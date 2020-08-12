Knowledge in a time of crisis
Break down the secrets to a lucrative project management career

This course collection can get you trained and ready for a six-figure career in this field.

 Big Think
12 August, 2020
  • The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle explores the most popular project management methodologies.
  • Coursework covers Agile, Agile Scrum, PMI-PMBOK and Six Sigma approaches.
  • Valued at $2,699, the course package is on sale for just $45.99.

For all its intricacies and varied approaches, project management is a relatively simple pursuit. Your employer gives you a complex task and your mission is to see it through to a successful conclusion. Of course, there are many paths to success or failure, so knowing which ones lead to happy stakeholders and your best career is where great project managers are made.

Part of knowing how to succeed is understanding all those paths, so The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle gives you a complete look at all the most popular methodologies for running a successful project.

This collection includes 11 courses packed with more than 120 hours of instruction, each exploring the core tenets of the major project management approaches.

You’ll get a complete introduction to how project managers do what they do with the Project Management Certification Course. The Deeply Practical Project Management course goes even further, guiding first-timers through how to effectively plan a project, know its scope, craft a schedule, maintain a budget, and assess risks before you start. There’s even a focused look at cybersecurity threats to your work with Certified Information Systems Security Professional training.

Whether its Agile and Agile Scrum with its continuous testing and feedback process, PMBOK and its highly-structured set of standard project management terms and guidelines, or Six Sigma with its focus on improved efficiency through eliminating errors, you’ll explore the strengths and weaknesses of each method so you can best choose the right approach for your task.

The package also includes training geared specifically to help students pass Agile and PMBOK certification exams administered by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the premier oversight body in the project management field.

These courses are valued at $2,699, but with this limited-time discount, the entire bundle is available now at about $4 per course, just $45.99.

Prices are subject to change.

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle - $45.99

Get it now for $45.99

When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

