Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Jupiter’s intense radiation makes its moon Europa glow
Using a laboratory model, scientists get a nice Jovian surprise.
The Earth has a magnetosphere. So does Jupiter. But Jupiter's has a million times the volume of ours. As a result, Jupiter slams its moon, Europa, with a steady blast of high-energy radiation. This can't help but have an effect on the satellite, and new research from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has an idea what that effect is: Europa glows, in shades of green, blue, and white. The moon's night side even glows in the dark. The discovery was made by exploring the behavior of a Europa laboratory model bombarded with radiation.
The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.
Europa
Enhanced closeup of the "chaos terrain" that is the icy surface of Europa
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute
Europa is believed to have an ocean of water or slush beneath its chaotically-featured water-ice surface. According to NASA, it's suspected that the moon's ice layer is 10 to 15 miles thick and floats atop an ocean 40 to 100 miles deep. Europa is just a quarter the size of Earth, but its vastness and depth may mean that it has twice as much water as all of our oceans combined.
With water considered to be a prerequisite for life, scientists' interest in Europa is obvious. NASA is sending the radiation-resistant Europa Clipper there to have a look. The spacecraft will conduct 45 flybys at different distances, ranging from 1,675 miles to 16 miles above the ice. The Europa Clipper will carry cameras, spectrometers, ice-penetrating radar, magnetometer, thermal instruments, a device for measuring gravity, and more.
NASA has previously detected what may be vapor plumes extending outward from Europa. If the Europa Clipper confirms their existence, it may be possible in the future to sample the moon's escaping vapors without needing to land or drill through the ice.
ICE-HEART
Artist's impression of Europa against a backdrop of Jupiter
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
The researchers modeled Europa's response to Jupiter's radiation using a special instrument they constructed called the Ice Chamber for Europa's High-Energy Electron and Radiation Environment Testing (ICE-HEART). To blast it with radiation, they took it to the Medical Industrial Radiation Facility at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland, a high-energy electron beam facility.
Expecting that Europa's oceans would contain a mix of water and salts similar to those on Earth, they were investigating the response of various materials to radiation. They began with magnesium sulfate and sodium chloride — essentially Epsom salt and table salt — both believed to be in Europa's ice.
They weren't surprised to see some glowing caused by energetic electrons getting through the moon's ice and energizing molecules beneath it. The glow is generated when the molecules relax after exposure.
However, the variety of colored glows emitted by radiated compounds was a surprise, according to co-author Bryana Henderson. "We never imagined that we would see what we ended up seeing," Henderson said. "When we tried new ice compositions, the glow looked different. And we all just stared at it for a while and then said, 'This is new, right? This is definitely a different glow?' So we pointed a spectrometer at it, and each type of ice had a different spectrum." (Spectrometers divide light into wavelengths that can signify specific compounds.)
"Seeing the sodium chloride brine with a significantly lower level of glow was the 'aha' moment that changed the course of the research," said co-author Fred Bateman.
Both sides now
We can see our own moon because it reflects sunlight. Most spectrometer readings of Europa have thus far been derived from observations of its light-reflecting bright side.
"If Europa weren't under this radiation," said Gudipati, "it would look the way our moon looks to us — dark on the shadowed side. But because it's bombarded by the radiation from Jupiter, it glows in the dark."
This means that the moon's dark side also emits light in the form of its glow, so here come the spectrometers. Gudipati said of the research, "We were able to predict that this nightside ice glow could provide additional information on Europa's surface composition. How that composition varies could give us clues about whether Europa harbors conditions suitable for life."
He adds, "It's not often that you're in a lab and say, 'We might find this when we get there. Usually, it's the other way around — you go there and find something and try to explain it in the lab. But our prediction goes back to a simple observation, and that's what science is about."
- Is there life on Europa, Jupiter's icy moon? | Neil deGrasse Tyson ... ›
- Everyone loves Europa, says Neil deGrasse Tyson. Why? ›
- Do octopus-like creatures inhabit Jupiter's moon? - Big Think ›
Map of Pangea reveals which countries were neighbors 300 million years ago
Enter an ancient version of Earth, where Santa Claus lives in South Korea, Cuba is land-locked, and Antarctica and India share the same climate.
Remote education is decreasing anxiety, increasing wellbeing for some students
A recent NIHR report found that students with previously low connectedness scores saw improvement in well-being and eased anxiety.
- With coronavirus resurging in Europe and the United States, parents are worried about their children's well-being and mental health.
- A report from the U.K.'s NIHR extends some hope; it found that students' mental health is improving while remote learning.
- Parents will continue play an important role in supporting their children's mental health.
