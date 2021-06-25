Follow Us
Pangolins are being trafficked to extinction in black market
Traditional Chinese medicine and Vietnamese culture are driving the pangolin to extinction.
- Pangolins are one of the most interesting and endearing species but are being hunted and trafficked to near extinction.
- The Chinese Pharmacopoeia is a huge book of authorized Chinese medicine and serves as a recipe book for "Traditional Chinese medicine."
- Pangolins, leopards, and bears all feature in the book. The false idea that these animals have medicinal value is driving a multi-billion-dollar black market.
In 2020, pangolins made the news because they were accused of being one of the possible candidates for giving the world COVID. They were later exonerated, but the damage was still done. There are eight species of pangolin, across many countries and continents and ranging from vulnerable to critically endangered, but they were all unfairly tarnished as starting a global pandemic.
Pangolins are popular around the world for how charming they are. They bumble along unsteadily, not unlike a small toddler, shuffling from feast to feast. It's been pointed out that they appear as if in a constant state of nervous anticipation. Perhaps it's not without reason. Pangolins are the world's most trafficked animal, and the pangolin market is worth billions to black marketeers. They are estimated to make up 20 percent of all illegal animal trade.
Why the Chinese want pangolins
Much of the blame lies in East and Southeast Asia, especially China. Since the 1950s, China has periodically released variations on something called the Chinese Pharmacopoeia. This is a huge tome that acts both as a legal document outlining all the state sanctioned drugs and a recipe book for do-it-yourself Traditional Chinese medicine. The Pharmacopoeia is updated every five years, and it's massively influential in directing what the everyday person buys, makes, and takes as medicine.
The problem is that the Pharmacopoeia lists a series of endangered or vulnerable animal species in its recipe section. It has an injection made with goat horns and a bear's gall bladder. It calls for leopard and tiger bones to be steeped in rice wine to make health drinks. (There are now only 450 wild leopards left in China.) And, unfortunately for pangolins, a whole range of pills require their scales and/or blood.
Much was made of a hopeful claim, coming from Chinese state media, that their latest (2020) release of the Pharmacopoeia "did not include pangolins" and that they were being "upgraded to a second-class protected animal." Yet, closer examination reveals that this is not the entire picture. While pangolins are no longer considered a "key ingredient," they are still listed as treatments for blood circulation and abdominal pain. The 2020 Pharmacopoeia is undoubtedly better, but in no way can we say the Chinese are suddenly absolved of blame for pangolin trafficking.
A Vietnamese delicacy
China is not the only one to blame for the not-so-secret pangolin trade. In both China and Vietnam, pangolins are considered a sign of affluence and status — not when kept as a pet but when cooked and eaten. A single pangolin dish will cost more than the annual income of most Vietnamese adults.
Vietnam also shares with China a perception that pangolins are useful in traditional medicine. They are perceived to cure severe illnesses, to bring on good health, and to help make other medicines more effective. Pangolin scales and blood are supposed to clear up rashes, detox the body, increase milk production in new mothers, and even cure cancer. It goes without saying that there is not a shred of scientific evidence for this.
The perception that pangolins are both delicious and medicinal means Vietnam is now the second leading black market for pangolins. Vietnam criminalized the trade in 2018, with a sentence of up to 15 years, but it's too little, too late. It's estimated that 80 to 90 percent of all Vietnamese pangolins have been hunted to near extinction in the last few decades.
Save the pangolins
Pangolins are one of the world's most interesting animals. They are the only mammals to be covered from head to tail in scales. Because they have no teeth, they will deliberately eat stones (and nibble their own scales) to break up food in their stomachs. When they roll up into a defensive position, their scales can withstand a lion or tiger's jaws and, a bit like skunks, they can emit a stinky fluid to deter any would-be predators.
Unfortunately, some species are on the edge of extinction. Education and awareness are important aspects of their protection.
Traditional Chinese medicine is far from a quaint, ancient wisdom. Instead, it's a multi-billion-dollar black market that tortures bears and skins pangolins. It's a leading factor driving the extinction of some species. Knowing this gives us the ability and tools by which to stop it. Law enforcement and anti-trafficking operations are insufficient. We must tackle the root causes of pangolin trafficking.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
What the world will look like in the year 250,002,018
This is what the world will look like, 250 million years from now
To us humans, the shape and location of oceans and continents seems fixed. But that's only because our lives are so short.
If our existence spanned hundreds of millions of years instead of just a handful of decades, we would see land masses constantly merge and break up again, their dance around the earth powered by a near-continuous orgy of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
For at least a few times already, all of our planet's dry bits have come together to form a single, giant island in a single, giant sea. Roughly 200 million years ago, Pangaea was the last iteration of this recurring supercontinent (1). That deep history will repeat itself. In another 250 million years, we'll have the next supercontinent. We've already got the name: Pangaea Proxima.
Here's what our world will look like at that time: the Americas attached to Africa in the north and Antarctica in the south; Africa slammed into Europe and the Middle East; and Australia welded to Asia's east. The giant continent is centred around the remains of the Indian Ocean, now an interior sea mirroring the former Mediterranean, with a boot-like India posing as a replacement Italy.
