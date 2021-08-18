Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Is Bitcoin really "economic freedom"?
Bitcoin's creator owns five percent of the entire Bitcoin supply, meaning that he has a larger percent of Bitcoin than the U.S. has of gold.
- Bitcoin was created to advance democracy and economic freedom.
- However, just a handful of people control the lion's share of the token, meaning that it is also somewhat centralized.
- The cryptocurrency has yet to bypass or replace the banking system.
Bitcoin led decentralized finance to emerge as a global, open alternative to our traditional financial system — and while the concept is appealing to many, the question is if it truly is decentralized and delivers on the economic freedom it promises. Since the 1990s, a movement of activist cryptographers — cypherpunks — shared ideas and thoughts online on how to realize "economic freedom" from the centralized banking system by creating an anonymous and decentralized form of virtual money through cryptography.
On Halloween night of 2008, at a time when banks were facing one of the worst crises ever, Bitcoin fulfilled their dream. A pseudonymous person (or a group of people) under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto introduced "a peer-to-peer version of electronic cash" based on a consensus (computer) protocol rather than relying on the banking system. Bitcoin is created through a process called mining. Participants in the Bitcoin network compete to resolve a math puzzle, which requires a large amount of electric power. The first participant (miner) that solves the puzzle sends the solution to an open network, and only when the majority of the network's participants agree on the solution, Bitcoin transactions are verified and recorded into a block. These blocks are saved in a distributed ledger called Bitcoin blockchain. The miner that solves the problem is rewarded through Bitcoin. In 2009, the reward for mining one block was 50 Bitcoins, while by 2020 the reward is 6.25 Bitcoins. Before vanishing in 2011, Nakamoto mined about 1.1 million Bitcoins. This ensured his ownership of about five percent of the entire Bitcoin supply.
Bitcoin and blockchain 101: Why the future will be decentralized | Big Think www.youtube.com
Bitcoin is often compared to gold for its scarcity, capped at 21 million Bitcoins. One of the reasons that the United States is the leading economic power is its majority ownership of gold — it holds just over four percent of the world's total gold supply. Nakamoto's ownership of five percent of the entire Bitcoin supply means he has a larger percent of Bitcoin than the United States has in gold. As the cryptocurrency Professor Matthew Greene noted, Satoshi Nakamoto has the potential to play a critical role in politics. If Bitcoin becomes more important than gold, an unknown person, rather than a country or public institution, will play a critical role in our economic system.
The question is if it's purely coincidental that Nakamoto is the single largest owner of Bitcoin or if that fact demonstrates that the cypherpunk movement is merely shifting from one form of control to another. As attractive as the concept of Bitcoin is, it appears unlikely that Bitcoin can replace present fiat currencies and be the tool of democracy and economic freedom that some people desire. Although Nakamoto seems to be disinterested in assuming a public role in the ownership of Bitcoins, his overall conduct should at least prompt some serious curiosity whether he trusts a purely decentralized system in the first place.
Today, mining Bitcoin is basically impossible for a single computer as it was in the early years of Bitcoin. There are professional mining centers that are centralizing Bitcoin mining especially in countries like China, where electric power is cheaper. After Nakamoto, the largest bitcoin owners seem to be Micree Zhan, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency mining company Bitman, followed by Chris Larsen, the co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple (the third blockchain platform for importance), and Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. Most Bitcoin transactions today are performed through exchanges or other intermediaries rather than directly by users.
The question is, has Nakamoto's Bitcoin system created "economic freedom"? Not exactly. At this point, Bitcoin seems to have demonstrated that the more its value increases, the more the network tends to be centralized with its unknown creator behind the scenes. It is common to hear that "Bitcoin is a bank in your pocket" because the network is open to anyone and allows people to transact without a bank account. However, the Bitcoin network relies on the internet, and in countries such as India, half of the population still doesn't have access to it. The same banking system that Bitcoin was created to bypass soon will enable clients to buy Bitcoins through their bank accounts.
The story of Bitcoin is far from unique. Nakamoto might have conducted the Bitcoin "experiment" as a brilliant game to temporarily confuse the existing money system, and cypherpunks might have found in Nakamoto a perfect leader. However, they cannot pretend that Bitcoin represents everybody's idea of democracy and economic freedom.
Giovanna Massarotto is a CTIC Academic Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
- How Bitcoin consumes more energy than 159 individual countries ... ›
- Bitcoin mining: What is it? Why does it consume so much energy ... ›
- Volcanoes to power bitcoin mining in El Salvador - Big Think ›
Ancient philosophic scrolls — scorched by Vesuvius — could be made readable once again
Carbonized papyrus scrolls may again see the light after thousands of years.
- Researchers will be using new technology to examine famous ancient artifacts.
- They'll use the powerful light source, Diamond, at the U.K.'s national synchrotron facility.
- The team has developed a special technique to virtually unwrap the scrolls so that they can be read.
Ancient charred scrolls written in a dead language made readable again. No, this isn't the trick of some arcane mystic in a pulp story. It's 21st-century fact. It may soon be, at least. Researchers are banking on a new technology that may help them read damaged documents from about 2,000 years ago.
"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Arthur C. Clarke
The scrolls come from the ruins of Herculaneum, which was decimated and covered in ash by Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. They were unearthed in 1752 and have remained in scholarly custody ever since.
They were discovered in what's believed to be the library of Julius Caesar's father-in-law, Lucius Calpurnius Piso Caesoninus. The library has come to be known as the Villa of the Papyri, it is the only intact library from antiquities. The majority of the documents, however, are charred and rolled up like logs, making it impossible to unravel and read the text in a regular manner.
"Although you can see on every flake of papyrus that there is writing, to open it up would require that papyrus to be really limber and flexible – and it is not anymore," Brent Seales, director of the Digital Restoration Initiative at the University of Kentucky stated.
Previous attempts to unroll the scrolls led to either their destruction or made the ink fade. This ingenious new technology may be able to enliven these unknown historical works again for a modern audience.
Light billion times brighter than the sun
Seales and his team will be using the synchrotron, the Diamond Light Source, a powerful facility that is able to produce light billions of times brighter than the sun by accelerating electrons to nearly the speed of light.
They'll be testing this method on two intact scrolls and four smaller fragmented ones from L'institut de France.
Laurent Chapon, physical science director of Diamond Light Source told Reuters:
"We. . . shine very intense light through (the scroll) and then detect on the other side a number of two-dimensional images. From that we reconstruct a three-dimensional volume of the object. . . to actually read the text in a non-destructive manner."
In the research paper, "From invisibility to readability: Recovering the ink of Herculaneum," the scientists describe the process behind this new technology.
"We demonstrate a new computational approach that captures, enhances, and makes visible the characteristic signature created by carbon ink in micro-CT."
This methodology utilizes photographs of the scroll fragments which are visible to the naked eye. Next, the researchers will teach a set of machine-learning algorithms to find where the ink is expected to be in x-ray scans of the same fragments.
The entire idea behind the process is that the algorithm will be able to find the differences between the blank and inked area sections from the x-ray scans, which should then create a full visualization of the papyrus fibers.
Seales said that the team has finished collecting all of the x-ray data and are in the process of training their algorithms.
"We do not expect to immediately see the text from the upcoming scans, but they will provide the crucial building blocks for enabling that visualization," Seales states in a press release.
If the technique works, the team hopes to apply their new system to 900 other Herculaneum scrolls that came from the villa:
"The tool can then be deployed on data from the still-rolled scrolls, identify the hidden ink, and make it more prominently visible to any reader."
What do the scrolls contain?
The researchers can only speculate as to what the scrolls contain.
Seales states, "For the most part the writings [in opened scrolls] are Greek philosophy around Epicureanism, which was a prevailing philosophy of the day."
It's possible that the scrolls may contain Latin text. A majority of classical libraries usually have both a Greek and Latin section, yet only a few scrolls from Herculaneum have been found to be written in Latin.
Papyrologist and classicist at the University of Oxford, Dr Dirk Obbink, who has been involved with the work believes that some of the text may be written in Latin.
"A new historical work by Seneca the Elder was discovered among the unidentified Herculaneum papyri only last year, thus showing what uncontemplated rarities remain to be discovered there," he stated.
Obbink hopes that some of the scrolls may contain lost works, such as more poems by Sappho or Mark Antony's treatise on his own drunkenness: "I would very much like to be able to read that one."
This new technology will give us a greater capability to unravel the secrets of our past lost to disaster. Thousands of unreadable scrolls and damaged artifacts could one day see the light once again.
Why is it so hard to give AI common sense?
There's no telling whether machine-learned common sense is five years away, or 50.
You recall Amy mentioning that Susie had stopped eating meat. You try calling Susie, but when she doesn't pick up, you decide to play it safe and just order a margherita pizza instead.
People take for granted the ability to deal with situations like these on a regular basis. In reality, in accomplishing these feats, humans are relying on not one but a powerful set of universal abilities known as common sense.
As an artificial intelligence researcher, my work is part of a broad effort to give computers a semblance of common sense. It's an extremely challenging effort.
Quick – define common sense
Despite being both universal and essential to how humans understand the world around them and learn, common sense has defied a single precise definition. G. K. Chesterton, an English philosopher and theologian, famously wrote at the turn of the 20th century that "common sense is a wild thing, savage, and beyond rules." Modern definitions today agree that, at minimum, it is a natural, rather than formally taught, human ability that allows people to navigate daily life.
Common sense is unusually broad and includes not only social abilities, like managing expectations and reasoning about other people's emotions, but also a naive sense of physics, such as knowing that a heavy rock cannot be safely placed on a flimsy plastic table. Naive, because people know such things despite not consciously working through physics equations.
Common sense also includes background knowledge of abstract notions, such as time, space and events. This knowledge allows people to plan, estimate and organize without having to be too exact.
Common sense is hard to compute
Intriguingly, common sense has been an important challenge at the frontier of AI since the earliest days of the field in the 1950s. Despite enormous advances in AI, especially in game-playing and computer vision, machine common sense with the richness of human common sense remains a distant possibility. This may be why AI efforts designed for complex, real-world problems with many intertwining parts, such as diagnosing and recommending treatments for COVID-19 patients, sometimes fall flat.
Modern AI is designed to tackle highly specific problems, in contrast to common sense, which is vague and can't be defined by a set of rules. Even the latest models make absurd errors at times, suggesting that something fundamental is missing in the AI's world model. For example, given the following text:
"You poured yourself a glass of cranberry, but then absentmindedly, you poured about a teaspoon of grape juice into it. It looks OK. You try sniffing it, but you have a bad cold, so you can't smell anything. You are very thirsty. So you"
the highly touted AI text generator GPT-3 supplied
"drink it. You are now dead."
Recent ambitious efforts have recognized machine common sense as a moonshot AI problem of our times, one requiring concerted collaborations across institutions over many years. A notable example is the four-year Machine Common Sense program launched in 2019 by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to accelerate research in the field after the agency released a paper outlining the problem and the state of research in the field.
The Machine Common Sense program funds many current research efforts in machine common sense, including our own, Multi-modal Open World Grounded Learning and Inference ( MOWGLI). MOWGLI is a collaboration between our research group at the University of Southern California and AI researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of California at Irvine, Stanford University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The project aims to build a computer system that can answer a wide range of commonsense questions.
Transformers to the rescue?
One reason to be optimistic about finally cracking machine common sense is the recent development of a type of advanced deep learning AI called transformers. Transformers are able to model natural language in a powerful way and, with some adjustments, are able to answer simple commonsense questions. Commonsense question answering is an essential first step for building chatbots that can converse in a human-like way.
In the last couple of years, a prolific body of research has been published on transformers, with direct applications to commonsense reasoning. This rapid progress as a community has forced researchers in the field to face two related questions at the edge of science and philosophy: Just what is common sense? And how can we be sure an AI has common sense or not?
To answer the first question, researchers divide common sense into different categories, including commonsense sociology, psychology and background knowledge. The authors of a recent book argue that researchers can go much further by dividing these categories into 48 fine-grained areas, such as planning, threat detection and emotions.
However, it is not always clear how cleanly these areas can be separated. In our recent paper, experiments suggested that a clear answer to the first question can be problematic. Even expert human annotators – people who analyze text and categorize its components – within our group disagreed on which aspects of common sense applied to a specific sentence. The annotators agreed on relatively concrete categories like time and space but disagreed on more abstract concepts.
Recognizing AI common sense
Even if you accept that some overlap and ambiguity in theories of common sense is inevitable, can researchers ever really be sure that an AI has common sense? We often ask machines questions to evaluate their common sense, but humans navigate daily life in far more interesting ways. People employ a range of skills, honed by evolution, including the ability to recognize basic cause and effect, creative problem solving, estimations, planning and essential social skills, such as conversation and negotiation. As long and incomplete as this list might be, an AI should achieve no less before its creators can declare victory in machine commonsense research.
It's already becoming painfully clear that even research in transformers is yielding diminishing returns. Transformers are getting larger and more power hungry. A recent transformer developed by Chinese search engine giant Baidu has several billion parameters. It takes an enormous amount of data to effectively train. Yet, it has so far proved unable to grasp the nuances of human common sense.
Even deep learning pioneers seem to think that new fundamental research may be needed before today's neural networks are able to make such a leap. Depending on how successful this new line of research is, there's no telling whether machine common sense is five years away, or 50.
Mayank Kejriwal, Research Assistant Professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering, University of Southern California
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
We are effectively alone in the universe
It does not matter if intelligent life exists elsewhere. We will never find each other.
- The debate over extraterrestrial life has shifted from fringe to mainstream.
- The belief that humans eventually will encounter aliens is based on two assumptions: (a) life evolves easily, and (b) interstellar travel is possible and practical.
- Neither of these assumptions is likely to be true.
When I was a kid, there was an older guy who frequented our local McDonald's and always carried around a box full of random papers and a fly swatter. He was an archetype of the UFO enthusiast — sort of a kook but a lot of fun to talk to.
In the 1990s, there was something of an alien abduction craze that swept the country. The popular show Unsolved Mysteries featured them, and an entire TV series, The X-Files, was built around the belief that extraterrestrial life had taken a keen (and perhaps malevolent) interest in Earth. (Of course, the aliens were also working in collaboration with the U.S. federal government.)
However, outside of popular culture, few serious intellectuals took the notion of aliens seriously. It certainly was not a major academic topic. The prevailing view was that life is uncommon throughout the universe, and Earth just might be the only planet lucky enough to have it.
Today, the exact opposite view prevails. Thanks to advances in astrophysics, we now know that there are billions of exoplanets in the Milky Way alone, leading most of the scientific community to conclude that life probably does exist elsewhere in the universe. Those who do not believe so are now considered the kooks. And while alien abductions are still not in the mainstream, UFOs are — so much so that the U.S. intelligence community just issued a report on them.
It does not matter if intelligent alien life exists elsewhere in the universe. We will never find them, and they will never find us. In other words, we are effectively alone in the universe.
The academic debate now is not whether life exists but in what form. Many scientists assume that the commonest form of life is microbial — a fair assumption, given that on Earth, humans are a relatively modern invention while microbes have been around for 3.5 billion years — so many astrobiologists are spending their days examining the atmospheres of exoplanets for telltale signs of bacteria-like creatures.
Still, others have gone further and pontificated on what, if it exists, alien intelligent life might be like. The late Stephen Hawking argued that contacting aliens is not wise because, just like in the movie Independence Day, they are probably plotting to come to Earth, break our stuff, and steal our resources. Dr. Hawking warned, "One day we might receive a signal from a planet like Gliese 832c, but we should be wary of answering back."
Bring the alien debate back to reality
Credit: Dino Reichmuth via Unsplash
I suppose this is all fun to think and talk about, but the alien debate suffers from a serious lack of perspective. If there is any chance of humans encountering alien life, at least two extremely unlikely things must be true:
Life evolves easily. Decades of research have yielded little in the way of identifying the mechanism of abiogenesis — the formation of life from non-living matter. There are several different theories on the origin of life, and none of them are any good. In the laboratory, we have had some success in creating biomolecules such as amino acids from gaseous precursors; the Miller-Urey experiment is the most famous of these. But scientists have yet to come even close to reproducing life in the laboratory. This strongly implies that life does not evolve easily.
But even if we were to cede the point that life can evolve easily given enough time, there is another problem: the vast majority of exoplanets are inhospitable to life. New research suggests that most stars are incapable of supporting plant life via photosynthesis. Harvesting a star's energy is the first step for the evolution of life, but evolution cannot even get started if there is not enough of it.
Interstellar travel is possible and practical. This, in my opinion, is even more unlikely than the easy evolution of life. We know life evolved at least once (here on Earth), but we have no idea if interstellar travel is possible. Sure, we could get on a spaceship today and head for a planet orbiting the nearest star, Proxima Centauri, but we better pack a lot of fun-sized bags of pretzels because it will take about 6,300 years to get there.
The notion that we will develop (or that some advanced alien civilization has already developed) the ability to easily traverse the galaxy is pure speculation. It is physically impossible to travel at the speed of light, though it may be possible to travel at a substantial fraction of the speed of light. Still, even if light speed was possible, the distances between stars is nearly unfathomable. Traveling at the speed of light, Proxima Centauri is still more than four years away; the other side of the galaxy is over 100,000 years away.
"Theoretically possible" does not mean "probable"
Sci-fi enthusiasts note that unknown technologies may develop, such as the ability to warp the fabric of spacetime or to travel through a wormhole. But again, these suggestions are purely speculative. Other than some fancy math that suggests such maneuvers could theoretically be possible, we have no idea if either can actually happen. Just because unicorns and mermaids are theoretically possible does not mean that they exist.
What about black holes? Perhaps we could dive into one and pop out somewhere else. For the sake of argument, let's say that we know that is absolutely true. The trouble is that the closest black hole to Earth that we know of is 1,500 light-years away.
Putting all this together, the sobering conclusion is that it does not matter if intelligent alien life exists elsewhere in the universe. We will never find them, and they will never find us. In other words, we are effectively alone in the universe.
What charity does to your brain
Science confirms what you already knew about being helpful to others.