Now, more than ever, student-focused education is critical

Scott Pulsipher has served as President of Western Governors University, the nation’s leading nonprofit competency-based university, since April 2016. He cultivates a student-first environment by using technology and data to improve learning outcomes, graduation rates, employment, and overall student wellbeing. Scott brings to WGU more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology-based, customer-focused businesses, including Amazon, Sterling Commerce (now part of IBM), and two successful startups that traverse retail, supply chain, banking, payments, and manufacturing sectors. Scott holds an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree in Management from Brigham Young University.