The 3D-printed bionic arm that is disrupting the prosthetics industry
Prosthetic arms can cost amputees $80,000. A startup called Unlimited Tomorrow is aiming to change that by making customized 3D-printed bionic arms for just $8,000.
- There are more than 57 million people living with amputations worldwide, yet only a small fraction of them have access to prosthetic care and technology.
- Unlimited Tomorrow uses 3D printing to lower the cost of prosthetics. Customers only need to scan their residual limb at home and send the images to receive a prosthetic via mail.
- 3D printing is poised to continue lowering the cost of prosthetics, while other prosthetic advances could soon enable mind-controlled bionic limbs.
Inventing new types of bionic arms as a roboticist seemed like an unrealistic career path to 14-year-old Easton LaChappelle. But that changed during a 2013 science fair. He was there to exhibit a robotic hand he had developed when a 7-year-old girl wearing a prosthetic limb took a deep interest in his invention. She was wearing an $80,000 prosthetic arm that utilized technology less sophisticated than the globe-controlled robotic hand he had created in his bedroom.
"This little girl would soon outgrow this," LaChappelle told Freethink. "It was heavy, bulky. It didn't really look human-like. It was extremely expensive, and I just expected better from the world of technology."
There had to be cheaper, high-quality alternatives out there, he thought. There weren't. This gap in the prosthetics market led LaChappelle to found Unlimited Tomorrow, a company that is making bionic arms for a fraction of the price of conventional prosthetics, which can cost between $20,000 and $80,000.
The technology could improve lives for amputees. A 2020 study estimated that more than 57 million people worldwide are living with an amputation from traumatic causes alone. Millions more suffer amputations resulting from diseases. By 2050, researchers estimate that the amputee population could double, due mainly to rising rates of vascular diseases.
Today, only about five percent of amputees worldwide have access to prosthetic care and technology. But more effective and affordable prosthetics could change that.
Prosthetics: Passive to bionic
Prosthetic limbs come in several broad categories. Passive prosthetics are worn almost entirely for aesthetics, offering no limb rotation or gripping functions. Body-powered prosthetics use cables and harnesses to move the limb and hand; although cheap and battery-less, they are often clunky and do not deliver many useful functions.
Myoelectric limbs are more advanced. Powered by electricity from the residual limb's muscle movements, these devices use motorized components to mimic many functions of the arm and hand. They fall under the category of bionics, defined by Merriam-Webster as "having normal biological capability or performance enhanced by or as if by electronic or electromechanical devices."
It may sound futuristic, but the technology is not quite new.
"There's been no real structural change in the market for the last 50 years," LaChappelle told Freethink. "There's been some technology improvements, but not a systematic change, which I think is really what's needed to be able to make a significant impact."
Making functional prosthetics affordable
TrueLimb — Unlimited Tomorrow's main product — is a bionic arm that could soon disrupt the market. The battery-powered prosthetic is designed to be a 3D-printed mirror image of the amputee's opposite arm. It is equipped with an array of sensors that attach to the residual limb, where they interpret subtle topographic movements. These movements trigger TrueLimb to perform various grips, allowing the user to more easily perform tasks that might be difficult with other types of prosthetics: unscrew a water bottle, roll up sleeves, or take a drink from a cup.
TrueLimb is considered a multi-articulating bionic prosthetic because it can perform multiple grips and features moveable thumbs. The prosthetic also provides the wearer haptic feedback, delivered through small vibrations to the residual arm whenever the hand makes contact with an object.
But what is perhaps most disruptive about TrueLimb is its customizability and price point. It costs $8,000, which is far cheaper than the latest myoelectric prosthetics that can run upward of $80,000. The company is able to cut costs by simplifying the buying and fitting processes.
When a customer buys a TrueLimb, the company sends them a tablet-compatible 3D-scanner to take images of their residual limb. Unlimited Tomorrow then uses those scans to 3D-print a unique prosthetic shell and install the interior sockets and motorized components. Each shell is customized to the wearer.
