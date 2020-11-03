Follow Us
Election results: How Twitter, Facebook plan to block misinformation
Both social media companies plan to implement special protocols on Tuesday as election results begin rolling in.
- Twitter says it will remove or add a warning to tweets that declare election wins before official results are declared, as determined by national media outlets.
- When Twitter users try to retweet, the company will show them a prompt encouraging them to "quote tweet" (and thereby add their own commentary) instead, a move designed to slow the spread of misinformation.
- Facebook plans to display election results, as determined by national media outlets, on posts from candidates who contest the results or declare early wins.
As the results of the U.S. presidential election start rolling in Tuesday evening, Facebook and Twitter plan to remove or modify posts they deem misleading.
Twitter first announced the plans in October, but elaborated on them Monday in a blog post.
The company says it will remove or add a warning to tweets that declare election wins before they're "authoritatively called" by a state election official, or by at least two of the following national media outlets: ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and NBC News.
"We do not allow anyone to use Twitter to manipulate or interfere in elections or other civic processes, and recently expanded our civic integrity policy to address how we'll handle misleading information surrounding these events. Under this policy, we will label Tweets that falsely claim a win for any candidate and will remove Tweets that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results or the smooth operation of polling places."
Twitter also plans to remove or modify tweets "meant to incite interference with the election process or with the implementation of election results, such as through violent action, will be subject to removal."
A few weeks ago, we announced how we will handle Tweets about US election results. We want to remind you what to e… https://t.co/zGNbLXIu2x— Twitter Support (@Twitter Support)1604326131.0
Expect to see Twitter attach warnings — which users must tap through — on "misleading" tweets from candidates, campaign accounts, and accounts with more than 100,000 followers.
Twitter is also trying to make it harder for the average user to retweet misleading tweets by prompting them to "quote tweet" when they click the retweet button. The goal is to add a layer of "friction" that slows the spread of posts deemed misleading.
When people attempt to Retweet a Tweet with a misleading information label, they’ll see a prompt pointing them to c… https://t.co/gQUr2qGTof— Twitter Support (@Twitter Support)1604326139.0
"We hope it will encourage everyone to not only consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, but also increase the likelihood that people add their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation."
Another change: Twitter will prevent "liked by" and "followed by" recommendations from appearing in users' timelines. The company notes that, while this feature can help people access viewpoints outside their network, it doesn't "believe the 'Like' button provides sufficient, thoughtful consideration prior to amplifying Tweets to people who don't follow the author of the Tweet, or the relevant topic that the Tweet is about."
If we see content inciting interference with the election, encouraging violent action or other physical harms, we m… https://t.co/FdAz7uUvWX— Twitter Support (@Twitter Support)1604326141.0
"This will likely slow down how quickly Tweets from accounts and topics you don't follow can reach you, which we believe is a worthwhile sacrifice to encourage more thoughtful and explicit amplification."
Twitter's policy changes are the latest in a series that aim to minimize the influence of misinformation on U.S. elections. Of course, Twitter's policies are also likely designed to shield the company from accusations that it's eroding the quality of American political discourse.
Timeline of Twitter policy changes
Twitter listed some of its recent policy changes, the most impactful of which was its decision to ban political ads in late 2019:
- 1/2019 - Issued a comprehensive review of our efforts to protect the 2018 U.S. midterms
- 6/2019 - Launched public interest notice and defined our approach on public interest
- 10/2019 - Banned all political ads on Twitter, including ads from state-controlled media
- 12/2019 - Added Election Labels to candidates' accounts
- 2/2020 - Introduced our rules on and labels for synthetic and manipulated media
- 3/2020 - Held planning exercises to prepare for a variety of Election Day scenarios
- 5/2020 - Added labels and warnings to potentially harmful misleading information
- 8/2020 - Deployed labels on government and state-affiliated media accounts
- 9/2020 - Implemented account security requirements for high-profile political accounts
- 9/2020 - Built a U.S. Election hub containing credible news and voting resources
- 9/2020 - Encouraged voter registration and emphasizing safe voting options
- 9/2020 - Expanded our civic integrity policy to include specifics around pre and post election day
Similar to Twitter, Facebook wrote in a blog post that it will label potentially misleading posts with election results, as determined by national media outlets.
