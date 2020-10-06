Follow Us
Vitamin D may lower risk of contracting COVID-19, says new research
A series of recent studies found that people with healthy levels of vitamin D were less likely to contract COVID-19 and suffer severe complications from it.
- Vitamin D is known to play a role in healthy immune system function.
- If further research confirms that vitamin D may help prevent people from contracting COVID-19, it could become a relatively cheap and scalable strategy to stop the spread of the virus.
- You can get vitamin D through sunlight, diet, supplements, and prescription.
Vitamin D deficiency is surprisingly common in the U.S., affecting about 42 percent of the population. Studies have linked low levels of vitamin D (which is actually a hormone, not a vitamin) to fatigue, muscle and bone pain, bone and hair loss, weakened immune system, dry skin, and depression.
Now, new research suggests that vitamin D deficiency may also increase the odds of contracting and suffering more severe complications from COVID-19.
One study, published September 25 in PLoS ONE, tracked the health of 235 patients in Iran who had contracted COVID-19. After controlling for confounding variables, the researchers found a significant association between vitamin D deficiency and more severe COVID-19 complications, including death.
The researchers wrote that patients who had healthy levels of vitamin D "had a lower risk of becoming unconscious and becoming hypoxic."
"Patients who were vitamin D sufficient had significantly lower blood levels of the inflammatory marker CRP and had a higher total blood lymphocyte count suggesting that vitamin D sufficiency had improved the immune function in these patients and raising the inflammatory markers," the researchers wrote. "This beneficial effect on the immune system may also reduce the risk of acquiring this insidious potentially life-threatening viral infection."
'Inexpensive, safe and scalable'
A second study, published in the October edition of The Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, found that hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were given a high dose of Calcifediol (a metabolite the body produces from vitamin D) experienced less severe complications than other patients who received similar care, but not Calcifediol.
Of the 50 patients who received Calcifediol, none died, but two of the 26 patients who didn't receive the metabolite did.
"Calcifediol seems to be able to reduce severity of the disease," the researchers wrote. "But larger trials with groups properly matched will be required to show a definitive answer."
The two studies were published in the wake of a retrospective study, published September 3 in JAMA, that analyzed 489 people who were tested for COVID-19 by UChicago Medicine. All of those people had also had their vitamin D levels tested within the past year. The study found that people with an untreated vitamin D deficiency were nearly twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19.
David Meltzer, Chief of Hospital Medicine at UChicago Medicine and lead author of the study, said that while the results don't establish causation, the relationship is worth studying further.
"Understanding whether treating vitamin D deficiency changes COVID-19 risk could be of great importance locally, nationally and globally," Meltzer told UChicago News. "Vitamin D is inexpensive, generally very safe to take, and can be widely scaled."
But despite the growing body of evidence linking vitamin D deficiency with more severe COVID-19 outcomes, it's important to note that scientists still don't fully understand how vitamin D interacts with COVID-19.
"There is biological plausibility for benefit of vitamin D, since it is known to regulate innate and adaptive immunity in ways that might reduce the viral load in patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and mitigate the severity and consequences of cytokine storm," Dr. Michael Lewiecki, of the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, told Medscape.
"However, it is important to recognize that associations reported in observational studies do not necessarily mean there is a causal relationship. It may be that higher vitamin D is a marker of better health and lower baseline risk of complications of COVID-19."
Healthy levels of vitamin D
Although there's debate on the importance of vitamin D levels, it's probably a good idea to make sure you're not deficient in vitamin D. A healthy range is generally considered to be between 20 and 50 nanograms per milliliter of blood (though certain populations may require higher levels).
You can get more vitamin D by spending time in sunlight; eating fatty fish, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified foods; taking supplements (note the differences between vitamin D2 and vitamin D3); or getting a doctor's prescription for a specific type of vitamin D.
But note that consuming too much vitamin D can be toxic, as the National Institutes of Health warns:
"The daily upper limit for vitamin D is 25 mcg to 38 mcg (1,000 to 1,500 IU) for infants; 63 mcg to 75 mcg (2,500 to 3,000 IU) for children 1-8 years; and 100 mcg (4,000 IU) for children 9 years and older, adults, and pregnant and lactating teens and women. Vitamin D toxicity almost always occurs from overuse of supplements."
Astronomers solve a longstanding artwork puzzle
Using modern tools, a team of astronomers uses celestial sleuthing to figure out when Vermeer painted his masterpiece "View of Delft."
- The origin of Vermeer's acclaimed landscape has long puzzled historians.
- The painting is of the artist's home town, but exactly when it was made is a mystery.
- A team of astronomers have uncovered clues hidden in the artwork.
Just 35 paintings done by Johannes Vermeer survive.
The best-known among these is his captivating "Girl with a Pearl Earring." Part of what makes it so arresting is Vermeer's masterful use of light — his model's eyes practically glow with life and intelligence, staring straight back into your own. You may not be as familiar with "View of Delft," a landscape that writer Marcel Proust declared "the most beautiful painting in the world." Vermeer's genius here makes viewing this masterpiece feel as if you're actually there, warmed by the morning sun that illuminates the scene across the water.
