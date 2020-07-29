Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
The unexpected key to student engagement? Dignity.
What happens when someone you respect doesn't treat others with dignity?
ROSALIND WISEMAN: If I could wave a magic wand and change something about education, it would be that we would value dignity over control and compliance in schools and in children's education. Dignity means the essential worth of a human being; you just have it and it cannot be taken away and we often conflate the two words of dignity and respect. When we do use the word dignity we conflate dignity and respect as being the same thing and they are not. And so, dignity is the essential worth of someone and respect is admiring their actions, admiring someone based on how they have acted—and usually that is about them treating people with dignity. So, one of the things that we get really confused about is that we say, well, we have to respect our elders, we have to respect our teacher, we have to respect our parents, our grandparents, the police, a politician, those kinds of things. But that is based on this assumption that we don't talk about, which is that we admire what they have done to get to that position. But what happens when we have people in those positions who abuse the power and abuse their position of authority and the position of respect that they have to not treat people with dignity? It makes people incredibly angry when you are on the receiving end of this and it looks like, often times, that people in positions of power are hypocrites and that they are just using this position to go after other people.
But especially for young people, there's really not space to be able to talk about that because we have this thing of 'you have to respect your elders', which means you can't confront them when they are doing things that you fundamentally think are taking away your dignity or the dignity of other people. And so, this is actually one of the biggest problems for young people in education or taking adults in general seriously, because they consistently see adults who are using their position of respect and authority to go after other people or to put themselves above the rules that they are also forcing young people to obey. So, this is something that we don't like to acknowledge, it's something that we feel, like, oh my gosh this is going against my cultural values of respecting people in positions of respect. But really what we're doing is that we are looking like we respect people when they are abusing power and we're just angry. And what happens for young people is they disengage from school when it happens to them or they disengage in whatever it is that they're doing when they have an adult who is doing this.
So, all to say, if I could change something about education, it would be to have dignity be a bedrock of education and that everyone—the teachers, the parents, the students, the staff, everyone, the administrators—has to be treated with dignity. That's the thing that I would do if I could wave a magic wand, it would be that. And I guess in a specific way of saying that too also is that we have a tendency to be hard on people and soft on ideas. We have a tendency just overall in our cultural right now people can't make a mistake, people gang up on them on social media. I want to switch that from the spaces of dignity to be soft on people that we're all trying our best, especially right now my goodness I'm a great example of that of we're all trying our best and be hard on ideas. So, rigorous on analyzing and critically thinking through ideas but be soft on people because we've got to be able to figure out how to get through these really fundamental challenges together.
- Respect and dignity are sometimes conflated, but Cultures of Dignity founder Rosalind Wiseman argues that they are very different.
- Dignity, according to Wiseman, is the essential and inextricable worth of a person. Respect is the admiration for someone's actions, which often involves how they treat others. The rub comes when people in positions of authority and respect (for example, our elders) behave in ways undeserving of that admiration but are seemingly above reprimanding.
- "This is actually one of the biggest problems for young people in education," Wiseman says, adding that when that loss of respect and dignity hits home for students, they tend to disengage from learning. "If I could change something about education, it would be to have dignity be a bedrock of education and that everyone—the teachers, the parents, the students, the staff, everyone, the administrators—has to be treated with dignity."
This video is part of Z 17 Collective's Future of Learning series, which asks education thought leaders what learning can and should look like in the midst and wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The key to student engagement? Make them feel valued. - Big Think ›
- OpenStax founder: Student engagement is next frontier for ... ›
- Education vs. learning: How semantics can trigger a mind shift - Big ... ›
- Changing the way we grade students could trigger a wave of ... ›
Poker: The high-stakes way to unlock your potential
Join Maria Konnikova live at 11am EDT tomorrow on Big Think!
Discovery of metal-breathing bacteria can change electronics
Researchers find an unusual property of a bacteria that can breathe in metal.
- Scientists discover Shewanella oneidensis bacterium can "breathe in" certain metals and compounds.
- The bacteria produces a material that can be used to transfer electrons.
- Applications of the finding range from medical devices to new generation of sensors.
How face masks are fooling facial recognition software
A new study explores how wearing a face mask affects the error rates of popular facial recognition algorithms.
- The study measured the error rates of 89 commercial facial recognition technologies as they attempted to match photos of people with and without masks.
- Wearing a mask increased error rates by 5 to 50 percent among the algorithms.
- The researchers said they expect facial recognition technology to get better at recognizing people wearing masks. But it's not clear that that's what Americans want.
NIST digitally applied mask shapes to photos and tested the performance of face recognition algorithms developed before COVID appeared. Because real-world masks differ, the team came up with variants that included differences in shape, color and nose coverage.
Credit: B. Hayes/NIST<p>But not all masks thwarted the software equally. For example, black masks led to higher error rates than blue masks (though the researchers said they weren't able to completely explore how color affected the software). Error rates were also higher when people wore wide masks (as opposed to rounder ones) that covered most of the nose.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"With the arrival of the pandemic, we need to understand how face recognition technology deals with masked faces," said Mei Ngan, a NIST computer scientist and an author of the report. "We have begun by focusing on how an algorithm developed before the pandemic might be affected by subjects wearing face masks. Later this summer, we plan to test the accuracy of algorithms that were intentionally developed with masked faces in mind."</p><p>The researchers said they expect facial-recognition software will get better at recognizing people wearing masks.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"But the data we've taken so far underscores one of the ideas common to previous FRVT tests: Individual algorithms perform differently," Ngan said.</p>
American opinion on facial recognition<p>But do Americans even want better facial recognition technology? The answer depends on who's deploying the software. A <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2019/09/05/more-than-half-of-u-s-adults-trust-law-enforcement-to-use-facial-recognition-responsibly/" target="_blank">2019 survey from Pew Research Center</a> found that 56 percent of Americans would trust law enforcement to use facial recognition technology responsibly, while 59 percent said it's acceptable for officials to use the software to monitor public spaces for threats.</p><p>Americans are more wary of trusting the private sector with facial recognition. For example, 36 percent of respondents said they'd trust technology companies to use the software responsibly, while only 16 percent said they'd trust advertisers to do the same.</p>
(Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)<p>No matter how Americans feel about facial recognition, it's probably here to stay. After all, the FBI already has a database of more than <a href="https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/11/the-future-of-facial-recognition-in-america.html" target="_blank">641 million facial images</a>, many of which simply come from publicly accessible social media posts. And even though cities like San Francisco have banned the technology, police across the country are using it with increasing frequency.</p><p>Georgetown Law School's Center on Privacy and Technology <a href="https://www.perpetuallineup.org/findings/deployment" target="_blank">estimates</a> that "more than one in four of all American state and local law enforcement agencies can run face recognition searches of their own databases, run those searches on another agency's face recognition system, or have the option to access such a system."</p>
Listen: Scientists re-create voice of 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy
Scientists used CT scanning and 3D-printing technology to re-create the voice of Nesyamun, an ancient Egyptian priest.
- Scientists printed a 3D replica of the vocal tract of Nesyamun, an Egyptian priest whose mummified corpse has been on display in the UK for two centuries.
- With the help of an electronic device, the reproduced voice is able to "speak" a vowel noise.
- The team behind the "Voices of the Past" project suggest reproducing ancient voices could make museum experiences more dynamic.
