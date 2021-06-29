Follow Us
If there is no God, can anything be objectively good?
Apart from divine authority, is there an ethical basis for right and wrong?
- The divine command theory is an ethical position that argues that we should do only what God or the gods say. It was popular in ancient Greece and is still important in modern monotheism.
- Plato's Euthyphro dilemma is a challenge to this view, asking if the "good" is only that way because God says so, or does God only command what is good?
- If we do not believe in God, then it's hard to find a source for absolute morality. If not God, then what guarantees that something is good?
You're sitting at home one day, and you're about to dive into a homemade lasagna that you're rather proud of. Just as you lift the fork to your mouth, a voice booms from above.
"Do not eat your lasagna!" the voice says. You frown and are a little irritated by the interruption. This was a favorite recipe, after all.
"Who said that?" you respond. "And what's it to you?"
"I am your GOD!" the voice says. "And I forbid you from eating that lasagna."
There's not much more to say against an omnipotent deity, so you put down your fork and order a pizza instead.
The philosophical question is this: does God forbidding a thing make it bad, or does God command against something because it's bad? It was first posed by Plato in his dialogue between a fictionalized Socrates and Euthyphro.
Divine command theory
Credit: Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
In Plato's Greece, it would have been common belief that right and wrong and good and bad were simply what was declared by the gods. Or, in practice, what their priests and priestesses said. So, when you went to an oracle or consulted your local temple, what they proclaimed was then considered right and wrong. The greatest of ancient Greek sins, what was called hubris, meant being arrogant and proud enough to ignore or challenge the gods in some way.
When King Creon, in the play Antigone, refuses to accept the prophecy of Tiresias, the prophet of Apollo, it is considered a sacrilege and disaster lies not far behind. When King Oedipus denies the Oracle at Delphi, he ends up mad and clawing out his own eyes. And, famously, when Icarus flies too close to the sun, his waxen wings melt, and he comes crashing to the ground. The lesson is clear: annoy the gods, and you'll be punished. To be good is to do what the gods want you to do.
Today, many world religions are not dissimilar. The Qur'an, Torah, and Bible all contain moral and legal codes given purely by the edict of God. Sharia in Islam, the Torah in Judaism, and the Gospels or Paul's letters in Christianity (as well as papal edicts for Catholics) define what is right and wrong. Murder is wrong because it's a commandment. Donating a portion of your wealth (Zakat) is right because it's in the Qur'an. Love your neighbor as you love yourself is right because Jesus said so. This view of ethics is what's called the "divine command theory".
Chicken or egg?
Plato's dialogue, Euthyphro, raises a series of challenges to this view, commonly labelled under the umbrella term "the Euthyphro dilemma."
First, in polytheistic Athens, it's obvious that the gods disagree, bicker, and flip-flop in what they declare to be right or wrong. Ask any two priests, in any two temples, and they will give different answers. Euthyphro, who acts as the butt of Socrates' attack, replies that we can redefine "good" as what all the gods agree on. Yet, even on this, Socrates says that there is no uniformity. In the same way that humans can never agree on anything, the gods will never be of the same mind.
If God only commands what is good, then it poses a wider question in the philosophy of religion: is God subject to and bound by a "higher power" of right and wrong?
Today, we might say this reply is preempted by monotheism, in which disagreements obviously are absent. When there is only one God, how can there be any disagreement? Of course, the issue now is how we understand the "divine command." Not only are there various inconsistencies in holy texts, but there are often as many ways to interpret them as there are believers.
Second, and most devastatingly, Socrates asks, "Is the pious loved by the gods because it is pious, or is it pious because it is loved by the gods?"
The Euthyphro dilemma binds the divine command theorist in a Catch-22. If what is good is only good because God commands it, then it allows the possibility of jihadism, infanticide, and murder to be right if only God were to command it.
If, however, God only commands what is good, then it poses a wider question in the philosophy of religion: is God subject to and bound by a "higher power" of right and wrong? Thomas Hobbes, for instance, argued that "God declareth his laws… by the dictates of natural reason." God, too, must follow the dictates of reason and morality.
