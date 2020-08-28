Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Remembering Sir Ken Robinson, the educationalist who changed thinking on schools
Sir Ken Robinson died on August 21 of cancer at the age of 70.
- Robinson was a world-renowned educationalist who promoted creativity and more diverse and individualized curricula.
- Robinson's 2006 TED Talk "Do Schools Kill Creativity?" remains the organization's most popular presentation.
- He also authored five books and advised numerous organizations around the world.
Do schools kill creativity?
That was the central question of a wildly popular TED Talk given by Sir Ken Robinson, the world-renowned educationalist who argued for more holistic, diverse, and individualized schooling throughout his four-decade career. Robinson died of cancer on August 21 at age 70.
To those outside of education, Robinson is perhaps best known for that 2006 TED Talk, which remains the most popular TED video to date. In his presentation, Robinson argued that people don't "grow into creativity," but rather "we get educated out of it" by schools.
Robinson said the world's education systems are built upon a hierarchy that places mathematics and languages on top, and arts on bottom. This results in schools that are great at producing university professors. But dancers, painters and comedians? Not so much.
"And I like university professors, but, you know, we shouldn't hold them up as the high-water mark of all human achievement," said Robinson, who worked as a professor at Warwick University from 1989 to 2001.
The stifling nature of modern education may also contribute to what Robinson called the "crisis in our human resources." Robinson proposed that one of the reasons so many modern people feel disengaged, depressed, and anxious is because they're not pursuing goals or activities that put them in their element.
If schools prioritize certain pursuits over others, some people may never discover what their element is. In 2013, Robinson told Big Think:
"You can spend your whole life completely oblivious to some talent you may have because the opportunity never showed up for you to discover your resolve to develop it."
Robinson wasn't saying the world's problems would disappear if everybody found their passion, but that it could help reduce psychological suffering.
"My long-term conviction has always been that we all have deep talents, and the potential for engagement, and we should explore it."
One force that could make it harder for people to find their element is the modern education system's tendency to stigmatize mistakes. That's a problem, Robinson argued, because if you can't accept being wrong, original thinking becomes virtually impossible.
As such, Robinson argued we should move away from a standardized educational system that mines "our minds in the way that we strip-mine the Earth for a particular commodity," and toward one that encourages each individual's natural strengths and interests. In other words, schools are best framed as organic systems, not mechanical ones.
In his speeches and books, which include "The Element," "Out of Our Minds," "Creative Schools" and "You, Your Child, and School", Robinson promoted several key ideas on education:
- Create a more diverse curriculum that focuses on individualization.
- Teach kids in creative ways that encourage curiosity.
- Find unique ways to awaken creativity within each student.
More holistic education
After growing up in a poor neighborhood in Liverpool, Robinson earned a Bachelor of Education degree at Bretton Hall College, which he said specialized in the performing arts, the humanities, and education. Robinson went on to chair Artswork, the UK's national youth arts development agency; become an advisor to multiple international arts and education organizations; and be knighted in 2003 for his service to the arts.
In a 2018 interview with Top Hat, Robinson said:
"I don't claim to have originated all the ideas and principles I promote. People have been arguing for them from ancient days. From the beginnings of mass education in the 18th and 19th centuries, there have been passionate advocates and practitioners of more holistic, humanitarian, progressive forms of education, which take account of the complex creatures we are and of the conditions in which we do best. I'm one of many who've taken up that torch. I continue to wave it because the need to act on these principles is becoming more urgent, not less. The nature of education is not an academic debate for me. We're dealing with people's lives and it's vital to get this right."
- Passion: It's Not Just For Flamenco Dancers (with Sir Ken Robinson ... ›
- Do You Know What You're Good At? (with Sir Ken Robinson) - Big ... ›
- What it Means to Be in Your Element (with Sir Ken Robinson) - Big ... ›
4 ways women can become strong, confident leaders—without acting like men
Big Think co-founder and CEO Victoria Brown breaks down the process of transitioning from founder to boss in her new book, Digital Goddess.
- In her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur, Big Think's founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, discusses the challenges of transitioning from founder to boss.
- Part of the problem is that women may think they need to act like men in order to be successful.
- Brown offers four pieces of solid advice to not only survive but thrive on the way to becoming a CEO.
Credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography / Getty Images<h3>Nurture your business</h3><p>As Brown writes, women tend to be nurturers—a positive attribute for growing a business. In fact, female-led private tech startups have a <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonkapin/2019/01/28/10-stats-that-build-the-case-for-investing-in-women-led-startups/#1daa8a3959d5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">35 percent higher return on investment</a> than male-led companies. That fact could at least in part be due to a nurturing attitude.</p><p>Not that Brown always toed that line. She originally adopted a command and control attitude—the wrong approach. She thought it was what she was <em>supposed to do</em>. Modern businesses adopt a militarized language, one quite suited to the male competitive temperament. </p><p>Rising above competition doesn't require a slaughter. Some people are better at jiu jitsu than taekwondo; both have a place. Brown believes command and control might work in the short term, but she's not convinced it's a sustainable approach. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A business is not an army, and the concept of 'controlling' them will not get the best out of people." </p><p>In nurturing Big Think, Brown hired employees who shared the values of the company. As Simon Sinek recommends, she <a href="https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?language=en" target="_blank">started with why</a>, then found workers dedicated to that why. In the process, she found the best means for growing people's talent, not sticking them into a box and hoping they succeed.</p>
Video bonus: 8 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way So Other Entrepreneurs Don't Have To<a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" ><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4MTU5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODI5NTcwMX0.4j27ASQY7YJCbQvU6YP1rs2obh-Sl_qR2u6itbmSJpU/img.jpg?width=980" id="13ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a12e19c3df8979516063f09b47fb2e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /></a><p>Get an exclusive online course with Big Think founder Victoria Montgomery Brown, only when you <a href="https://bit.ly/2B9sCDz" target="_blank" rel="dofollow">preorder the new book</a> <em>Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur. </em><br></p>
34 years ago, a KGB defector chillingly predicted modern America
A disturbing interview given by a KGB defector in 1984 describes America of today and outlines four stages of mass brainwashing used by the KGB.
- Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages.
- The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve.
- According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country.
The promise of using WhatsApp for low-tech distance learning
Teaching community organizers via WhatsApp yields encouraging results in South Africa, according to MIT Governance Lab research.
Study: autistic brains develop differently before birth
New research shows that neurons in autistic brains begin to developmentally diverge in early prenatal stages.
- Autism is known to emerge during prenatal development, but it can't be diagnosed until a child is 12-months-old at the earliest.
- A new study observed the differences between autistic and control nerve cells as they grew in vitro.
- Researchers found that developmental divergence in autistic neurons occurs early in prenatal neurodevelopment.
Watching young neurons grow<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU4OTIwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjQ3MzUxNX0.jsrKxkbhXM__nrBuPFUIXkOZIxOKm1BuYrjkUob8HhQ/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=57%2C0%2C55%2C0&height=700" id="3f6d4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3957b54c4b6205cf0989eab3ea2ac644" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
A side-by-side comparison of neural rosette formation in developing autistic and control neurons.
Not for a cure but acuity<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d02f675d1c4231c04990aea1362fbcdc"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yX1a1pKkbgU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Could this research lead to a cure for autism? No, and that's not its purpose. In fact, the very wording of that question is misleading as autism isn't a disease. Autistic people aren't sick. Their brains have simply developed uniquely, leading them to think and see the world through a mental lens that is their own.</p><p>As Simon Baron-Cohen, study co-lead and director of Autism Research Centre at Cambridge, said in the same release: "Some people may be worried that basic research into differences in the autistic and typical brain prenatally may be intended to 'prevent,' 'eradicate,' or 'cure' autism. This is not our motivation, and we are outspoken in our values in standing up against eugenics and in valuing neurodiversity. Such studies will lead to a better understanding of brain development in both autistic and typical individuals."</p><p>Future studies in this area may lead to improved diagnostic techniques. This may help families find the resources and support they need to put kids on the path to a healthy, happy life earlier. And the more we know, the more knowledge we have at our disposal to counter disinformation, limiting the spread of the fears and misunderstandings that surrounds autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.</p>
Why school leadership and student critical thinking need a desperate do-over
Educators have proven that they can "turn the aircraft carrier" when they need to, but the system needs to match their efforts.