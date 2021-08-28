Follow Us
Explaining a billion-year gap in the fossil record
A puzzling — and huge — break in the geological record finally might be explained.
It is called the "Great Unconformity," and it has puzzled geologists ever since it was first noticed in the walls of the Grand Canyon by famed geologist John Wesley Powell in 1869. In geology, time is marked by layers of rock deposited atop each other, little by little over time. The thing about the Great Unconformity is that about a billion years of rock appear to be missing between 3 billion-year-old sediment and relatively young, 550-million-year-old stuff sitting directly on top of it.
Intriguingly, that 550 million-year-date is just a few million years before the Cambrian explosion — the widespread appearance of complex life on Earth.
Although the Great Unconformity is easy to spot in the Grand Canyon, a similar disruption is apparent in lots of other places, and some geologists have hypothesized that whatever caused them was some kind of global event.
Now a new study suggests that, first, there may not have been just one unconformity but rather a series of them roughly coincident around the world. Second, they all may have had to do with an ancient supercontinent named Rodinia that formed about a billion years ago.
Atomic clock in the rock
Study co-author Rebecca Flowers at exposed rock at Pikes Peak.Credit: Christine Siddoway / University of Colorado
The new research is based on a dating technique called thermochronology. With thermochronology, a close examination of atoms inside rock samples allows geologists to construct a history of the stone based on how hot or cold it was at different times.
The researchers analyzed rock samples from a Great Unconformity site in Pikes Peak, Colorado, where the lower layer is from about a billion years ago and the rock above it from no earlier than 510 million years ago. Thermochronology revealed that the lower layer had been thrust upward to the surface about 700 million years ago, at which point it would have been subjected to erosion that scoured away its upper layers of rock.
Erosion is a powerful force. Consider the Grand Canyon. As study co-author Rebecca Flowers tells CU Boulder Today, "Earth is an active place. There used to be a lot more rocks sitting on top of Mount Everest, for example. But they've been eroded away and transported elsewhere by streams."
Blame Rodinia<
It is believed that supercontinent Rodinia — which pre-dated the better-known Pangaea — formed through a process, called extrovert assembly, in which pieces of a prior supercontinent that has broken apart meet again after having traveled all the way around the planet. During their extended journey, the edges of the pieces experience significant erosion before smashing back together.
"At the edges of Rodinia," says Flowers, "where you have continents colliding, you'd see these mountain belts like the Himalayas begin to form. That could have caused large amounts of erosion." In addition, the researchers speculate that the birth and death of Rodinia may have wreaked havoc all over the world as its pieces first came together and then eventually broke apart.
Flowers concludes, "We're left with a feature that looks similar across the world when, in fact, there may have been multiple great unconformities, plural. We may need to change our language if we want to think about the Great Unconformity as being more complicated, forming at different times in different locations and for different reasons."
Other research teams, such as the one at University of California-Santa Barbara, have been coming to similar conclusions. "It's a messy process," says the school's Francis Macdonald. "There are differences, and now we have the ability to perhaps resolve those differences and pull that record out."
Solving Darwin's dilemma
Considering the Great Unconformity's temporal proximity to the Cambrian explosion, a final solution to the puzzle may have implications beyond geology. "The Cambrian explosion," says Macdonald, "was Darwin's dilemma. This is a 200-year old question. If we can solve that, we would definitely be rock stars."
The world's watersheds, mapped in gorgeous detail
Hungarian cartographer travels the world while mapping its treasures.
- Simple idea, stunning result: the world's watersheds in glorious colors.
- The maps are the work of Hungarian cartographer Robert Szucs.
- His job: to travel and map the world, one good cause at a time.
These maps are both data-rich and absolutely gorgeous. You're looking at watershed maps, showing the flow of tributary streams into main rivers, and of those water courses into the sea (or final destinations inland). The streams are shown in the Strahler Stream Order Classification, which uses width to indicate the hierarchy of streams. Watersheds (a.k.a. drainage basins or catchment areas) are grouped together by color.