Where continents have collided, new mountain ranges have arisen. The world's new high point is no longer located in the Himalayas, but in the as yet unnamed range that has sprung up where Florida and Georgia have slammed into South Africa and Namibia.
It's unlikely that there will be any humans around to witness the reunification of the world's land masses – we'll be lucky to survive the next century, let alone the current millennium – but the map includes some present-day cities nevertheless, for your orientation.
Or more likely, for your disorientation. On Pangaea Proxima, Cape Town and Mexico City are just a day's drive apart. Lagos is to the north of New York, and both are close to the Atlantic Sea, the shrunken remnant of the former ocean. And you could travel from Sydney to Shanghai and on towards Tokyo without having to cross a single body of water.
Europe has attached itself to Africa, and Britain – Brexit notwithstanding – has rejoined Europe. One thing has remained reassuringly the same: New Zealand is still an isolated place, forever threatening to fall off the bottom right part of the map.
This map is featured in the new (July 2018) issue of National Geographic Magazine. More on that here. Thanks to Martin Foldager for sending it in.
(1) Earlier ones include Vaalbara, Ur, Kenorland, Rodinia, Pannotia and Gondwana.
Air pollution linked to violent crime in Chicago
As air pollution increases, so does violent crime.
- A new report suggests air pollution from highways increased violent crime in Chicago by two percent.
- The effect was consistent across different parts of the city and independent of other factors.
- The research suggests that a tax simultaneously could lower air pollution and crime.
Air pollution doesn't only harm the lungs. An increasing number of studies suggest that it is also associated with lower productivity, reduced short-run cognition, and an increase in psychological distress and even suicide.
Now, a new study soon to be published in the American Economic Journal adds another potential side effect to polluted air: increased rates of violent crime.
My kind of town (Chicago is)
While Chicago isn't the most violent city in the country, it does have a treasure trove of data on reported crime, neighborhood pollution levels, weather, and other micro-geographical information that makes it an excellent choice for a study like this. By combining the information collected between 2001 and 2012, the authors were able to compare changes in the crime rate upwind and downwind of several major highways — namely I-90, I-94, I-290, I-55, and I-57 — on a day-by-day basis while controlling for other factors, such as temperature, that are also known to influence crime.
The study omitted areas near multiple interstates, including downtown, and the extremities of the city such as O'Hare International Airport to avoid data that was too noisy to use. Data from days when the wind was not within sixty degrees of the line orthogonal to the interstate were also excluded. Importantly, the number of major roadways considered means that the data includes areas containing all socioeconomic levels.
The authors provide the example of taking measurements for neighborhoods near I-290, an east-west roadway connecting downtown with the suburb of Oak Park:
"To causally estimate the effect of pollution on crime, we compare crimes along the north side of I-290 to the south side of I-290 on days when the wind is blowing orthogonally to the interstate. On a day when the wind is blowing from the south, the pollution impacts the north side of I-290 and vice-versa. In essence, the side of the interstate from which the wind is blowing acts as a control for unobservable daily variation in side-invariant criminal activity, driven by, for example, weather."
In total, the effect of the wind-driven pollution amounted to roughly a two percent increase in violent crimes (homicide, assault, etc.) on the downwind side of the interstates.
There was no consistent effect on property crimes like theft or burglary. Areas further from the roadways, and thus with less pollution, saw reduced effects. The effect was also most notable when the weather was nice enough to be outside, possibly prompting people to go out, which in turn exposed them to more air pollution.
Possible long-term effects were not investigated by the authors, in part because the crime rate and pollution levels in Chicago went down over the time period considered in the study.
Why would air pollution cause crime?
The authors "do not take a stand on the exact underlying mechanism" at work. However, they do point out that their findings align with others suggesting a connection between air pollution and aggression.
Additionally, the causes of crime are often complex and multifaceted. While this study does show that pollution can increase crime rates downwind of pollution sources independently of other factors, the cause of the basal crime rate is another question entirely.
What do these findings mean for how we handle pollution?
The authors suggest that the costs of air pollution are higher than we currently calculate. For policy, this means that the optimal Pigouvian tax — that is, the tax that properly prices in negative externalities — should be higher than they currently are for products that cause air pollution, like gasoline.
Furthermore, the authors estimate that lowering crime by two percent would have saved the city $22 million dollars in social costs during each year considered in the study. If applied to the country as a whole, the reduced crime might save $2.2 billion dollars.
A tax that lowers both pollution and crime might be worth it.
Why Africa’s newest super-bridge is in the continent’s weirdest border zone
The Kazungula Bridge connects Zambia and Botswana, barely missing Namibia and Zimbabwe.
- The Kazungula Bridge has turned a cartographic near-miss into a geopolitical marvel.
- It's where maps show the world's only quadripoint, and the bridge is built across the world's second-shortest border.
- The bridge has the potential to completely revamp Africa's economy and transportation situation, from Cape to Cairo.
