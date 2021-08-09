Follow Us
Wandering icebergs could trigger tsunamis
Icebergs aren't just a threat to unsinkable ships. Their ability to cause underwater landslides poses a danger to coastal cities.
- Earthquakes can cause landslides on the ocean floor, which in turn can trigger tsunamis.
- A new study finds that wandering icebergs can produce submarine landslides, too, when they hit ground and capsize.
- The increasing number of icebergs wandering the warming oceans poses a previously under-appreciated geohazard.
Last May, a chunk of ice destined to become the world's largest iceberg broke free of the western side of Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf. Bigger than Rhode Island, the 105-mile long, 15-mile wide, 1667-square-mile iceberg — now named A-76 — slid into the Weddell Sea. The loss of significant chunks of Antarctic ice is happening with alarming regularity as the planet warms.
Icebergs can be deep enough to scrape the sea floor. They also can be large enough to cause tsunamis as they splash into the sea, and the huge volumes of water they displace can threaten ships and damage marine structures such as platforms and undersea internet cabling.
Now, a new study reveals that smaller icebergs, chunks whose keel does not even touch bottom, can produce underwater landslides when they hit a shoreline and capsize, possibly resulting in a tsunami. This poses a previously under-appreciated geohazard.
The study notes, "Icebergs originating from the Arctic, Greenland and Antarctica are hazards thousands of kilometers away from their original source and can affect continental slopes by triggering submarine landslides."
The iceberg cometh
A Baffin island fjordCredit: MARINEBUGS / Flickr
The worrying insight is the product of some detective work that revealed an underwater landslide in the Southwind Fjord off of Nunavut near Canada's Baffin Island, some time between September 2018 and September 2019.
Marine landslides are notoriously hard to analyze since they typically occur out of sight. For the study, the researchers consulted satellite data, seafloor bathymetric data, and analyses of the local seabed's composition to solve a geological whodunnit.
The telltale signs of the landslide were found in a comparison of high-resolution, multibeam echosounder data of the fjord's seabed captured in 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019. The earliest depicted a gently sloping, "featureless" seabed. By the later readings, however, two smaller scarps had appeared.
The story told is of a primary landslide some time between August 27, 2018 ( the date of the 2018 readings) and September 24, 2019 (the date of the next bathymetric survey). There were also signs of two adjacent landslides in the same time period, which occurred as the two smaller scarps failed. There were no reports of large earthquakes within 300 kilometers of the fjord during this period.
However, there was the geological equivalent of a smoking gun: the scientists observed 20-27-meter-deep iceberg pits, depressions indicative of an iceberg impact.
Caught on camera
Sentinel-2Credit: ESA/ATG Medialab
Imagery from the Sentinel 2 satellite revealed the perpetrator as it floated into the fjord around August 27, 2018, became grounded between September 1-4, and was no longer intact and visible by early October. The interloper's location lined up perfectly with the seabed data — the iceberg grounded 3 meters upslope of the ice pits in the first few days of September 2018 and wound up 3 meters downslope from them by the 9th. The narrative suggested is that between September 4 and 9, the iceberg capsized, hit the seafloor, and broke into two pieces.
Not just a threat to unsinkable ships
The study exposes a new marine geohazard, as it was previously assumed that submarine landslides were caused only by earthquakes. It was also believed that iceberg damage was constrained to continental shelves and upper slopes as icebergs floated into water that is too shallow for their depth.
Now, however, the study concludes: "These results indicate that icebergs grounding and capsizing may be responsible for triggering submarine landslides in many fjords and on continental slopes in polar to sub-polar environments, representing a previously underestimated hazard."
Coastal cities, beware the wandering iceberg.
Why we can stop worrying and love the particle accelerator
By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
What would happen if you stuck your body inside a particle accelerator?
The scenario seems like the start of a bad Marvel comic, but it happens to shed light on our intuitions about radiation, the vulnerability of the human body, and the very nature of matter. Particle accelerators allow physicists to study subatomic particles by speeding them up in powerful magnetic fields and then tracing the interactions that result from collisions. By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
As far back as 2008, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), operated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), was charged with creating microscopic black holes that would allow physicists to detect extra dimensions. To many, this sounds like the plot of a disastrous science-fiction movie. It came as no surprise when two people filed a lawsuit to stop the LHC from operating, lest it produce a black hole powerful enough to destroy the world. But physicists argued that the idea was absurd and the lawsuit was rejected.