"If a candidate or party declares premature victory before a race is called by major media outlets, we will add more specific information in the notifications that counting is still in progress and no winner has been determined."
"If the candidate that is declared the winner by major media outlets is contested by another candidate or party, we will show the name of the declared winning candidate with notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram, as well as label posts from presidential candidates, with the declared winner's name and a link to the Voting Information Center."
Credit: Facebook
Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, plans to temporarily hide hashtags on all "recent" posts, the company wrote on its website:
"Recent posts from all hashtags may be temporarily hidden to help prevent the spread of possible false information and harmful content related to the 2020 US election. Instagram is committed to reducing the spread of false information and giving people accurate information about voting."
After the election, Facebook and Instagram plan to stop circulating all political ads in an effort to block misinformation about the outcome. The company said this ban should last a week.
Albert Einstein did not become brilliant in a vacuum. Here are 5 of his favorite books.
Some books had a profound influence on Einstein's thinking and theories.
- Einstein had a large library and was a voracious reader.
- The famous physicist admitted that some books influenced his thinking.
- The books he preferred were mostly philosophical and scientific in nature.
5. “Analysis of Sensations” by Ernst Mach<p>Einstein's development of the theory of relativity was by his own admission influenced by the work of <strong>Ernst Mach</strong> – a 19th-century Austrian philosopher and physicist. In his <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Analysis-Sensations-Ernst-Mach/dp/0486605256" target="_blank">Analysis of Sensations,"</a> Mach wrote about the elusive nature of the human senses and the mutability of the ego. </p><p>Mach's work also included criticism of Newton's theories of time and space – another source of inspiration for Einstein's own ideas. In fact, Einstein named a hypothesis that he derived from Mach as 'Mach's Principle' – the idea that inertia is originated in an interaction between bodies, which was an idea Einstein himself saw as instrumental. </p><p>In a <a href="http://www.scienceforums.com/topic/3025-einsteins-intellectual-debt-to-david-hume/" target="_blank">1915 letter</a> he wrote to Moritz Schlick, Einstein explained what writers influenced his thinking in coming up with the theory of relativity, saying:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"You have also correctly seen that this trend of thought [positivism] was of great influence on my efforts, and specifically E. Mach and still much more Hume, whose treatise on understanding I studied with fervor and admiration shortly before the discovery of the theory of relativity. It is very well possible that without these philosophical studies I would not have arrived at the solution."</p><p>While he revealed in this letter that the work of Ernst Mach and David Hume inspired his thinking, it is known also that in later years Einstein came to repudiate Mach's work and positivism in particular – the logic-centered philosophy that rejects theology and metaphysics, maintaining that every rational assertion can be scientifically verified and that "positive" knowledge is based on natural phenomena and their properties.</p>
Ernst Mach.
Photo by H. F. Jütte. 1902.
4. “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes<p>Leopold Infeld, who worked with Einstein, wrote in his autobiography <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Quest-Autobiography-AMS-Chelsea-Publishing/dp/0821840738" target="_blank">"The Quest"</a> about how much Einstein loved Cervantes's classic tale of the chivalrous knight <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Don-Quixote-Dover-Thrift-Editions/dp/0486821951/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548853658&sr=1-1-spons&keywords=don+quixote&psc=1" target="_blank"><strong>Don Quixote:</strong></a></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Einstein lay in bed without shirt or pajamas, with Don Quixote on his night table. It is the book which he enjoys most and likes to read for relaxation…"</p>
3. “Ethics” by Baruch Spinoza<p><strong>Baruch Spinoza</strong> was a 17th-century Jewish-Dutch philosopher whose writings provided the groundwork for the Enlightenment and contemporary biblical criticism. Spinoza's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ethics-Benedict-Spinoza/dp/163600055X" target="_blank">"Ethics"</a> is one of the fundamental works of Western thinking, describing full cosmology and a picture of reality, while providing instruction for leading an ethical life. The book describes God as the natural order, with humans being the "modes" of God. Everything that happens, per Spinoza's thinking, follows from the nature of God.</p><p>This "pantheism" of Spinoza was part of Einstein's own spiritual view of the world, <a href="https://bigthink.com/did-einstein-pray-what-the-great-genius-thought-about-god" target="_self">as he told</a> to Rabbi Herbert S. Goldstein:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"> <em></em>"I believe in Spinoza's God, who reveals himself in the harmony of all that exists, not in a God who concerns himself with the fate and the doings of mankind."<em></em></p><p> Check out this video on Spinoza's philosophy:</p>
