Psilocybin and depression: “magic mushroom” drug could regrow lost brain connections
Psychedelics have been shown to help reduce depression. This study may show us why.
- Stressed out mice have damaged neurons in their brains, and magic mushrooms can help them grow back.
- Neuronal damage, specifically a lack of dendritic spines, also has been observed in cases of depression in humans.
- So far, the findings are limited to mice, but the results hold promise for humans.
Psychedelics, long demonized as substances used only by quacks and hippies, have been enjoying a renaissance in the biomedical community over the past few years. Even the FDA is getting in on the action, declaring psilocybin (the drug in psychedelic mushrooms), a "breakthrough therapy" in the treatment of depressive disorders.
However, the decades of stigma and prohibition mean that a lot of research on how these drugs work in the brain remains to be done. Luckily, studies are currently being carried out to make up for lost time. One of them, published in Neuron, sheds light on the ability of psilocybin to help repair the damage of chronic stress on the brains of mice.
A long, strange month for some laboratory mice
While previous studies had demonstrated that psychedelics like psilocybin can help battle depression, how they did that at a neurological level remained unknown. To see how they affect the brains of a living creature, the researchers in this study gave either psilocybin or saline (a control) to stressed out mice.
Stress (via electric shocks, in this case) alters the brains of mice in ways that can be directly observed. They then could see how psilocybin remodeled their brains. Specifically, they were examining small protrusions called "spines" on dendrites, the parts of neurons that are responsible for receiving signals from other nerve cells.
Co-author Dr. Alex Kwan, associate professor of psychiatry at Yale University, explained these structures in an email to BigThink:
"Dendritic spines are the locations in brain cells where connections are made. It is where information is exchanged between brain cells. The strength and number of these connections are obviously important, because they dictate how our brain cells are wired together and could communicate to perform normal brain function."
These connections are often impacted by things like stress, and people with depression often have fewer of them. Chronic stress also lowers their number.
The mice were then examined over the next month for changes in their brain structure. By scanning their brains, the researchers were able to compare the growth of the dendritic spines in the mice given psilocybin with those of the control group. Over time, the spines in the psilocybin-treated mice were about 10 percent more numerous and larger than those in mice that were not given the drug.
This increase was durable, lasting for more than a month, and was caused by increased growth in the spines right after the administration of the drug. The mice given psychedelics also saw improvements in their maladaptive behaviors triggered by the stress of the electrical shocks.
Of mice and men
When asked if these findings were immediately applicable to humans, Dr. Kwan explained:
"It's difficult to speculate on humans based on mouse results. I can note though that mice are mammals and their cortex has some similarities with humans, although there are also some big differences. There is another study from a lab in Copenhagen where they imaged pigs that received psilocybin. There they also find that psilocybin leads to increases in markers of neuronal connections after a single dose. So we know at least it is true for mice and pigs. I am sure people are now doing studies to see if this is also true in humans."
So, maybe don't start self-medicating with 'shrooms just yet. Years of study to see how they affect the human brain are needed before we fully understand them. Luckily, the scientific community is extremely interested in the subject. As Dr. Kwan put it:
"Overall there is tremendous excitement in psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds for treating mental illnesses, but there is still a lot in terms of basic knowledge that we don't know. Where do these drugs act on the brain? What cell types do they target? I believe knowing more about what these drugs do at a cellular level is important if we want to use psilocybin as a treatment and find novel analogs that may be even better drugs."
Physicist creates AI algorithm that may prove reality is a simulation
A physicist creates an AI algorithm that predicts natural events and may prove the simulation hypothesis.
- Princeton physicist Hong Qin creates an AI algorithm that can predict planetary orbits.
- The scientist partially based his work on the hypothesis which believes reality is a simulation.
- The algorithm is being adapted to predict behavior of plasma and can be used on other natural phenomena.
A scientist devised a computer algorithm which may lead to transformative discoveries in energy and whose very existence raises the likelihood that our reality could actually be a simulation.
The algorithm was created by the physicist Hong Qin, from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).
The algorithm employs an AI process called machine learning, which improves its knowledge in an automated way, through experience.
Qin developed this algorithm to predict the orbits of planets in the solar system, training it on data of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Ceres, and Jupiter orbits. The data is "similar to what Kepler inherited from Tycho Brahe in 1601," as Qin writes in his newly-published paper on the subject. From this data, a "serving algorithm" can correctly predict other planetary orbits in the solar system, including parabolic and hyperbolic escaping orbits. What's remarkable, it can do so without having to be told about Newton's laws of motion and universal gravitation. It can figure those laws out for itself from the numbers.
