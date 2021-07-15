Follow Us
Hertzsprung-Russell diagram: the most important graph in astrophysics
If you truly want to understand modern astrophysics, knowing how to read this graph is essential.
Adam Frank is a professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester and a leading expert on the final stages of evolution for stars like the sun. Frank's computational research group at the University of Rochester has developed advanced supercomputer tools for studying how stars form and how they die. A self-described “evangelist of science," he is the author of four books and the co-founder of 13.8, where he explores the beauty and power of science in culture with physicist Marcelo Gleiser.
- The invention of spectroscopy and photography converted astronomy into astrophysics.
- With these new tools, astrophysicists gathered untold amounts of data on stars.
- When these stars were plotted on a graph, amazing patterns emerged.
Like people, stars are born, live, and then die. But how do scientists know that stars are born and die? Where did that knowledge come from? After all, for most of human history, many people thought that stars were eternal and unchanging. What was it that set astronomers on the path to seeing stars as something bound by time and change? The answer comes in the form of a simple and beautiful diagram first made 100 or so years ago.
Astronomy becomes astrophysics
By the end of the 19th century, new tools were being added to telescopes that turned astronomy into astrophysics. The most important of these was the spectrograph, which let astronomers see how much energy a star emitted at different wavelengths (or colors). It's also what allowed astrophysicists to conclude definitively that the sun is a star.
Photography also revolutionized the field by providing a permanent record of observations so that they could be compared and correlated with other photographed observations. Using the spectrograph and photographic plates, astrophysicists began to amass a huge storehouse of data on stars.
At observatories in Europe and the U.S., the spectra of hundreds of thousands of stars were taken. Later these spectra were sorted into different classification "bins" based on patterns found in the way that stars emitted their energy at different wavelengths. (It's worth noting that this sorting work was both challenging and exhausting and, in many cases, was done by bright young women who were not allowed to be formal astronomy students.) After the work was done, the classification bins for the spectra eventually were recognized to be associated with the star's surface temperature.
Photographic data also allowed the stars to be sorted in another way, in this case, based on their brightness, which was a measure of the total energy they radiated into space.
What all this means is by the first years of the 20th century, astronomers had something new and tremendously valuable: a big, hard-won treasure trove of stellar data giving each star's temperature and brightness. Now the question was what to do with it.
The Hertzsprung-Russell diagram
The simple answer to this kind of question in science was the same then as it is now: make a plot and see what happens.
Each of about 100,000 stars was placed on a two-dimensional graph. The temperature was on the horizontal axis, and the brightness was on the vertical axis. That's basically what Danish astronomer Ejnar Hertzsprung and American astronomer Henry Russell each did, independently of each other, to create what is now called the Hertzsprung-Russell (HR) diagram.
So, what does "interesting" in this kind of plot mean? Well, I can tell you what would not be interesting. If stars just appeared randomly on the plot — as if someone had taken a shotgun to it — that would not be interesting. It would mean that there was no correlation between brightness and temperature.
Intriguing patterns
Thankfully, a shotgun patten is definitely not what astronomers saw in the HR diagram. Instead, most of the stars collected on a thick diagonal line stretching from one corner of the plot to the other. Astronomers called this line the Main Sequence. There were also other places, outside the Main Sequence, where the stars collected. What astronomers were seeing in their data was the unmistakable indication of a hidden order.
Credit: Richard Powell via Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.5
The patterns in the HR diagram told astrophysicists that something was going on inside stars. The Main Sequence, for example, told astrophysicists that a strong link must exist between the energy stars pumped into space and how hot their surfaces got. That link implied that there was hidden physics tying stellar energy output and stellar surface temperature together in a powerful chain of cause and effect. If they could understand that chain, they could answer the 2500-year-old holy grail of astronomy questions — what makes stars shine?
It would take another 50 years after the first HR diagrams appeared before astrophysicists could really see how the Main Sequence and other patterns were a direct consequence of stellar physics in the form of stellar aging over time. For that, they would need the invention of nuclear physics and a theory of thermonuclear fusion. We'll take up that story in another post.
For today, it's enough to marvel at how the simple act of throwing a bunch of stars onto a plot unveiled a hidden pattern that could not have been seen otherwise. That pattern was a clue, a hint of which direction to face, spurring scientists forward eventually to unlocking the mystery of the stars.
Is 150 years really as long as we can ever live?
The oldest person in history lived to 122
The oldest person in history – a French woman named Jeanne Calment – lived to 122. When she was born in 1875, the average life expectancy was roughly 43.
But just how long could a human actually live? It's a question people have been asking for centuries. While average life expectancy (the number of years a person can expect to live) is relatively easy to calculate, maximum lifespan estimates (the greatest age a human could possibly reach) are much harder to make. Previous studies have placed this limit close to 140 years of age. But a more recent study proposes that the limit to human lifespan is closer to 150.
Calculating lifespan
The oldest and still most widely used method for calculating life expectancy, and thus lifespan, relies on the Gompertz equation. This is the observation, first made in the 19th century, that human death rates from disease increase exponentially with time. Essentially, this means your chance of death – from cancer, heart disease and many infections, for example – roughly doubles every eight to nine years.
There are many ways the formula can be tweaked to account for how different factors (such as sex or disease) affect the lifespan within a population. Gompertz calculations are even used to calculate health insurance premiums – which is why these companies are so interested in whether you smoke, whether you are married and anything else that might allow them to more accurately judge the age at which you will die.
Another approach to figuring out how long we can live is to look at how our organs decline with age, and run that rate of decline against the age at which they stop working. For example, eye function and how much oxygen we use while exercising show a general pattern of decline with ageing, with most calculations indicating organs will only function until the average person is around 120 years old.
But these studies also unmask increasing variation between people as they grow older. For example, some peoples' kidney function declines rapidly with age while in others it hardly changes at all.
Now researchers in Singapore, Russia, and the US have taken a different approach to estimate the maximum human lifespan. Using a computer model, they estimate that the limit of human lifespan is about 150 years.
Living to 150
Intuitively, there should be a relationship between your chance of death and how rapidly and completely you recover from illness. This parameter is a measure of your ability to maintain homeostasis – your normal physiological equilibrium – and is known as resilience. In fact, ageing can be defined as the loss of ability to maintain homeostasis. Typically, the younger the person, the better they are at recovering rapidly from illness.
To conduct the modelling study, the researchers took blood samples from over 70,000 participants aged up to 85 and looked at short-term changes in their blood cell counts. The number of white blood cells a person has can indicate the level of inflammation (disease) in their body, while the volume of red blood cells can indicate a person's risk of heart disease or stroke, or cognitive impairment, such as memory loss. The researchers then simplified this data into a single parameter, which they called the dynamic organisms state indicator (Dosi).
Changes in Dosi values across the participants predicted who would get age-related diseases, how this varied from person to person, and modelled the loss of resilience with age. These calculations predicted that for everyone – regardless of their health or genetics – resilience failed completely at 150, giving a theoretical limit to human lifespan.
But estimates of this type assume that nothing new will be done to a population, such as, no new medical treatments will be found for common diseases. This is a major flaw, since significant progress occurs over a lifetime and this benefits some people more than others.
For example, a baby born today can rely on about 85 years of medical progress to enhance their life expectancy, while an 85-year-old alive now is limited by current medical technologies. As such, the calculation used by these researchers will be relatively accurate for old people but will become progressively less so the younger the person you're looking at.
The Dosi limit for maximum lifespan is about 25% longer than Jeanne Calment lived. So if you're planning to beat it (and her), you need three important things. First is good genes, which makes living to be more than a hundred unassisted a good bet. Second, an excellent diet and exercise plan, which can add up to 15 years to life expectancy. And lastly, a breakthrough in turning our knowledge of the biology of ageing into treatments and medicines that can increase healthy lifespan.
Currently, adding more than 15-20% to healthy lifespan in normal mammals is extremely difficult, partly because our understanding of the biology of ageing remains incomplete. But it's possible to increase the lifespan of much simpler organisms – such as roundworms – by up to ten times.
Even given the current pace of progress, we can confidently expect life expectancy to increase because it has been doing this since Gompertz was alive in the 1860s. In fact, if you spend half an hour reading this article average life expectancy will have increased by six minutes. Unfortunately, at that rate, the average person won't live to 150 for another three centuries.
Richard Faragher, Professor of Biogerontology, University of Brighton
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Conventional wisdom says we shouldn’t date our friends. It’s wrong.
Two-thirds of romances start out as friendships.
- Two-thirds of couples reported dating someone who they knew as a friend first, contrary to cultural expectations.
- These relationships often existed for years and began with no romantic element.
- Most relationship research is based on an incorrect model of how romance develops.
Think of the typical script our society has for meeting a new romantic partner. It typically involves two people who have never met before getting acquainted, specifically for the purpose of determining whether this person would be a good partner. It's sort of like an interview. If a friendship develops between them, it only happens subsequently to the romantic connection.
And there's one big rule: don't date your friends.
But what if this is wrong? A new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science suggests it is indeed wrong, with the overwhelming majority of relationships in their survey starting off between people who were already friends.
Romantic comedies lied to me?
The study participants were collected from seven studies conducted between 2002 and 2020. Of the 1897 participants (roughly 900 of whom were university students at the time of data collection), 66 percent reported that they were either in or recently out of a romantic relationship that began as a friendship.
This value held for many different groups and showed little variation across educational, gender, and ethnic categories but was somewhat higher for those who married in their twenties or who identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Though data is sparse, relationships that begin between friends seem to differ from those that begin between strangers. For example, friend-based relationships place a lower value on good looks and feature more egalitarian expectations between opposite sex partners.
How do friendships turn into romantic relationships?
The process of "converting" a friend into a romantic partner appears to be a slow process. Most of the university student couples in the survey reported knowing each other for at least a year or two before becoming romantic partners. They further attested that they began their friendship with no explicit goal of moving onto dating later.
The university students surveyed also reported that "a friendship turning romantic" was by far the preferred way of entering into a relationship. Nothing else even came close.
A major challenge to relationship research
The authors note that most relationship research focuses on the "stranger model" rather than the "friendship-to-relationship model." The disparity between these findings and the literature is striking. The friendship-to-relationship model is considered in a measly 18 percent of published articles that were examined by the authors. The results were similar for the material that made it into textbooks.
This disparity might not be caused by researchers running with a false assumption. Human relationships are complicated, and it is possible that relationships that began between strangers are simpler (and hence easier to study) than those that began between friends (which could include hidden variables and are hence harder to study).
By providing evidence that the friendship-to-relationship model is perhaps the most common way that relationships develop, the authors hope to provide researchers with a more accurate picture of the subject, which should lead to a better understanding of modern romance. The authors conclude:
"...studying friends-first initiation may be a fruitful enterprise that not only promises to expand extant theories of relationship initiation, but which also promises to shed light on new aspects of relationship initiation that could shift our understandings of how romantic relationships begin and progress."
Dinosaurs were doomed even before the asteroid
Climate and ecological changes as well as disruption to the food chain were already killing off the dinosaurs.
- Many believe that, absent the giant asteroid strike, dinosaurs would still dominate the earth.
- But, in the natural history of this planet, there have been five mass extinction events, and most did not require extraterrestrial intervention.
- A new paper argues that dinosaurs were already headed for extinction and that the asteroid impact 66 million years ago was more of a coup de grâce.
There's a standard paleontological story we tell, and it goes like this: When animals first emerged from their watery genesis to walk on land, they found a world of lush, edible vegetation. Over the course of a few hundred million years (and lots of eating), these animals grew larger and larger until they reached their terrible apex — the dinosaur. These gigantic beasts then dominated the globe.
Flying pterodactyls, sometimes up to ten meters in wingspan, swept up whatever they wanted. Stomping tyrannosaurs would gulp down human-sized prey as an appetizer. A single herbivorous diplodocus might strip a tree clean in a day. Needless to say, a world swarming with terrible lizards left little room for mammals, especially Homo sapiens, to come about.
