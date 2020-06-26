Follow Us
Can the U.S. fix unemployment with 'Universal Basic Jobs'?
What would happen if the U.S. guaranteed every citizen a job with a living wage and benefits?
Stephanie Keith / Getty
- A new book from Pavlina Tcherneva, chair of the economics department at New York's Bard College, makes the case for a "Job Guarantee" federal program.
- The program would grant jobs to every citizen who's willing and able to work.
- A 2019 poll found that a majority of Americans would support a federally funded jobs program.
Since COVID-19 began spreading across the U.S. earlier this year, more than 45 million Americans have filed for unemployment. The Federal government has passed a $2.3 trillion economic stimulus package. And unemployment hit Depression-era levels, with the Federal Reserve projecting that rates will hover around 9.3 percent by the end of 2020.
"This is the biggest economic shock, in the U.S. and the world, really, in living memory," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference in June. "We went from the lowest level of unemployment in 50 years to the highest level in close to 90 years, and we did it in two months."
To economist Pavlina Tcherneva, the pandemic didn't just present the American economy with a unique set of problems, but rather revealed its built-in flaws that have long prevented millions of Americans from securing decent jobs.
In her new book, "The Case for a Job Guarantee", Tcherneva offers an ambitious policy proposal that calls for the federal government to provide living-wage jobs and benefits to anyone willing and able to work.
"At bottom," Tcherneva writes in the book, "the Job Guarantee is a policy of care, one that fundamentally rejects the notion that people in economic distress, communities in disrepair, and an environment in peril are the unfortunate but unavoidable collateral damage of a market economy."
The idea of using federal funding to create jobs isn't new. It's found in the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights, Franklin D. Roosevelt's proposed Economic Bill of Rights, and was again debated during the Civil Rights Movement. It's also a key component of the Green New Deal, a suite of policy proposals that seeks to aggressively tackle climate change and economic inequality.
In Tcherneva's vision, the Job Guarantee would act as a sort of buffer. Here's a bit on how a Job Guarantee might work in the U.S.:
$15 minimum wage and benefits
Jobs granted through the program would offer at least $15 per hour, and this base wage would remain flexible to match inflation over time. The Job Guarantee would also provide workers with health insurance, paid leave, childcare, and possibly fewer hours than the current 40-hour standard work week.
Establishing standards like these, Tcherneva argues, would pressure private firms to treat and pay workers better, considering that now they'd have more employment options and wouldn't have to settle for poor working conditions.
Jobs would be funded federally, administered locally
Across the U.S., unemployment offices would be converted into employment offices. The unemployed would be able to enter these offices and "leave with a list of employment options, public-service opportunities you'll be able to access locally," Tcherneva told Vox.
What would those jobs look like? Tcherneva offered some examples: performing weatherization on a local hardware store, replacing lead pipes on a construction site, helping out at a homeless shelter, or working on local alternative-energy projects.
The federal government would remain mostly hands off, allowing state and local governments to decide which public projects to pursue, and how to allocate resources.
The program would be 'counter-cyclical'
In the current economic system, unemployment spreads like a virus: people lose their jobs, stop spending money, businesses are forced to shut down, and so on.
A Job Guarantee could act as a buffer that absorbs unemployed people before they fall to the bottom rungs of the economic ladder. And this could help to stabilize the economy during recessions, assuming these workers continued to spend money. As the economy improves, workers could move back to their previous jobs, or to other employment options.
How the U.S. might pay for a Job Guarantee
Tcherneva doesn't deny that a Job Guarantee would require massive public investment, but she notes that what's lacking isn't the money, but political will. What's more, she notes the high social costs of having a large swath of the American workforce remain, more or less, permanently unemployed.
"I came to the Jobs Guarantee from a macroeconomic perspective — the realization that we were using unemployed people as a kind of "buffer stock" to control inflation," she told the Los Angeles Times. "Having unemployed people means that when the economy grows, those people would be there to take those jobs."
"But what if we could use employment as a buffer stock? That's obviously the superior option. I realized that you couldn't just argue about this as a macroeconomic policy, you have to bring in the human rights framework, the moral framework. You have to think about the kind of neglect, the health effects, the pain that unemployment inflicts on people who want to work."
According to projections from the Levy Institute, with which Tcherneva is affiliated, the program would cost about 1.5 percent of the U.S. GDP, boost real GDP by half a trillion dollars, and create 3 to 4 million jobs.
The Job Guarantee proposal has no shortage of critics. What's more, these points are just a brief overview of what the program seeks to establish. But, surprisingly, more Americans seem to support the idea than you may realize.
According to a 2019 poll from The Hill-HarrisX, more than 70 percent of Americans said they would "somewhat" or "strongly" support a federal program that created jobs for the unemployed.