Then, in 2012, the LHC detected the long-sought Higgs boson, a particle needed to explain how particles acquire mass. With that major accomplishment, the LHC entered popular culture; it was featured on the album cover of Super Collider (2013) by the heavy metal band Megadeth, and was a plot point in the US television series The Flash (2014-).
Yet, despite its accomplishments and glamour, the world of particle physics is so abstract that few understand its implications, meaning or use. Unlike a NASA probe sent to Mars, CERN's research doesn't produce stunning, tangible images. Instead, the study of particle physics is best described by chalkboard equations and squiggly lines called Feynman diagrams. Aage Bohr, the Nobel laureate whose father Niels invented the Bohr model of the atom, and his colleague Ole Ulfbeck have even gone as far as to deny the physical existence of subatomic particles as anything more than mathematical models.
Which returns us to our original question: what happens when a beam of subatomic particles travelling at nearly the speed of light meets the flesh of the human body? Perhaps because the realms of particle physics and biology are conceptually so far removed, it's not only laypeople who lack the intuition to answer this question, but also some professional physicists. In a 2010 YouTube interview with members of the physics and astronomy faculty at the University of Nottingham, several academic experts admitted that they had little idea what would happen if one were to stick a hand inside the proton beam at the LHC. Professor Michael Merrifield put it succinctly: 'That's a good question. I don't know is the answer. Probably be very bad for you.' Professor Laurence Eaves was also cautious about drawing conclusions. '[B]y the scales of energy we notice, it wouldn't be that noticeable,' he said, likely with a bit of British understatement. 'Would I put my hand in the beam? I'm not sure about that.'
Such thought experiments can be useful tools for exploring situations that can't be studied in the laboratory. Occasionally, however, unfortunate accidents yield case studies: opportunities for researchers to study scenarios that can't be experimentally induced for ethical reasons. Case studies have a sample size of one and no control group. But, as the neuroscientist V S Ramachandran has pointed out in Phantoms in the Brain (1998), it takes only one talking pig to prove that pigs can talk. On 13 September 1848, for example, an iron rod pierced through the head of the US railway worker Phineas Gage and profoundly changed his personality, offering early evidence of a biological basis for personality.
And on 13 July 1978, a Soviet scientist named Anatoli Bugorski stuck his head in a particle accelerator. On that fateful day, Bugorski was checking malfunctioning equipment on the U-70 synchrotron – the largest particle accelerator in the Soviet Union – when a safety mechanism failed and a beam of protons travelling at nearly the speed of light passed straight through his head, Phineas Gage-style. It's possible that, at that point in history, no other human being had ever experienced a focused beam of radiation at such high energy. Although proton therapy – a cancer treatment that uses proton beams to destroy tumours – was pioneered before Bugorski's accident, the energy of these beams is generally not above 250 million electron volts (a unit of energy used for small particles). Bugorski might have experienced the full wrath of a beam with more than 300 times this much energy, 76 billion electron volts.
Proton radiation is a rare beast indeed. Protons from the solar wind and cosmic rays are stopped by Earth's atmosphere, and proton radiation is so rare in radioactive decay that it was not observed until 1970. More familiar threats, such as ultraviolet photons and alpha particles, do not penetrate the body past skin unless a radioactive source is ingested. Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, for instance, was killed by alpha particles that do not so much as penetrate paper when he unknowingly ingested radioactive polonium-210 delivered by an assassin. But when Apollo astronauts protected by spacesuits were exposed to cosmic rays containing protons and even more exotic forms of radiation, they reported flashes of visual light, a harbinger of what would welcome Bugorski on the fateful day of his accident. According to an interview in Wired magazine in 1997, Bugorski immediately saw an intense flash of light but felt no pain. The young scientist was taken to a clinic in Moscow with half his face swollen, and doctors expected the worst.
Ionising radiation particles such as protons wreak havoc on the body by breaking chemical bonds in DNA. This assault on a cell's genetic programming can kill the cell, stop it from dividing, or induce a cancerous mutation. Cells that divide quickly, such as stem cells in bone marrow, suffer the most. Because blood cells are produced in bone marrow, for instance, many cases of radiation poisoning result in infection and anaemia from losses of white blood cells and red blood cells, respectively. But unique to Bugorski's case, radiation was concentrated along a narrow beam through the head, rather than being broadly distributed from nuclear fallout, as was the case for many victims of the Chernobyl disaster or the bombing of Hiroshima. For Bugorski, particularly vulnerable tissues, such as bone marrow and the gastrointestinal track, might have been largely spared. But where the beam shot through Bugorski's head, it deposited an obscene amount of radiation energy, hundreds of times greater than a lethal dose by some estimates.