Howard et al.<p style="margin-left: 20px;">"While this approach has wide implications for heritage management/museum display, its relevance conforms exactly to the ancient Egyptians' fundamental belief that 'to speak the name of the dead is to make them live again'," they wrote in a <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-56316-y#Fig3" target="_blank">paper</a> published in Nature Scientific Reports. "Given Nesyamun's stated desire to have his voice heard in the afterlife in order to live forever, the fulfilment of his beliefs through the synthesis of his vocal function allows us to make direct contact with ancient Egypt by listening to a sound from a vocal tract that has not been heard for over 3000 years, preserved through mummification and now restored through this new technique."</p>
Connecting modern people with history<p>It's not the first time scientists have "re-created" an ancient human's voice. In 2016, for example, Italian researchers used software to <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/hear-recreated-voice-otzi-iceman-180960570/" target="_blank">reconstruct the voice of Ötzi,</a> an iceman who was discovered in 1991 and is thought to have died more than 5,000 years ago. But the "Voices of the Past" project is different, the researchers note, because Nesyamun's mummified corpse is especially well preserved.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"It was particularly suited, given its age and preservation [of its soft tissues], which is unusual," Howard told <em><a href="https://www.livescience.com/amp/ancient-egypt-mummy-voice-reconstructed.html" target="_blank">Live Science</a>.</em></p><p>As to whether Nesyamun's reconstructed voice will ever be able to speak complete sentences, Howard told <em><a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Weird/wireStory/ancient-voice-scientists-recreate-sound-egyptian-mummy-68482015" target="_blank">The Associated Press</a>, </em>that it's "something that is being worked on, so it will be possible one day."</p><p>John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said that reproducing voices from history can make museum experiences "more multidimensional."</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"There is nothing more personal than someone's voice," he told <em>The Associated Press.</em> "So we think that hearing a voice from so long ago will be an unforgettable experience, making heritage places like Karnak, Nesyamun's temple, come alive."</p>
Pornography has been linked to easier, better orgasms in women
This study has linked female porn consumption to orgasms that are easier to achieve and more satisfying during both masturbation and partnered sex.
- A new study has linked the use of pornography to better sexual outcomes for women.
- Researchers had 2,433 women complete an anonymous survey in which they provided both demographic information and completed several assessments related to their sex lives. Both masturbation and partnered sex were taken into account.
- Studies like this can alter misconceptions about how porn impacts our relationships.
Will watching porn really make your sex life better?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUxODQwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTc0NDI5Mn0.PGJ3_YgS7-drKzngAz6udBhWLmKcthW12nuEgf1CghY/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C104%2C0%2C0&height=700" id="13a4e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="56f2517182c8377a4d51053522338422" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="woman in her room on her bed watching laptop" />
Pornography use can be related to less difficulty becoming aroused and an easier time achieving an orgasm, according to new research.
Photo by CandyBox Images on Shutterstock<p>In this study, researchers had 2,433 women from the United States and Hungary complete an anonymous survey, in which they provided demographic information and completed several assessments related to their sex lives. This study unearthed some very interesting observations that challenge much of the stereotypes and misconceptions people place around female porn viewing habits.</p><p><strong>Pornography use is more common in...</strong></p><p>Pornography use during masturbation was more common among pre-menopausal women, women who reported persistent anxiety or depression, non-heterosexual women, and women who had two or more partners. </p><p>Pornography use during masturbation was also more popular among American women than women from Hungary. </p><p><strong>Positive outcomes related to pornography use can include...</strong></p><p>More frequent use of pornography was related to positive outcomes during masturbation including less difficulty becoming aroused, less orgasmic difficulty, greater time to orgasm, greater orgasmic pleasure, and a higher percent of time reaching orgasm. </p><p>More frequent use of pornography for partnered sex was related to positive outcomes like less difficulty becoming aroused and greater time to orgasm. </p><p><strong>Pornography use does not negatively impact relationships as much as many people think.</strong></p><p>There was no association between pornography and sexual relationship satisfaction, which challenges the assumption that pornography is harmful to partnered sexual relationships. </p><p>More frequent pornography use was not associated with lower sexual responsivity. In fact, pornography use during masturbation predicted great ease becoming aroused during partnered sex. </p><p><strong>The missing parameters of this study are important to note.</strong></p><p>The study did not assess whether some women perceive themselves as dependent upon (or addicted to) pornography in order to achieve orgasm. This is important to note because distress resulting from pornography use may independently interfere with the female sexual response cycle. </p><p>Some other things impacted impaired sexual function in women that are worth taking note of, including lower levels of educational attainment and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression. Anxiety and depression were also associated with lower relationship/sexual satisfaction. </p>
It’s time to rethink how porn impacts our relationships<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUxODQwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODQ5ODEzM30.vmZ1Tf5MAb4vAKEIInne2Wq4LkL1S3ES0J389tngp8o/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C52%2C0%2C52&height=700" id="d933d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="276c7fcf0a11e26ed5a9ab4b6ea77d8b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="woman in bed holding phone wearing headphones" />
Audio porn is becoming more and more popular for its immersive and inclusive nature.
