Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Who needs higher education when we have YouTube?
Higher education, particularly for fields like filmmaking, is in big trouble when a world-class education can be found online cheaply or even for free.
- Many famous directors never went to film school, claiming that creativity cannot be taught in a classroom setting.
- Content creators on YouTube offer a Hollywood-certified film school education — for free.
- Instead of using the internet to procrastinate, aspiring filmmakers are encouraged to test their knowledge in the real world.
When New York University decided to close its classrooms back in March 2020, students were not sure how to feel. While most were more than willing to help check the spread of COVID-19, many worried that remote instruction would fall short of their standard tuition rates, which remain among the highest in the country.
These concerns were especially prevalent among film production majors, who require access to expensive tools like cameras, lights, and microphones, as well as in-person instruction to learn their complicated crafts. These resources raise the university's average cost of attendance for undergraduates from $56,500 to $62,062 a year.
With equipment stashed away inside campus vaults and glitchy Zoom meetings complicating the already herculean task of teaching someone how to set up a Dolly shot when they are half a world away, it did not take long before reimbursement requests started flooding the email accounts of faculty administrators.
Initially, inquiries into possible refunds were met with a performance. Reminding students that the institution itself was bleeding, too, Tisch School of the Arts Dean Allyson Green shared a recording of herself dancing to "Losing my Religion" along with the message that "great art will be made of this time, just as it has in times past."
Pandemic or not, film school has always had a tough time justifying its own existence. Aside from the fact that film school is as expensive as filmmaking itself, many famous directors — from Martin Scorsese to Quentin Tarantino — never went to film school and instead stand by the idea that creativity cannot be taught in a classroom.
Though passionate creatives find a way regardless of the hand they were dealt, these past two years have prompted students, schools, and employers to take a closer look at the potential of remote learning, and aspiring filmmakers found that YouTube offers many options for learning screenwriting, cinematography, and editing. All for free.
A world-class education on YouTube
If you want to receive an undergraduate degree from NYU's Kanbar Institute of Film and Television, which The Hollywood Reporter ranked as the second-best program of its kind in America, you would need to complete coursework in three categories: production, writing, and history and criticism, the last of which roughly translates to cinema studies.
Let's start with cinema studies because these lecture-based courses easily lend themselves to online alternatives. Obviously, you will need to watch a lot of movies and TV if you want to become a filmmaker — not just contemporary hits but classics as well, preferably from all around the world rather than just the bowels of Hollywood.
When composing a watch list, students should look for authoritative sources. These include rankings from respected organizations like the British Film Institute, Writers Guild of America, and the Directors Guild of America, not to mention esteemed trade publications such as Film Comment and Cahiers du Cinéma.
While these listmakers are highly respected within the industry, they also form part of an outdated film establishment. For more culturally diverse selections, look no further than the YouTube channel Cinefix, which uploads encyclopedic overviews of the most original, most beautiful, and most groundbreaking films.
If watching great movies constitutes the first part of cinema studies, figuring out what makes them so great must be the second. As far as independent content creators go, filmmakers Taylor Ramos and Tony Zhou are without a doubt the most skilled and eloquent film instructors you will be able to find on the internet.
With over 28 videos ranging from the ways in which Hong Kong stuntman Jackie Chan choreographs action scenes to Buster Keaton's influence on visual comedy, their popular YouTube channel Every Frame a Painting provides a crash course in editing, cinematography, sound design, and much, much more.
A YouTube education curriculum
Credit: Jeremy Yap via Unsplash
Up next is writing, which is tougher to teach as every writer has their own near-religious notions of what a proper story should look like. If Charlie Kaufman's self-referential film Adaptation taught us anything, it is that screenwriters should not blindly follow the dictates of imposing Hollywood script gurus like Robert McKee.
In truth, they would be better off listening to advice from the soft-spoken Michael Tucker, whose channel Lessons From the Screenplay (LFTS) breaks down the framework behind Adaptation, Inglourious Basterds, Get Out, and other films better than stone-cold writing manuals like McKee's Story ever could.
There are actually quite a lot of narrative focused video essayists worth checking out, if only for their different tastes and perspectives. Aside from LFTS, you also have Just Write, Hello Future Me, Nando v Movies and Nerdwriter1, each of which analyzes noteworthy films of all kinds, from hidden gems to action blockbusters.