Shining under pressure<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc2NDM5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTIyMjQ2NX0.3nKlCkjZgn6V4cDEtcDUklSt69Hg6QiB7c_GUF2H-6w/img.jpg?width=980" id="27e7e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b1b4ab8639aa220da628503c258310d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
U.K. showed a reduction of at-risk depression scores during the pandemic lockdown.
Credit: NIHR<p>"<a href="https://sphr.nihr.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Young-Peoples-Mental-Health-during-the-COVID-19-Pandemic-Report.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Young People's Mental Health during the COVID-19 Pandemic</a>" report surveyed more than 1,000 Year 9 students (ages 13 to 14) in the United Kingdom. This ongoing study aims to chronicle the relationship between social media use and adolescents' mental health. Because the study participants took the initial survey in October 2019, researchers were able to compare the students' pre-pandemic baseline with their responses several months into lockdown. (Schools closed in the U.K. in mid-March; follow-up surveys were completed in April and May.)</p><p>The researchers discovered that mental health among the U.K.'s adolescents has, surprisingly, improved during these trying times. Although 90 percent of students agreed that COVID-19 is a serious issue, their responses indicated an overall decrease in their risk of anxiety, an increase in their well-being, and no major changes to their risk of depression.</p><p>The most improvement was seen in students struggling with poor mental health. Students with low well-being scores in October last year showed a 10-point gain on the Warwick-Edinburgh Wellbeing Scale; meanwhile, students with previously average-to-high well-being scores showed no significant change. Students at risk of anxiety and depression also showed small advances in their Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale scores. The only group showing a heightened risk of depression were girls, and the difference was slight.</p><p>What caused this mental uplift among U.K. youth? While the study does not attempt to answer that question, the researchers speculate it may be "due to the removal of stressors within the school environment, such as pressure of academic work, and challenging peer relationships including bullying." </p><p>Another possibility is that this cohort's pandemic stressors are more externally focused. They cited their top three concerns as worrying their friends or family would catch the disease, worrying over friends and family's mental health, and worrying about missed school. Far fewer were anxious about catching the disease or the lockdown's effect on their friendships, job prospects, or the larger economy.</p>
Maintaining critical connections<p>The researchers asked about students' connectedness with school, peers, and family, too. Students reported an increased connection with school and no change in their relationships with friends and family. Those with the lowest connectedness scores in the baseline survey again saw the greatest gains in well-being scores and anxiety reduction scores. And, of course, social media use has supersized.</p><p>The researchers write, "As schools fully re-open, it is important to consider ways to prevent a rise in anxiety back to pre-pandemic levels."</p><p>There are limitations to the study, however, and we should be careful not to extrapolate these data too broadly. Younger children, the researchers note, do not have the same level of access to social media as their older peers nor are their vital social interactions as easily digitized. The playground cannot be translated into text and emojis with the same fidelity as the lunchroom clump. As a consequence, younger children may be experiencing a very different pandemic. That may also be true for young people undergoing transitional periods in their life.</p><p>Nor did the researchers see the same improvements in vulnerable student populations, such as LGBTQ teens and those with disabilities. These students reported higher anxiety and depression scores pre-pandemic and did not see the same improvements in the pandemic follow-up survey. This outcome suggested to the researchers that these students continued to experience stressors even when not attending school physically.</p><p>Finally, there's no indication that teens in other countries will face the pandemic the same. In countries with weaker social safety nets, such as the U.S., students may be far more worried about the virus's impact on their health and future prospects.</p>
Love in the time of COVID<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e79f38ede41f077864502fed9c56854e"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_oaTmbdv4Ps?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The National Institute for Health Research's report showing young teens are more resilient than adults may give them credit, but it bases its findings on student responses from mere months into the pandemic. Unfortunately, we won't know how remote education and prolonged shutdowns will affect them until they've been experienced. This reality means parents still play a critical role in supporting their children's mental health.</p><p>Parents looking for strategies can find resources at <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/parental-resource-kit/adolescence.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Centers for Disease Control</a>, <a href="https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/staying-home-during-covid19-help-teens-cope" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the Johns Hopkins Children's Center</a>, and other health institute websites. In general, experts recommend keeping adolescents on a routine that supports learning, exercise, and social connection. This schedule should lead them to accomplish goals, partake in their interests, and engage with social activities—even if those social engagements must be taken online.</p><p>Yes, screen time will increase but parents need to remember that <a href="https://bigthink.com/personal-growth/screen-time-for-kids" target="_self">not all screen time is created equal</a>. There's a difference between screen time dedicated to, say, playing board games with friends versus mindlessly wandering the social media wastes. Parents will still need to incorporate boundaries and converse regularly with teens on what information they are receiving about coronavirus and the pandemic.</p><p>As Nilu Rahman, Johns Hopkins Children's Center senior child life specialist, said: "Teens have great access to the internet and some of what they're reading about the coronavirus and the pandemic might be scaring them, even if they don't say so." Rahman added that "parents should make sure kids are not going down rabbit holes and getting confused or frightened by false information."</p><p>Parents should also remain alert for changes in behavior, as these may signal boosted stress or other underlying mental health concerns. Rahman recommends parents look out for extreme eating habits, changes in sleep patterns, signs of self-harm, increased isolation, or their children not enjoying their favorite hobbies and past times.</p><p>"Parents know their children best," she says, "so if something seems off about their teen, they should trust their instinct and find out what's going on, especially if the child has a history of depression or anxiety."</p>
3 experiments that prove the Earth is round
Celebrate Science Day 2020 by proving the Earth is not flat.
