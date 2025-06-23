The Snorre Kjesbu interview: “Collaboration will become truly immersive”

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers. Subscribe

Snorre Kjesbu is clear about how work-life collaboration should evolve once AI and augmented reality make good their union and reshape our meetings forever. “It’s not just about replicating reality,” he tells Big Think. “It’s about amplifying it, enabling richer, more meaningful collaboration that transcends physical boundaries.”

Inspired by the design thinking of the Bauhaus and “form follows function” pioneers such as Arne Jacobsen, Kjesbu brings a considered, philosophical perspective to his oversight of “Distance Zero” — Cisco’s initiative to rethink collaboration.

Here, he takes us to the cutting edge of his work and explores various fascinating tangents, including the importance of empathy, the future of screens, the joys of motion, and more.

Big Think: What’s your favorite historical example of a tech product debut, and why was it so effective?

Kjesbu: The iPhone launch in 2007 is one of the clearest examples of design, technology, and user experience coming together seamlessly. It wasn’t just a product; it was a redefinition of how we interact with technology. Apple combined cutting-edge engineering with intuitive design, creating a device that felt natural even though it was unlike anything people had used before. Its success lies in its simplicity: The interface was designed for humans, not engineers, making it accessible to anyone.

That’s the gold standard for innovation — when the technology fades into the background and the experience becomes effortless. Another example is the Bauhaus movement in the early 20th century. Bauhaus philosophy combined art, craft, and industrial design to create functional, human-centered products. It reminds us that innovation isn’t just about what’s technologically possible. It’s also about solving real-world problems with elegance and simplicity.

Big Think: If you could imagine the ideal collaboration system — involving sci-fi elements that may not be available quite yet — what would it look like?

Kjesbu: Imagine a collaboration system where physical presence is no longer a limitation — where people can communicate, brainstorm, and innovate as if they’re in the same room, no matter where they are. In this vision, AI and augmented reality work seamlessly together to create immersive, holographic environments. You wouldn’t just see your colleagues. You’d feel like you’re sitting next to them, reading their facial expressions and body language in real time.

AI would take this further by anticipating needs: summarizing discussions, translating languages instantly, and even projecting virtual prototypes that teams can manipulate together. It’s not just about replicating reality; it’s about amplifying it, enabling richer, more meaningful collaboration that transcends physical boundaries.

Big Think: Down the line, will people design remote collaboration systems indistinguishable from real life?

Kjesbu: We’re already moving toward collaboration systems that blur the lines between virtual and physical presence. The question isn’t whether they will become indistinguishable — it’s whether we should aim for that. The goal shouldn’t be to replicate reality for its own sake but to enhance how we work together.

Philosophically, it forces us to ask: What makes human connection authentic? If technology can perfectly replicate eye contact, tone, and nuance, does that diminish the value of physical presence? Or does it empower us to connect more meaningfully across distances? These are questions we need to grapple with as we build systems designed to bring people closer. At Cisco, we believe the answer lies in technology that enhances — not replaces — human connection.

Big Think: What are the main barriers to collaboration presented by today’s hybrid work systems, and how can you overcome them at Cisco?

Kjesbu: The biggest barrier we see is the imbalance between in-person and remote participants. Too often, remote employees feel like second-class participants — struggling to contribute equally in meetings or access the same context as their in-office peers.

At Cisco, we’re solving this with intelligent systems that prioritize inclusivity. AI-powered features like voice tracking and speaker framing ensure remote participants are seen and heard as equals. Seamless integrations with tools like Salesforce and Miro allow teams to work across platforms without losing momentum. The key is to design collaboration experiences where no one feels left behind.

Big Think: In what ways is AI likely to revolutionize hybrid work as it exists today?

Kjesbu: AI is the great equalizer in hybrid work. It’s already transforming how we communicate by eliminating distractions, summarizing meetings, and translating conversations in real time. But we’re just scratching the surface.

In the future, AI will act as a proactive partner, anticipating needs before you even articulate them. It will schedule meetings based on priorities, optimize workspaces based on occupancy and comfort, and even provide real-time coaching during discussions. Hybrid work isn’t just about flexibility. It’s about empowering people to work smarter, and AI will be the engine driving that transformation.

Big Think: Will AI lead us toward a predominantly oral/aural experience rather than a visual experience?

Kjesbu: Screens aren’t doomed, but their role will evolve. AI will certainly elevate oral and aural interactions, enabling us to communicate more naturally — whether through voice assistants, real-time language translation, or even immersive audio environments.

That said, visual elements will remain critical. Humans are inherently visual creatures, and tools like augmented reality and holographic displays will expand how we use visuals to collaborate and interact. The future isn’t about abandoning screens — it’s about integrating voice, visuals, and intelligence into a seamless, multi-sensory experience.

Big Think: When you were a student, which philosophers, writers, or designers influenced you the most, and why?

Kjesbu: As a student, I was heavily inspired by the Scandinavian design philosophy — minimalism with purpose. Designers like Arne Jacobsen taught me that simplicity is not solely an issue of aesthetics but of function and of creating something that will be effortless. This “form follows function” mentality resonated with me and continues to shape my approach to design and innovation today.

Good design for me starts with empathy — understanding people’s challenges and creating solutions that not just solve but also add value to their lives.

The writings of Søren Kierkegaard, the Danish philosopher, also influenced me. His findings about existentialism and the importance of individual choice struck a chord with me. While this might not have anything to do with design initially, his remarks led me to think more critically about human need and the individual connection we form with the objects and technologies in the world. Good design for me starts with empathy — understanding people’s challenges and creating solutions that not only solve them but also add value to their lives.

Lastly, I would be remiss not to mention the broader Scandinavian ethos of designing sustainability and longevity. This philosophy emphasizes creating products and systems that are not just innovative but responsible — built to improve quality of life for generations to come. As a student, even now, I find this guiding principle incredibly powerful. It reminds me that design is not just about the present but also about the legacy we leave behind.

Big Think: You’re a keen skier. What’s your approach to work-life and mind-body balance?

Kjesbu: Skiing teaches you two important things: balance and focus. On the slopes, you can’t afford to be distracted. You have to be fully present. The same applies to life and work. I believe in giving 100% to the moment, whether it’s a meeting, a new project, or time with family.

For me, balance is about finding joy in motion — whether that’s carving through fresh powder or driving innovation. You don’t thrive by standing still; you thrive by staying engaged and moving forward.

A “Luddite” culture may emerge for some, but it won’t dominate.

Big Think: Is there a danger that people will eventually decide there’s no better version of collaboration than real people in real life? Will a “Luddite” culture emerge?

Kjesbu: There’s no question that in-person collaboration will always hold a special place. It’s part of what makes us human. But that doesn’t mean technology can’t enhance or even surpass it in certain ways. The power of virtual collaboration is that it removes barriers — distance, time zones, even language — allowing people to connect who otherwise couldn’t. A “Luddite” culture may emerge for some, but it won’t dominate. The reality is, the future of collaboration isn’t about replacing real-life interaction. It’s about giving people more ways to connect meaningfully, no matter the circumstances.

Big Think: Your main prediction at the start of 2024 was “Hybrid work is here to stay.” What’s in store for the years ahead?

Kjesbu: My boldest prediction is that collaboration will become truly immersive. In the next five to ten years, we’ll see the rise of holographic meetings, AI-driven co-creators, and workspaces that adapt in real time to the people using them.

The line between physical and virtual will blur, but the focus will remain the same: creating experiences that bring out the best in people. Collaboration won’t just be about what’s possible — it’ll be about what’s meaningful, and that’s the future we’re building at Cisco.