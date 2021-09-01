Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Earth’s first puff of oxygen may be thanks to volcanoes
Scientists track down a puzzling early burst of oxygen on Earth.
Oxygen arrived in large quantities and for good on Earth about 2.4 billion years ago in what is called the Great Oxidation Event. It is believed that this was the result of an explosion in living organisms capable of photosynthesizing carbon dioxide and water into sugar, with oxygen released as a side product. However, in 2007, researchers discovered evidence of a brief earlier period of oxygen, in shale from Mount McRae in Western Australia. This puff occurred 50 to 100 million years before oxygen's permanent arrival.
It has been theorized that these whiffs were the result of a temporary reduction in physical and chemical processes. But Roger Buick, co-author of a new study, says this is wrong:
"Our study suggests that for these transient whiffs of oxygen, the immediate trigger was an increase in oxygen production, rather than a decrease in oxygen consumption by rocks or other nonliving processes. It's important because the presence of oxygen in the atmosphere is fundamental — it's the biggest driver for the evolution of large, complex life."
So what produced the oxygen? The researchers say it was life itself, in the form of microbes feasting on phosphorus draining into waterways from volcanic ash and lava fields. "There are other nutrients that modulate biological activity on short timescales, but phosphorus is the one that is most important on long timescales," says study lead author Jana Meixnerová.
There is lots of phosphorus now — indeed, it is found in fertilizer — but in the Precambrian era, its only source would have been volcanic. According to the authors, therefore, when the period's volcanoes erupted, they provided early life the phosphorus kick that it needed. It is a dramatic case of the geological directly influencing the biological.
Telltale mercury in the rock
Mount McRae shale coresCredit: Roger Buick / University of Washington
The authors of the study returned to the Mount McRae shale in search of mercury isotopes. When volcanoes erupt, they spew mercury high into the atmosphere, after which it eventually settles to the ground over the course of a year or two. "Sure enough," says Buick, "in the rock below the transient spike in oxygen we found evidence of mercury, both in its abundance and isotopes, that would most reasonably be explained by volcanic eruptions into the atmosphere."
"During weathering under the Archaean [the early-to-middle period of the Precambrian era] atmosphere, the fresh basaltic rock would have slowly dissolved, releasing the essential macronutrient phosphorus into the rivers," says Meixnerová. "That would have fed microbes that were living in the shallow coastal zones and triggered increased biological productivity that would have created, as a byproduct, an oxygen spike."
The researchers have no way to know exactly where the implicated volcanoes erupted, but they note that there are ancient large lava fields of the appropriate geological age in India, Canada, and elsewhere.
"What has started to become obvious in the past few decades is there actually are quite a number of connections between the solid, non-living Earth and the evolution of life," says Meixnerová. "But what are the specific connections that facilitated the evolution of life on Earth as we know it?"
It is not just about Earth, either. The research may provide clues that could help in the identification of exoplanets that support life in a form we can recognize. If a geologic process such as volcanism can lend a hand to life struggling to gain a foothold here, it may also be the case elsewhere. Tellingly, the study was funded by NASA.
Unknown bacteria found living on the International Space Station
The discovery could help astronauts find better ways to grow food in space.
- The bacteria were collected as part of a surveillance program that tasks astronauts with regularly collecting samples from eight sites aboard the International Space Station.
- The bacteria discovered on the space station belong to a family of bacteria that helps plants grow and blocks pathogens.
- Finding sustainable ways to grow food is critical to any long-term space mission.
Three previously unknown strains of bacteria were found growing in the International Space Station, according to a recent genetic analysis. The discovery could help scientists develop better ways to grow food on Mars.
The analysis, published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, describes how astronauts collected four strains of bacteria within the space station in 2011, 2015 and 2016. It was part of an ongoing surveillance program that tasks astronauts with monitoring eight sites of the space station for bacterial growth.
Astronauts have already sent hundreds of samples back to Earth for analysis, and thousands more are scheduled to be sent back on return missions.
