Ancient computer found in shipwreck decoded by scientists
A new model of the Antikythera mechanism reveals a "creation of genius."
Today, if you want to know when the next solar eclipse is going to be, you turn to Google. If you lived in ancient Greece, though, you might have used a device now known as the Antikythera mechanism.
Considered the world's first analog computer, this marvel of ancient engineering used dozens of bronze gears to predict the positions of the Moon, Sun, and five planets, as well as the timing of solar and lunar eclipses.
Divers discovered the Antikythera mechanism while exploring a Roman-era shipwreck in 1901, but the ancient computer was in far from pristine condition—only about a third of it had survived the 2,000 years underwater.
Researchers have been trying to understand how the Antikythera mechanism worked ever since—and now, a team from University College London (UCL) may have finally cracked its code.
The Antikythera mechanism
Here's what we knew about the Antikythera mechanism prior to this study.
It had at least 30 gears, housed in a wooden case about the size of a shoebox. On the front of the case was a large circular face with hands, similar to a clock. On its side was some sort of handle or knob that could be used to wind the ancient computer.
The device was found in one big chunk that was later broken into 82 fragments. In 2005, researchers took CT scans of the fragments, revealing text that hadn't been read since before the device landed itself at the bottom of the Aegean Sea.
Using that text—and a Greek philosopher's math theory—the UCL team created a computer model of the part of the Antikythera mechanism that depicts the cycles of the Sun, Moon, and planets.
"Ours is the first model that conforms to all the physical evidence and matches the descriptions in the scientific inscriptions engraved on the mechanism itself," researcher Tony Freeth said in a press release.
"The Sun, Moon, and planets are displayed in an impressive tour de force of ancient Greek brilliance."
Piecing it together
To create this new model, the UCL team focused on two numbers on the front of the Antikythera mechanism: 462 and 442.
That's how many Earth years it takes Venus and Saturn, respectively, to complete one cycle across the sky—but how the creators of the ancient computer knew that information was a mystery.
"The classic astronomy of the first millennium BC originated in Babylon," researcher Aris Dacanalis said, "but nothing in this astronomy suggested how the ancient Greeks found the highly accurate 462-year cycle for Venus and 442-year cycle for Saturn."
Re-creating the cycles of those planets (and others) using this one device was further complicated by the fact that the ancient Greeks assumed the Earth—and not the sun—was at the center of the solar system.
The largest surviving piece of the Antikythera mechanism.Credit: National Archaeological Museum, Athens
Using a mathematical method described by ancient Greek philosopher Parmenides as their guide, the UCL team devised an arrangement for the Antikythera mechanism's gears that would cause it to display the correct information about the planets' cycles.
Their solution also minimizes the number of gears needed for the computer to work, ensuring that they'd all be able to fit within the confines of its wooden case.
"Solving this complex 3D puzzle reveals a creation of genius—combining cycles from Babylonian astronomy, mathematics from Plato's Academy, and ancient Greek astronomical theories," the authors wrote in their study.
UCL's computer model of the Antikythera Mechanism.Credit: Tony Freeth
Re-creating an ancient computer
The researchers are confident that their re-creation of the Antikythera mechanism works in theory—but whether the ancient Greeks could have actually constructed the device isn't so certain.
"The concentric tubes at the core of the planetarium are where my faith in Greek tech falters, and where the model might also falter," researcher Adam Wojcik told The Guardian. "Lathes would be the way today, but we can't assume they had those for metal."
The researchers now plan to prove their model's feasibility by attempting to re-create it using ancient techniques.
Even if they're successful, though, other questions about the Antikythera mechanism will remain, including who made it, what did they use it for, and are there others still waiting to be discovered?
Reprinted with permission of Freethink. Read the original article.
Dead bodies keep moving for more than a year after death, new study finds
So much for rest in peace.
- Australian scientists found that bodies kept moving for 17 months after being pronounced dead.
- Researchers used photography capture technology in 30-minute intervals every day to capture the movement.
- This study could help better identify time of death.
Dead bodies keep moving<img class="rm-lazyloadable-image rm-shortcode" type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg3ODQ5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjUyNDQ0OX0.CrZdBSvZe7o8z0Dldta3OTjo9wZppRL6qChTjxlt6-4/img.jpg?width=980" id="aee23" width="5760" height="3840" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4efbeb0594f427f16d65a0d49308dba" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Credit: fergregory via Adobe Stock<p>Researcher Alyson Wilson studied and photographed the movements of corpses over a 17 month timeframe. She recently <a href="https://www.afp.com/en/news/15/skin-crawling-discovery-body-farm-scientists-find-corpses-move-doc-1k89hy2" target="_blank">told <em>Agence France Presse</em></a> about the shocking details of her discovery.</p><p>Reportedly, she and her team focused a camera for 17 months at the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research (AFTER), taking images of a corpse every 30 minutes during the day. For the entire 17 month duration, the corpse continually moved.</p><p>"What we found was that the arms were significantly moving, so that arms that started off down beside the body ended up out to the side of the body," Wilson said.</p><p>The researchers mostly expected some kind of movement during the very early stages of decomposition, but Wilson further explained that their continual movement completely surprised the team:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We think the movements relate to the process of decomposition, as the body mummifies and the ligaments dry out."</p><p>During one of the studies, arms that had been next to the body eventually ended up akimbo on their side. </p><p>The team's subject was one of the bodies stored at the "body farm," which sits on the outskirts of Sydney. (Wilson took a flight every month to check in on the cadaver.)</p>Her findings were recently published in the journal, <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589871X19301421" target="_blank"><em>Forensic Science International: Synergy</em>.</a>
Implications of the study<p>The researchers believe that understanding these after death movements and decomposition rate could help better estimate the time of death. Police for example could benefit from this as they'd be able to give a timeframe to missing persons and link that up with an unidentified corpse. According to the team: </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Understanding decomposition rates for a human donor in the Australian environment is important for police, forensic anthropologists, and pathologists for the estimation of PMI to assist with the identification of unknown victims, as well as the investigation of criminal activity."</p><p>While scientists haven't found any evidence of necromancy. . . the discovery remains a curious new understanding about what happens with the body after we die. </p>
Cannibal moths prove key principle in evolution of societies
Biologists use commonly-found insects who eat each other to prove a key evolutionary concept.
- Researchers studied cannibalism among commonly-found moths to test an evolutionary principle.
- The scientists concluded that moths with more sibling interaction were less selfish.
- The principle applies to humans and other animals.
In enclosures (top) where food was stickier, caterpillars were more likely to interact with their siblings.
Credit: Volker Rudolf/Rice University