Deus ex machina
So, thank heavens for… the heavens. Our salvation came from outer space: the asteroid. Or maybe it was a meteor. Or a comet. Whatever it was, a magnificent and colossal cosmic gift hit the earth in modern day Mexico, throwing the climate and environment into chaos, leading to the extinction of the dinosaurs. Then, like a phoenix arising from the ashes, warm-blooded critters emerged from the debris, and the Age of Mammals was born.
It's one of the greatest "what if" stories in all of science. What if the asteroid never hit? Would the dinosaurs still be alive? (And, as a consequence, would we be here?) A new paper argues that dinosaurs were headed to the dustbin of history well before the asteroid came.
The long goodbye
Before humans dominated the planet, species were rarely hunted or killed to extinction by other species. What mostly happened is that organisms died out because they couldn't eat enough.
This could happen in one of two ways: (1) the environment in which a species lives becomes so drastically different that it can no longer find sustenance there, or (2) a rival species comes to dominate the environment, forcing them out. Scientists believe that both were happening to the dinosaurs before the fateful asteroid.
Though the asteroid may have served as a deus ex machina for mammals, it is quite likely that the dinosaurs were doomed anyway.
The arrival of the asteroid 66 million years ago triggered the mass extinction of non-avian (non-bird) dinosaurs, ending the Cretaceous period. The conventional wisdom was that dinosaurs were going strong up until that point. Fossil records depicted a rich variety of species and a diversity suited to a complex food chain. But a recent article thinks that this might not be the whole story. Indeed, it argues that dinosaurs were already in decline for 10 million years.
A cooling planet
Before any asteroid hit the earth, the late Cretaceous period witnessed radical change. The earth's climate has always oscillated between cooler and warmer periods, and it appears that in the millions of years before the dinosaurs went extinct, it was cooling rapidly. (Well, rapidly in geologic terms.) Most of this period had been comparatively warm, with volcanic activity creating greenhouse gases that raised temperatures. But then the earth began cooling.
The late-Cretaceous period was great for hadrosaurs, but most other species of dinosaur were likely on the road to extinction already.
This hit dinosaurs pretty hard. Dinosaurs likely had poor thermoregulatory controls (being "mesothermic," a halfway point between cold- and warm-blooded), which meant that they relied in part on external temperatures to keep their bodies warm enough to function properly. If the temperature did drop as scientists now think, the larger dinosaurs especially would have had no way to regulate their temperature and would have gradually weakened and died.
It is even speculated that the late-Cretaceous period might have resembled a prehistoric Children of Men. Dinosaurs may have controlled the sex of their offspring by the use of temperature, just as crocodiles and turtles do today. If global temperature is dropping, such temperature-dependent sex regulation becomes difficult if not impossible.
Credit: Planetseeker via Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This town ain't big enough
Of course, climate change also would affect vegetation and food availability. The fossil record shows that just before the extinction event, tropical vegetation was giving way to woodland plants. Such a change in flora would mean that a very particular subgroup of dinosaurs would flourish, at the expense of others. And the ones who were predominantly the winners in this were the "hadrosaurs".
Hadrosaurs are basically very large herbivores, and they took to this new environment with gluttonous glee. But, food chains are incredibly complex, and hadrosaurs played a crucial role. Out-eating and out-competing other herbivores, like the triceratops, meant that not only did triceratops die out but so did their carnivorous predators, like tyrannosaurs. No species is an island, and the presence or absence of a keystone species can cause the entire network to break down.
Dinosaurs were doomed anyway
In short, changing climate meant changing vegetation, which in turn caused chaos in the very complicated and sensitive food web. The late-Cretaceous period was great for hadrosaurs, but most other species of dinosaur were likely on the road to extinction already.
None of this is to necessarily say that our familiar paleontological story is nonsense. Geological history is subject to debate and revision. And, even if we accept the dinosaurs were in decline before the asteroid hit, that doesn't detract from the transformative and stark ecological change brought about by a space rock.
The meteorite did cause non-bird dinosaurs to go extinct, but perhaps it wasn't necessary. There have been five major mass extinctions in Earth's history, and the dinosaur-killing asteroid is only one (and it wasn't even the biggest). Many others were caused by geological activity and climate change. Though the asteroid may have served as a deus ex machina for mammals, it is quite likely that the dinosaurs were doomed anyway.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
