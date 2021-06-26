Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Cause of worst mass extinction ever found
A new study reveals what caused most life on Earth to die out during the end-Permian extinction, also known as the Great Dying.
- A new paper claims to identify the cause of the Great Dying that occured nearly 252 million years ago.
- During the worst mass extinction event ever, most of Earth's life perished.
- The study suggests a volcanic eruption in Siberia spread aerosolized nickel particles that harmed organisms on the planet.
Dinosaurs are the most infamous victims of a mass extinction event 66 million years ago. But an even worse extinction happened 251.9 million years ago.
Called the end-Permian mass extinction or the Great Dying, this most severe of extinction events wiped out about 90 percent of the planet's marine species and 75 percent of terrestrial species. While scientists long have suspected it was initiated by volcanic eruptions in what is now Siberia, until now they haven't been able to explain exactly how so many species died out.
A new paper published in Nature Communications lays out the case that nickel particles that became aerosolized as a result of eruptions in the Siberian Traps region became dispersed through the air and water and were the cause of the ensuing environmental catastrophe. The paper pinpoints huge Norilsk nickel sulfide ore deposits in the Tunguska Basin that "may have released voluminous nickel-rich volcanic gas and aerosols into the atmosphere" as the start of the chain of events that led to the mass extinction.
The study is based on analysis of nickel isotopes that came from late Permian sedimentary rocks gathered from the Buchanan Lake section in the Sverdrup Basin in the Canadian High Arctic. What's notable about the rock samples is that they featured the lightest nickel isotope ratios ever measured, leading the scientists to conclude that the nickel came in the form of aerosolized particles from a volcano.
As the paper outlines, the only comparable nickel isotope values would be those from volcanic nickel sulfide deposits. The scientists write that of all the mechanisms that could result in such values, "the most convincing" explanation is that they got there as "voluminous Ni-rich aerosols" from the Siberian Traps large igneous province (STLIP).
The deadly effect of nickel particles
When the nickel got into the water, it wreaked havoc on the underwater ecosystem.
Co-author of the study, associate professor Laura Wasylenki of Northern Arizona University, explained that "nickel is an essential trace metal for many organisms, but an increase in nickel abundance would have driven an unusual surge in productivity of methanogens, microorganisms that produce methane gas. Increased methane would have been tremendously harmful to all oxygen-dependent life." This would have affected living creatures in and out of the water. The professor believes their data offers direct evidence that links nickel-rich aerosols, changes to the ocean, and the mass extinction that followed. "Now we have evidence of a specific kill mechanism," she added.
NAU associate professor Laura Wasylenki.Credit: Northern Arizona University.
Other theories on the Great Dying
Previous studies have pointed to other effects of the Siberian volcanic eruptions that likely contributed to the extinction event, including an overall warming of the planet, release of toxic metals, and acidification of the oceans, which likely killed off a number of species quickly. Others died out as a result of the depleted oxygen levels in the water.
"This domino-like collapse of the inter-connected life-sustaining cycles and processes ultimately led to the observed catastrophic extent of mass extinction at the Permian-Triassic boundary," said marine biogeochemist Hana Jurikova of the University of St. Andrews in the UK, who carried out a 2020 study on the end-Permian extinction. Her study looked at fossil shells from brachiopods in what is now the Southern Alps in Italy.
- Ocean rocks suggest cause of Triassic mass extinction - Big Think ›
- Scientists discover what caused the worst mass extinction in history ... ›
Scientists solve Leonardo da Vinci’s 500-year-old human heart mystery
Researchers figure out the function of mysterious heart structures first described by da Vinci.
Scientists found out the purpose of mysterious structures in the human heart, first described by Leonardo da Vinci 500 years ago. The mesh of muscle fibers called trabeculae lines the inner surface of the heart and was shown to affect how well the heart functions.
The mesh, exhibiting distinctive fractal patterns that resemble snowflakes, was initially sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in the 16th century. Early in human development, human hearts form trabeculaes, which create geometric patterns on the inner surface. While their purpose during this stage appears to be in aiding oxygenation of the growing heart, what they do in adults hasn't been previously figured out. Da Vinci thought the structure warms blood going through the heart.
To really understand what these networks do, an international research team used artificial intelligence to go through data from 25,000 MRI scans of the heart. They also looked at the related data pertaining to heart morphology and genetics.
The scientists observed that the rough surface of the heart ventricles helps the efficiency of the blood flow during a heartbeat, the way dimples on a golf ball lower air resistance, as elaborates the team's press release. They also discovered that there are six regions in human DNA that determine how exactly the fractal patterns in the muscle fibers form.
The team working on the project included Ewan Birney from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory's Bioinformatic Institute.
"Our findings answer very old questions in basic human biology," explained Birney. "As large-scale genetic analyses and artificial intelligence progress, we're rebooting our understanding of physiology to an unprecedented scale."
