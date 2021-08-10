Follow Us
How to trick your brain into saving money
Our brains believe $10 today is more tangible than $100 next year.
- A new episode of "Your Brain on Money" explores how our brains evolved systems that make it difficult for us to sacrifice for the future.
- One major reason that it's difficult to save is that we tend to view our future selves as strangers with whom we can't easily connect.
- Saving becomes easier when we learn to connect with our future selves and being mindful of our habits and reward systems.
You find $100 on the sidewalk. How would you spend it? Out of all the options — order pizza, buy new shoes, take your significant other out to dinner — socking it away into your retirement account is probably the least exciting. Saving can feel like you're throwing money away or giving it to an invisible stranger.
There's also a decent chance you don't yet have a retirement account. A survey published in March 2021 found that a quarter of U.S. adults have no retirement savings, while many people who are saving aren't saving enough. Of course, that's not necessarily a moral failing. About one in ten U.S. families is living in poverty, and the pandemic brought one of the sharpest ever rises in the national poverty rate.
But even people who can afford to save for the future often don't. For example, a 2011 study involving salaried employees at seven major companies found that roughly 40 percent of workers failed to invest enough in their 401(k) plans so that their employers would match the contributions, meaning they were foregoing free money.
It is not necessarily wrong to not save a lot of money for the future. But consider the statistics: The median retirement savings account for Americans aged 55 to 64 is estimated to contain about $120,000. If a retiree withdraws money over the next 15 years, that amounts to less than $1,000 per month. That's under the poverty line.
What about Social Security? Reserves are projected to run out by 2035, at which point beneficiaries will start receiving far less than originally expected. The problems associated with depleted Social Security likely will be compounded by the fact that Americans are generally living longer with each generation.
So, why don't people save more for their retirement? It's partly because people often don't feel like they are saving for their retirement at all.
The disconnect between our present and future selves
In 50 seconds from now, will you be the same person? What about in 50 days? 50 years?
As we project our minds into the future, our conception of ourselves becomes more abstract. Sure, most of us would agree that, in a driver's license sense, we will still be the "same person" decades from today. But neurological research suggests that is not actually how our brains process this thought experiment.
A large set of brain imaging studies has shown that thinking about ourselves activates a region of the brain called the medial prefrontal cortex (MPFC). But when we think about other people, the MPFC quiets down and does so even more when we think about others with whom we have little in common.
Studies have observed that the MPFC also quiets when we think about our future selves. In other words, we see our future selves as strangers with whom it is difficult to emotionally connect. A 2011 report on how conceptions of the future self transform intertemporal choice noted:
"These findings have important implications for intertemporal choice. If people tend to consider the future self as a stranger — that is, if that distant future self feels on an emotional level like another person — then they may rationally have no more reason to save their money for their future selves than to give that money to a stranger."
Future self-continuity scale that has been used to assess similarity between current and future selves.Hershfield, PudMed Central, 2013
The inability to connect with our future selves can contribute to a phenomenon called temporal discounting, in which we care less about future outcomes than immediate ones. A 2008 study explored temporal discounting by asking students to drink a cup of a disgusting liquid for the good of science. Some students signed up to drink it that day, others to do so months later.
The group that agreed to drink the liquid that day chose to drink an average of a couple tablespoons. But the months-later group signed themselves up to down a half cup. Just like procrastinating work or racking up a credit card bill, it is psychologically and emotionally easier to dump today's problems on our future selves.
The brain in conflict: reward, habit, thinking
Like the self, the brain isn't a single entity with a singular goal but rather a collection of interacting systems that often conflict with each other. Three broad systems are particularly relevant in terms of planning for the future: reward, habit, and thinking.
These systems evolved over time to serve useful functions. For example, our reward system nudges us to focus on things we need, like food and social connections. Our habits help us perform behaviors — some productive, some not so much — on autopilot, rather than having to deliberate each one. And thinking helps us solve complex problems and plan for the future.
Alex Korb, a neuroscientist, author, and adjunct assistant professor at UCLA, told Big Think that it's useful to conceptualize these different brain regions as being like different types of friends:
"Your prefrontal cortex, the thinking part of the brain, is saying, 'Hey let's do it this way because that's going to get us to where we're trying to go.' And then the habit part of the brain says, 'Well, no, let's do it this way because that's the way we've always done it, and that's more comfortable.' And the reward center of the brain says, 'Oh look, there's a cookie!'"