The newly discovered strains belong to a family of bacteria called Methylobacteriaceae, which is commonly found in soil and freshwater. These bacteria help plants grow, fix nitrogen and stop pathogens.
International Space Station
Credit: NASA
So, how did these novel microbes get in the space station? They likely came from the plant-growing experiments that astronauts have been conducting for years aboard the ISS, such as the Advanced Plant Habitat, an automated growth chamber that grows plants in space so scientists can study them back on Earth.
The new strains could be beneficial to space farming. After all, it's already clear that the bacteria can survive the conditions of the space station, and the researchers wrote that the strains might possess "biotechnologically useful genetic determinants" that could help astronauts grow food on long-term missions, or on other planets.
"To grow plants in extreme places where resources are minimal, isolation of novel microbes that help to promote plant growth under stressful conditions is essential," study authors Kasthuri Venkateswaran and Nitin K. Singh said in a press release.
"Needless to say, the ISS is a cleanly-maintained extreme environment. Crew safety is the number 1 priority and hence understanding human/plant pathogens are important, but beneficial microbes like this novel Methylobacterium ajmalii are also needed."
To accelerate their understanding of how bacteria behaves in space, Singh and Venkateswaran proposed developing customized equipment that astronauts could use to analyze bacteria on the space station.
"Instead of bringing samples back to Earth for analyses, we need an integrated microbial monitoring system that collect, process, and analyze samples in space using molecular technologies," they said. "This miniaturized 'omics in space' technology — a biosensor development — will help NASA and other space-faring nations achieve safe and sustainable space exploration for long periods of time."
Genome-based phylogenetic tree showing the phylogenetic relationship of Methylobacterium ajmalii sp. nov. with members of the family Methylobacteriaceae.
Credit: Bijlani et al.
NASA is hoping to send humans to Mars by the 2030s, while private companies like SpaceX are aiming to reach the Red Planet this decade. For any Mars mission, developing sustainable ways to grow food is critical. That's mainly because it's impractical for astronauts to pack the food they'll need for the journey, which will take 14 months roundtrip, not including time spent on the planet.
Astronauts also need to stay healthy. The main problem with prepackaged food, besides its weight, is that the nutrients break over time. That's why NASA has been experimenting with growing various types of nutritious plants through projects like Veggie and the more recent Advanced Plant Habitat. These projects help scientists learn about the complexities of growing plants in microgravity, and how plants might grow on Mars.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins checks out radish plants growing for the Plant Habitat-02 experiment.
Credit: NASA
But growing plants in space isn't all about nutrition. NASA notes that plants are psychologically beneficial to people, both on Earth and in space. These psychological benefits might become especially important to astronauts on long-term missions millions of miles away from Earth.
Here's how astronaut Peggy Whitson, who worked aboard the International Space Station, described seeing plants in space for the first time:
"It was surprising to me how great 6 soybean plants looked," she told Space Daily. "I guess seeing something green for the first time in a month and a half had a real effect. From a psychological perspective, I think it's interesting that the reaction was as dramatic as it was. [...] I guess if we go to Mars, we need a garden!"
What is light? The limits and limitlessness of imagination
Philosophers and scientists spent millennia arguing about the nature of light. It turned out to be stranger than anyone imagined.
- Our senses and experiences are a good guide toward an intuitive understanding of how objects behave in the world.
- But this same guide led us horribly astray when it comes to understanding light.
- Light behaves like both a wave and a particle, a fact that our brains cannot really grasp.
We all carry around a little physics laboratory in our heads. As we move around the world — climbing up stairs, lifting packages from Amazon, or riding our bicycles around corners — we use that internal view of physics to give us our intuitive feeling for what the world is made out of and how it should behave. That is why it should come as something of a shock to learn how deeply and profoundly wrong that internal physics lab is about the fundamentals.
The world, fundamentally as seen through physics, is not how we imagine it to be from everyday experience. Nowhere is this failure of our internal physics labs more apparent than in the story of light and its wave-particle duality.
The dual nature of light
The question of exactly what kind of "thing" light is — what we call its ontology — dates to the beginning of modern physics. Both Descartes and Newton argued that every beam of light is really composed of tiny particles moving at high speed. The particles get emitted at the light's source (like the surface of the sun or the flame of a candle) and travel along straight line paths (except when bent by the influence of the medium through which they traveled) until they get absorbed by matter (like the retina of your eye).
Despite Newton's genius, others were not so convinced that light was made of particles. Around the same era as Newton, Christiaan Huygens proposed that light was really waves of energy moving through a background substrate or medium, just like waves moving through water or sound waves moving through air. When waves propagate across the ocean, for example, they do not carry individual water "particles" (that is, molecules) along with them from one place to another. Instead, the waves propagate through the water by sloshing H2O molecules back and forth as they pass.
Now, it is important to see how different the "particle" concept is from the "wave" concept for physicists. They are pretty much polar opposites, sort of like life vs. death, on vs. off, or pregnant vs. not pregnant. A particle is a little chunk of stuff that can only be in one place at one time (think bullets whizzing along a trajectory). A wave, however, is a distribution of energy that once emitted can spread out to fill space, being many places at once. Waves can also bend around objects as they travel. Bullets can only go through objects or be stopped by them.
While Newton's particle concept of light held sway for a while, by the end of the 1800s, waves had won out. James Clerk Maxwell developed a powerful theory predicting that light was nothing more than waves propagating through electromagnetic fields. Experiments confirmed Maxwell's predictions, opening the era of radio technology and many other applications. The mystery of light's ontology seemed to be solved.
Nature and light, however, had other ideas.
The paradox of light
Credit: Davizro Photography via Adobe Stock and unlcepodger via Adobe Stock
Quantum mechanics, one of the greatest revolutions in physics, began with light. As physicists built new instruments probing the ever-smaller distances and timescales associated with atoms, they struggled to make sense of the interactions between matter and light. There was the "classical" view of electromagnetic waves getting emitted or absorbed by electrically charged particles of matter. But that theory failed spectacularly to explain what physicists were finding in their experiments. The math just did not work.
So, in a burst of creative desperation, physicists returned once again to imagining light as a particle. To explain what they saw in their atomic scale experiments, they built new models where light came in discrete bundles — little packages or particles of light energy they called photons.
"But wait a minute!" you may be asking. What about all those experiments that showed light behaved like a wave, spreading out through space and bending around objects? Physicists could not ignore them any more than they could ignore their new studies that demanded light behave like particles.
Thus was born the now infamous wave-particle duality.
Rather than saying light really was a particle or it really was a wave, physicists adopted a new stance: it was both, and it was neither. If you performed an experiment looking for particle-like properties, light will show you those. But if you performed an experiment looking for wave-like properties, light will show you those, too. The only thing you could not do was look for both kinds of properties at the exact same time. And do not try to imagine light being some kind of merged entity like a "wavicle." Folks have tried that already and it has never worked.
Wave-particle duality was the beginning of a sea-change in how physics was done. Forced by experiments to become far more flexible in how they viewed reality, physicists began moving from easy-to-picture-in-your-head models to far more abstract, though still mathematically rigorous, views. Forget trying to picture what light is exactly like. That may or may not be possible.
Instead, imagination was propelled beyond "image," and the world was allowed to speak to us in new ways that still demanded reason in the form of mathematics but did not demand pictures. A century after the quantum revolution, we are still trying to understand what this wave-particle duality is really telling us.
What we can be sure of though is that the world is far weirder and more interesting than that little physics laboratory in our heads — the ones based on everyday experience — would have us believe.
Peak foliage map: where and when are leaves changing color?
Starting just about now, leaves start changing color from north to south, high to low, light to dark.
- September's here, and the leaves are starting to change color.
- Dependent on latitude and altitude, the process is fairly predictable.