- If you want to attract customers, then you'll need to be proactive about telling the world what makes your products or services special.
- It's hard to point to just one issue that's holding 89% of people with side businesses back from earning more than $1,000 per month, but failure to drum up significant demand likely plays a significant role.
- To start, you'd do well to experiment with social media marketing, maximizing customer reviews, receiving referrals, making the most of the marketing real estate you have at your disposal, and pay-per-click ads.
1. Ask for referrals<p><a href="https://bigthink.com/ideafeed/how-word-of-mouth-works" target="_self">Word of mouth</a> is the single most effective way to let people know about your side hustle, and it's the best way to get started. It doesn't need to cost a cent, although it will require you to spend some time reaching out to your friends and family to ask them to share the news about your business.</p> <p>It's a good idea to write a few template messages and posts that you can ask people to share on their social media profiles and in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chats. </p> <p>The easier you make it for people to share information about your side hustle, the more likely they are to do so. And using a template also increases the likelihood that they'll describe what you do accurately.</p>
2. Use the real estate you have<p>Sometimes the best marketing assets don't need to be built from the ground up. To draw an analogy from the big brand advertising world, posters in front of restaurant urinals are arguably more impactful than setting up new highway billboards – and they require a fraction of the regulatory and engineering hurdles, too.</p> <p>Try to think about what you're already doing that can be leveraged to draw attention to your side hustle. For example, you probably don't even realize how many emails you send. An estimated <a href="https://www.statista.com/statistics/456500/daily-number-of-e-mails-worldwide/" target="_blank">293.6 billion emails</a> cross the world every single day, and despite what people say about messaging platforms, that isn't about to drop any time soon. In fact, it's predicted to rise by 18% in the next year.</p>
3. Gather positive reviews<p>BrightLocal's data indicates that <a href="https://www.brightlocal.com/research/local-consumer-review-survey/" target="_blank">86% of consumers</a> read customer reviews before they choose a business to patronize. That's a pretty big majority.</p>
4. Get strategic about your social media marketing<p>Social media is a valuable marketing channel, but when you're running a side hustle, it can be overwhelming. When you're short on time, you can feel like you can't make a dent in the crowd.</p> <p>That's why you need a strategy:</p> <ul><li><strong>Choose just one or two channels to get started</strong>. Either focus on the ones where you already have a following, or choose the platforms best suited for your niche (e.g., Instagram if you're a photographer, Pinterest if you're running children's birthday parties, etc.).</li><li><strong>Automate your social media marketing</strong> with tools like <a href="https://hootsuite.com/" target="_blank">Hootsuite</a>, which offers a reasonably powerful free version. Use them to prepare and schedule a week or month's worth of posts in advance, to save you time. </li><li><strong>Connect with micro-influencers</strong>, people who have 1,000 to 100,000 followers, as sponsoring their posts is generally more affordable than those from bigger influencers. What's more, as a whole, <a href="https://buffer.com/resources/micro-influencers/" target="_blank">micro-influencers have higher engagement levels</a> and a higher levels of trust and authority among their followers. Choose micro-influencers in the relevant niche for your side hustle, e.g. beauty and style influencers if you're selling cosmetics on the side. </li><li><strong>Track both your side business brand and your specific niche</strong> with social listening tools like <a href="https://mention.com/en/" target="_blank">Mention</a>. This is especially <a href="https://www.fool.com/the-blueprint/ecommerce-marketing/" target="_blank">important for ecommerce marketing</a>, where tracking influencer mentions can be so important. What's more, a quick response to someone on Instagram looking for sparkly high heels in emerald green, for example, can redirect a potential customer to your online store and score a sale. </li></ul>
5. Experiment with paid marketing<p>Paid online marketing is definitely not for anyone who's just beginning with a side hustle, but it can be effective if your business is established, you've acquired a reasonable sales volume, but now you're stuck and don't seem to be able to increase your revenue further.</p> <p>You may be surprised to learn how affordable clicks from Facebook ads can be. Although these rates are consistently rising, <a href="https://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2019/11/12/facebook-ad-benchmarks" target="_blank">here are some benchmarks</a> from a few months ago that can give you a sense of what you might want to budget, based on your side hustle's business vertical.</p>
Effective promotion is your key to side hustle success<p>Your new side hustle is really important to you and you want to make it a success, but you can't do that if nobody knows about it. Social media marketing strategies, reviews, word of mouth, email signatures, and paid ads should all have a valued place in your side hustle marketing toolbox, to help you see success from your new business venture. </p>
Antidepressants linked to increased suicide and self-harm in teens
A new study pushes back on psychiatry industry talking points.
- Australian researchers note a link between rising antidepressant usage and rising suicide rates in youth.
- Their research pushes back on psychiatry talking points that SSRIs decrease suicide risk.