When it comes to saving for retirement, it's not a fair fight among these three systems. Our habit and reward systems have the upper hand because they pull us away from long-term planning and toward immediate gratification. After all, it's relatively easy to keep doing things the way we have always done them, and it is hard to resist immediate rewards.
Interrupting these systems takes willpower. But willpower alone often isn't enough to do the trick. Some psychologists think that is because we have a limited amount of willpower that can run out after we become too stressed. This idea, called ego depletion, makes sense in terms of saving for retirement, an activity that's not only financially stressful but also makes us contemplate existential issues like mortality, aging, and purpose.
The depletion of willpower can affect how we perceive rewards. Psychologists Janet Metcalfe and Walter Mischel — Mischel conducted the famous Stanford marshmallow experiment on delaying gratification — proposed that we view rewards with two systems: hot and cool. The American Psychological Association writes:
"The cool system is cognitive in nature. It's essentially a thinking system, incorporating knowledge about sensations, feelings, actions and goals — reminding yourself, for instance, why you shouldn't eat the marshmallow. While the cool system is reflective, the hot system is impulsive and emotional. The hot system is responsible for quick, reflexive responses to certain triggers — such as popping the marshmallow into your mouth without thinking of the long-term implications. If this framework were a cartoon, the cool system would be the angel on your shoulder, and the hot system the devil."
When we choose immediate gratification through the hot system, we not only miss out on long-term rewards but also reinforce our bad habits. So, how can we use the cool system to disrupt our habits and plan for the future?
How to trick your brain into saving for retirement
Odds are that socking away money into a retirement account is never going to feel as exciting as splurging on a night out. But there are ways to make it easier.
One is to try to emotionally and psychologically connect with your future self. For example, there are applications where you can upload a photo of yourself and see computer-generated images of what you might look like decades down the road. The exercise seems to help people view their relationships with their future selves as less abstract.
A 2011 experiment explored this concept by having two groups of participants view themselves in virtual reality. One group saw a virtual representation of their current selves, while another was shown an age-progressed virtual version of themselves. Afterward, both groups were asked to allocate hypothetical money toward various things, including a retirement account. The group that came face to face with their older selves saved more money.
You do not need virtual reality to start saving. One of the easiest ways is to choose an amount of money to save every month — a reasonable amount that won't cause too much stress — and then set up automatic deposits into a retirement account. The set-it-and-forget-it strategy utilizes the cool system while removing the "hot system" temptations we face when choosing how to spend a lump sum of money.
Ultimately, it's not really important how you save, but that you start saving at all. That is partly because compound interest yields higher returns if you start saving early. But it is also because consistently saving money can retrain your brain into thinking saving is important; after all, if you keep procrastinating saving, your brain will learn that it must not be worthwhile.
"One of the keys to being sustainably happy is really just understanding yourself better so that you can make choices that are best for you and your circumstances and understanding your brain can be a big part of that," Korb told Big Think. "Saving one dollar a day is infinitely better than saving zero dollars per day. So just take one little step in the next direction."
Why we can stop worrying and love the particle accelerator
By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
What would happen if you stuck your body inside a particle accelerator?
The scenario seems like the start of a bad Marvel comic, but it happens to shed light on our intuitions about radiation, the vulnerability of the human body, and the very nature of matter. Particle accelerators allow physicists to study subatomic particles by speeding them up in powerful magnetic fields and then tracing the interactions that result from collisions. By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
As far back as 2008, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), operated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), was charged with creating microscopic black holes that would allow physicists to detect extra dimensions. To many, this sounds like the plot of a disastrous science-fiction movie. It came as no surprise when two people filed a lawsuit to stop the LHC from operating, lest it produce a black hole powerful enough to destroy the world. But physicists argued that the idea was absurd and the lawsuit was rejected.
Then, in 2012, the LHC detected the long-sought Higgs boson, a particle needed to explain how particles acquire mass. With that major accomplishment, the LHC entered popular culture; it was featured on the album cover of Super Collider (2013) by the heavy metal band Megadeth, and was a plot point in the US television series The Flash (2014-).
Yet, despite its accomplishments and glamour, the world of particle physics is so abstract that few understand its implications, meaning or use. Unlike a NASA probe sent to Mars, CERN's research doesn't produce stunning, tangible images. Instead, the study of particle physics is best described by chalkboard equations and squiggly lines called Feynman diagrams. Aage Bohr, the Nobel laureate whose father Niels invented the Bohr model of the atom, and his colleague Ole Ulfbeck have even gone as far as to deny the physical existence of subatomic particles as anything more than mathematical models.
