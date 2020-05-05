Follow Us
3 imperatives for leaders in the time of coronavirus
Join Big Think's co-founder and president Peter Hopkins in conversation with Professor Linda Hill on what it takes to be a boss during COVID-19.
COVID-19 is unlike anything we've experienced before. How is it forcing us to rethink what it means to be the boss?
In this Big Think Live session, Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill will update her 3 imperatives for leadership—manage yourself, manage your network, and manage your team—for a world grappling with coronavirus.
Ask your questions for Professor Hill during the live Q&A!
Subscribe to Big Think Edge to watch the exclusive subscriber section of our live stream.
Linda Hill is the co-author of Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader and Collective Genius: The Art and Practice of Leading Innovation.
- Highly intelligent people make the worst leaders, study finds - Big ... ›
- How Leadership is Like Antarctic Exploration - Big Think ›
- The coronavirus playbook for leaders and job seekers - Big Think ›
COVID surprise: Kids are doing all the stuff their helicopter parents used to do for them
Young people could even end up less anxiety-ridden, thanks to newfound confidence
- The coronavirus pandemic may have a silver lining: It shows how insanely resourceful kids really are.
- Let Grow, a non-profit promoting independence as a critical part of childhood, ran an "Independence Challenge" essay contest for kids. Here are a few of the amazing essays that came in.
- Download Let Grow's free Independence Kit with ideas for kids.
How old would you want to be in heaven?
Is the cult of youth what we really want trailing us into the afterlife?
Many religious faiths propose different versions of heaven as a location: There are walled gardens with streams, flowers, pleasing scents, pretty angels, rapturous music or delicious accessible food.
America needs faster and cheaper pathways to good jobs
Colleges and universities can continue to ignore what the market wants, or they can get in the game and differentiate with new on-ground and online pathways to employment-centric education.
- Since the COVID-19 crisis, Google has seen an explosion in searches for online courses. Yet it has not seen any uptick in searches for degree programs. Why is that?
- When it comes to time, cost, and employment opportunities, traditional university degree programs are not paying attention to product-market fit.
- More and more students are searching for faster and cheaper pathways to good first digital jobs such as apprenticeships and programs that hire candidates on day one with a promise to upskill and ultimately place them at a client.
Tom Cruise is going to space to film an action movie
The 57-year-old is teaming up with NASA and SpaceX for the film project, which is to be set aboard the International Space Station.
- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the project on Tuesday via Twitter.
- The project — an action-adventure movie — would be the first narrative film shot in space.
- It's unclear how Cruise will get to the space station. Later this May, SpaceX and NASA plan to send American astronauts to the ISS aboard a SpaceX vehicle.
Why a V-shaped plane may make a whole lot of sense
When it comes to climate change, today's airplane pollution is a real problem.
- A new partnership between the Delft University of Technology and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been announced along with a plan for a striking new plane.
- The Flying-V is a plane that's all wing, and promises a 20% reduction in fuel use.
- Riding in the Flying-V as it banks may not be for the faint of heart.
LIVE AT 1 PM ET: MIT Research Fellow Michael Schrage
Ask your questions for Michael Schrage during the live Q&A!
How do you know you're bringing value to your team when all your interactions take place online? How can you use new tools, techniques, and technologies to rethink your personal productivity and enhance your future self?