Can we answer the Euthyphro dilemma?
There's no easy answer to the Euthyphro dilemma. In the history of philosophy and theology, various scholars have come down on either side. St. Augustine, Martin Luther, and Karl Barth would argue that it is God who defines what is good, while St. Aquinas, Thomas Hobbes, and Averroës believed that God commands only that which is good.
Of course, those who aren't theists at all might find this all rather perplexing. But even for atheists and agnostics, the debate raises a question: if morality does not come from somewhere, then what guarantees it? If we want to argue that right and wrong are absolute, objective, or fixed, then what is it that makes it that way? If morality is simply a human thing, then why not just change it tomorrow?
One of humanity's strangest and most macabre activities is slowly coming to an end, a trend that every horseshoe crab should celebrate. For the time being, however, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs are being harvested from the ocean off the US's east coast and drained of their valuable blue blood.
It's a surreal practice, but there's good reason for it. Limulus Polyphemus—the Atlantic horseshoe crab—has extremely valuable blood. Unlike the blood of vertebrates, horseshoe crabs do not use hemoglobin to transport oxygen throughout their body. Instead, they use hemocyanin, a chemical that gives their blood that distinctive blue color – but this isn't what makes their blood so valuable. Instead, it's the kind of immune cells they carry.
Life-saving blue blood
Vertebrates carry white blood cells in their blood streams; invertebrates like the horseshoe crab carry amebocytes instead. When an amebocyte comes into contact with a pathogen, it releases a chemical that causes the local blood to clot, which researchers believe is a mechanism for isolating dangerous pathogens. Specifically, the amebocytes in horseshoe crab blood solidifies when it comes into contact with endotoxins, a pervasive and sometimes deadly product of bacteria that kicks immune systems into gear, sometimes resulting in fever, organ failure, or septic shock.
The presence of endotoxins in drugs, needles, or anything that comes into contact with human blood is a serious problem. Researchers used to give rabbits a sample of whatever material or substance they were interested in and observe them for hours to see if their immune system reacted, implying the presence of endotoxins. But the amebocytes in horseshoe blood were a game changer—instead of conducting time-consuming tests on rabbits, horseshoe crab amebocytes could be added to a sample of a substance. If the sample started to clot, then endotoxins were there.
The substance derived from horseshoe blood is called Limulus Amebocyte Lysate, or LAL, and it quickly became nearly as valuable as gold. Thanks to the ubiquity of endotoxins and the dire need to test for their presence, a quart of horseshoe crab blood could fetch $15,000. To cash in, companies harvest as many as 600,000 crabs a year. Up to 30% of their blood is drained before they are returned to the ocean, although a procedure this traumatic obviously entails some mortality. Estimates vary wildly. Some official sources put the mortality estimate at around 3 or 4%, but these figures typically represent mortality directly resulting from transportation and handling. Other organizations put the mortality rate as high as 30%.
A new substitute
A horseshoe crab heading for the ocean.
Photo: Shutterstock.
Fortunately for horseshoe crabs, this practice may be dying out. Researchers discovered that a molecule in LAL called factor C was responsible for its clotting action. Researchers genetically modified the guts of insects—who belong to the same phylum as horseshoe crabs, Arthropoda—to produce factor C. As a result, the insects began pumping out factor C, which could then be sold as recombinant factor C (rFC) on the market as a viable substitute to horseshoe crab blood.
Though rFC has been on the market since 2003, it's been slow to gain traction. Initially, it was only being produced by one manufacturer, the Lonza Group. Pharmaceutical companies are wary to rely on a single manufacturer in case an emergency occurs, and their supply is cut off. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory process was quite slow as well. But these obstacles are gradually being overcome. Hyglos GmbH, another pharmaceutical manufacturer, began producing rFC in 2013. European regulatory bodies have approved its use, which lays the groundwork for future approval by the FDA. Major pharmaceutical companies who have used rFC have confirmed that it works just as well as LAL. Today, experts believe that rFC will become the dominant method of detecting endotoxins, letting horseshoe crabs off the hook.
