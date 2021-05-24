Will virtual reality be the death of truth?

A famous thought experiment from the 1970s is more relevant today than ever before.

 Jonny Thomson
24 May, 2021
Will virtual reality be the death of truth?
Credit: Getty Images
  • Philosopher Robert Nozick asked if we would rather live in the real world or inside a virtual reality machine of never-ending pleasure.
  • Frederich Nietzsche asked if truth is really the greatest virtue.
  • People seem to be hard-wired to want the truth, no matter how brutal or unpleasant.

The year is 2045, and an eccentric billionaire has revealed to the world an incredible new invention. It's called the "experience machine," and it's an utterly immersive virtual reality device. It provides multi-sensory stimulation with such sophistication and depth that it's effectively indistinguishable from real life. At a press of a button, the machine can give you constant pleasure of any kind. Mansions, fast cars, scoring a Super Bowl touchdown, winning the London marathon, ruling the Mughal Empire, never-ending orgasms — whatever you want.

The question is, if you had only two choices, would you live life in the experience machine or in the world as it is?

Who wants to ride the pleasure machine?

This is the thought experiment presented by philosopher Robert Nozick. It was designed to show the limitations of "hedonism," that is, the idea that humans are solely, or primarily, motivated to seek pleasure above all else. Nozick's own conclusion was that very few people would choose to live a life of constant pleasure so long as it was fake. No matter the perks of virtual reality, most of us would choose reality, warts and all. Hard truths over easy lies. Brute facts more than frothy fictions.

I suspect that most people would be deeply bothered living in a fake world, no matter how pleasurable it was.

Nozick's original experience machine was dreamed up in the 1970s, but it's only now that technology is turning his idea into a potential reality. We still have a way to go until we have the level of immersion Nozick envisioned, but it's near enough to make the question pertinent.

When gaming or VR becomes more exciting and brilliant — if we can spend hours of our life immersed in a world of dragons or starships or just an idealized version of reality — would people bother with the real world? Why spend all that energy and endure all those hardships in a difficult world when a life of simple pleasure is just a VR headset away?

More than half a century on, is Nozick still right to say that most of us would choose reality over VR?

Why virtual reality is necessary on a planet of 11 billion | Big Think www.youtube.com

Is truth the greatest virtue?

The experience machine raises another important consideration: why do we care about truth or reality in the first place? We might be inclined to say that it's simply a natural condition of being human, that we dislike being duped or lied to, and that we're biologically wired to seek answers and truth. Or, we might say that it's entirely cultural and ebbs and flows as societies change. It might be, for instance, that in a world of fake news and alternative facts, that generations simply start to care less about "truth" and value another metric — pleasure, perhaps — above that.

One philosopher who didn't quite understand the obsession with "truth" was Friedrich Nietzsche. In the first chapter of his Beyond Good and Evil, titled "The Prejudice of Philosophers," Nietzsche asks us to consider what it is about truth and certainty that is admirable or worthy in itself. He writes:

"Of all the value which may belong to the true, the positive, and the unselfish, it might be possible that a higher and more fundamental value for life generally should be assigned to pretense, to the will to delusion, to selfishness, and cupidity."

It's a provocative and challenging question. If someone says to us, "But that's not true!" or, "She's a liar!" Nietzsche is there to reply, "So what?" In his unique and iconoclastic style, Nietzsche frames the pursuit of truth as an unfounded, ungrounded obsession or fixation. There's nothing about the essence of truth that means it must be the highest of all virtues or placed at the top of the podium.

Could VR be the death of reality?

Credit: NASA Kennedy via Wikipedia / Public domain

Despite Nietzsche, and despite a century of propaganda and media manipulation, people do still care about reality. I suspect that most people would be deeply bothered living in a fake world, no matter how pleasurable it was. Something sticks in the craw when we're being lied to or when things aren't real.

A virtual reality boyfriend or girlfriend still seems to count for less than a real one. Watching a flock of birds move across a setting sun against snow-tipped mountains is more significant when it's not a pre-recorded movie reel. Reproducing a virtual version of a loved one who has died still would not take away the grief or sense of loss.

    The fact is that truth does matter. But, with virtual reality becoming a mainstay, and whole generations of people spending hours in virtual environments, who's to say that it will always be this way?

    Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.

    From Your Site Articles
    Related Articles Around the Web
    virtual reality philosophy

    Golden blood: The rarest blood in the world

    We explore the history of blood types and how they are classified to find out what makes the Rh-null type important to science and dangerous for those who live with it.

    What is the rarest blood type?

    Abid Katib/Getty Images
    Surprising Science
    • Fewer than 50 people worldwide have 'golden blood' — or Rh-null.
    • Blood is considered Rh-null if it lacks all of the 61 possible antigens in the Rh system.
    • It's also very dangerous to live with this blood type, as so few people have it.
    Keep reading Show less
    evolution health human body medical research physiology molecular biology public healht synthetic biology history

    10 emerging technologies that will change our world

    The revolution is already happening.