Which returns us to our original question: what happens when a beam of subatomic particles travelling at nearly the speed of light meets the flesh of the human body? Perhaps because the realms of particle physics and biology are conceptually so far removed, it's not only laypeople who lack the intuition to answer this question, but also some professional physicists. In a 2010 YouTube interview with members of the physics and astronomy faculty at the University of Nottingham, several academic experts admitted that they had little idea what would happen if one were to stick a hand inside the proton beam at the LHC. Professor Michael Merrifield put it succinctly: 'That's a good question. I don't know is the answer. Probably be very bad for you.' Professor Laurence Eaves was also cautious about drawing conclusions. '[B]y the scales of energy we notice, it wouldn't be that noticeable,' he said, likely with a bit of British understatement. 'Would I put my hand in the beam? I'm not sure about that.'
Such thought experiments can be useful tools for exploring situations that can't be studied in the laboratory. Occasionally, however, unfortunate accidents yield case studies: opportunities for researchers to study scenarios that can't be experimentally induced for ethical reasons. Case studies have a sample size of one and no control group. But, as the neuroscientist V S Ramachandran has pointed out in Phantoms in the Brain (1998), it takes only one talking pig to prove that pigs can talk. On 13 September 1848, for example, an iron rod pierced through the head of the US railway worker Phineas Gage and profoundly changed his personality, offering early evidence of a biological basis for personality.
And on 13 July 1978, a Soviet scientist named Anatoli Bugorski stuck his head in a particle accelerator. On that fateful day, Bugorski was checking malfunctioning equipment on the U-70 synchrotron – the largest particle accelerator in the Soviet Union – when a safety mechanism failed and a beam of protons travelling at nearly the speed of light passed straight through his head, Phineas Gage-style. It's possible that, at that point in history, no other human being had ever experienced a focused beam of radiation at such high energy. Although proton therapy – a cancer treatment that uses proton beams to destroy tumours – was pioneered before Bugorski's accident, the energy of these beams is generally not above 250 million electron volts (a unit of energy used for small particles). Bugorski might have experienced the full wrath of a beam with more than 300 times this much energy, 76 billion electron volts.
Proton radiation is a rare beast indeed. Protons from the solar wind and cosmic rays are stopped by Earth's atmosphere, and proton radiation is so rare in radioactive decay that it was not observed until 1970. More familiar threats, such as ultraviolet photons and alpha particles, do not penetrate the body past skin unless a radioactive source is ingested. Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, for instance, was killed by alpha particles that do not so much as penetrate paper when he unknowingly ingested radioactive polonium-210 delivered by an assassin. But when Apollo astronauts protected by spacesuits were exposed to cosmic rays containing protons and even more exotic forms of radiation, they reported flashes of visual light, a harbinger of what would welcome Bugorski on the fateful day of his accident. According to an interview in Wired magazine in 1997, Bugorski immediately saw an intense flash of light but felt no pain. The young scientist was taken to a clinic in Moscow with half his face swollen, and doctors expected the worst.
Ionising radiation particles such as protons wreak havoc on the body by breaking chemical bonds in DNA. This assault on a cell's genetic programming can kill the cell, stop it from dividing, or induce a cancerous mutation. Cells that divide quickly, such as stem cells in bone marrow, suffer the most. Because blood cells are produced in bone marrow, for instance, many cases of radiation poisoning result in infection and anaemia from losses of white blood cells and red blood cells, respectively. But unique to Bugorski's case, radiation was concentrated along a narrow beam through the head, rather than being broadly distributed from nuclear fallout, as was the case for many victims of the Chernobyl disaster or the bombing of Hiroshima. For Bugorski, particularly vulnerable tissues, such as bone marrow and the gastrointestinal track, might have been largely spared. But where the beam shot through Bugorski's head, it deposited an obscene amount of radiation energy, hundreds of times greater than a lethal dose by some estimates.
And yet, Bugorski is still alive today. Half his face is paralysed, giving one hemisphere of his head a strangely young appearance. He is reported to be deaf in one ear. He suffered at least six generalised tonic-clonic seizures. Commonly known as grand mal seizures, these are the seizures most frequently depicted in film and television, involving convulsions and loss of consciousness. Bugorski's epilepsy is likely a result of brain tissue-scarring left by the proton beam. It has also left him with petit mal or absence seizures, far less dramatic staring spells during which consciousness is briefly interrupted. There are no reports that Bugorski has ever been diagnosed with cancer, though that is often a long-term consequence of radiation exposure.