- These maps show the progress of fall foliage from now until November.
Beautiful fall foliage in Synevyr National Park, Transcarpathia (Ukraine).Credit: Rbrechko via CC BY-SA 4.0
In the northern hemisphere, the longest day is more than two months gone. Since the summer solstice, each day is about two minutes shorter than the previous one — which makes our nights already two hours longer than the year's shortest night.
And those nights are getting chillier too: autumn is in the air. Or fall, if you prefer. The more formal term for the season has an obscure Latin origin; the more popular name refers to its main feature: the falling of the leaves. Right before the foliage abandons the trees to bare-branched winter, it draws extra attention to itself by exploding into a riot of colors; first on the trees, then on the ground.
That visual fiesta feels like a last hurrah against the waning of the year's vital forces. Yet those very colors are in fact proof of death (for the leaf, anyway). The leaves turn because the plant has decided to shut down chlorophyll production, after which it ejects the leaves. Their various color changes are sort of like death throes — early stages of decomposition.
Choice words from the prince of comedy
The leaves first start to turn in the Rockies, near the Canadian border, and in Appalachia. The areas expand rapidly.Credit: SmokyMountains.com
Nothing like a Greek playwright to twist that pointy knife with a few choice words. In Birds, Aristophanes links the fate of the falling leaves to our own: "Weak mortals, chained to the earth, creatures of clay as frail as the foliage of the woods, you unfortunate race, whose life is but darkness, as unreal as a shadow, the illusion of a dream (…)"
Pretty grim reading, especially from someone known as "The Prince of Ancient Comedy." But perhaps Aristophanes had a point. The popular pastime of leaf-peeping is a displacement of our own anxiety about death, further pacified by the certainty of spring ( a.k.a. the hope of resurrection).
Or perhaps foliage tourism is simply all about experiencing and enjoying pretty colors. Either way, the colors change in predictable patterns, both geographically and chromatically.
The steady march of color
As fall color territory expands, the colors deepen. The South puts up scant resistance. By October 18 this year, only the southern bits of Texas and Florida remain unaffected.Credit: SmokyMountains.com
Directionally, the changing leaves are like a wave that ripples from north to south. Topographically, it hits high altitudes like the Rockies and Appalachians before it does the lowlands. And in terms of scale, it shifts from light to dark: yellow, orange, then red. Light brown, dark brown, done.
Based on those parameters, you can predict with some accuracy which colors will predominate where and when. And that's exactly what the Fall Foliage Prediction Map does. The map is updated each year by David Angotti and Wes Melton, co-founders of SmokyMountains.com.
In weekly increments from the end of August to the beginning of November, it shows the steady march of color across the North American landscape — north to south, high to low, light to dark.
The map's scale refers to the typical discoloration process of leaves, but that does not mean the trees in any particular area are monochromatically yellow, red, or brown. Various tree species and even individual trees change color at differing speeds. The scale denotes that mixed picture on the ground. That is why the legend changes from "minimal" and "patchy" over "partial" and "near peak" to "peak" and "past peak."
Don't sue the mapmakers
The South has fallen, but the leaves have yet to turn completely, as they already have in most of the North.Credit: SmokyMountains.com; Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images.
Of course, weather may influence the advance of the foliage frontlines this way or that. So do not bank on these predictions, the mapmakers say — or at least, do not sue them when the leaves on the trees at your holiday destination are the wrong shade: "While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year."
Leaf-peeping is a pastime not limited to the dip in the arboreal life cycle. In the spring, go to Japan for an opposite version. Cherry blossom viewing (or hanami) is such an integral part of Japanese culture that the national weather bureau forecasts the progress of the "cherry blossom front" (or sakurazensen), south to north through the Japanese archipelago. (See Strange Maps #371).
Check out the 2021 Fall Foliage Map on SmokyMountains.com.
Strange Maps #1104
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Why doesn't the U.S. win wars anymore?
Paradoxically, we lose wars because the world is peaceful and the U.S. is powerful.