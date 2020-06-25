Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

Europe to ban American travel as U.S. struggles to contain pandemic

The European Union is debating over two lists of nations from which it will accept travelers starting July 1.

 Stephen Johnson
25 June, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Janet Klomburg (L) and Terry Tignor join with others to show their support for President Donald Trump on May 01, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The protesters said they want to open the country, economy and their freedom as well as show their support for President Trump.

Joe Raedle / Getty
  • The EU has slowed the spread of COVID-19 in most regions, while cases in the U.S. continue to grow.
  • The U.S. is reportedly excluded from both lists of "accepted nations," but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested the U.S. may reach an agreement with European officials.
  • A ban on American travel would surely have political consequences for the Trump administration.

The European Union is preparing to block Americans from traveling to member nations when borders begin to reopen on July 1.

European officials are debating over two lists of nations from which travelers would be accepted into the Union, starting next month. Not included on both lists are nations that have struggled to contain the pandemic, such as Uganda, Cuba, Vietnam, Russia, Brazil, and the United States.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. may strike an agreement with European officials.

"We've been working with them for quite some time on this," Pompeo said at a press briefing. "I am confident that we will find a set of conditions that create sufficient health and safety protections."

That may be true. But after looking at one EU checklist for determining which nations should be deemed acceptable for incoming travel, it's hard to see how the U.S. meets the criteria. The checklist suggests nations should be "comparable or better epidemiological situation as the average in the EU+ area with regard to":

  • Number of new infections
  • Trend in new infections
  • Response to COVID-19 taking into account available information on aspects such as: testing, surveillance, contact tracing, containment, treatment, and reporting

The U.S. has reported more than 2.4 million cases and 123,000 deaths, making it the worst-hit nation in the world. On Wednesday, American officials reported 36,880 new cases — a one-day record. Texas, California and Florida have reported surges of new cases and hospitalizations in recent days, casting a shadow over other states aiming to soon relax restrictions and reopen businesses.

Meanwhile, Europe has mostly slowed the spread of COVID-19. The notification rate of new cases in the Union "was 82% lower than at the peak on 9 April 2020," according to a European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control report published on June 18.

In March, President Donald Trump banned most travel from Europe, excluding U.S. citizens and travelers from the U.K. If the EU bans travel from the U.S., it would likely be seen as an implicit rebuke of how American officials have handled the pandemic.

Trump has consistently framed the nation's response to COVID-19 in a positive light. At a rally in Oklahoma last weekend, Trump said he plans to reduce COVID-19 testing in the U.S. in order to make the data seem better. Administration officials claimed he was joking. But Trump later insisted he was serious.


Although a ban on American travel would surely have political implications, European officials said they were trying to keep the list as scientific and non-political as possible, according to the New York Times.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
health europe travel Coronavirus
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

What if education was engaging for every student?

OpenStax reimagined textbooks and saved students $1 billion. Now is a moment to reimagine even more. How can education help students learn more, better, and faster?

Photo: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • In 2012, I founded OpenStax as a then-radical solution to the Great Recession: Why not make college textbooks free for students? And why not make them open-licensed?
  • Now we are faced with COVID-19, another crisis of enormous scale—and one that is once again underscoring the harsh inequities in our communities and accelerating the existing gap between the haves and the have-nots.
  • Student engagement and open education are the next frontiers that innovators must address if we want education to live up to its promise as the great equalizer.
Keep reading Show less
education books innovation learning coronavirus poverty inequality

The supervolcano that can wipe out the U.S. and kill billions may be overdue for an eruption

An extinction events expert sounds a dire warning.

Artist rendering of a supervolcano.

Getty Images
Surprising Science
  • The supervolcano in Yellowstone National Park could cause an "ultra-catastrophe," warns an extinction events writer.
  • The full eruption of the volcano last happened 640,000 years ago.
  • The blast could kill billions and make United States uninhabitable.
Keep reading Show less
natural disasters nature climate change public health geology history united states

Can sending a postcard to eligible voters increase turnout?

A simple postcard can improve voter registration rates. Who knew?

A voter casts a ballot in a ballot box

By Melinda Nagy and Shutterstock
Politics & Current Affairs
  • An experiment in getting more people to register to vote in Pennsylvania shows that a simple postcard can get big results.
  • Just mailing a reminder to those who were eligible to register increased registration rates by 15 percent.
  • The study is one of the first to seriously look at registration drives.
Keep reading Show less
united states politics democracy voting

What is an immunity passport and could it work?

In Chile, the so-called "release certificate" would free holders from all types of quarantine or restriction.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
Coronavirus

Weeks into lockdown and with economic indicators signalling a deep global recession, governments around the world are searching for ways to get their countries back up and running.

Keep reading Show less
epidemiology public health pandemic medical research health coronavirus
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation

The “new normal” paradox: What COVID-19 has revealed about higher education

Higher education faces challenges that are unlike any other industry. What path will ASU, and universities like ASU, take in a post-COVID world?

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast