chicago in 1891, typically consists of ten-week quarters. Students often take three or four classes per term, adding up to a similar number of credit hours as in the semester system. Like in the semester system, the summer term is optional.
The semester system has always been the more popular of the two, though the quarter system did see a spike in popularity during the 1960s as colleges and universities switched to it to help cope with the influx of students at the time. In recent decades, the trend toward the semester system has become ever more prevalent. In 2019, 95 percent of four-year institutions in the United States used the semester system. In the last decade, the University System of Ohio converted from using quarters to semesters, and the University of California has discussed making a similar move.
Proponents of the semester calendar point to the extra time spent in each class as a benefit since difficult topics are covered for a few weeks longer than in the quarter system. Fans of the quarter system point to the lower number of concurrent classes, the ability to go year round (if a student so chooses), and the flexibility offered by shorter terms to students who wish to change majors.
When schools switch from quarters to semesters, commonly given reasons include the supposed benefits to learning and of synchronizing student schedules with other schools. This last factor can be important when students apply for internships or study abroad programs, which often cater to the needs of students at schools using semester based calendars.
Keep the quarters!
The new study, the first to directly compare the two systems, looked at graduation statistics for students entering college between 1991 and 2010 utilizing data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). Special attention was paid to schools that switched between the systems during that time.
At schools that switched from quarters to semesters, a clear decline in the four-year graduation rate — from 3.7 to 5 percentage points — took place immediately after the switch and endured even after the students who first dealt with the change had graduated and left. The six-year graduation rate stayed the same, however, suggesting that these students weren't dropping out.
The authors highlight this last point and muse that "the negative impact on student outcomes is not merely a short-term consequence of the calendar switch, but a longer-term effect likely driven by some characteristic of the semester calendar."
A natural experiment in Ohio
Later, the researchers turned to data for 709,404 students at 37 campuses in Ohio between 1999 and 2015. Many of these schools were on a semester system at the start of the period covered and the rest switched in autumn of 2012. The researchers used the term by term data from each school to consider the effects on GPA and graduation rates caused by the changeovers.
The quarter-to-semester switch was associated with a drop in GPA. More concerning for students in need of a little help, the odds of falling below the 2.0 mark (on a 4.0 scale) rose by nearly 5 percent. This likely explains the spike in delayed graduation rates also seen in this data set. As with the previous national data, these effects endured for years after the students who had been in school during the changeover left.
The authors blame the higher number of classes per term in the semester system as one of the main causes.The higher class load leads to lower grades, and lower grades lead to extra semesters taken.
The study's authors did not consider the effects of switching from semesters to quarters because there were too few examples from which to collect data.
The economic cost of semesters
Considering both the extra tuition fees as well as lost earnings, it costs the typical student $44,327.43 to attend a public university for an extra year. The authors calculate that if these costs are applied to 3.7 percent of students at the average sized university, then the switch to semesters costs at least $2 million per year.
To counter these costs, the authors suggest that universities switching to the semester system should consider improving schedule flexibility and providing more support to first-year students. They further encourage more studies on the differences in the systems, in the hope of finding the ideal way to organize higher education.
How much does it cost to start a business? There’s a world map for that
UAE is the world's most expensive country to start a business, but it's free in Rwanda.
- As the old adage goes, you must spend money to make money.
- Just about anywhere, setting up shop requires a significant bit of cash.
- But as this world map shows, the cost varies greatly by country.
Starting a business in the U.S. costs $735, which is relatively affordable at just 16 percent of the average monthly paycheck.Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeart Media
Starting your own business should be cheap, right? Because if you're successful, you create jobs, wealth, and tax revenue. Everybody wins. And yet, becoming an entrepreneur is not cheap — at least not everywhere.
As a budding businessperson anywhere, you must jump through a series of administrative hoops by acquiring the proper approvals, permits, and licenses. Those cost money as well as time.
A world map of the cost of starting a business.Credit: BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission.
So, how much cash do you have to fork out before you can start forking it in? Based on World Bank data, BusinessFinancing.co.uk produced a map for that. And it shows some pretty stark differences between countries. But first, some context:
- For the benefit of comparison, the map has converted all local currencies into U.S. dollars. By that metric, the United Arab Emirates is the most expensive country in the world to start a business: $7,443.51. The cheapest countries are Rwanda, with no cost for the first two years; and Slovenia, where there are no fees, only a requirement to have capital of €7,500 ($8,900).
- However, these absolute amounts should not just be compared to each other. They should also be considered against the local living standard, which determines relative affordability. For example, setting up shop in Kazakhstan costs $12, which is just 2 percent of the average monthly wage. Doing the same in Congo costs $1,232, which is more than two times the Congolese annual income.
Europe: UK beats Belarus
The greener, the better; orange is expensive. Italy, Austria, Netherlands and Belgium are expensive places to start businesses.Credit: BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission.
