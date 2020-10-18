Follow Us
A mammoth find near Mexico City
Scientists have identified the largest ever assemblage of mammoth bones.
In 2018, the government announced the development of a new Mexico City airport at the Santa Lucía Air Force Base, north of the city. People have found mammoth remains in the northern part of the city and the wider region since the 1970s. So, Pedro Francisco Sánchez Nava, the national coordinator of archaeology of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, anticipated he and his colleagues would find more of these Pleistocene-era fauna in the area.
"We never assumed that there was going to be the quantity that we are looking at now," says Sánchez. Just a few months ago, the team had identified 60 specimens. In September, the researchers confirmed counting more than 200 individuals. This find beats previous record-breaking collections of mammoths in California, South Dakota, and Siberia.
The remains date between 20,000 and 10,000 years in age. Sánchez remarks that these bones are not the product of a single event but the accumulation of some 10,000 years of mammoth presence in the region. "These huge animals required a large amount of food; the [nearby] lakeshore had a high concentration of plant species, so many were trapped in the mud by their own weight while they were eating," Sánchez says.
Archaeologist Rubén Manzanilla López, the head of the Santa Lucía archaeological salvage project, knows that the findings are a milestone in paleontology and Ice Age archaeology. "None of us imagined that we would find this amount of mammoths," Manzanilla says. "We knew that there were megafauna remains in the area—but not of that magnitude."
To date, Manzanilla's team of more than 250 archaeologists, restorers, and workers has collected over 8,000 bones from mammoths, South American camels, and American horses. The crew hopes to find more before work on the airport, which covers an area of more than 3,000 hectares, is finished in 2022.
"This finding is very important," asserts Héctor Rivera Sylva, the head of paleontology at the Museum of the Desert in Saltillo, Coahuila, northern Mexico, who wasn't involved with the work. "An excavation of this magnitude had not been done before, which allows us to know more about the ancient Valley of Mexico and how these animals developed around it."
Mammoths were once a common megafauna in what is now Canada, the United States, and Mexico. But the concentration of mammoth bones at the Mexico City site makes the discovery especially important. The site could help archaeologists understand when and how humans and mammoths interacted in this region. For example, laboratory analysis of these bones could help answer questions such as whether humans hunted mammoths sporadically, as many scholars believe, or frequently, relying on the large creatures for food.
The scientists want to recover all of the available skeletons at the site, not only to study them but also to open a museum near the new airport dedicated to the mammoth collection.
This work first appeared on SAPIENS under a CC BY-ND 4.0 license. Read the original here.
What does kindness look like? It wears a mask.
Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling has an important favor to ask of the American people.
- Michael Dowling is president and CEO of Northwell Health, the largest health care system in New York state. In this PSA, speaking as someone whose company has seen more COVID-19 patients than any other in the country, Dowling implores Americans to wear masks—not only for their own health, but for the health of those around them.
- The CDC reports that there have been close to 7.9 million cases of coronavirus reported in the United States since January. Around 216,000 people have died from the virus so far with hundreds more added to the tally every day. Several labs around the world are working on solutions, but there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19.
- The most basic thing that everyone can do to help slow the spread is to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and to wear a mask. The CDC recommends that everyone ages two and up wear a mask that is two or more layers of material and that covers the nose, mouth, and chin. Gaiters and face shields have been shown to be less effective at blocking droplets. Homemade face coverings are acceptable, but wearers should make sure they are constructed out of the proper materials and that they are washed between uses. Wearing a mask is the most important thing you can do to save lives in your community.
Secretive agency uses AI, human 'forecasters' to predict the future
A U.S. government intelligence agency develops cutting-edge tech to predict future events.
- The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), a research arm of the U.S. government intelligence community, is focused on predicting the future.
- The organization uses teams of human non-experts and AI machine learning to forecast future events.
- IARPA also conducts advanced research in numerous other fields, funding rotating programs.
"Minority report" pre-cog
Dreamworks/20th Century Fox<p>In the interest of national security, IARPA wants to identify major world events before they happen, looking for terrorists, hackers or any perceived enemies of the United States. Wouldn't you rather stop a crime before it happens?</p><p>Of course, that's when we get into tricky political and sci-fi territory. Much of the research done by IARPA is actually out in the open, utilizing the public and experts in advancing technologies. It is available for "open solicitations," forecasting tournaments, and has <a href="https://www.iarpa.gov/index.php/working-with-iarpa/prize-challenges" target="_blank">prize challenges</a> for the public. You can pretty much <a href="https://www.iarpa.gov/index.php/working-with-iarpa/open-solicitations" target="_blank">send your idea in</a> right now. But what happens to the R&D once it leaves the lab is, of course, often for only the NSA and the CIA to know. </p><p><span style="background-color: initial;">The National Security Agency expert <strong>James Bamford</strong> wrote that the agency is ultimately looking to create a system where huge amounts of data about people's lives would be mined in real-time, for the purpose of preventing actions detrimental to the nation. In his <a href="https://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/2017/06/11/The-Department-of-Knowing-All-About-You/stories/201706110131" target="_blank">article for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette</a>, Bamford wrote that IARPA's goal is to create very powerful automated computer systems, managed through artificial intelligence, which would be "</span><span style="background-color: initial;">capable of cataloging the lives of everyone everywhere, 24/ 7." Such programs would be able to instantaneously access data streams belonging to citizens, whether from social media or anywhere else. As Bamford writes, being able to analyze "every Facebook post, tweet and YouTube video; every tollbooth tag number; every GPS download, web search and news feed; every street camera video; every restaurant reservation on Open Table — largely eliminates surprise from the intelligence equation." </span><span style="background-color: initial;"></span></p><p>Of course, one would suspect much of this is going on already. IARPA's <a href="https://www.iarpa.gov/index.php/research-programs/mercury" target="_blank">Mercury program,</a> for example, concentrates on data mining millions of private overseas communications that are gathered by the National Security Agency. While it can certainly be argued that such a program is a national security necessity, working to spot terrorists and elements that can lead to social unrest, the potential for misuse and infringement on privacy rights has alerted observers.</p>
Moral failings of leaders collapsed even the best societies, finds study
Researchers found the common element in the destruction of even the most powerful empires.
- Researchers found a commonality between the collapse of ancient empires.
- Even the best-run nations fell apart because of leaders who undermined social contracts.
- The scientists found that societies that had good governments broke up even worse than those with dictators.
The ruins of the Roman Forum, which served as representational government.
Credit: Linda Nicholas / Field Museum
No bread, no circuses: The Olympics and climate change
Perhaps downhill and cross-country skiers don't face the fate of potters, typesetters and saddlers, but their situation is certainly unclear.
Global warming is making it difficult to organize sporting tournaments, but it's an even greater threat to small local clubs. Meanwhile, Big Sport is taking the lead in climate hypocrisy.
Electricity and fear: The trouble with nuclear energy
Although everyone knows that coal-based energy is a thing of the past, declarations about nuclear power plants somehow do not want to enter into force.