"[TrueLimb] unlocks a new level of personalization never thought before," LaChappelle told Freethink. "We match skin tone exactly. Each device is made unique to the person down to the size, shape, and feel."
The company also offers a discount for children who outgrow their prosthetics, which can pose financial problems for families, especially when insurers decline to cover all or part of the costs. When a kid outgrows a TrueLimb, the family can send it back to the company for a refitted limb that costs $4,000. That low cost comes from the ease of 3D printing: Unlimited Tomorrow does not need to create a whole new device for the child but simply print a new shell and reinstall the interior components.
"We believe that this is setting a foundation for global change within this industry," LaChappelle told Freethink.
The future of prosthetics
Unlimited Tomorrow is one of many organizations utilizing 3D-printing to improve the quality of and access to prosthetics. Soon, it may even be possible to create prosthetics at home. In March, a team of researchers published a paper outlining a fully automated method for fitting and manufacturing prosthetics that requires only "a 3D printer, a RealSense camera, a few basic mechanical components, and basic tools for the model assembly."
Beyond affordable 3D-printed prosthetics, what is the next evolution of the technology? While devices like TrueLimb represent an important step forward for access to prosthetics, the technological holy grail has long been mind-controlled bionic limbs that enable people to both grip and "feel" the objects they touch.
This technology may be on the horizon. In 2020, researchers reported on a breakthrough in so-called neuromusculoskeletal arm prostheses, describing how they created a prosthetic arm that anchors directly to the bone of an amputee. The device features neural and muscular electrodes connected both to the prosthetic and the amputee's upper arm. Nerve signals from the upper arm control the movement of the prosthetic hand, while force sensors within the hand travel back to the nerve signals, providing a sense of "touch."
"All patients reported having greater trust in their prosthesis since the intervention, referred to it as being part of themselves, and reported positive effects on their self-esteem, self-image, and social relations," the researchers wrote.
Of course, these types of devices will require medical oversight and be far more expensive than solutions like TrueLimb. But no matter the solution, improving the prosthetics industry could make big differences in the lives of millions of amputees — differences that might not be obvious to most people.
"We see these videos and pictures and these incredible emails from people who are using these devices that might be able to hold a family member's hand and walk their dog for the first time," Chappelle told Freethink. "Little moments like that always stand out to me."
Ancient philosophic scrolls — scorched by Vesuvius — could be made readable once again
Carbonized papyrus scrolls may again see the light after thousands of years.
- Researchers will be using new technology to examine famous ancient artifacts.
- They'll use the powerful light source, Diamond, at the U.K.'s national synchrotron facility.
- The team has developed a special technique to virtually unwrap the scrolls so that they can be read.
Ancient charred scrolls written in a dead language made readable again. No, this isn't the trick of some arcane mystic in a pulp story. It's 21st-century fact. It may soon be, at least. Researchers are banking on a new technology that may help them read damaged documents from about 2,000 years ago.
"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Arthur C. Clarke
The scrolls come from the ruins of Herculaneum, which was decimated and covered in ash by Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. They were unearthed in 1752 and have remained in scholarly custody ever since.
They were discovered in what's believed to be the library of Julius Caesar's father-in-law, Lucius Calpurnius Piso Caesoninus. The library has come to be known as the Villa of the Papyri, it is the only intact library from antiquities. The majority of the documents, however, are charred and rolled up like logs, making it impossible to unravel and read the text in a regular manner.
"Although you can see on every flake of papyrus that there is writing, to open it up would require that papyrus to be really limber and flexible – and it is not anymore," Brent Seales, director of the Digital Restoration Initiative at the University of Kentucky stated.
Previous attempts to unroll the scrolls led to either their destruction or made the ink fade. This ingenious new technology may be able to enliven these unknown historical works again for a modern audience.