Another important insight – the shape of the trabeculae influences the heart's performance. Analysis of data from 50,000 patients established that the different fractal patterns can influence the risk of heart failure. Interestingly, the study showed that people who have more trabeculae branches seem to be at lower risk of heart failure.
Leonardo DaVinci: behind a Genius
Declan O'Regan, Clinical Scientist and Consultant Radiologist at the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, said that while their work is built on quite old observations, it can be crucial to today's people.
"Leonardo da Vinci sketched these intricate muscles inside the heart 500 years ago, and it's only now that we're beginning to understand how important they are to human health," said O'Regan. "This work offers an exciting new direction for research into heart failure, which affects the lives of nearly 1 million people in the UK."
Other participating scientists came from the Heidelberg University, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and the Politecnico di Milano.
Check out their study published in the journal Nature.
The renegade WW2 pilots who tried to end war as we know it | Malcolm Gladwell
The Bomber Mafia nearly changed the world—and you've likely never heard of them.
- Much has been written about World War II in the seven and a half decades since it ended in 1945. But as writer Malcolm Gladwell shows with his new book "The Bomber Mafia," some incredible stories and perspectives have been largely forgotten.
- A group of pilots, led by Brigadier General Haywood Hansell, earned the derogatory nickname Bomber Mafia because of a not-widely-shared dream that they could use a few strategic bombings to lower the death toll and have a "clean" war.
- "But that's not what war ever is," says Gladwell. "It never has that kind of fairy tale ending." A few failed attempts led to a changing of the guard, the invention of napalm, and a summer of attacks on Japanese cities that Gladwell says was at "a scale of destruction almost unmatched in human history."
New kind of molten salt reactor to be built at retiring coal plant
The fully functional plant will serve to demo TerraPower's nuclear tech.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
A nuclear power startup founded by Bill Gates has announced plans to build a new kind of molten salt reactor at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming.
This reactor will be the first real-world demonstration of the startup's technology, which could help power the world — without warming the climate.
Nuclear power: Splitting atoms (known as nuclear fission) produces heat. At most nuclear power plants, that heat is used to boil water, which produces steam. The steam then spins a giant turbine to create electricity.
Nuclear power is reliable, cost-effective, and doesn't produce any climate-harming carbon emissions. It's been used in the U.S. for decades, and today, nuclear power plants generate about 20% of the nation's electricity.
The challenge: The average lifespan of a nuclear power plant is 35 years, and most of the plants in the U.S. were built between the 1970s and '90s.
New facilities aren't being built at the same pace old ones are retiring, though, because getting projects approved isn't easy — nuclear power plants today tend to be massive facilities that cost $10 billion and take several years to build.
Why it matters: If another form of clean energy doesn't fill the gap left by those old nuclear power plants, carbon-emitting sources, such as natural gas or coal, might.
Wind and solar are options, but nuclear power is more reliable and takes up less physical space. TerraPower has designed a new kind of nuclear reactor that could be built more quickly and cheaply than traditional plants.
The idea: TerraPower calls its technology Natrium, and instead of using the heat from fission to boil water and spin a turbine, it heats up salt until it actually turns into a liquid.
Molten salt reactors are meltdown-proof and more resistant to proliferation.
That molten salt is then stored in a giant tank, and the heat from it can be tapped to spin a turbine and generate electricity whenever needed — it doesn't have to be used right away if another source of cheaper or cleaner energy, such as solar or wind, is already meeting the grid's demand.
The cold water: Molten salt reactors have been around since the '60s, but the approach was largely abandoned in favor of water-based reactors, mainly because molten salt is highly corrosive and can easily damage the systems.
However, if TerraPower — or one of the other groups taking a second look at the tech — has overcome that issue, molten salt reactors have a lot of other advantages over traditional nuclear: they're meltdown-proof, and they are more resistant to proliferation than water-based systems.
The next steps: On June 2, TerraPower announced that it would be building its first Natrium molten salt reactor at the site of a retiring coal plant in Wyoming. This fully functioning plant will serve as the first demonstration project for the startup's tech.
It's not clear how long the plant will take to build. However, TerraPower is expected to decide on a final site by the end of 2021 and have the plant operational before the end of the decade, so it seems eight years would be the maximum.
The exact cost to build the molten salt reactor is also unknown — Reuters says $1 billion; Gates told GeekWire $4 billion in February — but even the higher estimate is 60% less than traditional plants.
TerraPower's reactor will produce about 60% less power, too — 345 MW compared to the 1 GW average of traditional plants — but the smaller size and lower capital cost could make building new reactors seem less daunting, perhaps spurring the construction of more nuclear power plants in the U.S.
Pangolins are being trafficked to extinction in black market
Traditional Chinese medicine and Vietnamese culture are driving the pangolin to extinction.