Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Harvard study suggests avoiding TV and daytime naps to avoid depression
The goal of this large-scale study was to provide actionable information on how to avoid depression or decrease depressive symptoms.
- Depression is a very common mental disorder, with more than 264 million people struggling with this issue worldwide. According to WHO, depression is a leading cause of disability.
- Depression results from a complex interaction of social, psychological, and biological factors.
- A new large-scale Harvard Medical School study suggests daytime napping and frequent television-watching may be negatively contributing to depression.
Depression is a common mental disorder, with more than 264 million people (of all ages) who struggle with this issue.
There are several different types of depression, with the two most common being:
- Recurrent depressive disorder
- Bipolar affective disorder
Depression, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is a leading cause of disability worldwide. It results from a complex interaction of social, psychological, and biological factors. While there are several effective treatments for depression (including antidepressant medications), there are also lifestyle changes you can make to prevent or lessen the impact of depressive symptoms.
This large-scale, two-stage approach study scanned a wide range of modifiable factors that could be associated with the risk of developing depression...
Photo by Pressmaster on Shutterstock
According to a large-scale (over 100,000 participants) study out of Harvard Medical School, there are many ways you can lessen the impact of depression. The study focused on the lifestyle factors that you can easily modify if you suffer from depression.
The researchers took a two-stage approach to this study. The first stage drew on a database of over 100,000 participants in the UK Biobank to systematically scan a wide range of modifiable factors that could be associated with the risk of developing depression. These modifiable factors included things like social interaction, media use, sleeping patterns, diet, physical activity, and environmental exposures.
The second stage of this study was to narrow down the field to a smaller set of promising and potentially causal targets for depression. Throughout this two-step process, they were able to determine certain behaviors that can directly influence depression.
Confiding in and socializing with others could lessen depression symptoms.
Lead author Jordan Smoller, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School explains to Fast Company: "Far and away, the most prominent of these factors was frequency of confiding in others, but also visits with family and friends, all of which highlights the important protective effect of social connection and social cohesion."
This is further backed up by previous research done on the health benefits of socializing. According to Psychology Today, interacting with others boosts feelings of well-being and decreases feelings of depression. This helpful article lists several ways you can slowly incorporate more socialization into your life, with things like Skype/Facetime calls with family and friends, taking a new class, or volunteering at a charity organization.
Your television habits may be negatively impacting your depression.
The study suggests certain behaviors (such as watching television) could be associated with depression, but it isn't the first of it's kind to make that connection.
In fact, there have been several studies (including this one from 2017), that have suggested there is a link between how much television you watch and your mental health. Most of these studies conclude that the more television you watch, the worse your mental health can be.
Daytime napping also negatively impacts depression.
While it's common knowledge that a healthy sleeping pattern can positively impact your mental and physical health, did you know that having a nap during the daytime can impact depression? However, more research is needed to determine exactly why. The study suggests that both daytime napping and excessive television consumption could be proxies for sedentary behavior which would then impact your mental health.
The goal of this study was to provide actionable information on preventing and avoiding depression symptoms.
The research on depression and various mental health conditions has been ramping up and along with it, there will hopefully be more answers to these questions. As for this study, researchers explain that they wanted to leave readers with actionable advice on daily habits that could be contributing to their depressive symptoms.
"Depression takes an enormous toll on individuals, families, and society, yet we still know very little about how to prevent it," said Smoller in an interview. "We hope this work will motivate further efforts to develop actionable strategies for preventing depression."
- One-third of depression sufferers have constipation - Big Think ›
- Can AI Help Us Treat Depression More Effectively? - Big Think ›
- Does ketamine really treat depression? - Big Think ›
4 ways women can become strong, confident leaders—without acting like men
Big Think co-founder and CEO Victoria Brown breaks down the process of transitioning from founder to boss in her new book, Digital Goddess.
- In her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur, Big Think's founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, discusses the challenges of transitioning from founder to boss.
- Part of the problem is that women may think they need to act like men in order to be successful.
- Brown offers four pieces of solid advice to not only survive but thrive on the way to becoming a CEO.
Credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography / Getty Images<h3>Nurture your business</h3><p>As Brown writes, women tend to be nurturers—a positive attribute for growing a business. In fact, female-led private tech startups have a <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonkapin/2019/01/28/10-stats-that-build-the-case-for-investing-in-women-led-startups/#1daa8a3959d5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">35 percent higher return on investment</a> than male-led companies. That fact could at least in part be due to a nurturing attitude.</p><p>Not that Brown always toed that line. She originally adopted a command and control attitude—the wrong approach. She thought it was what she was <em>supposed to do</em>. Modern businesses adopt a militarized language, one quite suited to the male competitive temperament. </p><p>Rising above competition doesn't require a slaughter. Some people are better at jiu jitsu than taekwondo; both have a place. Brown believes command and control might work in the short term, but she's not convinced it's a sustainable approach. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A business is not an army, and the concept of 'controlling' them will not get the best out of people." </p><p>In nurturing Big Think, Brown hired employees who shared the values of the company. As Simon Sinek recommends, she <a href="https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?language=en" target="_blank">started with why</a>, then found workers dedicated to that why. In the process, she found the best means for growing people's talent, not sticking them into a box and hoping they succeed.</p>
Video bonus: 8 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way So Other Entrepreneurs Don't Have To<a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" ><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4MTU5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODI5NTcwMX0.4j27ASQY7YJCbQvU6YP1rs2obh-Sl_qR2u6itbmSJpU/img.jpg?width=980" id="13ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a12e19c3df8979516063f09b47fb2e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a><p>Get an exclusive online course with Big Think founder Victoria Montgomery Brown, only when you <a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">preorder the new book</a> <em>Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur. </em><br></p>
Behold, close-ups of the sand from around the cosmos
Think you've seen sand? You haven't seen sand.