- The top method for self-harm and suicide in younger age groups is overdosing antidepressants.
Antidepressants Can Cause Suicide and Homicide — Peter Gotzsche, M.D.<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12a2ec455763e071d5fba7d9422d22b2"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oIxcMIBhHS4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Australia, which ranks second in the world in per-capita consumers of antidepressants among <a href="https://www.oecd.org/about/" target="_blank">OECD countries</a>, has never been provided the same safeguards as America—and the efficacy of America's safety measures are questionable at best. The FDA first issued that block box warning in 2004, updating it to reflect adults under age 25 three years later. In 2005, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) required leaflets be included in antidepressant packages to reflect the risk of suicidal ideation.</p><p>The researchers write that the data put forward by psychiatrists and mental health organizations were misleading. Much like the industry ran with Rusk's assertion, many professionals cite a 2007 <a href="https://ajp.psychiatryonline.org/doi/full/10.1176/appi.ajp.2007.07030454" target="_blank">ecological study</a> by Robert D. Gibbons that incorrectly associates SSRI usage with a <em>decreased</em> risk of suicide among US youth. This misreading is the basis of the narrative of minimized harm.</p><p>Data tell another story. The researchers point out that between 2008-2018, prescriptions for antidepressant (predominantly SSRIs) increased by 66 percent in the 0-27 year age group, while suicide rates increased by 49 percent in a similar age group (0-24 years). Between the years of 2006-2016, there was a 98 percent increase in intentional poisonings in New South Wales and Victoria. An overlap emerges: the most common method of attempted self-harm and suicide is prescription antidepressants. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"There is clear evidence that more young Australians are taking antidepressants, and more young Australians are killing themselves and self-harming, often by intentionally overdosing on the very substances that are supposed to help them."</p><p>The researchers note that the FDA has long been criticized for not offering more non-pharmacological treatments. The cost of psychotherapy is prohibitive for many in the US health care system. The reflex action of the medical establishment is to write a script. When one pill doesn't work or loses efficacy, it's usually replaced by another pill or added to an ever-growing pharmacological cocktail. Some people take four to six (or more) drugs to manage mental distress, each one countering the side effects of the other. </p>
Photo: Ryan McGuire / Pixabay<p>As in America, Australia suffers from corporate lobbying. The team writes that many opinion leaders receive funding from pharmaceutical companies; it makes sense that these figures will tout the benefits of antidepressants while downplaying potential harm. They also note that governing bodies are likely relying on outdated evidence of risk, which translates into a lack of consumer awareness.</p><p>They also write that general practitioners account for 90.4 percent of antidepressant prescriptions in Australia. Since mental health is not their area of expertise, they often repeat what psychiatrists initially prescribed.</p><p>Correlation is not causation, a limitation the researchers acknowledge. They list another cocktail, this one labelled "drivers of mental health distress." Smartphone addiction, online bullying, lack of meaningful relationships, climate change, and debt top the list. Antidepressants are not the cause of mental distress. What we need to know is whether they help alleviate it or add to the burden. </p><p>This forces us to confront a longstanding question: Why are we treating the symptoms of mental health problems with pills while never addressing their <a href="https://bigthink.com/mind-brain/antidepressants-dangers" target="_self">actual cause</a>? Put another way, why does the psychiatry industry rely on pills with a long list of <a href="https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/antidepressants-withdrawal" target="_self">side effects</a> instead of addressing the environmental and social issues that are at the foundation of mental distress? And why are we putting increasingly higher numbers of teenagers on drugs that <a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/anti-depressants-for-teens-201601229018" target="_blank">negatively impact their brains</a> while their prefrontal cortex is still in development? This seems to set them up for a lifetime of dependence, which is a great profit model but a terrible health care solution. </p><p>The psychiatry industry faced an existential crisis in the nineteen-seventies when the public grew weary of their growing reliance on drugs. The industry's response was to double down on pharmacology. Thanks for a massive PR campaign around Prozac, that move worked. You cannot both have <a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/astounding-increase-in-antidepressant-use-by-americans-201110203624" target="_blank">increasing numbers of prescriptions</a> <em>and</em> <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/03/190315110908.htm" target="_blank">increasing mental health problems</a> and pretend that this intervention is working. </p><p>While more work needs to be done, the researchers are confident in their assertion between increased self-harm with antidepressant usage. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"These results are consistent with the hypothesis that antidepressants increase the risk of suicidality and self-harm in young people. Furthermore, they provide compelling evidence that the antidepressants prescribed to children and adolescents are frequently the means of self-harm."</p><p>These children deserve more from us at a pivotal time in their development. The psychiatry industry needs to come through this existential crisis with better solutions. </p><p><span></span>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://derekberes.substack.com/" target="_blank">Substack</a>. His next book is</em> "<em>Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."</em></p>