Qin is now adapting the algorithm to predict and even control other behaviors, with a current focus on particles of plasma in facilities built for harvesting fusion energy powering the Sun and stars. Along with Eric Palmerduca, a Ph.D. graduate student at PPPL, Qin is using his technique "to learning an effective structure-preserving algorithm with long-term stability to simulate the gyrocenter dynamics in magnetic fusion plasmas," as he elaborated. He also plans to utilize the algorithm to study quantum physics.
Physicist Hong Qin with images of planetary orbits and computer code.
Credit: Elle Starkman
Qin explained the unusual approach taken by his work:
"Usually in physics, you make observations, create a theory based on those observations, and then use that theory to predict new observations, " said Qin. "What I'm doing is replacing this process with a type of black box that can produce accurate predictions without using a traditional theory or law. Essentially, I bypassed all the fundamental ingredients of physics. I go directly from data to data (…) There is no law of physics in the middle."
Qin was partially inspired by the work of Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom, whose 2003 paper famously argued that the world we are living in may be an artificial simulation. What Qin believes he has accomplished with his algorithm is provide a working example of an underlying technology that could support the simulation in Bostrom's philosophical argument.
In an email exchange with Big Think, Qin remarked: "What is the algorithm running on the laptop of the Universe? If such an algorithm exists, I would argue that it should be a simple one defined on the discrete spacetime lattice. The complexity and richness of the Universe come from the enormous memory size and CPU power of the laptop, but the algorithm itself could be simple."
Certainly, the existence of an algorithm that derives meaningful predictions of natural events from data does not yet mean that we ourselves have the capabilities to simulate existence. Qin believes we are likely "many generations" away from being able to carry out such feats.
Qin's work takes the approach of using "discrete field theory," which he thinks is particularly well suited for machine learning, while somewhat difficult for "a current human" to understand. He explained that "a discrete field theory can be viewed as an algorithmic framework with adjustable parameters that can be trained using observational data." He added that "once trained, the discrete field theory becomes an algorithm of nature that computers can run to predict new observations."
Are we living in a simulation? | Bill Nye, Joscha Bach, Donald Hoffman | Big Think
According to Qin, discrete field theories go against the most popular method of studying physics today, which looks at spacetime as continuous. This approach was started with Isaac Newton, who invented three approaches to describing continuous spacetime, including Newton's law of motion, Newton's law of gravitation, and calculus.
Qin believes there are serious issues in modern research that stem from the laws of physics in continuous spacetime being expressed through differential equations and continuous field theories. If laws of physics were based on discrete spacetime, as Qin proposes, "many of the difficulties can be overcome."
If the world works according to discrete field theory, it would look like something out "The Matrix," made of pixels and data points.
Qin's work also coincides with the logic of Bostrom's simulation hypothesis and would mean that "the discrete field theories are more fundamental than our current laws of physics in continuous space." In fact, writes Qin, "our offspring must find the discrete field theories more natural than the laws in continuous space used by their ancestors during the 17th-21st centuries."
Check out Hong Qin's paper on the subject in Scientific Reports.
Free speech? Not everybody loves it, this map shows
In some countries, people want more freedom of speech. In others, they feel that there is too much.
- In green: where people like free speech the most. In red: where free speech is not popular.
- Despite continued strong support, this recent survey shows approval of free speech declining in the U.S.
- Free speech helps create prosperity, but if forced to choose, people prefer prosperity over free speech.
September 24th, 1933: Communist Member of Parliament Saklatvala Shapurji addresses a crowd at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park.Credit: Keystone / Getty Images
Who loves free speech? As this world map shows: not everybody — at least not in equal measure. Of the 33 countries surveyed, free speech gets its highest approval in those shaded green. Approval is "medium" in yellow countries and lowest in red ones.
Some democracies are more nominal than others
- Some of the highest-rated countries are what you might expect: in North America (U.S.) and northern Europe (UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden). Also on that list: Spain and Japan. Surprising inclusions: Venezuela and Hungary, two countries not recently noted for the fair and balanced nature of their public discourse.
- Countries with "medium" interest in free speech are scattered across Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), continental Europe (France, Germany, Czechia, Poland), the Middle East (Israel), Africa (South Africa), and the Asia-Pacific region (Australia, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea).
- Interestingly, all the countries on the red list, professing the least interest in free speech, are nominal democracies, although some are more nominal than others. They include countries in Europe (Russia, Turkey), the Middle East (Lebanon), Africa (Tunisia, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria), and Asia-Pacific (Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia).
Global variation in the Justitia Free Speech Index. Maximum score: 100.Credit: Justitia
Orwell, defending the Freedom of the Park
The survey, conducted in February 2021 for Danish think tank Justitia, is about popular attitudes rather than legal frameworks. That is relevant because, as George Orwell observed in "Freedom of the Park" (1945), free speech depends less on the law of the land than on the will of the people.
Justitia's report, titled "The Future of Free Speech", opens with a quote from Orwell's essay:
"If large numbers of people are interested in freedom of speech, there will be freedom of speech, even if the law forbids it; if public opinion is sluggish, inconvenient minorities will be persecuted, even if laws exist to protect them."
To find out about those attitudes, Justitia weighed the responses of a total of 50,000 people across 33 countries worldwide to several potentially controversial statements, including:
Government censorship should not apply to
- what people say;
- what the media reports;
- how people use the internet.
People should be able to
- publicly criticize the government;
- publicly offend minority groups;
- criticize the respondent's religion and beliefs;
- voice support for homosexual relationships;
- insult the national flag.
The media should be able to publish information
- that might destabilize the economy;
- about sensitive aspects of national security;
- that makes it more difficult to handle pandemics.
George Orwell at the BBC in 1940. He sensed that free speech depends less on what laws dictate than on what people want.Credit: Public domain
Russians among the least pro-free speech
Some key findings of the report:
- ■ Of the nationalities surveyed, Scandinavians and Americans are the most supportive of free speech. The least supportive are the Russians, Muslim-majority nations, and the least developed nations.
- ■ Support for free speech in general is typically expressed by great majorities and has remained stable or has even increased since 2015. There is one exception: the U.S., where the acceptance of unrestricted criticism of the government has declined. The report specifically notes that young people, women, the less educated, and people who voted for Joe Biden are generally less supportive of free speech.
- ■ While support for free speech is strong in the abstract, it drops when specific controversial statements are mentioned. In general, left-leaning individuals are more accepting of insulting national symbols and right-leaning individuals of offending minority groups, particularly in Western countries.
- ■ In all countries surveyed, a majority would like to see social media subjected to some kind of regulation, but only a few respondents want governments to take the sole responsibility for this.
Free speech deficits and... surpluses
When matching Justitia's Free Speech Index (which measures attitudes) with a separate Freedom of Expression Index (which measures regulations) developed by an organization called V-Dem, it turns out that there is a clear and positive association between both.
- In other words: in countries with strong popular demand for free speech, there typically are good government provisions for the supply of free speech. For example, Scandinavia, the U.S., the UK and Australia all score relatively high on both indexes, while Pakistan, Malaysia, and India get relatively low marks on both indexes.
- There are exceptions, in both directions. The popular demand for free speech exceeds the actual level of freedom of expression in Egypt, Hungary, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey and Venezuela. You could call this a classic free speech deficit.
- In contrast, there are three countries where there seems to be a free speech surplus: in Kenya, Tunisia, and Nigeria, the relatively high values on the Freedom of Expression Index are not matched with equally high values on the Free Speech Index.
Support for free speech is generally stable or improving, except in the United States, where the acceptance of unrestricted criticism of the government has declined.Credit: Justitia
Choosing between free speech and prosperity?
Justitia also asked its interviewees how they thought their freedom of expression had evolved over time. The results are mixed.
- People in Tunisia, Pakistan, and Kenya reported the greatest improvements in their freedom of expression.
- Despite significant "democratic backsliding" in the Philippines and India, people in those countries also reported improvements.
- The greatest perceived losses in terms of free speech were reported in Hungary, Poland, the U.S., and Turkey. As the report points out, all of these countries are highly polarized with (present or recent) leaders very critical of independent media.
- People in France and Germany also reported shrinking space for free speech.
"Fortunately (…) much evidence speaks in favor of (a positive) association (between freedom of expression on the one hand and human welfare and prosperity on the other) — particularly, when free speech is combined with effective electoral rights over longer periods of time," the report concludes.
However, "the numbers indicate that, if people believe they cannot have both, many are willing to sacrifice free speech." Disconcertingly, "support for free speech might be shallower than one would expect — and hope for — in relation to this fundamental right."