    Credit: MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Technology & Innovation

    The following article was originally published by our sister site, Big Think Edge.

    Business leaders know they must prepare for technological upheavals in the years ahead. But keeping up-to-date on new technologies—to say nothing of understanding their complexities and forecasting those shifts—is an overwhelming task.

    To help organizations find their footing, the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community releases an annual list of the top 10 emerging technologies. What makes this list special is that it focuses on "which emerging technologies have the most potential for near-term business impact."

    Here are CompTIA's picks along with a quick encapsulation of each technology and some potential business use cases.

    Artificial Intelligence

    The holy grail of artificial intelligence research is general AI, a machine that is self-aware and commands intelligence equal to a person's. These theoretical systems would be our intellectual equals—well, until v2.0 drops and we fall to a distant second.

    Until then we have narrow AI, which are systems that perform very specific tasks. That may seem too limited, but narrow AI already powers systems like SPAM filters, Google Maps, and virtual assistants such as Siri. And its use cases are projected to diversify even more.

    As Max Tegmark, physicist and machine-learning researcher, told Big Think in an interview: "What we're seeing now is that machine intelligence is spreading out a little bit from those narrow peaks and getting a bit broader."

    Chatbots, logistics, self-driving cars, virtual nursing assistants, personalized textbooks and tutors, and even artificial creativity: These are just a few of the applications that narrow AI can improve or bring to light in the coming years.

    5G and the Internet of Things

    5G may not seem very exciting. We already have 4G, so what's another G? But the difference will be exponential. 5G networks may ultimately be 100 times faster than 4G, allowing many more devices to connect, reducing latency to practically zero, and providing more reliable signals.

    This wireless technology will provide the backbone for the internet of things (IoT), which will expand the power of the internet beyond computers and across a wide range of objects, processes, and environments. The IoT is the keystone technology for such futuristic scenes as smart cities, robot-driven agriculture, and self-driving highway systems.

    For businesses, this one-two combo will continue recent trends and power them to the next level. Remote offices become more dependable under the 5G paradigm, and real-time data sharing of, say, live events or desktop captures will be seamless. As for the IoT, it helps remove intermediate steps that bog down productivity. Why have someone waste their time collecting data from the factory floor when the factory floor can collect, curate, and send it to them?

    Serverless Computing

    Serverless computing isn't truly "serverless." Sans tapping into some seriously dark arts, it's impossible to provide computational resources without a physical server somewhere. Instead, this technology distributes those resources more effectively. When an application is not in use, no resources are allocated. When they are needed, the computing power auto-scales.

    This technological shift means companies no longer need to worry over infrastructure or reserving bandwidth, which in turn promises the golden ticket of ease of use and cost savings.

    As Eric Knorr, editor in chief of International Data Group Enterprise, writes: "One of the beauties of this architecture is that you get charged by the cloud provider only when a service runs. You don't need to pay for idle capacity—or even think about capacity. Basically, the runtime sits idle waiting for an event to occur, whereupon the appropriate function gets swapped into the runtime and executes. So you can build out a big, complex application without incurring charges for anything until execution occurs."

    Biometrics

    Biometrics allows a system to recognize users by biological markers such as their face, voice, or fingerprint. Many people already have one or several of these on their laptops and smartphones, but as the technology improves and becomes more ubiquitous, it may finally end the password paradigm.

    Because most people have inefficient passwords, use the same one for every account, and never change them, hackers typically need only one hit to enjoy carte blanche over someone's personal and professional data. Even those who do passwords correctly can find managing the system a nightmare.

    For these reasons, biometrics promises much-needed security of sensitive data. A fingerprint is much more difficult to hack with raw computational power than a password, and that difficulty is increased by magnitudes when multiple markers are used in tandem.

    Augmented/Virtual Reality

    With hardware costs lowering, processing power increasing, and high-profile players such as Google and Facebook entering the game, virtual reality's day may have finally come. And the more widespread acceptance of augmented reality apps in smartphones may make such technologies an easier sell moving forward.

    The recently announced Microsoft Mesh and its competitors hope to capitalize on our new remote-work era. The concept combines these "mixed-reality" technologies to create virtual shared spaces that business teams can use to hold meetings or work on projects.

    And Peter Diamandis, chairman and CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, imagines this technology can revolutionize the customer experience in retail. Customers could, for example, try clothes on a virtual avatar or sit in their amphitheater seats before making a purchase.

    Blockchain

    It may be surprising that Bitcoin, the much-hyped cryptocurrency, didn't make the list. But the technology's online ledger, the blockchain, has supplanted the digital denomination as the rising business star.

    Unlike traditional, centralized records, a blockchain is decentralized. The permanent record is not stored in one location but exists on nodes spread across the system. This design makes it difficult to lose records or tamper with them.

    As tech entrepreneur Elad Gil told Big Think in an interview: "[Blockchain] systems are effectively censorship proof or seizure resistant. In other words, the government can't come and take your asset if you're in a country that has very bad governance, or it means that no third party can suddenly, accidentally erase your data, or you can't hack a third party to access your data (although obviously, you can still hack a blockchain)."

