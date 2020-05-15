Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.

Elliot Washor, Ed.D. has been involved in education reform and school design for more than 45 years as a teacher, principal, administrator, designer, video producer, speaker and writer. Twenty-three years ago, Elliot co-founded Big Picture Learning and the Met Center in Providence, RI, recognized by President Barack Obama and many other international organizations as one of the most innovative high schools in the world; one which should serve as an example to any educator focusing their efforts on student-centered, real-world learning.