Despite having nothing less than a particle accelerator beam pass through his brain, Bugorski's intellect remained intact, and he successfully completed his doctorate after the accident. Bugorski survived his accident. And as frightening and awesome as the inside of a particle accelerator might be, humanity has thus far survived the nuclear age.
Joel Frohlich
This article was originally published at Aeon and has been republished under Creative Commons.
As we listen to melodies, our brain guesses what’s next
The way we imagine and listen to melodies sheds light on imagination
It seems that when it comes to the brain, music has its own set of keys to the place. (No pun intended.) Our brains, and particularly our emotions, respond to music in a uniquely direct manner that's not yet understood. A pair of new studies from researchers at the Society for Neuroscience report what happens electrically in the brain when we imagine or listen to music.Together, the two studies describe how listening to musical melodies activates an intriguing prediction/recognition system. When there is a pause between notes, the brain makes a prediction about the next note to come. Co-author Giovanni Di Liberto, speaking to Inverse, says the study is about more than just music — it provides a new look at how imagination may work.
Why EEG?
To eavesdrop on the brain's response to music, both studies utilized electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings of participants as they listened to Bach melodies. Although fMRI scans are often used in neuroscience, the authors of the study say they were interested in electrical activity — the EEG's turf — and not blood-oxygen levels, which is what fMRIs capture. EEGs capture data much more quickly than fMRIs, and in music, timing is everything.
Study 1: Imagining music
Credit: Glitch Lab App/Unsplash
"Musical imagery is the voluntary internal hearing of music in the mind without the need for physical action or external stimulation," write the study authors.
While previous research has shown that imagining music electrically activates certain areas of the brain, it has been unclear to what extent this activity resembles the electrical behavior of the brain when listening to music. Specifically, it was unknown whether music imagery involves an expectation of what note should come next, as happens when one is listening to music. Another question is whether music imagery encompasses the music's acoustics (that is, the way it sounds).
To answer these questions, the researchers used EEG to observe the brain activity of 21 professional musicians as they imagined Bach melodies.
Using regression analysis, the researchers found that "imagined neural signals can be predicted accurately, similarly to the listening task, and were sufficiently robust to allow for accurate identification of the imagined musical piece from the EEG." Simply put, the scientists were able to identify the Bach songs the participants were imagining.
As it turns out, both imagining music and listening trigger similar frontal spatial activation. However, though the charges are similar, the EEG readings of the electrical polarity of the brain's neural responses flip — their polarity is positive for listening and negative for imagining. The researchers say this fits with listening's top-down prediction/recognition system observed in the second study.
Di Liberto explained to Big Think in an email, "The positive vs. negative charge is what we measure with our technology and what allows us to disentangle sensory and prediction neural signals. The brain may not necessarily encode those as positive or negative," he notes, but the EEG signals may just be "a byproduct of the brain subtracting (or inhibiting) the sensory response by the sensory prediction."
The researchers also observed "overlapping but distinctive" electrical responses to the acoustic properties of imagined versus heard music.
Study 2: Listening's prediction and recognition routine
Credit: Armand Khoury/Unsplash
For the second study, the researchers conducted two experiments in which participants listened to or imagined Bach melodies. Twenty participants participated in the first experiment and 21 people in the second. Once more, after EEG signals were lined up with the music's melodic structure, the same patterns were observed during listening and imagining Bach's notes, albeit again with their electrical polarity flipped.
During pauses in the music, EEG activity continued, leading the researchers to conclude that the participants' brains were busy imagining the next note to be heard. The same type of activity occurred in silent moments of the songs when there could have been a note but there wasn't. There is no sensory input during silence and imagined music, so this activity comes from the brain's predictions.
When the predicted note (negative polarity) and the heard note (positive polarity) line up sufficiently, prediction and recognition align, and they cancel each other out electrically. When they do not, the heard note wins the electrical battle. "We find that imagined predictive responses are routinely co-opted during ongoing music listening," when predictions prove inaccurate, write the authors.
Why bother?
Di Liberto said, "Your brain responds more strongly to unexpected or unpredictable events." He told Big Think that this is literally true on an electrical level: "The EEG signal has larger magnitude/power when participants hear a less predictable sound."
One might speculate that such little surprises are what make some pieces of music more memorable to us. This would make sense, since astute musicians understand that it is often the little surprises that make a song grab a listener. "Wrong" notes, momentary dissonances, and even unexpected noises are all part of a savvy musician's toolbox.