The arrow points to the only place on any world map where four countries meet — until you zoom in really close.Credit: Mapswire via public domain
On 10 May of this year, half a dozen African presidents came to Kazungula to inaugurate a bridge. Not just any bridge, then: the Kazungula Bridge, linking Zambia to Botswana across the mighty Zambezi River, is a game-changer. It has the potential to redirect the flow of traffic throughout much of Africa as well as provide a major boost to the entire region's economy.
A gentle but curious curve
There's more going on with the Kazungula Bridge, though. As it connects one country to the other, it makes a gentle but curious curve. There is no structural reason for it, only a geopolitical one: this is to avoid touching two other countries located on either side of the bridge. Because the bridge passes by the point where the world's only international quadripoint isn't.
An international quadripoint is a place where four countries meet. World maps show just one: a point in southern Africa where Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia all touch, right in the middle of the Zambezi River. But they're wrong.
Like a magic trick in reverse, the point disappears if you examine it too closely. Zoom in and the world's only international quadripoint turns into two tripoints. The western one is where Botswana and Zambia meet Namibia. The eastern one is where they meet Zimbabwe.
The reason we're so easily fooled – and so grievously disappointed – is that those two tripoints are separated by no more than 443 feet (135 m).
To add to the cartographic near-miss, that doesn't even make the international border between Zambia and Botswana the shortest in the world. That distinction goes to a line just 279 feet (85 m) long, separating the tiny Spanish peninsula of Peñón de Vélez de la Gomera from the Moroccan mainland.
A clear top-down overview of the border situation, still showing the launches for the Kazungula Ferry.Credit: Sovereign Limits, reproduced with kind permission
In short, the border here is a bit of a mess. In the 1970s, the question of whether there existed a quadripoint was a highly contentious matter between Zambia and Botswana on the one hand and the white-minority-ruled regimes of South Africa (which then occupied Namibia) and Rhodesia (as Zimbabwe was then known) on the other.
A geopolitical flashpoint no more
Should the quadripoint exist, South Africa and Rhodesia would control all cross-river traffic between Zambia and Botswana. Operating under that assumption, South Africa declared the Kazungula Ferry, which linked Zambia to Botswana, illegal. This ultimately led to an armed confrontation in 1970. A few years later, the Rhodesian Army actually sank the ferry, claiming it was serving military purposes.
With both racist regimes now consigned to the dustbin of history, the specter of a Kazungula turning into a geopolitical flashpoint has largely receded. What's more, the Kazungula Bridge shows what excellent lemonade you can make with the lemons that geography hands you.
Cutting exactly through the "quadripoint zone," the bridge is 3,028 feet (923 m) long and 60.7 feet (18.5 m) wide. It's a cable-stayed construction carrying two car lanes each way, a single rail track, and pedestrian walkways on either side. It took South Korea's Daewoo E&C six years to complete at a cost of $259 million. Financing was provided by the Zambian and Botswanan governments, the African Development Bank, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, and the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund.
The bridge replaces a pontoon ferry which could carry just two trucks at a time. That means the busy road traffic between the Copper Belt in southern DR Congo and northern Zambia now has a viable alternate route to the South African port of Durban, one that doesn't lead through Zimbabwe. That route is often congested at the Beitbridge border crossing into South Africa.
The Kazungula crossing in 2006, long before the bridge, with the borders marked out on the territory.Credit: Brian McMorrow / Julieta39 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.5
It was exactly for fear of losing the lucrative toll on that traffic that former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe withdrew from the consortium building the bridge. Zimbabwe's "Second Republic," under his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, has taken the more sensible approach of requesting to rejoin and is already upgrading its roads towards the crossing.
From landlocked to "landlinked"
Either way, the bridge will ease congestion, lower the cost of doing business, and boost trade between Zambia and Botswana as well as for the wider Southern Africa Development Council (SADC), the 16-country economic and political cooperation body covering Africa's southern third.
Africa still suffers from poor or non-existent road infrastructure. The SADC sees a well-maintained road network as key for promoting integration and development across the continent. The Kazungula Bridge is considered an essential instrument in turning Zambia and Botswana (and soon perhaps also Zimbabwe) from landlocked into "landlinked" countries.
Perhaps one day when cars and trucks can drive smoothly from Cape Town all the way up to Cairo, they'll do so across the Kazungula Bridge.
One country that hasn't been mentioned but is essential to the story — because there is no quadripoint without four countries — is Namibia. Located mainly on the Atlantic coast and inland desert of southwest Africa, it projects this one panhandle into southern Africa's wet heart.
That is the Caprivi Strip, named after the German chancellor who obtained it in 1890. He wanted the then-German colony of South-West-Africa to have access to the Zambezi in the hope that it would be navigable all the way down to the Indian Ocean. It isn't: 40 miles (70 km) east of Kazungula, the majestic Victoria Falls block off that option.
If Caprivi's gamble had paid off, the "quadripoint zone" could now have been a bustling transit area for people and goods all across southern Africa. Thanks to the Kazungula Bridge, that vision may soon come true, if slightly differently configured.
