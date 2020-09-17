New invention promises quantum internet that can't be hacked

Breakthrough technology uses multiplexing entanglement to make an ultra-secure quantum internet.

Paul Ratner
17 September, 2020
New invention promises quantum internet that can't be hacked

Quantum communications technlogy.

Credit: Copyright ÖAW/Klaus Pichler
  • Scientists devise the largest-ever quantum communications network.
  • The technology is much cheaper than previous attempts and promises to be hacker-proof.
  • The 'multiplexing' system devised by the researchers splits light particles that carry information.

Scientists are closer to creating a hacker-proof quantum internet thanks to a promising new invention. A team led by the University of Bristol in the U.K. found a method of securing online communication that relies on the laws of physics.

The approach aims to make any message sent over the internet interception-proof.

The study's lead author Dr. Siddarth Joshi, of the university's Quantum Engineering Technology (QET) Labs, called their work a "massive breakthrough" that makes quantum internet possible. The potential of such a network has run into tremendous costs, resources, and research time while sacrificing security. What the researchers created is "scalable, relatively cheap and, most important of all, impregnable," shared Joshi, adding that "it's an exciting game changer and paves the way for much more rapid development and widespread rollout of this technology."

With hackers seemingly always a step ahead of any protections we've been putting in place on our current internet communications, there's strong motivation for finding a much more secure alternative that wouldn't lead to expensive and damaging privacy breaches. But while's it been hailed for decades as a possible solution, quantum internet hasn't yet been devised to the point of usefulness.

One method of secure encryption already invented, called quantum key distribution, relies on transmitting photons – particles of light. This can be used to share information between two users, using a secret key to encrypt data. The drawback of this tech – it needs a large infrastructure to expand, with each user requiring a separate transmitter and receiver.

"Sharing messages in this way, known as trusted nodes, is just not good enough because it uses so much extra hardware which could leak and would no longer be totally secure," Dr. Joshi explained.

Quantum network in operation.

Credit: Siddarth K. Joshi

What Joshi's team came up with utilizes quantum entanglement, the ability of two particles at different locations to mimic each other. The developed system also sports traffic management that helps control the network, allowing to prioritize user connections.

"Instead of having to replicate the whole communication system, this latest methodology, called multiplexing, splits the light particles, emitted by a single system, so they can be received by multiple users efficiently," elaborated Dr. Joshi.

Artist's drawing of the quantum network, with the glowing lines showing quantum entanglement shared by 8 users.

Credit: Holly Caskie

In fact, the researchers were able to make a network for eight users that only needs eight receiver boxes, not 56 as would be the case under the old approach. The boxes were linked to Bristol's optical fiber network and were successful in sending messages using the quantum communication. Not only was this very secure but the technique relied on existing technology, requiring less hardware and much less financial investment. Previous quantum systems spent years in construction, with costs running into millions and even billions. The new network was made in just months for under $400,000.

The relatively low costs allow the multiplexing entanglement technology to be scaled up widely, propose the scientists, who think they can be "serving not just hundreds or thousands, but potentially millions of users in the not too distant future," as stated Dr. Joshi.

Check out the new research in the journal Science Advances.


Related Articles Around the Web
internet quantum physics quantum mechanics computers communication
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

Better reskilling can future-proof jobs in the age of automation. Enter SkillUp's new coalition.

Coronavirus layoffs are a glimpse into our automated future. We need to build better education opportunities now so Americans can find work in the economy of tomorrow.

Image: metamorworks / Shutterstock
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • Outplacement is an underperforming $5 billion dollar industry. A new non-profit coalition by SkillUp intends to disrupt it.
  • More and more Americans will be laid off in years to come due to automation. Those people need to reorient their career paths and reskill in a way that protects their long-term livelihood.
  • SkillUp brings together technology and service providers, education and training providers, hiring employers, worker outreach, and philanthropies to help people land in-demand jobs in high-growth industries.
Keep reading Show less
education future robots ai work innovation

Astronomer calculates the odds of intelligent alien life emerging

A new study discovers the likelihood of extraterrestrial life in the universe.

Image by IgorZh
Surprising Science
  • A Columbia University astronomer calculates the odds of extraterrestrial life emerging.
  • The probability comes out in favor of aliens existing.
  • The search for life in space should be encouraged, concludes the scientist.
    • Keep reading Show less
    astronomy extraterrestrial life nasa physics space alien cosmos universe

    Five weird thought experiments to break your brain

    Thought expriments are great tools, but do they always do what we want them to?

    These experiments might need a higher grade thinking cap to carry out properly.

    Stokkete/Shutterstock
    Personal Growth
    • Thought experiments are quite popular, though some get more time in the sun than others.
    • While they are supposed to help guide our intuition to help solve difficult problems, some are a bit removed from reality.
    • Can we trust the intuitions we have about problems set in sci-fi worlds or that postulate impossible monsters?
    Keep reading Show less
    mind identity bioethics Science fiction Philosophy

    The rhythm of the night: How music can help insomnia

    Insomnia is the product of mental or emotional pressure.

    Unsplash
    Mind & Brain
    Even in sleep, we partake in the becoming of the world," to utter the echo in Czesław Miłosz's poem "A Magic Mountain."
    Keep reading Show less
    music health mind psychology mental health sleep
    Politics & Current Affairs

    Jon Stewart: Congress is abandoning veterans exposed to toxic 'burn pits'

    Stewart is supporting a new bill that aims to extend health care and disability benefits to veterans who served alongside burn pits.

    Scroll down to load more…
    Quantcast