The philosophy of Baruch Spinoza<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7aeb3240af61a2a0aa64f6460f3093b"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pVEeXjPiw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
2. “A Treatise of Human Nature” by David Hume<p> By his own admission, this book by an 18th-century Scottish philosopher, that looked to understand the link between science and human nature, had a big influence on Einstein. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1466297468?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creativeASIN=1466297468&linkCode=xm2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">Hume's accomplishment</a> of articulating a scientifically moral philosophy appealed to the physicist as did the book's call to move from metaphysical speculation towards facts you can observe. There was also an important caveat to this, according to Hume, that observation alone cannot grasp the laws of nature. This implication had a profound impact on the development of Einstein's counter-intuitive ideas.</p>
1. Johann von Goethe’s oeuvre<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTEzMjAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTA2NTQ2Mn0.q9TpNDHid8xpFVSOXksNQZx9pDIJbZWsFTfrD4GTqOo/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C110%2C0%2C1552&height=700" id="e212c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c2fc8aea936b01d506c1d776c1f8fbc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Johann Wolfgang von Goethe " />
Johann Goethe.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images<p>Perhaps the most sizable part of Einstein's large collection of books belonged to the German author <strong>Johann von Goethe.</strong> The physicist owned the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Goethe-Johann-Wolfgang-von/dp/0691162905/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548764454&sr=1-1&keywords=johann+von+goethe" target="_blank">collected works</a> of the author in a 36-volume edition, along with an additional 12 volumes as well as 2 volumes of the "Optics" (including a letter exchange between Goethe and Schiller), and another volume of "Faust".</p><p>Einstein kept a bust of Goethe and was known to quote the writer to his German-speaking assistants. In a <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=G_iziBAPXtEC&pg=PA125&lpg=PA125&dq=%E2%80%9CI+admire+Goethe+as+a+poet+without+peer,+and+as+one+of+the+smartest+and+wisest+men+of+all+time.+Even+his+scholarly+ideas+deserve+to+be+held+in+high+esteem,+and+his+faults+are+those+of+any+great+man%E2%80%9D.&source=bl&ots=NQ86cmgtWp&sig=ACfU3U1p4QlIemFnBV1YNv-6GGGrO4mJ2w&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi_7OHe0JXgAhVokeAKHYC6DUAQ6AEwAHoECAEQAQ#v=onepage&q=%E2%80%9CI%20admire%20Goethe%20as%20a%20poet%20without%20peer%2C%20and%20as%20one%20of%20the%20smartest%20and%20wisest%20men%20of%20all%20time.%20Even%20his%20scholarly%20ideas%20deserve%20to%20be%20held%20in%20high%20esteem%2C%20and%20his%20faults%20are%20those%20of%20any%20great%20man%E2%80%9D.&f=false" target="_blank">1932 letter</a> to Leopold Casper, Einstein wrote that he admired Goethe as <em></em>"a poet without peer, and as one of the smartest and wisest men of all time." He added that "even his scholarly ideas deserve to be held in high esteem, and his faults are those of any great man."<em></em></p><p>If you're looking for more great books enjoyed by the world-changing scientist, it is known that he also loved <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0374528373/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=0374528373&linkCode=as2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">"The Brother Karamazov"</a> by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Isis-Unveiled-Master-Key-Mysteries-Illustrated/dp/1979194122/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548866911&sr=1-1&keywords=%22Isis+Unveiled%22" target="_blank">"Isis Unveiled" </a>– a mystical tract by the theosophist Helena Petrovna Blavatsky.</p>
Do vitamins help you fight COVID-19?
So far, the research is mixed.
- A lot of hype surrounds vitamins and minerals for treating or preventing COVID-19, though little evidence exists.
- Vitamins C and D and zinc may help boost the body's response to the coronavirus, but likely only if you're deficient.
- Dozens of studies are currently investigating the potential use of these supplements on COVID-19 patients.
Can vitamin D help fight COVID-19?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fefdc4c878af3febac545b6911ac1b66"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q2nXgeJSJrc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Evidence for adding more of these vitamins on top of a balanced diet (and barring any deficiencies) is thin, however. Humans have long held a fascination with the idea that more is better. In the case of essential vitamins, it's all about balance. </p><p>A number of pro-vitamin D articles have been bouncing around social media. The argument: quarantining humans results in them not getting enough sunlight, which compromises their vitamin D levels. These opinion pieces are generally arguing against shutdowns, using this heavily-studied supplement as a wedge. </p><p>Vitamin D certainly helps your immune system. Deficiencies <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3308600/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">are linked</a> to increased risk and severity of viral infections: "Interventional and observational epidemiological studies provide evidence that vitamin D deficiency may confer increased risk of influenza and respiratory tract infection." One <a href="https://eje.bioscientifica.com/view/journals/eje/183/5/EJE-20-0665.xml" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">study</a> has linked vitamin D deficiency to difficulties fending off COVID-19. </p><p>If your body produces enough vitamin D, however, you don't need more. As Susan Lanham-New at the University of Surrey in England, <a href="https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-supplements-vitamins-what-we-know" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">says</a> "If you have enough vitamin D in your body, the evidence doesn't stack up to say that giving you more will make a real difference." Since too much of this vitamin has a negative impact, you want to keep your levels around 600-800 IU per day. Spending <a href="https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/vitamin-d-from-sun#:~:text=Regular%20sun%20exposure%20is%20the,your%20skin%20is%20to%20sunlight." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">10 to 30 minutes outside a day</a>, a few days a week, is enough to satisfy requirements. Fish (such as salmon, trout, and swordfish) and fortified milk products also <a href="https://health.gov/our-work/food-nutrition/2015-2020-dietary-guidelines/guidelines/appendix-12/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">help you reach</a> these levels. </p><p>Thus far, <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7246103/" target="_blank">studies</a> have shown that people deficient in vitamin D could use a boost. There are currently over a dozen studies testing high-doses of vitamin D in newly infected volunteers. As no results have been published, the verdict is still out.</p>
Photo: Right 3 / Adobe Stock<p>Zinc has also been making the rounds, especially in conjunction with other treatments. If you regularly consume oysters, red meat, poultry, or beans, your body is likely sated. Taking zinc while you have a cold <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6457799/" target="_blank">seems to help out</a> (provided you take it at the onset of the illness). Zinc lozenges <a href="https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/10/1/e031662" target="_blank">don't fare as well</a>.</p><p>Zinc was on everyone's mind as an additive to hydroxychloroquine. While the latter treatment <a href="https://www.sciencenews.org/article/covid-19-coronavirus-hydroxychloroquine-no-evidence-treatment" target="_blank">didn't live up</a> to the hype, zinc supplementation <a href="https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.01712/full" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">bestows immune benefits</a> based on SARS research (which is also a coronavirus). At the moment, it <a href="https://www.ccjm.org/content/early/2020/06/08/ccjm.87a.ccc046" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">appears</a> that zinc reduces the duration of COVID-19, though not the severity of symptoms. Loading up isn't the best idea, as too much zinc <a href="https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-Consumer/#:~:text=Signs%20of%20too%20much%20zinc,the%20%22good%22%20cholesterol)." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">could cause</a> nausea, vomiting, stomach problems, and if taken for an extended duration, lower immunity. But if you start to feel sick, zinc might not be a bad idea. </p><p>Linus Pauling famously—some would say <a href="https://www.vox.com/2015/1/15/7547741/vitamin-c-myth-pauling" target="_blank">infamously</a>—touted the benefits of vitamin C. The two-time Nobel Prize winner went a bit overboard with his passion for this vitamin. That said, due to his work, vitamin C is now extensively studied (and sometimes overused). </p><p>The popular antioxidant provides an immune boost and reduced inflammation, both important when you're battling a virus. While you can take supplements, plenty of fruits and vegetables contain what you need. </p><p>Experts <a href="https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-supplements-vitamins-what-we-know" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">warn</a> that studies on vitamin C produce contradictory results. As an inexpensive intervention, upping your levels when you have a cold can't really hurt. A dozen or so studies are currently looking at the possibility of using vitamin C to treat COVID patients. As with the previous supplements, too much vitamin C produces unwanted side effects. In the coming months, researchers will have a clearer idea of its potential role in COVID-19 treatment. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Facebook</a>. His new book is</em> "<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KRVMP2M?pf_rd_r=MDJW43337675SZ0X00FH&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy</a>."</em></p>
Scientists piece together the story of humans and dogs
A new study tracks the human-dog relationship through DNA.
