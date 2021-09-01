Follow Us
What is light? The limits and limitlessness of imagination
Philosophers and scientists spent millennia arguing about the nature of light. It turned out to be stranger than anyone imagined.
Adam Frank is a professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester and a leading expert on the final stages of evolution for stars like the sun. Frank's computational research group at the University of Rochester has developed advanced supercomputer tools for studying how stars form and how they die. A self-described “evangelist of science," he is the author of four books and the co-founder of 13.8, where he explores the beauty and power of science in culture with physicist Marcelo Gleiser.
- Our senses and experiences are a good guide toward an intuitive understanding of how objects behave in the world.
- But this same guide led us horribly astray when it comes to understanding light.
- Light behaves like both a wave and a particle, a fact that our brains cannot really grasp.
We all carry around a little physics laboratory in our heads. As we move around the world — climbing up stairs, lifting packages from Amazon, or riding our bicycles around corners — we use that internal view of physics to give us our intuitive feeling for what the world is made out of and how it should behave. That is why it should come as something of a shock to learn how deeply and profoundly wrong that internal physics lab is about the fundamentals.
The world, fundamentally as seen through physics, is not how we imagine it to be from everyday experience. Nowhere is this failure of our internal physics labs more apparent than in the story of light and its wave-particle duality.
The dual nature of light
The question of exactly what kind of "thing" light is — what we call its ontology — dates to the beginning of modern physics. Both Descartes and Newton argued that every beam of light is really composed of tiny particles moving at high speed. The particles get emitted at the light's source (like the surface of the sun or the flame of a candle) and travel along straight line paths (except when bent by the influence of the medium through which they traveled) until they get absorbed by matter (like the retina of your eye).
Despite Newton's genius, others were not so convinced that light was made of particles. Around the same era as Newton, Christiaan Huygens proposed that light was really waves of energy moving through a background substrate or medium, just like waves moving through water or sound waves moving through air. When waves propagate across the ocean, for example, they do not carry individual water "particles" (that is, molecules) along with them from one place to another. Instead, the waves propagate through the water by sloshing H2O molecules back and forth as they pass.
Now, it is important to see how different the "particle" concept is from the "wave" concept for physicists. They are pretty much polar opposites, sort of like life vs. death, on vs. off, or pregnant vs. not pregnant. A particle is a little chunk of stuff that can only be in one place at one time (think bullets whizzing along a trajectory). A wave, however, is a distribution of energy that once emitted can spread out to fill space, being many places at once. Waves can also bend around objects as they travel. Bullets can only go through objects or be stopped by them.
While Newton's particle concept of light held sway for a while, by the end of the 1800s, waves had won out. James Clerk Maxwell developed a powerful theory predicting that light was nothing more than waves propagating through electromagnetic fields. Experiments confirmed Maxwell's predictions, opening the era of radio technology and many other applications. The mystery of light's ontology seemed to be solved.
Nature and light, however, had other ideas.
The paradox of light
Credit: Davizro Photography via Adobe Stock and unlcepodger via Adobe Stock
Quantum mechanics, one of the greatest revolutions in physics, began with light. As physicists built new instruments probing the ever-smaller distances and timescales associated with atoms, they struggled to make sense of the interactions between matter and light. There was the "classical" view of electromagnetic waves getting emitted or absorbed by electrically charged particles of matter. But that theory failed spectacularly to explain what physicists were finding in their experiments. The math just did not work.
So, in a burst of creative desperation, physicists returned once again to imagining light as a particle. To explain what they saw in their atomic scale experiments, they built new models where light came in discrete bundles — little packages or particles of light energy they called photons.
"But wait a minute!" you may be asking. What about all those experiments that showed light behaved like a wave, spreading out through space and bending around objects? Physicists could not ignore them any more than they could ignore their new studies that demanded light behave like particles.
Thus was born the now infamous wave-particle duality.
Rather than saying light really was a particle or it really was a wave, physicists adopted a new stance: it was both, and it was neither. If you performed an experiment looking for particle-like properties, light will show you those. But if you performed an experiment looking for wave-like properties, light will show you those, too. The only thing you could not do was look for both kinds of properties at the exact same time. And do not try to imagine light being some kind of merged entity like a "wavicle." Folks have tried that already and it has never worked.
Wave-particle duality was the beginning of a sea-change in how physics was done. Forced by experiments to become far more flexible in how they viewed reality, physicists began moving from easy-to-picture-in-your-head models to far more abstract, though still mathematically rigorous, views. Forget trying to picture what light is exactly like. That may or may not be possible.
Instead, imagination was propelled beyond "image," and the world was allowed to speak to us in new ways that still demanded reason in the form of mathematics but did not demand pictures. A century after the quantum revolution, we are still trying to understand what this wave-particle duality is really telling us.
What we can be sure of though is that the world is far weirder and more interesting than that little physics laboratory in our heads — the ones based on everyday experience — would have us believe.
Earth’s first puff of oxygen may be thanks to volcanoes
Scientists track down a puzzling early burst of oxygen on Earth.
Oxygen arrived in large quantities and for good on Earth about 2.4 billion years ago in what is called the Great Oxidation Event. It is believed that this was the result of an explosion in living organisms capable of photosynthesizing carbon dioxide and water into sugar, with oxygen released as a side product. However, in 2007, researchers discovered evidence of a brief earlier period of oxygen, in shale from Mount McRae in Western Australia. This puff occurred 50 to 100 million years before oxygen's permanent arrival.
It has been theorized that these whiffs were the result of a temporary reduction in physical and chemical processes. But Roger Buick, co-author of a new study, says this is wrong:
"Our study suggests that for these transient whiffs of oxygen, the immediate trigger was an increase in oxygen production, rather than a decrease in oxygen consumption by rocks or other nonliving processes. It's important because the presence of oxygen in the atmosphere is fundamental — it's the biggest driver for the evolution of large, complex life."
So what produced the oxygen? The researchers say it was life itself, in the form of microbes feasting on phosphorus draining into waterways from volcanic ash and lava fields. "There are other nutrients that modulate biological activity on short timescales, but phosphorus is the one that is most important on long timescales," says study lead author Jana Meixnerová.
There is lots of phosphorus now — indeed, it is found in fertilizer — but in the Precambrian era, its only source would have been volcanic. According to the authors, therefore, when the period's volcanoes erupted, they provided early life the phosphorus kick that it needed. It is a dramatic case of the geological directly influencing the biological.
Telltale mercury in the rock
Mount McRae shale coresCredit: Roger Buick / University of Washington
The authors of the study returned to the Mount McRae shale in search of mercury isotopes. When volcanoes erupt, they spew mercury high into the atmosphere, after which it eventually settles to the ground over the course of a year or two. "Sure enough," says Buick, "in the rock below the transient spike in oxygen we found evidence of mercury, both in its abundance and isotopes, that would most reasonably be explained by volcanic eruptions into the atmosphere."
"During weathering under the Archaean [the early-to-middle period of the Precambrian era] atmosphere, the fresh basaltic rock would have slowly dissolved, releasing the essential macronutrient phosphorus into the rivers," says Meixnerová. "That would have fed microbes that were living in the shallow coastal zones and triggered increased biological productivity that would have created, as a byproduct, an oxygen spike."
The researchers have no way to know exactly where the implicated volcanoes erupted, but they note that there are ancient large lava fields of the appropriate geological age in India, Canada, and elsewhere.
"What has started to become obvious in the past few decades is there actually are quite a number of connections between the solid, non-living Earth and the evolution of life," says Meixnerová. "But what are the specific connections that facilitated the evolution of life on Earth as we know it?"
It is not just about Earth, either. The research may provide clues that could help in the identification of exoplanets that support life in a form we can recognize. If a geologic process such as volcanism can lend a hand to life struggling to gain a foothold here, it may also be the case elsewhere. Tellingly, the study was funded by NASA.
Peak foliage map: where and when are leaves changing color?
Starting just about now, leaves start changing color from north to south, high to low, light to dark.
- September's here, and the leaves are starting to change color.
- Dependent on latitude and altitude, the process is fairly predictable.
- These maps show the progress of fall foliage from now until November.
Beautiful fall foliage in Synevyr National Park, Transcarpathia (Ukraine).Credit: Rbrechko via CC BY-SA 4.0
In the northern hemisphere, the longest day is more than two months gone. Since the summer solstice, each day is about two minutes shorter than the previous one — which makes our nights already two hours longer than the year's shortest night.
And those nights are getting chillier too: autumn is in the air. Or fall, if you prefer. The more formal term for the season has an obscure Latin origin; the more popular name refers to its main feature: the falling of the leaves. Right before the foliage abandons the trees to bare-branched winter, it draws extra attention to itself by exploding into a riot of colors; first on the trees, then on the ground.
That visual fiesta feels like a last hurrah against the waning of the year's vital forces. Yet those very colors are in fact proof of death (for the leaf, anyway). The leaves turn because the plant has decided to shut down chlorophyll production, after which it ejects the leaves. Their various color changes are sort of like death throes — early stages of decomposition.
Choice words from the prince of comedy
The leaves first start to turn in the Rockies, near the Canadian border, and in Appalachia. The areas expand rapidly.Credit: SmokyMountains.com
Nothing like a Greek playwright to twist that pointy knife with a few choice words. In Birds, Aristophanes links the fate of the falling leaves to our own: "Weak mortals, chained to the earth, creatures of clay as frail as the foliage of the woods, you unfortunate race, whose life is but darkness, as unreal as a shadow, the illusion of a dream (…)"
Pretty grim reading, especially from someone known as "The Prince of Ancient Comedy." But perhaps Aristophanes had a point. The popular pastime of leaf-peeping is a displacement of our own anxiety about death, further pacified by the certainty of spring ( a.k.a. the hope of resurrection).