And yet, Bugorski is still alive today. Half his face is paralysed, giving one hemisphere of his head a strangely young appearance. He is reported to be deaf in one ear. He suffered at least six generalised tonic-clonic seizures. Commonly known as grand mal seizures, these are the seizures most frequently depicted in film and television, involving convulsions and loss of consciousness. Bugorski's epilepsy is likely a result of brain tissue-scarring left by the proton beam. It has also left him with petit mal or absence seizures, far less dramatic staring spells during which consciousness is briefly interrupted. There are no reports that Bugorski has ever been diagnosed with cancer, though that is often a long-term consequence of radiation exposure.
Despite having nothing less than a particle accelerator beam pass through his brain, Bugorski's intellect remained intact, and he successfully completed his doctorate after the accident. Bugorski survived his accident. And as frightening and awesome as the inside of a particle accelerator might be, humanity has thus far survived the nuclear age.
Joel Frohlich
This article was originally published at Aeon and has been republished under Creative Commons.
The power of utopian thinking: it's not just for naïve dreamers
Utopia is like a John Lennon song but with golden toilets.
- Thomas More's Utopia presents an ideal society without money, property, violence, or inequality. It is science fiction, philosophy, and a political thought experiment rolled into one.
- Many commentators today believe More's work is also a satire. His vision has dark and macabre undertones, and the idealism is so exaggerated as to be laughable.
- Utopian thinking comes from many political directions, and this is a good thing — it is the impetus that pushes society forward.
What would the perfect society look like to you? Try, if you can, to put aside how things are or what you think "has to be" the case, and just imagine your best possible world. What would the people be like? What jobs would people do? Who would get paid the most or live in the best houses? Would there even be money? Would there be any crime? Why not?
Sometimes a bit of utopian thinking is vitally important, and the very word (if not the idea) goes back to the 16th century intellectual, Thomas More.
The land of milk and honey
More's Utopia introduces a narrator who meets a traveller from the island of "Utopia." This Utopian tells us about a perfect society, free from any inequality and violence. It is a place with no private property or unequal distribution of goods between the various segments of society. It is a place where jobs are divided fairly among the populace. It is a confederated city-state where violence is abhorred and is the worst of taboos and where "all men zealously pursue the good of the public."
In Utopia, precious metals have lost their luster. This is done by deliberate negative association — the condemned are made to wear gold coronets or earrings as a shaming ritual. Toilets and tables are made of gold, making them so commonplace that no one would desire them to the point of harming another to attain them. Iron is much the more valued metal because it has a practical and useful role to play. Why would anyone want gaudy stones or overly malleable metals? Wealth is, instead, measured in "cheerfulness, peace of mind, and freedom from anxiety."
Yet, there is a sinister aspect to this egalitarianism. If someone tries to leave the country, they are first imprisoned. If they try it again, they are turned into slaves. All the streets are identical, and after ten years, everyone has to swap houses by lot. All doors are open, and anyone can come and go as they please. Nothing is yours and nothing is mine.
There's No-Place like Utopia
Ask two scholars why More wrote Utopia, and you will get two different answers.
By one interpretation, it is subversive and revolutionary. In a post-Marx world, it is impossible to read Utopia without seeing the parallels to communism. Marx himself did occasionally make reference to More in a historical context but not to the ideas in Utopia. Engels and Marx regarded their work as a kind of socioeconomic science and would hate to have been labelled as "utopian." They viewed such "utopian socialists" as selling only "castles in the air" that could never help the proletariat.
While More's Utopia would not be revolutionary in a Marxist sense, it would have been hugely contentious in its day. At the time More was writing — in a world of absolute monarchs, feudal peasants, and religious extremism — the ideas of egalitarianism and religious freedom were dangerously controversial.
In another interpretation, some see Utopia as being mocking and satirical. It could be that Utopia is so extreme at times as to become an absurdity or a parody. The Utopian world is portrayed as overbearing and invasive, and, in some respects, at odds with human nature. It could be that More was really saying, "Look at these crazy ideas — they're nonsense!"
This interpretation looks more likely when we realize that Utopia literally means "no-place," the traveller's name (Hythloday) means "nonsense," and the capital (Amaurot) means "City of No Inhabitants."