Light billion times brighter than the sun
Seales and his team will be using the synchrotron, the Diamond Light Source, a powerful facility that is able to produce light billions of times brighter than the sun by accelerating electrons to nearly the speed of light.
They'll be testing this method on two intact scrolls and four smaller fragmented ones from L'institut de France.
Laurent Chapon, physical science director of Diamond Light Source told Reuters:
"We. . . shine very intense light through (the scroll) and then detect on the other side a number of two-dimensional images. From that we reconstruct a three-dimensional volume of the object. . . to actually read the text in a non-destructive manner."
In the research paper, "From invisibility to readability: Recovering the ink of Herculaneum," the scientists describe the process behind this new technology.
"We demonstrate a new computational approach that captures, enhances, and makes visible the characteristic signature created by carbon ink in micro-CT."
This methodology utilizes photographs of the scroll fragments which are visible to the naked eye. Next, the researchers will teach a set of machine-learning algorithms to find where the ink is expected to be in x-ray scans of the same fragments.
The entire idea behind the process is that the algorithm will be able to find the differences between the blank and inked area sections from the x-ray scans, which should then create a full visualization of the papyrus fibers.
Seales said that the team has finished collecting all of the x-ray data and are in the process of training their algorithms.
"We do not expect to immediately see the text from the upcoming scans, but they will provide the crucial building blocks for enabling that visualization," Seales states in a press release.
If the technique works, the team hopes to apply their new system to 900 other Herculaneum scrolls that came from the villa:
"The tool can then be deployed on data from the still-rolled scrolls, identify the hidden ink, and make it more prominently visible to any reader."
What do the scrolls contain?
The researchers can only speculate as to what the scrolls contain.
Seales states, "For the most part the writings [in opened scrolls] are Greek philosophy around Epicureanism, which was a prevailing philosophy of the day."
It's possible that the scrolls may contain Latin text. A majority of classical libraries usually have both a Greek and Latin section, yet only a few scrolls from Herculaneum have been found to be written in Latin.
Papyrologist and classicist at the University of Oxford, Dr Dirk Obbink, who has been involved with the work believes that some of the text may be written in Latin.
"A new historical work by Seneca the Elder was discovered among the unidentified Herculaneum papyri only last year, thus showing what uncontemplated rarities remain to be discovered there," he stated.
Obbink hopes that some of the scrolls may contain lost works, such as more poems by Sappho or Mark Antony's treatise on his own drunkenness: "I would very much like to be able to read that one."
This new technology will give us a greater capability to unravel the secrets of our past lost to disaster. Thousands of unreadable scrolls and damaged artifacts could one day see the light once again.
How the U.S. reinvented the notion of empire
Preferring "bases not places," the U.S. does not really resemble the empires of old.
- After World War II, the U.S. developed an "informal empire" through a global network of military bases and alliances.
- Freedom is central to American identity, which is why the U.S. is uncomfortable with the notion that it has become an empire.
- The U.S. finds that it is damned if it does, and damned if it doesn't, get involved in the world's problems.
The following is an adapted excerpt from the book The Shadows of Empire: How Imperial History Shapes Our World with an original introduction written especially for Big Think.
Was the USA's swift departure from Afghanistan, abandoning Bagram Air Base in the dead of night in June, a failure of nation building or a failure of empire?
Our headlines are filled with updates of the latest military offensive by the Taliban, an Islamist armed group deposed from power by the U.S. military just after September 11, 2001, and now fighting its way back toward the Afghan capital city Kabul.
Some of us can barely recall a time when America's armed forces (alongside its NATO allies) weren't in Afghanistan. I started university around the time of the 9/11 attacks, and since then American, British, and other western soldiers have always been in Afghanistan, an omnipresent part of the backdrop of world affairs. Now that they have departed, the Afghan National Army they trained has been sensationally routed by the Taliban.
