Live! These improv skills can supercharge your career

Bob Kulhan is an elite improviser, an adjunct professor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, author of Getting to “Yes And", and the founder and CEO of Business Improv®—a 21-year-old consultancy linking improvisation to business through behavioral sciences and ROI for blue-chip companies. Business Improv is a world-class leader in experiential Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Digital Asynchronous Learning and Open Enrollment programs.

Kulhan's teaching and performing credits include Chicago's famed Second City (master artist in residence), Improv Olympic (resident company/faculty), Columbia College, London TheaterSports, The Banff Centre, The Australian Graduate School of Management, UCLA Anderson School of Management, Columbia University Business School, and Duke University's The Fuqua School of Business.