Or is it the afternoon sun? Not much is known about Vermeer's life, and people have puzzled over this landscape for years, trying to identify exactly the view it depicts and when Vermeer could have painted it. Some experts had tagged its source of light as coming from the west, while others felt that it must've been directly overhead.
Now a team of researchers from Texas State University led by astronomer Donald Olsen have solved the riddle, thanks in part to the uncanny manner in which Vermeer was able to capture the play of light and shadow. When was it painted? According to the study, it was September 3 or 4, 1659 at 8 a.m. from a second-story inn window.
The research is published in the March 2020 issue of astronomy magazine Sky & Telescope.
What did Vermeer paint?
Delft today, a bit to the right of the painter's view and closer-in
Image source: Hit1912/Shutterstock
Olson, along with fellow astronomer Russell Doescher and three students — Charles Condos, Michael Sánchez, and Tim Jenison — took a multidisciplinary approach to their sleuthing.
The first question to be resolved was the location from which Vermeer painted the picture, and what he was painting.
Says Olson, "The students and I worked for about a year on this project. We spent a lot of time studying the topography of the town, using maps from the 17th and 19th centuries and Google Earth."
They concluded that Vermeer was looking northward from the second story of an inn across the triangular Kolk harbor, located at the southern end of his hometown. The students mapped out the painting's landmarks with Google Earth and calculated the angles and distances to reveal that it represented a 42-degree-wide view of the harbor from Vermeer's vantage point. "Google Earth is spectacularly accurate when it comes to distances and angles, so we used it as our measuring stick," Sánchez says.
The online research was followed up with a physical visit to Delph by Olson and Droescher, during which the retired professors took their own measurements and an array of photographs to confirm and expand on the students' conclusions.
When did Vermeer paint it?
Image source: Mauritshuis, The Hague/Big Think
Important clues can be found in the Nieuwe Kerk tower, located to the right of landscape's center. Some experts concluded, for example, that the painting had been done in 1660, but the tower rules out that possibility. While Vermeer's rendering shows the openings in the belfry as being empty, carillon bells — still present today — were installed there starting in April 1660. This would still leave the early months of 1660, except that in Delft there would be no leaves on the painting's trees before late April or early May. So much for 1660.
As for the time, look at the clock in the picture. To many, the clock has two hands that show a time just after 7 a.m. The authors of the new research noticed in other paintings from the period that the two hands of a clock were always lined up. Further research revealed, however, that clocks of this period didn't actually have two hands — they had just one, an hour hand. With this in mind, Vermeer's clock looks a lot more like 8 a.m.
Finding the date was a bit trickier, but again the octagonal Nieuwe Kerk tower provided an answer. Each of the tower's eight corners has its own stone column. The right side of the center-most column is lit, while its left is in shadow. On the next column to the left, however, is a thin sliver of light not blocked by the center column. Trusting Vermeer's careful depiction of light and shadow, the team was able to use this subtle detail to deduce the precise angle of sunlight shown in the painting. "That's our key," says Olson. "That's the sensitive indicator of where the sun has to be to do that, to just skim the one projection and illuminate the other. The pattern of light and shadows was a sensitive indicator of the position of the sun."
The team used astronomical software to identify any days on which the sun was at precisely that angle around 8 in the morning. The software returned two periods, one in April 1660, which was discarded for the reasons noted above, and the other around September 3-4, 1659.
Art takes time
The days identified by the Texas State researchers are most likely those on which Vermeer made the preliminary observations from which he executed the painting. Says Olson, "Vermeer is known to have worked slowly. Completing all the details on the large canvas of his masterpiece may have taken weeks, months or even years."
Still, "His remarkably accurate depiction of the distinctive and fleeting pattern of light and shadows on the Nieuwe Kerk suggests that at least this detail was inspired by direct observation of the sunlit tower rising above the wall and roofs of Delft."
And now we know when.
Catching serial killers with an algorithm
This week, Big Think is partnering with Freethink to bring you amazing stories of the people and technologies that are shaping our future.
- There are over 250,000 unsolved murder cases in the United States. Thomas Hargrove, cofounder of Murder Accountability Project, wants that number to be as close to zero as possible, and he has just the tool to help.
- Hargrove developed an algorithm that, through cluster analysis, is capable of finding connections in murder data that human investigators tend to miss.
- The technology exists, but a considerable roadblock that the project faces is getting support and cooperation from law enforcement offices.
Scientists find 'smoking gun' proof of a recent supernova near Earth
A supernova exploded near Earth about 2.5 million years ago, possibly causing an extinction event.
- Researchers from the University of Munich find evidence of a supernova near Earth.
- A star exploded close to our planet about 2.5 million years ago.
- The scientists deduced this by finding unusual concentrations of isotopes, created by a supernova.
This Manganese crust started to form about 20 million years ago. Growing layer by layer, it resulted in minerals precipitated out of seawater. The presence of elevated concentrations of 60 Fe and 56 Mn in layers from 2.5 million years ago hints at a nearby supernova explosion around that time.
Credit: Dominik Koll/ TUM
Typeface matters: Donations go up depending on typeface choice