The maps are the work of Hungarian cartographer Robert Szucs, 33, who combines expertise in GIS with a passion for beautiful maps. "GIS is short for Geographic Information Systems. It's a collective word for anything using spatial or geographic data — from monitoring changes in forest cover with satellite data to creating crime density maps for the police," Szucs explains. "In this case, I've used GIS to create artistic maps, which is a beautiful hybrid of the artsy and geeky sides of my personality."
The world
Can you spot the world's ten largest drainage basins? In order of magnitude: Amazon, Congo, Nile, Mississippi, Ob, Parana, Yenisei, Lena, Niger, Amur.
Image source: Grasshopper Geography
Africa
Africa is home to the rivers with the world's second- and third-largest catchment areas: the Congo (in blue), with a basin of 1.44 million square miles (3.73 million km2), and the Nile (in red), with basin area of 1.26 million square miles (3.25 million km2). The Nile is the longest river in Africa, though (4,130 miles; 6,650 km), followed by the Congo: 2,900 miles (4,700 km). The Congo River's alternative name, Zaire, comes from the Kikongo nzadi o nzere ('river swallowing rivers'). Image source: Grasshopper Geography
Europe
The Volga (in yellow) is the river with the biggest catchment area in Europe (just under 545,000 square miles; 1.41 million km2). It flows exclusively through Russia, and the catchment area is entirely within Russia as well. Europe's number two is the Danube (in orange), which flows through 10 countries — more than any other river in the world. Its drainage basin (just over 307,000 square miles; almost 796,000 km2) includes nine more countries. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Germany
The hydrographic map of Germany is dominated by just four major drainage systems: the Danube (in orange) in the south, the Rhine (in blue) in the west, the Elbe (in purple) in the east and the Weser (in green) between the latter two. In Antiquity, the Rhine was the border between the Roman Empire and the Germans. Rome once attempted to shift the border to the Elbe, which would have radically altered the course of history, but it suffered a massive defeat in 9 CE at the Teutoburger Wald (roughly between both rivers). Image: Grasshopper Geography
Great Britain and Ireland
Both Ireland and Great Britain are islands, as a result of which neither boasts a continental-class river. Twenty of the 30 longest British rivers are less than 100 miles (160 km) long. The longest river in Britain is the Severn (220 miles, 354 km), its catchment area shown in blue in the southwest. Ireland's longest river is the Shannon (224 miles, 360 km). Even combined they're not as long as France's Seine (483 miles, 777 km). Image: Grasshopper Geography
United States
Spread-eagled across the central part of the United States, the Mississippi's drainage basin covers all or parts of 32 U.S. states (and two Canadian provinces). The easternmost point of Ol' Man River's catchment area is really far east: Cobb Hill in northern Pennsylvania. Here rises the Allegheny, tributary of the Ohio, which in turn flows into the Mississippi at Cairo, Illinois. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Washington State
Even leaving out the Mississippi, there's enough going on in the rest of North America to keep the eye occupied. Here's a drainage map of Washington State. The big fish in this much smaller pond is the Columbia River (drainage area in blue), the largest river in the Pacific Northwest. Only in the western third of the state is there a colourful counterpoint, in the multitude of smaller river basins that are draining into the Pacific or into Puget Sound. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Australia
At 1,558 miles (2,508 km), the Murray is Australia's longest river. It is often considered in conjunction with the Darling (915 miles, 1,472 km), the country's third-longest river, which flows into the Murray. The Murray-Darling basin (in blue, in the southeast) covers just under 410,000 square miles (1.06 million km2), or 14 percent of Australia's total territory. Don't let that spidery network of river courses in the interior fool you: Australia is the world's driest inhabited continent (Antarctica, bizarrely, is drier). Image: Grasshopper Geography
Russia
Four of the world's largest drainage basins are in Russia: the Ob, Yenisei and Lena (origin of Vladimir I. Ulyanov's nom de guerre, Lenin) entirely and the Amur, shared with China. The Volga may be Europe's longest river, but 84 percent or Russia's surface water is east of the Urals, in Siberia. The sparsely-populated region is traversed by 40 rivers longer than 1,000 km. Combined, the Ob, Yenisey and Lena rivers cover a drainage area of about 8 million km2, discharging nearly 50,000 m3 of water per second in the Arctic. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Szucs has managed to parlay his love for beautiful maps into a job designing them:
"I made a huge elevation map of Eurasia which was used in a documentary about horses and their migrations. There's also a 12-foot wide mural in the making at Louisiana State University, based on one of my maps. And I made some maps for the BBC after they reached out, saying my work inspired a show on rivers. I'm not saying I was jumping on my bed from excitement after any of those requests, but maybe I was."