For more on Justitia, visit their homepage. Read more about The Future of Free Speech here. Download the report in its entirety here.
Nudibranchs: psychedelic body snatchers of the deep
These bizarre mollusks have the ability to regenerate their bodies and to absorb other organisms' attributes.
- Nudibranchs are tiny sea slugs that often stand out for their incredible color and peculiar sizes.
- Some species of nudibranch have a superpower-like ability to absorb other organisms' attributes and repurpose them for their own needs.
- Nudibranchs can survive with only their head and sometimes will jettison their bodies to be regrown later. It's thought that studying them might give us a clue to unlocking human organ regeneration.
In the Marvel comic world, there is a character called Rogue. She herself has very few superpowers, but her power comes from her ability to absorb other heroes' powers and use them herself. If someone can fly, has super strength, or has super healing, she can make these powers her own. And, as with a lot of science fiction, this may not be as outlandish as we might think.
Deep in the oceans, there lies a tiny, slimy superhero — the nudibranch (pronounced noo-dee-brank). The nudibranch is often only about 2 cm long and is known for incredible colors. Since they derive their coloring almost exclusively from what they eat, the nudibranch often stands out as a garish, polychromatic explosion. There's even an entire website comparing the nudibranch to David Bowie costumes. But this is just the beginning of what these remarkably little sea slugs can do.
Body snatchers
Credit: Heavydpj via Wikipedia
The ocean is scary. One of the reasons is the existence of a prickly group of animals called the "cnidaria" (the "c" is silent). The group includes jellyfish, anemones, hydroids, and other similar species. One of the defining characteristics of cnidaria is that they use barbed, stinging weapons on their body to both catch prey and deter would-be predators. These venom-filled harpoons are usually very effective, and many of the neighborhood animals are sensible enough to give them a wide berth.
But not nudibranchs. Certain species of nudibranchs, called aeolids, have evolved not only to eat and digest various cnidaria but to steal their weapons as well. When an aeolid eats one of these venomous cnidaria, the first thing they will do is make sure that the lethal stinging cells won't go off. Some of these stingers will be excreted along with other waste, but some are stored away in their outer "cerata," which are finger-like structures on their backs. If these aeolids are then threatened by other species, they will use the stolen venom as a defense mechanism.
It's telling that nudibranchs have very few predators and are mostly at risk only from other nudibranchs.
Solar powered sea slugs
But this is not the only power the nudibranch can harness to its own ends. One genus of nudibranchs, called Phyllodesmium (also an aeolid, as it happens) have learned how to be "solar powered."
These sea slugs feed on soft corals and are able to strip them of algae without damaging that algae's capacity to photosynthesize. Just as they do with venomous spears, the nudibranch will shuffle these algae into their cerata, where they will go on turning light into sugar, supplying the nudibranch with a little booster of sun-powered energy. It's even the case that the algae continue to reproduce, possibly even faster than in their natural habitat, suggesting that they prefer their enslaved life.
The largest and most efficient of these nudibranchs can load up their cerata with algae and resemble nothing so much as slimy solar panels, with up to a quarter of their energy requirements provided by their photosynthesizing algae.
Body regeneration: getting a-head of others
While the ability to absorb and repurpose other animals' talents is pretty useful, that's not all the nudibranch has going for them. If things really get tough, they can jettison their entire body. Researchers have found that the nudibranch can survive self-decapitation, where it leaves behind it's beating heart and major organs. This means that they will sometimes abandon 85 percent of their own body mass.
It is unclear why exactly the nudibranch would need to do this. As mentioned above, they have very few predators, and the entire process is so onerous and time-consuming to be of any use if caught in the jaws of some would-be attacker. A good guess might be that it is a form of defense against parasites or a virus or if one of its organs begins to fail.
But, whatever the reason, it's a pretty neat trick. Within a day, they have sealed off their wounds. Within a week, the organs are regrowing in new bodies. And in just over two weeks, they are entirely good to go. Imagine how useful it would be if humans could replace a cancerous lung, a weakened heart, or a cirrhotic liver. And, in fact, some researchers are using the nudibranch, as well as other similar regenerators, to discern clues about how we can help combat human organ damage.
So, not only are the nudibranchs really cool to look at and not only do they have superhero-like powers, but they might just hold the key to one of the greatest medical advances of all time.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
The most important boring idea in the universe
We live in a world dominated by science, but most people don't understand its most essential characteristic: establishing standards of evidence to keep us from getting fooled by our own biases and opinions.