Photo by popcorner on Shutterstock<p>It's more common than ever for women to consume porn. Back in 2016, <a href="https://sofiagray.com/an-inside-look-at-female-porn-habits-what-kind-of-porn-do-women-watch/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=5d01e68d5abf31eaa6790fffed7a5ec6e0a7206e-1595926098-0-Af6EeCMMUhn8Dr2ltUceMpHzG1nC0jOcQJFiOF538eJ3iZ2gvMO3rBYkkdJaSWiXp9JeM5UmnxHknRpyqpier-zkdLWk9GCf3-C_vQ_j5f-Bn8BcBQFfoyNfU0ysK4LrWfOL9w61H_ETWgxjXogIgZNN45hii8ywWo5O7vjVw8pv5T6-4pRv9wnjcKAzVU62yua3E3pFH_dRKArrEF2OhNP7PB1KTvAnzgMMsywgcO9P-Yy5SLHrPLCZ7PnRCOgrAXnGr38CDH_8zhd0bCkMHFkDWuR9rI_T1-GTB7e2bqirzee3DbJbe_OgkV7-rhY6Rrf52ITliuzwNWUhK45NDZimEmcQWntN9irxrGu0U1-HNZO_dTUOuwJMwmnIOXr7tQ" target="_blank">the average percentage of women who consumed porn</a> was 26 percent worldwide. <a href="https://fightthenewdrug.org/how-do-men-and-womens-porn-site-searches-differ/" target="_blank">In 2018</a>, that number was much higher, with 3 out of every 10 PornHub users identifying as female.</p><p>While this may be surprising to some, it really shouldn't be considering the lengths this industry has gone to in order to become inclusive, accepting, and more appealing to people of all genders and sexual orientations.</p><p><strong>Visual porn platforms (such as PornHub) are still on top, but not for long.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.pornhub.com/insights/2019-year-in-review" target="_blank">In 2019</a>, there were over 42 billion visits to PornHub, one of the largest visual porn platforms around. This means there was an average of 115 million visits to the website per day. Their statistics outline that the amount of content available on the site at any given time that year would have taken 169 years to watch. </p><p>Other visual pornography platforms have similar statistics, however there is a new kind of porn rising—and it's captivating the imagination of women, in particular. </p><p><strong>Audio porn is offering a more widely accepted, inclusive, and all-encompassing approach to sexual health and happiness. </strong></p><p>"Audio porn" has been around for longer than you may realize, with the first phone sex line being <a href="http://www.nathanaelwolfe.com/stellaresults/" target="_blank">launched in 1977</a> by Gloria Leonard. The 2010s saw a rise in audio porn, with platforms like <a href="https://www.tryquinn.com/" target="_blank">Quinn</a> and <a href="https://www.dipseastories.com/" target="_blank">Dipsea</a> breaking onto the pornography scene in a big way. Now, in 2020, platforms like <a href="https://audiodesires.com/" target="_blank">Audiodesires</a>, <a href="https://www.voxxx.org/" target="_blank">Voxxx</a>, and more are following suit. </p><p>Audio porn offers a more in-depth, immersive, imaginative experience for women who previously found visual sex to be off-putting, offensive, or crude. More than that, it's making the concept of pornography more "acceptable" and appreciated in mainstream media, with more attention being paid to these new platforms from sources like <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/tried-quinn-audio-porn-website-180410453.html" target="_blank">Yahoo</a> and the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/20/style/audio-porn-erotica-quinn-dipsea.html" target="_blank">New York Times</a>. </p><p><strong>Studies like this can alter misconceptions about how porn impacts our relationships. </strong></p><p>"Some readers may be relieved to learn that pornography use is fairly common among women and is unlikely to interfere with sexual functioning during partnered relationships. Other variables such as ongoing anxiety/depression or sexual relationship dissatisfaction appear to more consistently predict sexual problems," said McNabney. </p>