Do you get pseudo-hallucinations? Test yourself here
What most people don't realize is that everyone's imagery is different.
Consider the statements below. What do they describe? A trip on psychedelics? A dream?
I felt I could reach through the screen to get to another place.
Lasers became entire fans of light sweeping around, and then it felt as if the screen began to expand.
I saw old stone buildings … like a castle … I was flying above it.
In reality, they are statements that different people reported after viewing the “Ganzflicker" on their computers – an intense full-screen, red-and-black flicker that anyone can access online and that we use in our experiments. In less than ten minutes, it creates altered states of consciousness, with no lasting effects for the brain. Visual experiences set in almost as soon as you start looking at it.
But our new study, published in Cortex, shows that while some people see castles or fractals in the Ganzflicker, others see nothing. We have come up with a theory of where those individual differences come from.
Like a computer screen, the part of your brain that processes visual information (the visual cortex) has a refresh “button" which helps it sample the environment – taking snapshots of the world in quick succession. In other words, your brain collects sensory information with a certain frequency. Yet you see the world as continuous and dynamic, thanks to your brain's sophisticated ability to fill in the blanks.
For example, your eyes have a blind spot right outside the center of vision, but you don't see a patch of blackness everywhere you look. Your visual cortex extrapolates from the surrounding visual information so that your whole field of view appears to be complete. If the sensory information being processed is the Ganzflicker, this will interact with your brain's own rhythms to alter how you fill in or interpret what you are seeing.
Ganzflicker is known to elicit the experience of anomalous sensory information in the external environment, called pseudo-hallucinations. “Simple" experiences - like seeing lasers or illusory colors - have previously been explained as your brain reacting to clashes between Ganzflicker and the brain's rhythms. But how do some people see complex pseudo-hallucinations such as “old stone castles"?
Capacity for mental images
The brain is composed of many different regions interacting with each other, including “low-level" sensory regions and regions that correspond to “high-level" cognitive processes. Discriminating whether a line is vertical or horizontal, for example, is considered a low-level sensory process, whereas determining whether a face is friendly or annoyed is a high-level cognitive process. The latter is more open to interpretation.
Visual mental imagery, or the mental simulation of sensory information – the “mind's eye" – is one of these high-level cognitive processes. High-level processes can interact with low-level processes to shape your brain's interpretation of what you are seeing. If someone sees simple pseudo-hallucinations in the Ganzflicker, their brains may automatically interpret that information as more meaningful or realistic with help from their mind's eye.
What most people don't realize is that everyone's imagery is different. Some people have imagery that is as vivid as actually seeing something in front of them. A small proportion of people have a “blind mind's eye" and cannot even visualize the faces of their friends or family. This condition is called aphantasia, and has attracted an increasing amount of attention in the last few years. Many people are, of course, somewhere in between these extremes.
The power of Ganzflicker
It is very difficult to describe and compare imagery experiences, since they are private, internal, subjective events. But it turns out that the Ganzflicker can help.
We discovered that imagery ability can be reflected in an individual's description of a ten-minute experience with Ganzflicker. Almost half of people with aphantasia see absolutely nothing in the Ganzflicker. The other half see mostly simple patterns like geometric shapes or illusory colors. Compare that to people with visual mental imagery, for whom the majority see meaningful complex objects, such as animals and faces. Some even see entire pseudo-hallucinatory environments, like a stormy beach or a medieval castle.
Going back to the idea of brain rhythms, it's possible that people who see imagery have naturally lower-frequency rhythms in visual cortex - closer to the Ganzflicker frequency - which makes them susceptible to experiencing pseudo-hallucinations. People with aphantasia, on the other hand, have naturally higher-frequency rhythms in the visual cortex – which may give them a buffer against the effects of the Ganzflicker.