Two decades of American-led nation-building work is seemingly sinking into the Afghan sand. But two decades is hardly any time at all in the grand sweep of history. And the grand sweep of imperial history offers its own guide to placing the USA's failure in Afghanistan into perspective.
How the U.S. reinvented the notion of empire
Back in an age of empires, garrisoning restive outposts of imperial power could involve many decades or even centuries of war. Today, the USA's political and military elites do not tend to see their country in imperial terms, and for good reason, since the old age of empires is over. But this leads to blind spots when the U.S. embarks on empire-like missions abroad in the name of goals that are both euphemistic ("democracy promotion") and hard-edged ("counterterrorism") without acknowledging their imperial essence.
I have always found the question of where the modern USA fits into the historical pantheon of past empires to be a fascinating one. When I set out to write a globe-straddling book about how numerous imperial legacies still shape our world, I started with the USA. As a nation forged in the fires of colonial rebellion against the British empire, the USA later became a superpower by reinventing the very notion of empire.
There was an early flirtation with formal empire (in other words, occupying colonies). Just last week (August 13th) was the 123rd anniversary of the end of the Spanish-American War. The Protocol of Peace in 1898 concluded this war, and Spain ceded Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Philippine city of Manila to the USA. This was USA's coming of age moment in its ascent to global imperial status. However, as the 20th century matured during the world wars, the USA exercised restraint and baulked from seizing colonies, instead opting to work with client state and operating a global network of military bases. In other words, the USA became an informal empire.
Preferring "bases not places," in contemporary U.S. Department of Defense-speak, the U.S. does not really resemble the empires of old. Nevertheless, maintaining a two-decade military campaign far away from home is precisely the kind of grandiose undertaking that long-gone empires as diverse as the Romans, the Ottomans, the British, and others would recognize.
How can we make sense of America's tortured understanding of its own imperial essence? I explore this question in this excerpt from the opening chapter of my book, The Shadows of Empire: How Imperial History Shapes Our World (Pegasus Books, 2021).
In subsequent chapters I explore where the USA's informal empire now fits into the wider world. And the findings should alarm Washington's global power brokers. From the Middle East to Europe to the Asia-Pacific to the Indian Subcontinent to Africa, Washington's brand of "empire in all but name" is losing its novelty and its pulling power.
But let's start — as my book does — with America itself.
Chapter One: America's imperial inheritance
"I never knew a man who had better motives for all the trouble he caused."
—Graham Greene (1904-91), The Quiet American
"There will be times when we must again play the role of the world's reluctant sheriff. This will not change — nor should it."
—Barack Obama, Audacity of Hope (2006)
"If we're going to continue to be the policeman of the world, we ought to be paid for it."
—Donald Trump, Crippled America (2015)
Opinions around the world differ sharply over whether the USA should conduct itself like a global empire and whether doing so on balance helps to stabilize or destabilize the world. The virtues and vices of America's global role have been debated for the best part of a century. Fewer and fewer people alive today can recall a world in which the military, economic, and cultural power of the USA has not been an overwhelming global reality.
America's imperial heritage is the historical key that explains why opinions are so strongly divided. Understanding how a nation that was born out of its anti-imperialist stance would end up adopting its very own imperial practices is a complex matter. By kicking out the British Empire, the fledgling American nation made the repudiation of its imperial inheritance a pillar of its self-identity. Notions of freedom became essential to America's national creed, whether this meant freedom of consumer choice, freedom from government oversight, or freedom from tyranny.
At America's birth as a nation, the cause was unambiguous: freedom from the clutches of colonialism. However, traces of imperial DNA remained. Contradictory impulses, ignited in its past, still smolder deep in America's heart, and they continue to shape its domestic character and its foreign policy debates.
This became clear as its power grew across North America and then around the world. In a burst of continental conquest, America captured lands between the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans. Native Americans, Mexicans, and European imperialists alike were kept out or swept aside. Liberty was denied to African slaves and their descendants. Starting in the 19th century, America's military began to wage a succession of wars of choice in far-flung lands. Its annexations and conquests stretched from Cuba to the Philippines. These American soldiers were unknowingly starting a military tradition of securing their country's interests by fighting in distant lands.
The tradition endures for America's "imperial grunts," who now fight and die not for colonies, but for outposts from which the USA can exert global influence. "From the shores of Tripoli to the halls of Montezuma," begins the U.S. Marine Corps Hymn: Tripoli refers to the First Barbary War in 1805; Montezuma to the Mexican-American War in 1847. By remembering past wars, new U.S. Marine recruits are reminded that they are expected to fight abroad today. Waging war abroad, for good or ill, has been essential to American military culture.
This has enabled America to stand tall at key moments in global history. During the Second World War, and again at the Cold War's finale, America appeared to be leading the world away from tyranny. Helping to reconstruct Western Europe and Japan after 1945 and presiding over the spread of democracy east of where the Berlin Wall had fallen in 1989 have been high points. These are the moments in history when America's heady mix of wealth, military clout, and self-professed moral authority have positively altered the destinies of people far and wide.
These same compulsions also have led to disastrous interventions in Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s and Iraq and Afghanistan in the 2000s. Two different generations have now witnessed America's military flounder in ill-begotten wars, each with the expressed intention of spreading democracy abroad.
Over a long span of time in world affairs, there can be no such thing as consistency of purpose or outcomes in the way America has defended its understanding of the free world. Inconsistency, however, seems endemic.
From invading Afghanistan and Iraq to its refusal to act decisively in Syria, America's global posture has lurched between dramatic over-engagement and equally dramatic under-engagement. After 2011, when the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad began to massacre his own people in that country's civil war, America remained on the sidelines, demanding that Assad step down, but not forcing him to do so. While the world was hardly clamoring for another American regime-changing invasion, the policy debates in Washington, DC conveyed a sense of war-wariness and a hesitancy to intervene. Syria's war has raised an important question: if America cannot find effective ways to step in to punish those who are evidently unleashing evil, then who will? In the end, Russia's military stepped in to back Assad in September 2015, helping his army to win.
The U.S. finds that it is damned if it does, and damned if it doesn't, get involved in the world's problems. Some Americans might be puzzled at how their country's expenditure in blood and treasure, with an annual defense budget approaching $700 billion, can be spent in maintaining world order when that very same world, in a pique of ingratitude, derides the USA as "imperialist."
While the USA does not self-identify as an empire, it has become the embodiment of an informal empire. Its global reach includes: military bases dotted around the world; fleets of globally deployable aircraft carriers; strategic alliances on every continent; orbital satellites that guide missiles; technology innovations with global consumer appeal; and economic power underpinned by the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. The USA can dominate many parts of the world or at least it can make its influence telling. For now, it remains the country that can intervene militarily virtually anywhere to defend its vision of world order and its notions of right and wrong.
Questions over whether America should be doing any of this have defined global politics for decades. They cannot be addressed without recourse to the origins of America's compulsions to be a superpower, which in turn reside in its imperial legacies.
The above is an adapted excerpt from The Shadows of Empire: How Imperial History Shapes Our World (Pegasus Books, 2021). It is reprinted with permission of the author.
Is it raining helium on Jupiter?
How can we understand mysterious planets like Jupiter? Use giant lasers!
- Hydrogen and helium behave very strangely when under high pressure.
- Metallic hydrogen and helium rain may exist on gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn.
- We can recreate these extreme conditions in a laboratory using giant lasers!
The universe is full of giant planets. Like Jupiter and Saturn in our own solar system, these giant worlds may be central to the formation of life in a planetary system because their big gravitational pull vacuums up comets and asteroids that might otherwise pummel a terrestrial world like Earth. But understanding planets like Jupiter and Saturn poses significant challenges. Below their beautifully banded clouds, matter must take on new and strange forms as pressures rise far above anything encountered on or in Earth. How are scientists to explore these hidden depths?
With giant lasers, of course!
Recently, scientists used lasers the size of a football field in an innovative new study of giant planet interiors. Their goal was to shed light on one of the great mysteries of the big worlds: excess energy and the possibilities of helium rain.
Metallic hydrogen and helium rain
Both Jupiter and Saturn are composed of about 75 percent hydrogen and 25 percent helium. But because both planets are so massive — Jupiter and Saturn weigh in at 318 and 95 times the Earth's mass respectively — interior pressures get extreme the deeper down one goes into the planet. As the pressure rises, the hydrogen and helium atoms get squeezed so tightly that they behave in new and remarkable ways.
Below the cloud decks on both planets, hydrogen first forms a vast liquid ocean, and then, as one goes deeper, the hydrogen atoms begin locking into place and acting like a solid metal. Metallic hydrogen does not exist naturally anywhere on Earth.
Credit: NASA
But because there are both hydrogen and helium in these planets, scientists must also consider how well mixed the two elements would be under pressures higher than at the center of the Earth. One theory says that deep inside these planets, hydrogen and helium atoms separate like oil and water. Since helium is heavier than hydrogen, if they separate, then there must be a helium "rain" falling through the interiors of the gas giants. The friction produced by such a continuous helium rainstorm through its hydrogen surroundings would generate heat, and eventually that heat would be detectable from space as radiation. That is why "helium rain" has been a leading contender for explaining why Saturn emits more energy than it gets from the sun.
Laser labs
But pure theory can only take scientists so far. To test the helium rain theory, researchers somehow need to get data about the real mixtures of hydrogen and helium under the crazy pressures that giant planets live with every day. While we cannot produce these kinds of pressures in a normal laboratory, we can produce them with a laser laboratory. Specifically, we can make them in a special place called the Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE) at the University of Rochester New York.
I am a big fan of the LLE because I have been working with researchers there for years. (I am a professor at the University of Rochester). Together, we have been pushing a field called "high energy density laboratory astrophysics" (HEDLA). The LLE's giant 60-beam Omega laser system was designed for compressing pellets of hydrogen up to temperatures and densities where they fuse, just like inside the sun. Laser fusion is one way of hopefully producing abundant clean energy. But on the long road to get there, these lasers can also be used to bring tiny samples of matter up to astrophysically relevant conditions like those inside of a giant planet! That is what HEDLA is all about.
For insights into the helium rain problem, a sample of hydrogen mixed with helium is placed inside a tiny capsule. The capsule is then placed at the center of a three-story high, soccer-ball-shaped Omega target chamber and blasted with lasers. When the laser beams converge on the capsule, they drive a powerful shock through the hydrogen-helium mix. The gas is briefly squeezed to pressures millions of times higher than the one "atmosphere" we experience on Earth's surface. Using sophisticated diagnostics, the team can see how the samples responded to this compression. Theoretical calculations, performed before the experiments, showed how fully mixed samples should act differently from samples in which the helium has condensed out from the mixture.
The results, published in Nature, showed that the de-mixing occurred in roughly the ways that theory had predicted. So yes, it is raining helium on Saturn, Jupiter, and (most likely) giant planets elsewhere in the universe too. There were also some important differences between the data and the calculations that should help researchers' fine-tune their understanding of the de-mixing. This will also help our understanding of the structure of giant planets anywhere in the universe.
From my perspective, it is the mere fact that these kinds of experiments exist that really blows my mind. We still cannot travel to distant alien worlds, but our science and technology have gotten so powerful that we can recreate tiny samples of them in our laboratories using — let's say it again — giant lasers. How cool is that?
Bitcoin's creator owns five percent of the entire Bitcoin supply, meaning that he has a larger percent of Bitcoin than the U.S. has of gold.