Szucs is not just a theoretical map enthusiast, but also a practical one. He tries to move to a different country every few months, "donating" his mapmaking skills to worthy causes. He's worked with archeologists on St. Eustatius, an island in the Caribbean, with marine biologists in Alaska, and for an orangutan conservation programme on Borneo, among other destinations.
"My moves are always temporary, linked with volunteering for an NGO. It's a way of developing my skills, but also of seeing the world and experiencing new cultures," Szucs said. Meanwhile, new map ideas bubble up. "My current favourite map as yet only exists in my head as an idea. I might have to learn a few new software applications to make it. Let's hope I can find a way to make it happen. After that, I hope to be back in Alaska for a few months, working with whales again."
Many thanks to Mr. Szucs for sending in these maps. See more at Grasshopper Geography.
Strange Maps #959
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Clues in woolly mammoth tusk reveal a lifetime of travels
It walked enough miles to nearly circle the Earth twice.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
An international team of researchers has reconstructed the life of a woolly mammoth that lived in Alaska more than 17,000 years ago.
By deciphering clues hidden in his tusk, we may not only unravel the mysterious life and death of these charismatic creatures, but also understand the impact of climate change on modern species.
Why mammoths went extinct is a mystery — theories include disease and a changing climate.
Mammoth undertaking: Woolly mammoths were large, elephant-like creatures that roamed the Earth for nearly five million years, before going extinct around 2000 B.C.
Exactly why the species went extinct is a mystery — theories include disease, overhunting by humans, changing climate, or some combination of factors — and solving it has been challenging because we don't know much about how the animals lived.
Why it matters: If climate did contribute to the woolly mammoth's demise, studying their experience might help us predict how modern species will respond to today's warming world.
"The Arctic is seeing a lot of changes now, and we can use the past to see how the future may play out for species today and in the future," senior author Matthew Wooller said in a press release.
"Trying to solve this detective story is an example of how our planet and ecosystems react in the face of environmental change," he continued.
"From the moment they're born until the day they die, they've got a diary … written in their tusks."
—PAT DRUCKENMILLER
All in the tusk: When a woolly mammoth is born, its tusk is just a tiny cone, and as it ages, new layers are stacked on top of that cone. Looking at those layers can offer clues into a mammoth's life, similar to how we can learn about a tree's environment by studying the rings in its trunk.
"From the moment they're born until the day they die, they've got a diary and it's written in their tusks," co-author Pat Druckenmiller said. "Mother Nature doesn't usually offer up such convenient and life-long records of an individual's life."
For this new study, the researchers sliced an 8-foot-long woolly mammoth tusk lengthwise and analyzed the chemical signatures trapped in each layer.
They then connected those signatures to different places and events to piece together the story of the mammoth's life.
The woolly mammoth walked an estimated 44,000 miles during its 28-year life.
A spike in nitrogen in one of the last bands to form on the mammoth tusk, for example, likely indicates that the animal died of starvation. The food it ate, meanwhile, left signatures that could be connected to specific parts of the Alaskan landscape.
Using that information, the researchers were able to trace the mammoth's movements and determine that it walked an estimated 44,000 miles during its 28-year life — if that had been in a straight line, it could've almost circled the Earth twice.
Historic study: One woolly mammoth tusk isn't enough to explain the extinction of an entire species, let alone predict future extinctions, but it does give scientists new insights into the daily life of the enigmatic creatures.