Our theory is that mental imagery and pseudo-hallucinations elicited by Ganzflicker are tapping into the same processes in the brain. This means that Ganzflicker captures a dynamic projection of people's imagined experiences, like opening a window to the mind's eye.
Ganzflicker is therefore a promising tool for understanding individual differences in mental imagery and its interaction with the visual environment.
The experiment can help people share their unique experiences with each other – ultimately bringing subjective experience into the real world.
Reshanne Reeder, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Edge Hill University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Yes, you can see sounds — it's called cymatics
Ernst Chladni proved that sound can be seen, and developed a technique of visualizing vibrations on a metal plate.
If you ever tried playing on a wine glass or tracing squeaky circles along the rim of a thin champagne flute at a boring (albeit boozy) party, you have officially passed one of the most impressive physics courses there is. What is so incredible about playing with glass (except the spectacular sound effects, of course)?
If the alcohol percentage in the glass allows it, let us look at what happens inside the glass. A slight, constant rubbing of the rim can cause a pretty big storm. Droplets detach from the smooth surface of the drink and rhythmically bob up and down, while the troubled waves bounce off the see-through sides. The whole show creates dynamic forms and shapes that depend on the frequency of the sound, which is sensitive to the smallest caress of the fingertip. Stories about rubbing genie lamps only gained academic interest in the 1970s. The field of research that studies the shape of sound waves became known as cymatics. However, sound waves and the effect they have on matter had become an object of fascination long before that.
When glasses were clinking at the Philadelphia Convention in 1787 to celebrate the signing of the Constitution, 6505 kilometres away in the town of Lipsk amateurs of various scientific curiosities were avidly reading Entdeckungen über die Theorie des Klanges (Discoveries in the Theory of Sound), written by Ernst Chladni, a lawyer, geologist, inventor, designer and acoustician. This exemplary son of a law professor graduated in the same field of study as his father, on Dad's orders. Nevertheless, the heir dreamed of a different future. He waited for his father to pass on, then abandoned paragraphs in favour of his fantasies – sound experiments – without remorse. Admittedly, it was too late to go for the career of a musician, but the young man's proclivity for performing slowly became more and more apparent. Ernst Florens Friedrich Chladni was sucked into a whirlwind of soundwaves for good. He toured all over Europe, amazing his audiences (and Napoleon himself) with various sound shows and instruments of his own making. His signature moves must have inspired the jealousy of local illusionists. Chladni proved that sound can be seen, and developed his own technique of visualizing vibrations on a metal plate. He produced images that were never dreamed of, even in philosophy.
One of his tricks was to steadily slide his bow along the edge of a flexible metal plate. The brass plates were covered with fine sand and thus reacted to the slightest vibrations. The grains convoluted into unbelievably regular patterns that depended on the frequency of the sound and the texture of the surface that was made to resonate. The boundary conditions also turned out to be relevant: the way the plates were pinned down, as well as the exact points of contact where the vibrations were generated. Since it would be better not to take these subtleties any further, let's limit the use of professional nomenclature to knowledge for the so-called whizzes.
However, a few words may come in handy about the forefathers of experimental acoustics, whose works Chladni had laboriously studied. It is enough to mention naturalist Robert Hooke's efforts to reproduce sound visually (he and Chladni also shared a love for stargazing). What's more, it is possible that the German physicist sent a copy of The Theory of Sound to the Philadelphia Convention, because the musical discoveries of Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers, were an inspiration for Chladni.
Matemateca (IME/USP)/Rodrigo Tetsuo Argento
200 years later, cymatics has become a catchy topic not only for acousticians, but for visual arts students and graduates, too. Apart from the fact that Chladni's patterns portray sound and are an anecdote worth mentioning in various toasts, they can also be put to good use by instrument makers. In this context, marching to the beat of your own drum takes on an entirely new meaning.
Translated from the Polish by Joanna Piechura
Reprinted with permission of Przekrój. Read the original article.