Utopian thinking: not just for dreamers
But even this interpretation does not quite fit. Utopia is a provocation. It is an open question to us, the reader, about how society should be ordered. It inverts everything we assume and asks how things could be different. (And everything really could be different.) It is a thought experiment that throws much at the wall, and we are left to see what sticks.
Today, we live with the idea of utopianism, and we all have our own versions of Utopia. Is it one of science fiction, with humans living in distant galaxies? Is it one of nanotech and advanced AI? Is it one of a return to nature and respect for the environment? Is it communistic or anarchic? Is it the nostalgic golden age of the conservative or the quixotic idealism of a college sophomore? There are as many Utopias as there are people, but what makes someone's Utopia is not the point.
Utopianism is the bold and brave voice that challenges the status quo. The act of questioning brings about change. Utopianism is what dares to imagine a world that could be better. It is the forward path, lined with cynics and pessimists who ridicule the dreamers.
Perhaps the best way to view Utopia, and utopian thinking generally, is like a rainbow. The closer we move to it, the further it moves away. Although we will never reach it, its existence impels us to move forward.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
Light from other side of black hole shows Einstein is right (again)
For the first time, light that comes from behind a black hole has been spotted.
- A new study shows how X-rays bent behind a black hole can be observed by telescopes.
- The findings were predicted by the theory of general relativity but never previously observed.
- The researchers plan to develop a 3D model.
Few interstellar objects entice the imagination quite like black holes, massive objects with gravity so powerful nothing — not even light — can escape them. Once you go in, barring the existence of a wormhole to somewhere else, you are not coming back out. (For a scientific but fictional narrative of what it would be like to fall into a black hole, read this essay by Marcelo Gleiser.)
But now, a new study investigating the wild effects these objects have on magnetic fields and superheated gases has revealed the seemingly impossible: light from behind a black hole.
How to see a black hole
As you might expect from their primary claim to fame, it is difficult to directly observe black holes. The light that would typically be reflected off an object, allowing us to see it, simply falls into the hole.
However, Einstein told us that gravity works less like a giant vacuum cleaner sucking things toward large bodies and more like a heavy object placed on a rubber sheet. Gravity is the dip in the sheet near the object. Things moving past this dip, be it caused by a star or black hole, can pass by it without necessarily falling into it, though their paths will be altered.
Similarly, light — which consists of both visible and invisible portions of the electromagnetic spectrum — emitted by distant objects can be warped or bent slightly by large objects. This makes the object that emitted the light appear to be in a different place to an observer. This phenomenon, known as "gravitational lensing," was used to validate elements of relativity a century ago: light from distant stars was bent when passing by the sun, just as Einstein predicted.
When astronomers examine black holes, they tend to take advantage of this warping. For instance, they look for distant light that is bent or focused by the black hole or to X-rays emitted from near the black hole (but far enough away not to fall in) to ascertain information about the black hole, such as its location.
This new study began in much the same way. A team of researchers was examining the coronas that form around black holes as material falls into them. This superheated material turns to plasma (ionized gas) as it falls in, though some of it is tossed about by the black hole's spin and magnetic field. This turmoil continuously produces huge amounts of vibrant X-ray light around the hole, which can be observed to learn more about it.
ESA
While observing the expected X-Rays, the researchers noticed something odd; smaller, strangely "colored" X-ray flashes. The flashes were in line with predictions that X-rays would be bent and reflected behind the black hole before becoming visible again as "echoes" of light.
As Stanford University astrophysicist Dan Wilkins and study co-author explains, this was both a surprise and in line with theory:
"Any light that goes into that black hole doesn't come out, so we shouldn't be able to see anything that's behind the black hole. The reason we can see that is because that black hole is warping space, bending light and twisting magnetic fields around itself."
While relativity tells us that we should be able to see X-rays from behind a black hole because of its powerful gravity, this has never actually been seen before now. Study co-author Roger Blandford of Stanford explained in a press release why finding it now is so exciting for those who have long worked on the problem:
"Fifty years ago, when astrophysicists starting [sic] speculating about how the magnetic field might behave close to a black hole, they had no idea that one day we might have the techniques to observe this directly and see Einstein's general theory of relativity in action."
The initial investigations into the coronas of black holes will continue, likely using more powerful X-ray telescopes as they become available. There are also plans for making a 3D model to map these findings. The theory of relativity likely will continue to prove its worth for the foreseeable future.
This chart shows when each new sport joined the Olympic Games