As helpful as these channels may be, however, the majority of them are owned and operated by people who have spent their careers critiquing movies rather than actually writing them. To that end, the most valuable channel of all may just be the least known one: an up-and-coming channel called Behind the Curtain.
The premise is simple: rather than relying on commentary from story analysts, this channel sifts the internet to piece together the profoundest tidbits of advice uttered by some of the industry's finest filmmakers, from Vince Giligan and Aaron Sorken to Christopher Nolan and the Safdie Brothers.
Learning how to use equipment — also on YouTube
While reviewing films and writing screenplays can easily be done alone at home, getting familiar with industry equipment cannot. For this reason, production and post-production are the most difficult subjects to teach online. Still, despite the many challenges involved, YouTubers have found ways to make it work.
Whether you are trying to do something as simple as changing a lightbulb or as complicated as building your own personal nuclear reactor, chances are someone somewhere has uploaded a YouTube video showing you exactly how to do it, and the core components of filmmaking are no exception to this unwritten rule.
Where Aputure and Grip Tips offer tutorials for individual lights and camera models, Hurlbut Academy and The Slanted Lens show viewers how to incorporate these tools into particular set layouts. Deity Microphones is a great source for everything sound related, from best positions to hold a boom pole to how to mic a moving car.
Once you have learned to jump, it is time to fly. Channels like wolfcrow and Shutterstock explain how some of the techniques analyzed by the aforementioned content creators can be implemented using combinations of equipment. Along the way, Indy Mogul discusses tricks to keep your productions cheap as well as efficient.
Inside the editing room, footage shot on set is broken down and reassembled. Before aspiring filmmakers are able to play with their images, however, they will have to learn how to use a number of complicated software applications. While this may seem like an insurmountable task at first, it is nothing a simple step-by-step guide cannot fix.
The entertainment industry uses hundreds of applications, and whatever combination of them you end up using depends on the niche in which you establish yourself. That said, two of the most widely used for post-production jobs are Adobe Premiere (used to edit films) and After Effects (used to add, well, aftereffects).
As far as Premiere tutorials go, you cannot get more detailed than that of Justin Odisho, whose playlists consist of nearly 290 videos, taking young editors from basic concepts to advanced methods. YouTuber SonduckFilm does the same thing but for After Effects, across a whopping 440 separate installments no less.
DIY Filmmaking
Once you have watched each and every one of these YouTubers, you will inevitably come face to face with the question, "What's next?" As informative as the internet can be, it often enables us to procrastinate. When trying to learn something off YouTube, therefore, it is paramount that you do more than just binge watch videos.
Instead of falling down bottomless internet rabbit holes, aspiring filmmakers should go out into the real world and put the knowledge gained from all those content creators to the test. Around the country, film festivals offer opportunities for struggling artists to display their work and build their resume.
Aside from festivals, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, creative fellowships, and development labs offer funds and resources that give people the extra push they need to finish that script that they have been working on or secure funding for that production they have been meaning to organize.
The second question — whether it is worth putting yourself through film school — is a lot more difficult to answer, especially since the events of 2020 have breathed new life into the discussion. Will checking out any of these YouTubers turn you into the next George Lucas? Probably not, but a degree from CalArts cannot guarantee it either.
Ryan Koo, founder of No Film School, once said he built his free, online database not because he wanted to discourage anybody from attending film school, but because he wanted to provide crucial resources to people who did not have the time or money to attend film school.
In a similar vein, I do not argue that applying to film school months after the zenith of a global pandemic is a poor decision to make. Rather, I want to show aspiring filmmakers that they do not have to go through formal and expensive programs to pursue their passion.
A papyrus reveals how the Great Pyramid was built
A newly discovered papyrus contains an eye-witness account of the gathering of materials for the Great Pyramid.
The Great Pyramid in Egypt is the last of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World. The tomb for Pharaoh Khufu — “Cheops" in Greek — sits on the Giza plateau about 3 kilometers southwest of Egypt's capitol Cairo, and it's huge: nearly 147 meters high and 230.4 meters on each side (it's now slightly smaller due to erosion). Built of roughly 2.3 million limestone and rose granite stones from hundreds of kilometers away, it's long posed a couple of vexing and fascinating mysteries: How did the ancient Egyptians manage to get all of these stones to Giza, and how did they build such a monumental object? All sorts of exotic ideas have been floated, including assistance from aliens visiting earth. Now, as the result of an amazing find in a cave 606 kilometers away, we have an answer in the form of 4,600-year-old, bound papyrus scrolls, the oldest papyri ever found. They're the journal of one of the managers who helped build the great pyramid. It's the only eye-witness account of building the Great Pyramid that's ever been found.
It was written by a man named Merer, who reported to “the noble Ankh-haf," Khufu's half-brother. It describes, among other things, a stop of his 200-man crew in the Tura, or Maasara, limestone quarries on the eastern shore of the Gulf of Suez, and filling up their boat for the 13-17 km trip back up the river to Giza. Since this type of limestone was used for the pyramid's outer casing, the journal is believed to document work on the tomb during the final year of Khufu's life, around 2560 BCE.
Khufu
In 1823, British explorer John Gardner Wilkinson first described the caves in Wadi al-Jarf on the eastern coast of the Red Sea: “Near the ruins is a small knoll containing eighteen excavated chambers, beside, perhaps, many others, the entrance of which are no longer visible." He described them as being “well cut and vary from about 80 to 24 feet, by 5; their height may be from 6 to 8 feet." Two French pilots also noted presence of the 30 caves in the mid-1950s, but it wasn't until Pierre Tallet interviewed one of the pilots that he was able to pinpoint the caves' location during a 2011 dig. Two years later, the papyri were discovered. Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called it “the greatest discovery in Egypt in the 21st century."
Prior to the work of Tallet and others, the ancient Egyptians weren't thought to be seafarers, but abandoned ports unearthed along the Gulf of Suez and the Read Sea tell a different story.
In the Egyptian resort town Ayn Soukhna, along the west coast of the Suez, Egyptian heirogplyhs were first found on cliff walls in 1997. “I love rock inscriptions," Tallet told Smithsonian, “they give you a page of history without excavating." He read one to the Smithsonian: “In year one of the king, they sent a troop of 3,000 men to fetch copper, turquoise and all the good products of the desert."
(GOOGLE EARTH)
That would be the Sinai desert across the Red Sea, and Wadi al-Jarf is only 56 km away from two of a group of ports. Tallet has uncovered the remains of an 182-meter, L-shaped jetty there, along with 130 anchors. He believes it, like Ayn Soukhna, were part of a series of ports, supply hubs, bringing needed materials into Egypt. The caves were apparently built for boat storage, as they have been elsewhere around the edges of ancient Egypt. It appears Wadi al-Jarf was only in use a short while, during the building of the pyramid — it likely supplied the project with Sinai copper, the hardest metal of is time, for cutting stones.
The second part of the Great Pyramid mystery — who built it? — may have been solved in the 1980s by Mark Lehner, who uncovered a residential area capable of housing some 20,000 people just meters from the pyramids. Prior to that find, there was scant evidence of the massive population of workers that would have been required for building the tomb. Studying the “cattle-to-pig" ratio revealed the diversity of the population that lived there,: Beef was the food of the elite; pigs of the working person, and Lerhner discovered “the ratio of cattle to pig for the entire site stands at 6:1, and for certain areas 16:1," a plausible distribution for the construction team.
Lehner visited Wadi al-Jarf and concurs with Tallet about its meaning: “The power and purity of the site is so Khufu," he told Smithsonian. “The scale and ambition and sophistication of it — the size of these galleries cut out of rock like the Amtrak train garages, these huge hammers made out of hard black diorite they found, the scale of the harbor, the clear and orderly writing of the hieroglyphs of the papyri, which are like Excel spreadsheets of the ancient world—all of it has the clarity, power and sophistication of the pyramids, all the characteristics of Khufu and the early fourth dynasty." He believes the pyramid stones were transported by boat from ports like Wadi al-Jarf and Ayn Soukhna via canals to the construction site in Giza, the ancient Egyptians having been master builders of such waterways for the purposes of irrigation.
The “Great Dimming” of Betelgeuse explained
Betelgeuse, the tenth brightest star in the night sky, mysteriously dimmed last year. Now researchers know why.
- Last year, Betelgeuse dimmed by a third before returning to normal.
- A number of studies blame some combination of cooling and dust.
- The star is not set to explode anytime soon, much to the disappointment of many.
One of the most notable stars in the night sky is Betelgeuse. Typically the tenth brightest star in the night sky, it is well known for its red color and prominent place in the constellation Orion. Its name, which like many other stars comes to us from Arabic, translates to "the arm of the giant" or "the armpit of the great one," which is an excellent description of where it is located in that constellation.
As a semiregular variable star, it can undergo shifts in its brightness of varying intensity for irregular lengths of time. Scientists were not entirely surprised by an extended dimming of the star between November 2019 and March 2020. However, the magnitude of that dimming, a 35 percent drop, was remarkable — so much so that more than a few people began to speculate that the star was about to explode (or "go supernova" in astronomical parlance).
Astronomers all over the world turned their telescopes toward Betelgeuse in the hope of figuring out what was going on. A few recently published papers provide some explanations.
A tale of two studies
One recent paper, published in Nature Communications by a team composed mostly of Chinese scientists, argues that the dimming was caused by a large, dark, cooler spot on the star.
To determine if the star was cooler during its dimming, the team devised a method for measuring titanium oxide and cyanide molecules in the star's spectra — an analysis of the intensity of various wavelengths of light given off by a star that can reveal things like temperature, chemical composition, and mass. Titanium oxide and cyanide are more common in cooler stars, as they tend to disintegrate in hotter ones.
Their data suggested that Betelgeuse cooled by 170 Kelvin, from 3646 K (6103 F°) to 3476 K (5797 F°) during the dimming period. They suggest that such a dramatic cooling could be caused by a dark spot on the star, a well known phenomenon often caused by large convective cells on the stellar surface.
Because it is unlikely that the entire star cooled that much, the researchers further suggest that the dark spot itself was fairly large and as much as 340 K cooler than the rest of the star. Some other researchers concur with this proposal, but this is not the only potential explanation.
Another study, published in Nature and conducted by an international team of researchers, suggests that a combination of dust and cooling was at play. They propose that this dust patch was caused, in part, by a cool patch similar to the one discussed in the aforementioned study.
Observations from shortly before the dimming period began suggest that some mass, perhaps in the form of a gas cloud, was lost from Betelgeuse. The formation of a cool spot could allow the dust in the cloud to condense and clump together, obscuring the star. The star would regain its brightness after the cool spot dissolved and the dust blew away.
The authors further conclude that the models for cooling and dust do not conflict and that a combination of the two best fits the observations. While differing on a few details, including the overall importance of dust, the two studies largely agree on how much Betelgeuse cooled and how that cooling impacted our ability to see it.
Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse! Betelgeuse!
The star, while having long since returned to a more typical brightness, continues to fluctuate in brightness, though nothing on the scale of the previous "Great Dimming" event.
Despite speculation that the star was about to explode, it is not expected to do so for another 100,000 years. However, when it does, it is going to die in spectacular fashion — likely shining brighter than Venus for a short time before collapsing on itself and turning into a neutron star or black hole.
If you're going to pick a lucky star, maybe don't pick that one.
Peeking behind a black hole: how matter bends space that bends light
Albert Einstein and his theory of general relativity continue to amaze us to this day.
- Einstein's theory of relativity predicts that matter bends space and that space bends light.
- Since its confirmation in 1919, such light-bending has been used extensively to see the unseeable, like dark matter, which can bend space due to its gravity but does not shine.
- Recently, scientists observed an even more dramatic effect: a black hole that bends space so intensely that it is possible to see light (X-rays) from behind it.
In 1915, the 36-year-old Albert Einstein submitted his revolutionary description of gravity to the Berlin Academy of Sciences, a masterpiece of the human intellect that became known as the general theory of relativity. The journey had been long and hard, ten years in total, with many false starts and wrong turns. From then on, gravity, the universe, the nature of space and time, and their relation to matter and energy would never be the same.
Newtonian gravity
Until then, the prevalent theory of gravity was devised by Isaac Newton in 1687, just 192 years before Einstein's birth. The theory, incredibly powerful, described gravity in a somewhat mysterious way, positing that any two massive bodies attract each other with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of their distance. This action-at-a-distance bothered Newton, who did not venture an explanation of the fact that his force was an instantaneous interaction across space. How could the sun attract Earth and you attract your computer without touching? How could this interaction be instantaneous? Still, the theory worked, and that is what mattered.