- Flat-Earthers drive rational people nuts.
- A physicist offers three experiments to confirm it is those people who are crazy, not you.
- The experiments, however, do require a belief in mathematics.
Experiment 1: Catch a sunset twice<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc2ODQxMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1Mjk0Mzg5NX0.VR2LnQx4TKhyTwmSoZSkDfsOMgqac4d6Drm49vyYCGA/img.jpg?width=980" id="64198" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="294982a49a33773d038f756f7227b37d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Johannes Plenio/Unsplash<p>At the top of the calculator is the "Select an experiment" drop-down menu. Let's start with the "<a href="https://www.omnicalculator.com/physics/flat-vs-round-earth#sunset-twice-experiment" target="_blank">sunset twice</a>" experiment.</p><p>Wooding notes that you can prove the Earth is round by standing up quickly right after the Sun goes down and getting ahead of the shadow cast by the horizon so you can see the sun set a second time. If the planet were flat, once it went over the edge from your first viewing position it would be gone.</p><p>You may want to find out the time of sunset before testing out the calculator. There are many places online to find this information. <a href="https://www.timeanddate.com/sun/" target="_blank">Here's one</a>.</p><p>To use the calculator, begin by selecting a city in your time zone. Wooding has pre-entered the sunset duration for you, though you can look up the precise value online for your location.</p><p>There are three ways to increase your height, selected from the "Ideas" menu: standing up from a lying down position, taking the sky-lift elevator at the <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burj_Khalifa" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Burj Khalifa Hotel</a> in Dubai, or sending up a drone with a camera on it. Most of us will select the first option.</p><p>Next, you enter your starting height (the default for lying down is .6562 feet), how long it will take you to stand up, and then the final standing elevation, presumably of your eyes.</p><p>What the calculator finds for you is the percentage of the second sunset you'll see. Note that for the sky-lift and drone tests, you see a lot more of that second sunset given the greater height and your accelerated ascent speed.</p>
Experiment 2: Disappearing object<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc2ODQxMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDIzOTU5MX0.NUrgcREKhtrD4TfGtDTDB7_WuCbYTreoXSTnWCsE3Mw/img.jpg?width=980" id="fdac5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d6fd8797e0bffb64f96d6104e04d09c4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Michael Olsen/Unsplash<p>Thanks to the curvature of the Earth, you can make an object on a distant lake shore seem to <a href="https://www.omnicalculator.com/physics/flat-vs-round-earth#disappearing-object-experiment" target="_blank">disappear</a> with a change in viewing height.</p><p>You'll need binoculars for this one. And, um, a lake.</p><p>The calculator will tell you how much of the object will become unobservable after you fill in the three values.</p><p>(You may also need a boat to measure the distance.)</p>
Experiment 3: Stick shadows<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc2ODQyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTM2MTg0Nn0.eyqFl7ulLoMf8UvNYXoPrZ3vcLwyygaM9QJ70EjD9NI/img.jpg?width=980" id="3d767" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ba382e4212a5f7a8ad4e58dba4e38b1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: Logan Radinovich/Unsplash<p><a href="https://www.omnicalculator.com/physics/flat-vs-round-earth#instructions-for-measuring-how-big-the-earth-is-using-stick-shadows" target="_blank">For this one</a> you'll need a cooperative friend who lives at least some distance away, or a teleporter. Also two sticks and a day with enough sunlight to cast shadows in both locations.</p><p>This experiment involves measuring shadows cast at two different locations and calculating the angle between them to arrive at the Earth's circumference.</p><p>This experiment is a little advanced mathematically, and Wooding offers a help link if you're confused.</p>
Last five American presidents seen as illegitimate in dangerous trend
Recent American presidents have all faced a crisis of legitimacy in a trend that threatens the health of our democracy.