"This is a better understanding [of] how they behaved, what environment they used," Wooller told the New York Times.
"When you're trying to figure out what the causes of an extinction were," he added, "you need to know a little bit more about the behavior and ecology of the organisms involved."
Gray zone: when is it best not to save a life?
Medical science can save lives, but should it do so at the cost of quality of life?
- A new paper examines the various ways premature babies are given life-saving care when their viability is in doubt.
- The authors propose a new system to help parents and hospitals make life-or-death decisions.
- The ethical or moral choice is not always obvious.
Modern medicine has worked miracles unimaginable even a few generations ago. Where it has not managed to create universal cures, it has often given those previously condemned to death a chance at life.
It has not, however, delivered us certainty. In cases where death is no longer assured, its specter may still lurk. It also offers us nothing in terms of deciding how to deal with "gray areas" where the outcome of medical treatment is extremely uncertain.
One part of medicine particularly rife with these gray zones is the care of extremely premature newborns. While the outlook for children born earlier and earlier is improving all the time, there remain serious questions about how to proceed when dealing with complicated cases where the goals of "do no harm" and "do everything possible" clash.
So, in a new paper published in The American Journal of Bioethics, a team of Norwegian doctors and bioethicists proposes a new route for navigating these heart-wrenching gray areas.
"Do no harm" vs. "do everything possible"
In the care of premature infants, there is considerable debate over how many gestational weeks is sufficient for a child to have a high chance of surviving. While there have been reports of children born at 21 weeks surviving, their odds are low. Various countries try to define at what gestational week the gray zone starts, with the trend being around week 23. Others try to avoid dates and focus more on the prognosis.
Keeping an extremely premature child on life support is a tricky thing. As explained in a study lead by Dr. Hannah Glass of UCSF and others:
"Despite technological advances and efforts of child health experts during the last generation, the extremely premature infant (less than 28 weeks gestation) and extremely low birth weight infant (ELBW) (< 1000 grams) remain at high risk for death and disability with 30–50% mortality and, in survivors, at least 20–50% risk of morbidity.
In many of those cases, keeping a child on life support is merely delaying the inevitable. In others, it is merely the prelude to a lifetime of medical procedures. Even in better cases, life support may be necessary for months and the outcome of the effort uncertain for years. When facing odds like this, you can understand why the grey area is a moral minefield where decision-making is never easy.
In this study, most of the countries the authors considered are increasingly inclined to give parents a great deal of authority over decision-making when dealing with infant life support. However, many studies suggest a lack of information and communication can lead to a disconnect between the desires of parents and what healthcare professionals believe is in the infant's best interest — which might not include life support. To make matters worse, parents are forced into life-or-death decisions during an extremely stressful period.
A new model: "postponed withholding"
To better account for the moral and medical concerns of everyone involved, the authors propose a system of "postponed withholding" as a new standard of care. In this situation, a newborn in need of life support automatically would be placed in intensive care for the span of one week. During that week, the parents can meet their child, discuss the facts of their situation with medical professionals, and determine a course of action as the picture becomes clearer.
After that week, the continued use of life support would be discussed by the parents and healthcare professionals. If it is decided that life support is no longer in the best interest of the child, it is then — and only then — withheld.
While this may resemble the traditional approach, it differs in a few key ways. Importantly, the implementation of life-saving procedures is a non-choice; that is, parents do not have to decide in the middle of what may be a hectic situation whether to put their child on life support. It is automatic. Additionally, it codifies the sharing of information, desires, medical data, and assessments of likely outcomes between parents and medical professionals in ways that current systems sometimes fail to do.
Lastly, it allows parents of a child who will not survive the chance to spend time with them. In a case study considered by the authors, the family of an ill child was able to hold a baptism before life support was withheld.
While these differences may not seem like much, they can mean the world to parents who need autonomy, support, and time to make an extremely difficult decision. In some tragic, heartbreaking cases, saving a life might actually be the wrong thing to do.
Here’s how early school begins – and why it is bad for students
In Louisiana, high school starts at 7:30 am. Research shows that is at least an hour too early.