    This is why blockchain has caught the attention of organizations that need to store records (i.e., all organizations). And the potential use cases are impressive. Blockchain could be used by hospitals to store and share health records. It could underpin a secure online voting platform. It could track logistics across international supply chains. And, of course, there are numerous applications for cybersecurity, too.

    Robotics

    The first industrial robot punched the clock in 1962. Technological advancements have steadily widened robotics' workforce representation since, and in the coming years, robots will continue moving from factories to First Street to perform rudimentary tasks such as cleaning and delivery.

    Such advancements have kept the Luddite fires burning for more than a century now, so one challenge faced by organization leaders will be reassuring their teams that the robots aren't here to replace them. In fact, as more people move into soft-skilled, human-focused jobs, they'll likely find the transition a beneficial one.

    "Introducing robots into a workplace can be a complex and dynamic undertaking. While it may start with workers feeling like their jobs are being threatened, the end result is a warehouse full of happier, healthier humans who remain the centerpiece of a competitive business," writes Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics, for the World Economic Forum.

    Natural Language Processing

    Natural language processing is a subfield of AI that aims to develop systems that can analyze and communicate through human language. Sound easy? If so, it's only because you're reading these words with a mind endowed by evolution with the gift of language.

    Algorithms aren't so lucky. They have trouble parsing the eclectic hodgepodge of symbols, gestures, sounds, and cultural cues that we use to express meaning and ideas.

    "There's an obvious problem with applying deep learning to language. It's that words are arbitrary symbols, and as such they are fundamentally different from imagery. Two words can be similar in meaning while containing completely different letters, for instance; and the same word can mean various things in different contexts," writes Will Knight for MIT Technology Review.

    When algorithms finally crack language, the business use cases will be substantial. Think chatbots, virtual editors, market analysis, instant translation of live conversations, resume readers, and phone auto-attendants that don't send every caller into a rage.

    Quantum Computing

    Quantum computing is "the exploitation of collective properties of quantum states, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform computation." Translation: It solves problems faster and more accurately—in some cases, ones that stump even modern supercomputers.

    While we shouldn't expect the quantum PC any time soon, we can expect quantum computers to become the backbone for the emerging technologies listed above. These machines already exist today, and IBM has announced plans to build a 1,000 qubit version by 2023, a milestone physicist Jay Gambetta told Science would reflect an "inflection point."

    Adoption of this technology could make big data more manageable. It could cut costly and complex development time through speedy simulations and solve multivariable optimization problems with ease. Finally, it may make currently intractable problems manageable, such as those faced in the processing of natural language.

    Quantum computing also illustrates why it's important that organizational leaders don't develop tunnel vision. To focus on one emerging technology or one model of the future is to risk your company's well-being. It's not a question of which technology will dominate, but the potentials each technology brings and how they may work together.

    "The innovation that will be delivered by these technologies, especially as I said, when they're leveraged in tandem, will be staggering over the next few years and will enable customer solutions that will actually have paradigm shifting impact for those that act on them," Mike Haines, chair of the Emerging Technology Community's executive council, said on the CompTIA Biz Tech podcast.

    Navigating these technological shifts will certainly challenge business leaders for years to come. But by keeping an open mind to the possibilities, they can chart a path that predicts dangers and capitalize on these emerging technologies.

    Make innovation central to your organizational culture with lessons 'For Business' from Big Think Edge. At Edge, more than 350 experts, academics, and entrepreneurs come together to teach essential skills in career development and lifelong learning. Prepare for the future of work with lessons such as:

    • Make Room for Innovation: A Framework for Creating a Culture of Innovation, with Lisa Bodell, Founder and CEO, Futurethink
    • Worrying About the Robo-pocalypse Is a First-World Problem, with Bill Nye, the Science Guy, Mechanical Engineer, and TV Personality
    • How to Supercharge Collaboration: The 4 Benefits of Remote Teams, with Erica Dhawan, Collaboration Consultant and Co-Author, Get Big Things Done
    • Design for Good: How to Provide Products that Align with Consumer Goals—and Transform the Attention Economy, with Tristan Harris, Former Design Ethicist, Google, and Co-Founder, Center for Humane Technology
    • Confront Inefficiencies: Essential Questions for Examining Your Organization in an Honest Way, with Andrew Yang, CEO and Founder, Venture for America
    • Earn the Right to Win: Develop and Execute a Competitive Strategy, with Bill McDermott, CEO, ServiceNow, and Author, Winner's Dream

    Request a demo today!

    technology

    CRISPR gives mosquitos contagious infertility

    Could this spell the end for mosquitos?

    Photo by Егор Камелев on Unsplash
    Surprising Science

    Researchers have used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to target a specific gene tied to fertility in male mosquitoes.

    Keep reading Show less
    crispr genetics insects illness biology
    Surprising Science

    Is the universe infinite?

    Searching for the edge of the universe pushes the limits of our knowledge.

    Quantcast