Europe is a pretty diverse place when it comes to the cost of setting up a business. On the low end of the scale, twelve countries have fees of less than $100. On the high end, eleven countries require more than $1,000.
- Apart from Slovenia (see above), the UK is the cheapest country in Europe, even beating Belarus ($18.18). All you need to pay is a £12 ($17) fee to register at Companies House, and you're good to go.
- The most expensive place? Italy, where setting up an azienda will set you back a whopping $4,895. That's more than twice the average monthly income ($2,403).
North America: U.S. in the Goldilocks zone
The Bahamas and Mexico are the most expensive places in North America to set up a business. Credit: BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission.
The U.S. ($725) is in North America's Goldilocks zone: only half as expensive as Mexico ($1,463.81) but more than four times as dear as Canada ($166.19).
- Still, the U.S. cost of setting up a business is just 16 percent of the average monthly paycheck ($4,458). That compares favorably to the affordability of becoming a company owner in Mexico, where it equals nearly two and a half average monthly paychecks.
- The absolute cheapest place in North America is Belize ($99.31), which is about 33 percent of the average monthly wage in the country.
- In absolute terms, the Bahamas are the most expensive country ($1,810.92), but in relative terms, it's Haiti: setting up a company costs $932.80, which is close to 14 Haitian monthly paychecks ($67).
South America: Venezuela, land of opportunity?
In Venezuela, setting up a business will set you back no more than 21 cents.Credit: BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission.
Setting up a business is very expensive in Suriname, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Uruguay but relatively affordable elsewhere. It's even super cheap in Venezuela and Chile.
- Suriname is the most expensive country in South America, both in absolute and relative terms: it costs $3,030 to set up, which is more than 11 times the monthly income. And that's before an extra 8 percent on top for a notary service.
- What a difference one country over: in Venezuela, all you need is 21¢. That pays for the reservation of your company name, its publication in a local newspaper, and other formalities. That is less than 1 percent of Venezuela's relatively low monthly income ($1,232). Then again, as Venezuela inches closer to economic collapse, it makes sense for its government to remove as many barriers to entrepreneurship as possible.
Africa: improving, but a long way to go
Starting a business costs you $900 in Somalia but less than $13 in South Africa. Credit: BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission.
Africa's low wages are a double-edged sword. They are a boon to companies in search of manual labor but a barrier to local entrepreneurs looking to invest in a company of their own. In many places, those barriers remain firmly in place, but others have realized the benefit of encouraging start-ups.
- The most expensive African country in absolute terms is tiny Equatorial Guinea ($2,322), where entry into business eats up 7.2 average monthly paychecks.
- In relative terms, it is nearby Congo (not DR Congo, but its smaller neighbor), which has the highest relative cost of starting a business, not just in Africa but the world: 25.5 average monthly paychecks.
- However, across the Congo River, in the DRC, the cost of starting a business is just $80. It's one of more than a dozen African countries where you can set up shop for less than $100. And that includes economic powerhouses like Egypt and South Africa.
Middle East & Central Asia: very expensive to very cheap
In Pakistan, you can get your own company for just under $20. That's a fraction of the cost in Syria, nearly $1,400. Credit: BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission.
This is not one region, but two: the very expensive countries are in the Middle East, and the very cheap ones are in Central Asia.
- As mentioned, the UAE is the world's most expensive place to start a business but not the least affordable: all you need is 2.25 monthly paychecks.
- Neighboring Qatar ($3,951.94) and Saudi Arabia ($1,266.57) aren't cheap either. However, Bahrain ($230.78) is curiously cheap, less than a third of the cost of starting up a company in war-torn Yemen ($807.79).
- Kyrgyzstan ($8.35) is the cheapest country in its part of the world, but most of the surrounding countries are pretty cheap as well. Perhaps low start-up fees are not the decisive factor for Afghanistan's business climate right now; its looming civil war is.
East Asia & Oceania: New Zealand is both easy and cheap
Starting a business costs you $900 in Somalia but less than $13 in South Africa.Credit: BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission.
With not a single four-figure fee in sight, and relative cost low as well, setting up business in this part of the world is both cheap and affordable.
- Cambodia stands out, but not in a good way. The cost of going into business ($746) in the country is equal to about 7.5 monthly paychecks, the highest figure in the region.
- The cheapest country is Timor Leste ($10), but that still sets you back 9 percent of your monthly income.
- When the chips are down, New Zealand has the best cards. Starting a business in NZ costs $43.48 — low in absolute terms and even lower in relative terms: just 2 percent of the average monthly paycheck ($2,838). On top of that, the World Bank rates New Zealand first in terms of ease of starting a business: just one procedure, and you're up and running in less than a day.
Maps by BusinessFinancing.co.uk, reproduced with kind permission. Find their article on this topic here.
Strange Maps #1093
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Follow Strange Maps on Twitter and Facebook.
57% of U.S. structures lie within a natural “hazard hotspot”
A new study mapped areas of the U.S. that are most likely to suffer natural disasters.