Special and general relativity
Until it didn't. By the late 19th century, anomalies in the orbit of Mercury could not be explained applying Newton's force. Einstein was convinced that nothing could be instantaneous in the universe. The limited speed was that of light, and correcting for this changed everything. In 1905, he showed that for two observers moving at constant speeds with respect to each other, they would measure distances and times differently. A moving stick was shorter, a moving clock ticked slower. This was his special theory of relativity, special for being confined to motion at constant speeds. The next step, he quickly realized, was to generalize this theory to objects that could accelerate, like pretty much everything. And here came the surprise.
In what Einstein deemed "the happiest thought of my life," he realized that a freely falling body would not feel its own weight. (That is why you feel "lighter" when going down a fast elevator. The downward acceleration changes the net pull from Earth's gravity. If the elevator falls, you just float, albeit with a tragic outcome.) From this vision, Einstein concluded that gravity and acceleration are indistinguishable. The pushing and pulling of accelerated motion could, in principle, be mimicked by placing masses in front of or behind you.
Now, imagine a cannonball shot from the top of a hill. It will trace a parabolic curve until it hits its target down below. That is gravity accelerating the cannonball downward. Following his vision, Einstein turned things upside-down.
What if, instead of thinking of the cannonball describing a curved path in an inert flat space, we imagined space itself being curved? The larger the mass concentration, the more it would bend space, corresponding to a larger acceleration due to gravity. Mercury, being the planet closest to the sun, would have its orbit distorted by the curved space around it. When Einstein applied his theory to Mercury, he discovered that the planet's orbital anomaly could be described beautifully.
Einstein becomes a star
Credit: sakkmesterke / Adobe Stock
So, Einstein's theory served as a correction to Newton's for objects with large enough masses. Although every massive body distorts space around its vicinity (including you), the effect is tiny. But stars, large agglomerates of mass, and most dramatically, black holes, can bend space in very noticeable ways.
The most immediate consequence of a bent space is that light, always searching for the shortest path between two points, will follow the spatial curvature: a ray of light will curve along a bent space. So, Einstein predicted that mass would bend space that would bend light itself. Amazing.
This bending of light was confirmed in 1919 during a solar eclipse, catapulting Einstein to international stardom overnight. Just as a lens, a piece of curved glass, bends light so that people can see better, space will also act as a lens, distorting the paths of light from distant stars and other sources of light visible and invisible to the human eye.
This effect, known as gravitational lensing, is well-known and already documented in many spectacular images, from the bending of light from distant stars as they pass by the sun to Einstein's prediction of spectacular bright arcs surrounding galaxies. Light beams from a distant source are bent mid-course by a massive object or objects. Einstein predicted such arcs or rings in 1936. This is how, for example, it is possible to estimate how much dark matter there is in a galaxy cluster. Since dark matter only interacts with normal matter (stuff made of atoms like we are) through gravity, it will bend space around it. The amount of bending can then be used to estimate how much invisible dark matter is hiding in the galaxy or galaxy cluster.
Einstein continues to amaze us
A few weeks back, a new spectacular effect due to the bending of light was observed by a group led by Dan Wilkins from Stanford University. Not only visible light can be bent by gravity; any kind of electromagnetic radiation will follow the curved path of space around a mass. Of course, nothing could be more dramatic than what happens around a giant black hole; light gets severely bent to the point that we can even see what is behind the black hole itself. Imagine that, seeing what is behind a body.
In the recent discovery, the swirling matter being sucked into the black hole superheats, separating electrons from atoms. This spinning disk of hot plasma generates powerful magnetic fields that arc around the black hole and split in places. The light seen is in the form of X-rays, appearing as fainter echoes of the more dramatic action in front of the hole.
Once again, Einstein's happiest thought generated something spectacular and fully in agreement with the predictions from his theory. Although he was not a fan of black holes — or of any object or phenomenon that hinted at the breakdown of the laws of nature, as happens inside a black hole — he certainly would celebrate one more goal scored by his remarkable theory. After 106 years, general relativity continues to amaze us every day.
Three powerful technologies we borrowed from nature
Three cutting-edge techniques – the gene-editing tool CRISPR, fluorescent proteins and optogenetics – were all inspired by nature.