- Microscopic photography exposes the beauty and strangeness of sand.
- Water wave action produces a startling variety of sand grains.
- That stuff between your toes is a lot more interesting than you might think.
Maui pieces<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzQzMjM5Mn0.MkTYIomRNqrum7_k9Nhn77aaqmlTHtXpqb7rV9t2HHw/img.jpg?width=980" id="5c862" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd245d5221900dad302095a31f5fb0c8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>This image is a handful of sand grains selected from a beach in Maui and arranged onto a black background. The colors and shapes of these tiny grains of sand are surprisingly different and astonishingly beautiful, each with its own individual character.</p>
#2. Hamoa sponge spicule<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTY1ODAyM30.UOSPZd0hpva3255XEPT48JG9EyFMviUjJd5EsXbfGd4/img.jpg?width=980" id="cc502" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36ed87fa02849ade3d644a019360d0d3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 100x</em></p><p>Elegant beauty in a sponge <a href="https://www.mlml.calstate.edu/geooce/2016/09/28/sponges-and-spicules/" target="_blank" data-vivaldi-spatnav-clickable="1">spicule</a> fragment from a glassy sponge found in sand from Hamoa Beach, Maui, Hawaii.</p>
3. Okinawa, Japan puffy stars<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDU0ODI5NX0.taGto_gDGwjygc4-WIWjqf5s6p_iYT8yALmpIVhPEwY/img.jpg?width=980" id="a9bcb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f098bde7757b5dd22634292fdd772d30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p> These are star-shaped, calcium carbonate shells, or "tests," produced by tiny <a href="https://ocean.tamu.edu/academics/resources/ocean-world/forams/what-is-a-foram/index.html" target="_blank" data-vivaldi-spatnav-clickable="1">forams</a>, single-celled ocean organisms. Cute sand grains? </p>
4. Lunar sand<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODc4MTY1Nn0.1keKDS06xRBUerT39qXvI8nIw90EvBsWoUO02_rC_tk/img.jpg?width=980" id="a7ec6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b953bcefa06531d158c1c74bbef7b1f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 340x</em></p><p>Apollo 17 astronauts discovered this "orange soil" on the rim of Shorty Crater in the Taurus Littrow Valley. These tiny, glassy orange spherules originate from a fire-fountain volcano that erupted over 3.8 billion years ago.</p>
5. Plum Island garnet grains<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTg0MTIyMn0.TLYqxTIzf_gIEfv3cyWL7hVXNZY8_70Uj15Gv0huxno/img.jpg?width=980" id="e514c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d56c1ff57544f2191786a4592ce2a4e6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 60x</em></p><p>These come from Plum Island, Rowley, Massachusetts, the northernmost barrier island in the United States. Its beach gets its pink color from garnets in the sand. Denser than most other sand grains, they get left behind as the waves sweep less dense material away.</p>
6. Great Bahama Bank ooids<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODM2OTIzNH0.uMiPmzLpUuPBI1V8b9icbyGggq3kDS91RFRU8qR73M4/img.jpg?width=980" id="90751" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ddea42bbd0f2b4ab50fbbadb1fc58d81" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 75x</em></p><p>There are three areas in the world where <a href="https://www.sandatlas.org/oolite/" target="_blank" data-vivaldi-spatnav-clickable="1">ooids</a> are created from tidal currents that keep mineral grains in constant motion. This results in carbonate precipitation forming around them. One of these locations is the Great Bahama Bank — these come from Joulter Cays, located about ten miles north of Andros Island in the Bahamas.</p>
7. Corsican sand mask<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDI1MjQ3N30.Q9qWaPGLiMMQl1vS-m8boPeZnOmp4sa3cTdWfh_vR80/img.jpg?width=980" id="d4f8c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d214a6968452b61f93a8699a0bd853d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 150x</em></p><p>A single grain of sand from the island of Corsica, France, looks like a mask. Or an <em>Angry Birds</em> pig snout.</p>
8. Sand from South Point, Hawaii<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDkzNTI0NX0.d4y_E40VkzXIOaC7U3zb5MOIDMMnn3UwY_ioTWfOT3s/img.jpg?width=980" id="fa05d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9be0d26dad6442059b0b54e3a9df8d73" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 250x</em></p><p>These grains are from South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii. The translucent green grains are olivine — at South Point on Mauna Loa's southwest rift, the pounding surf erodes a forty-nine-thousand-year-old volcanic cinder cone made of olivine. The deep-red grain (upper left) is volcanic rock.</p>
9. A tiny sapphire in Japanese sand<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTIwMTE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTYwOTEyMn0.1HQDssUJvlGm4GPYZaCHf7i0QHZmrFcI8FgXkclKLjY/img.jpg?width=980" id="4a32c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="edcfd0ab4abfab4f5a215d88cb376760" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><em>Magnification: 150x</em></p><p>There appears to be sapphire crystal in this sand from Japan. Who knows what you'll find under your feet if you look?</p>
A rush is on to mine the deep seabed, with effects on ocean life that aren’t well understood
According to international law, the seabed belongs to everyone.
Mining the ocean floor for submerged minerals is a little-known, experimental industry.
Can a robot guess what you're thinking?
It's a very human behavior—arguably one of the fundamentals that makes us us.
Just how cold was the Ice Age? New study finds the temperature.
Researchers figure out the average temperatures of the last ice age on Earth.