Live! These improv skills can supercharge your career
Improv isn't just an art, it's a business tool.
Bob Kulhan is an elite improviser, an adjunct professor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, author of Getting to “Yes And", and the founder and CEO of Business Improv®—a 21-year-old consultancy linking improvisation to business through behavioral sciences and ROI for blue-chip companies. Business Improv is a world-class leader in experiential Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Digital Asynchronous Learning and Open Enrollment programs.
Kulhan's teaching and performing credits include Chicago's famed Second City (master artist in residence), Improv Olympic (resident company/faculty), Columbia College, London TheaterSports, The Banff Centre, The Australian Graduate School of Management, UCLA Anderson School of Management, Columbia University Business School, and Duke University's The Fuqua School of Business.
Join Bob Kulhan—elite improviser, founder of Business Improv, and author of Getting to "Yes, And"—and host Winsome Brown as they discuss how this unique skill set can affect real-world outcomes and become a tool for greater business acumen.
As a small business owner, Kulhan has put what he preaches into practice even more over the last four months and will share insight into how the principles of improv can help organizations stay agile and weather crises. Whether you're looking to become a better leader, collaborator, or just aiming to navigate your personal life with more grace and wit, honing your in-the-moment reflexes can help you level-up.