- The earliest dog, not wolf, found so far comes from over 15,000 years ago.
- A new study tracks the travel and development of dogs since the end of the Ice Age.
- Insights are derived by comparing ancient canine DNA with ancient human DNA.
DNA gets around<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY2NDU3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzkxNzkyNH0.K0JEM0y89zL-HIr_8Z_iPW-ypbebDjFBNjXAkPraqok/img.jpg?width=980" id="de25c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3bec27e152f342b23e248227e2697222" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Assyrian dog relief
Credit: Wikimedia Commons<p>The research is the product of a collaboration between Larson and paleogenomicist <a href="https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/pontus-skoglund" target="_blank">Pontus Skoglund</a> of the UK's Francis Crick Institute. Skoglund is an expert in canine evolution, working with teams at both institutions as well as the University of Vienna.</p><p>The researchers analyzed DNA from over 2,000 sets of canine skeletal remains, some of which dated back as far as 11,000 years. Working with ancient DNA from Siberia, Europe, and the Near East, the researchers were able to add 27 newly sequenced dog genomes to the previously sequenced five.</p><p>The researchers compared the canine DNA to the genomes of 17 human individuals who lived during the same time frames in search of common influences that might further establish their connection. Indeed, correspondences were seen that reflected the impacts of humans bringing their dogs along with them as they migrated around the world.</p><p>They found that Swedish farmers and their dogs are both descended from canines of the Near East, suggesting that man and dog followed the development of agriculture together through Europe. On the other hand, German farmers 7,000 years ago came from the Near East, but their dogs didn't.</p>
Lineages intersect<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY2NDU3OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE0NDc3OH0.XLvmAchMESbLY0beM-j1NTR80JGvAWOsqzJeXjH6JGI/img.jpg?width=980" id="af19d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7ade8431e978b8bd5adfcecaa06697c7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Sabine Schönfeld/Adobe Stock<p>Based on their analysis, the scientists assert that by 11,000 years ago, just after the Ice age, there were already five distinct families (or lineages) of dogs, so the German remains were no outlier. These lineages eventually developed into later lines.</p><p>Some of this occurred through interbreeding with other dogs and also through mating with their wild wolf cousins. Comparisons between ancient dog and wolf DNA revealed a surprise: Wolves picked up DNA from dogs, but, at least judging by the remains available, there was little or no gene flow back in the other direction. Larson <a href="https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/10/how-dogs-tracked-their-humans-across-ancient-world" target="_blank">suggests</a> to Science that the evidence may have been tampered with, so to speak — if a dog started behaving like a wolf, its human may well have simply gotten rid of it. </p><p><a href="https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/anders-bergstrom" target="_blank">Anders Bergström</a> is the lead author of the study, and he <a href="https://www.crick.ac.uk/news/2020-10-29_study-of-ancient-dog-dna-traces-canine-diversity-to-the-ice-age" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">points out</a> a mystery it reveals: "If we look back more than four or five thousand years ago, we can see that Europe was a very diverse place when it came to dogs. Although the European dogs we see today come in such an extraordinary array of shapes and forms, genetically they derive from only a very narrow subset of the diversity that used to exist." Why — and how — one line of dogs so dominated early Europe as to wipe out other lineages remains a mystery. The researchers found no human development that mirrors, or could explain, this event.</p>
A dog's life<p>It's fun to realize that ancient dog lineages persist to this day. It turns out Chihuahuas have traces of ancient American dogs, and Huskies bear traces of their cold-weather ancestors. Skoglund tells Science that on any given day in a modern dog park, you may be looking at lineages that date back 11,000 years.</p><p>It's likely that subsequent research will reveal even more. Says co-author and University of Vienna group leader Ron Pinhasi, "Just as ancient DNA has revolutionized the study of our own ancestors, it's now starting to do the same for dogs and other domesticated animals. Studying our animal companions adds another layer to our understanding of human history."</p>