Or perhaps foliage tourism is simply all about experiencing and enjoying pretty colors. Either way, the colors change in predictable patterns, both geographically and chromatically.
The steady march of color
As fall color territory expands, the colors deepen. The South puts up scant resistance. By October 18 this year, only the southern bits of Texas and Florida remain unaffected.Credit: SmokyMountains.com
Directionally, the changing leaves are like a wave that ripples from north to south. Topographically, it hits high altitudes like the Rockies and Appalachians before it does the lowlands. And in terms of scale, it shifts from light to dark: yellow, orange, then red. Light brown, dark brown, done.
Based on those parameters, you can predict with some accuracy which colors will predominate where and when. And that's exactly what the Fall Foliage Prediction Map does. The map is updated each year by David Angotti and Wes Melton, co-founders of SmokyMountains.com.
In weekly increments from the end of August to the beginning of November, it shows the steady march of color across the North American landscape — north to south, high to low, light to dark.
The map's scale refers to the typical discoloration process of leaves, but that does not mean the trees in any particular area are monochromatically yellow, red, or brown. Various tree species and even individual trees change color at differing speeds. The scale denotes that mixed picture on the ground. That is why the legend changes from "minimal" and "patchy" over "partial" and "near peak" to "peak" and "past peak."
Don't sue the mapmakers
The South has fallen, but the leaves have yet to turn completely, as they already have in most of the North.Credit: SmokyMountains.com; Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images.
Of course, weather may influence the advance of the foliage frontlines this way or that. So do not bank on these predictions, the mapmakers say — or at least, do not sue them when the leaves on the trees at your holiday destination are the wrong shade: "While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year."
Leaf-peeping is a pastime not limited to the dip in the arboreal life cycle. In the spring, go to Japan for an opposite version. Cherry blossom viewing (or hanami) is such an integral part of Japanese culture that the national weather bureau forecasts the progress of the "cherry blossom front" (or sakurazensen), south to north through the Japanese archipelago. (See Strange Maps #371).
Check out the 2021 Fall Foliage Map on SmokyMountains.com.
Strange Maps #1104
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Why doesn't the U.S. win wars anymore?
Paradoxically, we lose wars because the world is peaceful and the U.S. is powerful.
- The type of wars that Americans win — major wars between the great powers — no longer occur.
- The type of wars that Americans lose — civil wars in foreign countries — are the ones that remain.
- American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention.
The following is an excerpt from The Right Way to Lose a War: America in an Age of Unwinnable Conflicts. It is reprinted with permission of the author.
We live in an age of power, peace, and loss. Since 1945, the United States has emerged as the unsurpassed superpower, relations between countries have been unusually stable, and the American experience of conflict has been a tale of frustration and defeat.
This raises the first paradox: We lose because the world is peaceful. The decline of interstate war and the relative harmony among the great powers is cause for celebration. But the interstate wars that disappeared are the kind of wars that we win. And the civil wars that remain are the kind of wars that we lose. As the tide of conflict recedes, we're left with the toughest and most unyielding internal struggles.
It's also hard to win great victories in an era of peace. During the golden age, the United States faced trials of national survival, like the Civil War and World War II. The potential benefits were so momentous that Washington could overthrow the enemy at almost any cost in American blood and treasure and still claim the win. But in wars since 1945, the threats are diminished. Since the prize on offer is less valuable, the acceptable price we will pay in lives and money is also dramatically reduced. To achieve victory, the campaign must be quick and decisive — with little margin for error. Without grave peril, it's tough to enter the pantheon of martial valor.
There's a second paradox: We lose because we're strong. U.S. power encouraged Americans to follow the sound of battle into distant lands. But the United States became more interventionist just as the conflict environment shifted in ways that blunted America's military edge. As a result, Washington was no longer able to translate power into victory. If America was weaker, its military record might actually be more favorable. With fewer capabilities, the idea of invading Iraq would have stayed in the realm of dreams.
Indeed, the two paradoxes are connected. American power helped usher in the age of interstate peace, as Washington constructed a fairly democratic and stable "free world" in the Western Hemisphere, Western Europe, and East Asia, fashioned institutions like the United Nations, and oversaw a globalized trading system. But this left intractable civil wars as the prevailing kind of conflict. And American power also tempted Washington to search for monsters to destroy in far-flung locations. In other words, power and peace are the parents of loss.
No one wants to go back to the days of weakness, war, and winning. A favorable record in major conflict is poor compensation for global catastrophe. But as we enjoy the fruits of power and peace, we should steel ourselves for more battlefield setbacks. The dark age of American warfare looks set to endure. In the future, conflict will likely remain dominated by civil wars. American strength will continue to lure presidents into foreign intervention. The U.S. military will resist preparing for counterinsurgency. Guerrillas, by contrast, will learn and adapt — and bloody the United States.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by Freethink Media, Inc. All rights reserved.