Venture investors need to invest in Black-owned businesses

Abner Mason is the founder & CEO of healthtech company ConsejoSano. Before creating ConsejoSano, Mason was the founder and CEO for the Workplace Wellness Council of Mexico, now the leading corporate wellness company in Mexico. From 2003-2008, he was the founder and executive director of AIDS Responsibility Project, driving the creation of CONAES and JaBCHA, the first business councils on HIV/AIDS in Mexico and Jamaica. Mason previously served as Chairman of the International Committee and member of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), appointed by President Bush in 2002.