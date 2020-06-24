Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

New research suggests biases play a role in FDA drug approval

Innovative drugs are sometimes held up due to old-fashioned human biases.

Derek Beres
24 June, 2020

A researcher works in a lab at the Yisheng Biopharma company in Shenyang, in Chinas northeast Liaoning province on June 10, 2020.

Photo by Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
  • When new drugs are similar to popular drugs on the market, FDA approval takes up to 75 percent longer.
  • Texas McCombs Professor Francisco Polidoro Jr. reviewed 291 drugs over a 35-year period.
  • Polidoro believes that potential coronavirus treatments or vaccines could help the FDA improve upon this longstanding bias.

Speaking in front of Congress earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is "cautiously optimistic" that a coronavirus vaccine will be developed. He believes "it will be when and not if." He even ambitiously stated one could be ready by the end of this year.

With an unprecedented number of researchers focused on a singular goal, a vaccine is certainly possible. Yet it would be the quickest vaccine ever produced. Balancing urgency with caution is never easy, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The FDA drug approval process is notoriously expensive and cumbersome. Pharmaceuticals take many years and hundreds of millions (even over one billion) of dollars to bring to market. Safeguards are in place to ensure new drugs are effective while side effects are minimized. Still, the road to approval is never a straight line, as new research published in Strategic Management Journal by Texas McCombs Associate Professor, Francisco Polidoro Jr., points out.

Polidoro reviewed 291 FDA-approved drugs over the course of 35 years. He discovered that new drugs take longer to be approved if similar drugs already treat the targeted disease. This cumbersome process costs manufacturers up to $1 million per day.

When Polidoro writes, "research thus far has overlooked the possibility that cognitive effects might also shape selection," he's pointing out an overlooked factor in research fields: scientists and agencies are subject to the same human tendencies as everyone else. We trust what we know and treat the unknown with suspicion.

Why vaccines are absolutely necessary | Larry Brilliant | Big Think

That leaves us in a bind: our brain simultaneously seeks novelty and is resistant to change. Installing a new app on your phone is easy. Discovering a cheaper phone that performs better than your current brand brings with it layers of anxiety. This low-stakes example is amplified when the same cognitive process plays out in life-or-death situations, as is the case in drug development.

Polidoro begins his article with one question: "How does knowledge about different technologies that exist in a domain affect the time it takes for regulatory agencies to review an innovation in that domain?" While drug discovery and development typically produces a high failure rate around the world, the FDA approves "the vast majority of new drug applications." This makes the agency an ideal case study for his question.

Polidoro focuses his research on the time between submission of a new drug application and FDA approval. Clinical trials have been conducted; the drug has met certain criteria. While we assume FDA approval implies that the drug works, journalist Robert Whitaker recently explained to Big Think that the process is not so clear-cut.

"Let's say you have a drug that provides a relief of symptoms in 20 percent of people. In placebo it's 10 percent. How many people in that study do not benefit from the drug? Nine out of 10. How many people are exposed to the adverse effects of the drug? 100 percent. They'll pass that drug because it meets this small standard of benefit over placebo. And they're not subtracting the risk; they're just warning of the risk."

These data points shed light on the FDA's thought process: a drug only needs to perform better than placebo and the agency approves most new drugs. Inherent biases are already on display. Polidoro writes that innovative drugs are subject to another: new drugs take 75 percent longer to be approved when going up against popular pre-existing drugs.

lab technician holding COVID-19 vaccine candidate

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi.

Photo by Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

From a consumer perspective, this might make sense: if other drugs already perform the same function, why flood the market with new drugs? Of course, this has to be measured on a case-by-case basis. If the pre-existing drug has numerous side effects, and a new drug minimizes risk, you'd want that on the shelves sooner than later.

However, the reverse is also true, especially when patents are considered. Pharmaceutical companies are notorious for attempting to extend patents by changing a single molecule. Even such a seemingly small change can produce negative effects downstream. While the clinical trial threshold appears to be high, it's impossible to gauge long-term effects of any drug. We don't have decades to wait before releasing a drug to market.

Polidoro describes the trend succinctly:

"Regulators search for solutions in the neighborhood of what they already know. They have a harder time when the next big thing emerges."

He expects the pipeline to approval for COVID-19 treatments or vaccines to run more smoothly than with past examples. The urgency will allow regulators to be less cautious in the hopes of helping the greatest number of people, a trend that could set a new precedent. "It may be more complicated for them at first," he concludes, "but in the long run, we will all be better off."

The scientific process will always be beholden to human habits. For now, it's the best process we have. Time will tell if Polidoro's optimism pans out.

--

Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter, Facebook and Substack. His next book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
COVID-19 medical research virus psychology health care coronavirus
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

What if education was engaging for every student?

OpenStax reimagined textbooks and saved students $1 billion. Now is a moment to reimagine even more. How can education help students learn more, better, and faster?

Photo: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • In 2012, I founded OpenStax as a then-radical solution to the Great Recession: Why not make college textbooks free for students? And why not make them open-licensed?
  • Now we are faced with COVID-19, another crisis of enormous scale—and one that is once again underscoring the harsh inequities in our communities and accelerating the existing gap between the haves and the have-nots.
  • Student engagement and open education are the next frontiers that innovators must address if we want education to live up to its promise as the great equalizer.
Keep reading Show less
education books innovation learning coronavirus poverty inequality

The supervolcano that can wipe out the U.S. and kill billions may be overdue for an eruption

An extinction events expert sounds a dire warning.

Artist rendering of a supervolcano.

Getty Images
Surprising Science
  • The supervolcano in Yellowstone National Park could cause an "ultra-catastrophe," warns an extinction events writer.
  • The full eruption of the volcano last happened 640,000 years ago.
  • The blast could kill billions and make United States uninhabitable.
Keep reading Show less
natural disasters nature climate change public health geology history united states

Europe to ban American travel as U.S. struggles to contain pandemic

The European Union is debating over two lists of nations from which it will accept travelers starting July 1.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Janet Klomburg (L) and Terry Tignor join with others to show their support for President Donald Trump on May 01, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The protesters said they want to open the country, economy and their freedom as well as show their support for President Trump.

Joe Raedle / Getty
Coronavirus
  • The EU has slowed the spread of COVID-19 in most regions, while cases in the U.S. continue to grow.
  • The U.S. is reportedly excluded from both lists of "accepted nations," but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested the U.S. may reach an agreement with European officials.
  • A ban on American travel would surely have political consequences for the Trump administration.
Keep reading Show less
health europe travel Coronavirus

Can sending a postcard to eligible voters increase turnout?

A simple postcard can improve voter registration rates. Who knew?

A voter casts a ballot in a ballot box

By Melinda Nagy and Shutterstock
Politics & Current Affairs
  • An experiment in getting more people to register to vote in Pennsylvania shows that a simple postcard can get big results.
  • Just mailing a reminder to those who were eligible to register increased registration rates by 15 percent.
  • The study is one of the first to seriously look at registration drives.
Keep reading Show less
united states politics democracy voting
Coronavirus

What is an immunity passport and could it work?

In Chile, the so-called "release certificate" would free holders from all types of quarantine or restriction.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast